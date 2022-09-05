30+ inspirational quotes about new beginnings for that fresh new start

The only constant thing in the world is change, and when its time comes, nothing can be done to stop it. However, some people tend to be stuck in the past and find it difficult to cope with changes in their surroundings. There comes a time when a person finds that he is weary and in dire need of change but doesn’t know where and how to start. The motivation for a fresh new start can be internal or external from other people. Either way, one of the best motivators is quotes about new beginnings.

The power of words should not be underestimated because they can inspire and influence people to certain actions. For instance, people may continue doing the same thing repeatedly just because they have not been encouraged to try something else. In such a case, inspirational words are needed to push people out of their comfort zones.

Quotes about new beginnings and change

New beginning quotes will encourage a person not to give up when undergoing change. Sometimes change can be a painful process, but it must be undertaken nevertheless. Below are some of the best quotes about new beginnings and change:

You should never allow waiting to become a habit. Strive to live your dreams and take risks. Life is happening now!

Since joy comes from new experiences, there is no greater joy than to have an endlessly changing horizon and for each new day to have a new and different sun. So don’t settle down and sit in one place but move around like a nomad and create new horizons.

There are two mistakes that one can make along the road to truth, not going all the way and not starting at all.

All journeys, short and long, must begin with a single step.

It is never too late to become who you want to be and to live a life you can be proud of.

Endings should always be celebrated because they precede new beginnings.

Nothing is promised to anybody. The obstacles of your past can become the gateway that leads to new beginnings.

Sometimes the only way to find your true direction is when you let the wind of change carry you.

You can always make a fresh start any moment you choose. Failure is not when you fall down, but staying down!

Failure is the opportunity to begin again more intelligently.

Bible quotes about new beginnings

The Bible remains the most influential book for inspiring individuals not just for spiritual growth but also in other facets of life. There are many examples of people who abandoned their old lifestyles and started afresh in the Bible. Bible quotes about new beginnings include:

See, I will create new heavens and a new earth. The former things will not be remembered, nor will they come to mind (Isaiah 65:17).

Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new (2 Corinthians 5:17).

Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy, he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead (1 Peter 1:3).

Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland (Isaiah 43:18-19).

Do not lie to each other since you have taken off your old self with its practices and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its creator. Here there is no Gentile or Jew, circumcised or uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave or free, but Christ is all and is in all (Colossians 3:9-11).

For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope (Jeremiah 29:11).

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint (Hebrews 11:1).

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead (1 Peter 1:3).

I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh (Ezekiel 36:26).

But for you who revere my name, the sun of righteousness will rise with healing in its rays. And you will go out and frolic like well-fed calves (Malachi 4:2).

New beginning wedding quotes

A wedding marks a transition from single to married life and is a crucial stage in life. Many things have to change after marriage, meaning that it symbolizes a fresh new start. This calls for inspirational new beginning wedding quotes such as:

Every new beginning originates from some other beginning’s end.

One can begin so many things with a new person – even begin to be a better individual.

By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you’ll become happy; if you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher.

Happy marriages begin when we marry the ones we love, and they blossom when we love the ones we marry.

A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.

The best time to commit to love is now because no breath beyond the current is promised.

People do not stay in a marriage because the doors are locked; they do so because they want to.

Where there is love, there is life.

Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is a success.

You can meet a thousand people, and none will touch you, and then you meet one person, and your life is changed forever.

Positive new beginning quotes

New beginnings are always about positivity and advancements. However, change is not always desired because some people may transform from good to bad. To avoid this, people have to be reminded of what is expected of them with positive new beginning quotes like:

Don’t be that kid standing at the top of the water slide, overthinking it. Just go down the chute, and the experience will be fun.

The visionary always starts with a clean slate and re-imagines the world he wants.

Although you cannot go back and make a brand-new beginning, you can start from now and make a brand-new ending.

Every new day presents a blank page in the diary of your life. To succeed, you must transform that diary into the best story possible.

Have the attitude to be a beginner every single morning.

Learn to take the first step in faith because you don’t have to see the whole staircase for you to reach the top.

The first step towards getting somewhere is to make a decision that you are not going to stay where you are.

Every new day is a chance to begin again. Never focus on yesterday's failures but start today with positive thoughts and expectations.

Challenges are gifts that force us to search for a new centre of gravity. Don’t fight them, but find a new way to stand.

Never should you wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. It is in the beginning that the conditions become perfect.

There comes a time in a person's life when they need a fresh start. This often implies that something is not working as expected or at the right pace. The role of quotes about new beginnings is to encourage people to embrace change and adapt to it. A fresh new start is always a good thing because it allows people the opportunity to rectify their mistakes and better themselves.

