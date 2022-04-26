A fashion blogger identified as Kerry has taken to social media to share an interesting video on how to style a slip dress

In the video, Kerry is seen rocking different fashion pieces over and under the yellow midi slip dress

When it comes to fashion and style, knowing how to curate ensembles can go a long way in achieving a classy and chic look.

An American fashion blogger recently shared a video on how she rocked her slip dress and it is amazing!

Kerry showed ways to style a slip dress. Photo credit: @kass_stylz

Identified as Kerry, the content creator shared four ways in the video montage how she achieved a different look with the same slip dress.

Look 1

She first starts off by wearing a black and white blazer over the dress which featured a thigh-high slit.

The fashionista belted the blazer to give her more fitting and paired the look with a micro bag and black strappy sandals.

She kept the use of jewellery to a minimum.

Look 2

For the second look, she went for the sporty-chic vibe as she rocked a pair of sneakers with the slip dress.

For the top part, she rocked a white t-shirt underneath the dress and belted the dress with a chain belt.

She accessorised with a pair of white-framed sunglasses.

Look 3

For the third look, she went with the second most common way to style a slip dress.

To cinch her waist, she used a chain belt and paired the look with some high platform heels in brown.

She rocked a brown mini bag to go with her shoes.

Look 4

And for the final look, she wore a t-shirt over the dress and knotted it at the front to give the look more fitting.

The lady paired the dress with some dad sandals in black.She accessorised with a black handbag with colourful embellishments.

Check out the video below:

