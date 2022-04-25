Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has got many reacting with a post seemingly proposing to Serwaa Amihere

He shared a photo of Serwaa and described her as a capable woman who can make her husband succeed

Shatta Wale wanted to know if Serwaa Amihere was dating before he would officially put in his dating request

Serwaa's reaction has left many commenting with some advising her against it while others encouraged her

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, seems to have his radar on broadcaster Serwaa Amihere after his relationship with his immediate past girlfriend, Elfreda, failed.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Shatta Wale shared a gorgeous photo of Serwaa Amihere and used beautiful words to describe her.

He wrote that Serwaa is hardworking, and strong in his line of business and that he wished to have such a woman, or Serwaa herself in his corner so that they would grow together.

Shatta Wale completed his caption with a question asking: “Serwaa Amihere, please, are you dating”?

Fans react to Shatta Wale’s post

Shatta Wale’s post about Serwaa has got tongues wagging, especially over Serwaa’s reaction.

The GHOne TV presenter did not utter any word but used laughter emojis and this has got fans reacting.

Phyllis, for instance, wrote that Serwaa is not ready for boxing:

phyllis_nana_ama_thompson: “@serwaaamihere madam is not ready for boxing or am lying.”

Vera advised Serwaa:

veraakuaadubea.twumasi: “@serwaaamihere please don't mind him. That's what guys say but when they find a woman like you, they treat her like she's a fool.”

Ramsey thinks Serwaa only wants to befriend Shatta Wale but not in terms of relationships:

fresh_ramsey: “@serwaaamihere I don't think she love you as dating or marry but she loves you as friend and business partner.”

There are other fans who begged Serwaa to accept Shatta Wale. Read a few of such comments:

otoo2525: “@serwaaamihere king needs u.”

kingm.ajesty: “@serwaaamihere wale is serious oo.”

iamexquisitee: “@serwaaamihere Are you??.”

ambitiousbizziness: “@serwaaamihere if no then please accept the real King let you people raise together.”

sadesignstudios: “@serwaaamihere Answer the question la!.”

welshmarvin_:”@serwaaamihere accept give us we beg oo.”

Shatta Wale breaks up with Elfreda

Meanwhile, barely two months after going viral with their lovey-dovey videos, Shatta Wale and his immediate ex-girlfriend, Elfreda, have broken up.

He accused her of being disrespectful and not submissive as a girlfriend.

YEN.com.gh published the six full reasons Shatta Wale gave for not wanting to continue his relationship with Elfreda.

