30+ cool elephant tattoo ideas, what they mean and placement options

Are you thinking of getting a tattoo but don't know where to start? Why not get an animal, and specifically an elephant tattoo? Look through the work of local tattoo artists and ask one to draw a suitable tattoo on your body.

Elephant b*low*ing hearts and realistic elephant tattoos . Photo: @troysachin and @korgtattoo on Instagram

Elephants are wise animals and are also said to have an excellent memory. They are also associated with strength and energy. If your personality leans towards elements of the elephant, then this is your sign to get that pretty elephant tattoo.

Where do you place elephant tattoos?

The human body is a work of art. To decorate your skin more, you need to think critically about where to place your tattoo. Remember that most tattoos are permanent, and even for those not permanent, the process of removing a tattoo may not be that pleasant.

That is why you must take a moment and think of where you want your tattoo placed and the elephant tattoo's meaning. The upper back, arm, shoulder, thigh, lower back, and wrists are some of the popular areas for tattoo placements.

The spot you choose can be painful or least painful depending on factors like the amount of fat, nerve ending, and skin thickness. The least painful areas include the forearms, stomach, and outer thighs. The most painful places include the neck, ribs, fingers, shins, upper arm, and spine.

Elephant tattoo ideas

A good tattoo often tells a story. By having an elephant design tattoo on your skin, you will never lack a story to tell when asked why you got the tattoo.

1. Elephant hand tattoo

An elephant tattoo. Photo: @Kundalin_ink

The back of your hand should not be bare. Go and get the elephant tattoo and have the trunk drawn on one of your fingers. You can have the tattoo on either your dominant or non-dominant hand. The feeling will be magical every time you move that finger.

2. Full-back elephant

Full-back elephant tattoo. Photo: @darius_kbeanz

What is the level of your pain tolerance? Full-back elephant tattoos are for you if you are not scared of needles. Like half-back elephant tattoos, go for an artist with the talent and ensure that you see their previous work.

3. Half elephant, half lion

Elephant tattoos can be paired with any animal or object. For example, you can have one side of your arm drawn with an elephant and have something else drawn on the opposite side. It does not necessarily have to be a lion, as you can have your face, someone else's face, or a different animal on the opposite side.

4. Finger elephant

Finger elephant tattoo. Photo: @fine.line.tattoos

You can have a small elephant tattoo on one or all of your fingers. The elephant can be placed on top of the finger, or the side, depending on your preference. Little elephants on your fingers are such a cool way of showing off your tattoos.

5. Elephant b*low*ing hearts tattoo

Elephant b*low*ing hearts tattoo. Photo: @troysachin

You don’t always need to know the meaning of an elephant tattoo before you get one. The elephant trunk is magnificent. Why not go for a tiny elephant with hearts if you want your elephant with hearts? The size of the elephant and hearts does not matter; you can go for big tattoos or small ones.

6. Thigh elephant

Thigh elephant tattoo. Photo: @Mosthigh Tattoos

A thigh tattoo will never go out of fashion. The thigh is a great part of having a tattoo and is also easy as the surface is wider than most body parts.

Thigh tattoos will expose you as bold or reserved as thighs are not as visible as arms or the chest area. A good tattoo artist will do wonders to your thigh if you want an elephant thigh tattoo

7. Realistic elephant

Realistic elephant tattoo. Photo: @korgtattoo

What does a tattoo of an elephant symbolize? Strength, loyalty, vigour, and good luck. An expressive tattoo enthusiast would immensely love this tattoo. The tattoo feels real.

It looks like a charcoal or canvass drawing that would really stand out on your body. This realistic tattoo should be placed on the more visible part of your body like the arm, chest, back, thigh, or calf.

8. Tribal elephant

Tribal elephant tattoo. Photo: @rupintart_com

If you are a diverse individual and want to show appreciation for other cultures, you can get a tribal elephant tattoo. Asian and African societies have different ways of displaying their cultures and traditions, and one way of doing so is by treating wild animals as sacred creatures. Get a beautiful tribal elephant tattoo and see how you stand out from everyone.

9. Geometric elephant

Geometric elephant tattoo. Photo: @yashan

Geeks and maths experts enjoy seeing figures and drawings all over. You can have triangles, pentagons, hexagons, numbers, and all shapes on your body.

The trick is to have the lines proportional to make the elephant tattoo feel real. Want something that has an impression of an angry elephant tattoo? Go the geometric way.

10. Elephant tattoo behind the ear

If you are daring enough, you can have a tattoo around your neck, face, or behind the ear. Having a tattoo on these places is a bold move and would matter more or less depending on one's lifestyle or career. Given the small space behind the ear, if you want an elephant tattoo on that spot, then you have to make peace with the tattoo being small.

11. Mandala elephant tattoo

Mandala elephant tattoo. Photo: @sorrymomtattookohphangn

Mandala is Sanskrit for circle. Mandalas are symbolic in Eastern cultures, especially in Hindu and Buddhist societies. This tattoo is significant and will be good for you if you are spiritual and find elephants to be sacred animals.

12. Half-back elephant

If you have a good tattoo artist, you can get one-half of your back covered by an elephant tattoo. Either the right or left side works. Elephants are huge animals; the bigger the elephant in your skin, the cooler it looks. Ensure that the artist's drawing is skilled to bring out something appealing.

13. Family elephant tattoo

Family elephant tattoo. Photo: @jo_tattooist_scotland

Did you know that elephants are as family-oriented, just like humans? Elephants care deeply for their family, and when on a Safari, it is not surprising to come across a herd. So if you love and are devoted to your family, you should get this stunning motherhood elephant family tattoo.

14. Elephant with butterfly wings

Elephant with butterfly wings tattoo. Photo: @Anna Thompson

Get as creative as you can and get what your heart desires. Elephant with butterfly wings is one of the most attractive tattoos your eyes will ever land on. Make it even more fetching by having baby elephants instead of the parent. Wings look so good on the tiny elephants it almost appears natural.

15. Mom and baby elephant tattoo

Mom and baby elephant tattoo. Photo:@mobiletattoocollective

Watching a mother and her baby of any species walk or chill together is such an appealing sight. Given how adorable elephants are, why wouldn’t you want a tattoo of a baby elephant and its mother? This is one of the most aesthetically pleasing tattoos you can get.

16. Black and grey elephant tattoo

Black and grey elephant tattoo. Photo: @tattoo_paradise_sri_lanka

Thinking of elephant tattoo ideas, try black and grey designs. Black and grey are colours that combine too well. None tries to outshine the other. They also look good in most skin tones. A black and grey elephant tattoo means that you are a simple person, but you also want to stand out. And you love baby elephants and their mothers too!

17. Rainbow elephant

Rainbow elephant tattoo. Photo: @CrimsonHeartDesignsStudio

Rainbow colours are lively and loud. The beauty of tattoos is that you can play with any colour you want. Most tattoos are black, but many tattoo shops offer an array of bright colours. Make your elephant tattoo more observable by having rainbow colours.

18. Elephant head

Elephant head tattoo. Photo: @tattoos_by_vinny

The elephant head is gentle and fierce at the same time. If you want just a part of an elephant, go for the head. An elephant's head is detailed, and a good tattoo artist will make your skin look distinct if you choose to go with this. Also, everyone has full elephants, so why not be different?

19. Baby elephant

Baby elephant tattoo. Photo: @dudo_tattoos

Baby elephants are so cute that, if allowed, one would keep them as pets! A baby elephant is ideal for you if you want an elephant tattoo that is not too huge and if you do not respond well to pain. This is a classic women's elephant tattoo. Get the adorable baby elephant tattoo and add some colour to your skin.

20. Fading elephant

Fading elephant tattoo. Photo: @inside_bodypiercing_trier

A fading elephant tattoo displays one's creativity and also shows a different artistic side. The tattoo is eye-catchy and gets one to be imaginative. The ink used should be intense, and the fading should be linear.

21. Watercolor elephant

Watercolour elephant tattoo. Photo: @tattoosbymissiblue

This tattoo will make your arm appear vibrant and, of course, colourful. As a tattoo lover, go for watercolour tattoos if you enjoy the attention. This tattoo is not only more visible on all skin tones, but it also shows how bold you are. Watercolour tattoos are for the win.

22. Calf elephant

Calf elephant tattoo. Photo: @tattoosbymanny

You can literally have an elephant tattoo on whichever part of your body. The calf is another fantastic area that will make your tattoo look good. The good thing with an elephant tattoo is that one can easily tell what it is from afar. Elephant tattoos are also almost always big, and that makes them more beautiful.

23. Half geometric half drawing elephant

Half geometric, half drawing elephant tattoo. Photo: @The Art Attack Tattoos

Do you want a good geometric tattoo but also want a realistic tattoo; you can have both. Show your tattoo artist this image of a half geometric and half realistic tattoo. This is for those math nerds that also appreciate some good art.

24. Tiny elephant tattoo

Tiny elephant tattoo. Photo: @blackizehandink

Your tattoo does not need to be big to be significant. A small elephant tattoo is recognizable; the best thing is that it can be placed in whichever part of your body. You can have a small elephant tattoo on your ankle, wrist, shoulder, chest, and wherever else.

25. Elephant outline

Elephant outline tattoo. Photo: @Sorry Mom Tattoo Koh Phangan

A simple elephant outline tattoo is enough. The perks of having this kind of tattoo are that it won't take you long at the tattoo shop, you recover quickly, and it is considerably cheaper. Such a tattoo is for starters that are still experimenting with the ink.

26. Elephant with flowers

Elephant with flowers. Photo: @tattootank702

Who doesn't love flowers? An elephant tattoo can be complemented with anything; this includes vegetation, items you love and even flowers. Having bright flowers will make your tattoo more visible.

27. Indian elephant

Indian elephant. Photo: @trishfailla

Elephants are symbolic to Indians, and one way of paying homage to the community is by rocking an Indian tattoo. Indians enjoy beauty and aesthetics, which is why Indian Elephant tattoos will always have drawings of ornaments and other embellishments.

28. Full sleeve elephant

Are you one of those that enjoy showing your arms? The full-sleeve elephant tattoo will suit you. There are many things to consider when doing a full sleeve, and you need thorough research before going for the needle. The full-sleeve tattoo, however, looks cute and will always be trendy.

29. Elephant skull tattoo

What a way of saying that you are ba*dass. An elephant tattoo is eccentric and fascinating to look at. If you have such a tattoo, you will be thought of as having an interesting personality and cool to hang out with. Some people may consider the skull too much for them, but that should not stop you if it is what your heart truly wants.

29. 3D elephant tattoo

3D elephant tattoo. Photo: @Machu Tattoo Studio

There is enough talent to get you that dream tattoo. All you need is to provide an image of what you want. A 3D elephant tattoo is one way of saying you are unique and creative. With the right tools, your skin will look like some piece of art.

30. Underboob elephant

Why do girls get elephant tattoos? Because tattoos are lovely, and anyone is allowed to have them. Some girls also have high pain tolerance, and getting a tattoo gives them some adrenaline rush. This is a delicate place to have a tattoo, but the world is not short of daring souls.

The underboob area has soft skin and may be difficult with the need for some people. An underboob elephant tattoo is, however, appealing and attractive to look at.

Getting a tattoo can be painful, but the end product is worth every pain. When getting a tattoo, ensure that the tattoo shop is well equipped, and the tattoo artist is hygienic. There are plenty of designs to choose from, and elephant tattoos are some of the trendiest and most loved designs.

