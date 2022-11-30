25 cool passion twist styles that will complement your unique style

Are you bored with your current hairstyle and want to try something new and trendy? Look no further. Passion twist styles have you covered. And, in case you're wondering what they are, they are a protective alternative that enables you to create braids in various lengths and styles.

Photo: @Jannyblistblog, @WeaveNation on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Passion twists are a hybrid of two protective hairstyles, goddess locs and Senegalese twists. They're an excellent protective design that employs textured hair extensions to establish twists with a delightfully messy texture.

25 cool passion twist styles

There are numerous adorable ways to make passion twists. So, if you're looking for the best ways to wear them on your natural tresses, consider the following cute passion twist hairstyles.

1. Half up, half down

Half up, half down. Photo: @Jannyblistblog

Source: Facebook

This exceptional design is a great way to maintain your hair off your eyes while highlighting your facial features. This stunning hairstyle is also practical and comfortable, and you can wear it in various setups, along with formal and informal occasions.

2. Side part

Side part. Photo: @Jannyblistblog

Source: Facebook

This style is ideal for keeping your hair away from your face whilst also aligning your features. You can choose between mid-length and long designs based on how remarkable you want your look to appear.

3. Middle part

Middle part. Photo @Jannyblistblog

Source: Facebook

Passion twists look fantastic with a centre-part hairstyle, and it is an excellent choice for anyone who intends to draw attention to their facial features. It is a perfect option to show off your cheekbones and jawline while keeping your hair off your eyes.

4. Top bun

Top bun. Photo: Jannyblistblog

Source: Facebook

Hairstyles with a top bun are a great option if you're looking for a look appropriate for more formal events. The bun will not only be textured and intriguing, but it will also be a suitable option for job events and other occasions.

5. Ponytail

Ponytail. Photo: @Jannyblistblog

Source: Facebook

This style is for you if you seek an elegant look highlighting your neck and face. You can choose a low ponytail for a more natural look or a high ponytail for a more formal appearance. The look is ideal for the summer months. If you want to brighten your face, you can try this ponytail style to impress all your friends.

6. Long

Going for a long passion twist hairstyle is an excellent technique for making a statement. Experiment with various colours if you want to turn heads with this style. You can incorporate hair jewellery to enhance and personalise your hairstyle.

7. Medium length

Medium-length design. Photo: @Jannyblistblog

Source: Facebook

Passion twist hairstyles medium length are ideal for individuals who desire longer manes without the hassle of extra-long styles. It is incredibly versatile, as you can wear it up in a bun or leave it to flow while framing your facial structure.

8. Short

Short hairstyle. Photo: @Jannyblistblog

Source: Facebook

Short passion twist hairstyles generate a lovely and bulky look. The shorter length is simpler to keep up with and requires fewer packs to finish. They also take less time to complete and are ideal for ladies comfortable with heavy hair.

9. Grey hair

Grey hair. Photo: @blackgreyhair

Source: Facebook

Grey hair has become a popular choice for ladies who want to look fashionable. This refreshing colour is simple to wear and flatters most women. It helps bring out the texture of your hair while also brightening your overall look.

10. Jumbo braids

Jumbo braids. Photo: @Rizilhairgh

Source: Facebook

If you're looking for a distinctive and fashionable look, take jumbo braids into account. Larger braids mainly necessitate less setup time since they do not involve as many styles to attain the intended effect. If you want your hair to stand out, incorporate vibrant streaks of colour.

11. Brown hair

Brown hair. Photo: @Jannyblistblog

Source: Facebook

Brown hair passion braids are an excellent substitute for black hair because they are more sophisticated and natural-looking. The colour complements most skin tones and is a fantastic way to enhance your appearance.

12. Red hair

Red hair. Photo: @reecreations

Source: Instagram

If you'd like to make an impression with your hair, red is the way to go. There are various shades to select from, ranging from rich, dark shades like burgundy to much more blazing red. To make an extra impact, wear bright red lipstick.

13. Highlights

Highlights. Photo: @styledbyarshae

Source: Instagram

Highlights are an excellent method to add depth and dimension to your tresses while highlighting the texture. You can incorporate highlights throughout your hair or just around your face.

14. Blonde hair

Blonde hair. Photo: @EverythingHair268

Source: Facebook

A blonde hairstyle is a fantastic way to brighten your tresses while lightening up your looks. It's also an excellent option for bringing focus to your face while emphasising the texture of your braids.

15. Bob style

Bob style. Photo: @stylesby.anna

Source: Instagram

This Passion twist crochet hairstyle is among ladies' most iconic and fashionable hairstyles. It is highly flexible, appealing to most face shapes, and suitable for women of all ages. Cut your strands between the jawline and shoulder to achieve the look with passion style.

16. Shaved sides

Shaved sides. Photo: @HairbyjLLC

Source: Facebook

Passion twist hairstyles with shaved sides look stylish and edgy thanks to the shaved sides. The distinction between braided hairstyles and shaved sides is stunning, highlighting the braids on the crown and rear of your head. It also grants you a distinct, expressive appearance that makes you appear tough and unruly.

17. Beads design

With beads style. Photo: @lashonek

Source: Facebook

Incorporating beads into braided hairstyles is symbolic as well as decorative. Beads have historically been worn by various tribes and can reveal a great connection between the wearer's social position, accomplishment, and relationship status. There is a wide range of beads to select from, and wearing them in your braids can be a way of honouring your legacy.

18. Curly ends

Curly ends. Photo: @bandgirl.ju

Source: Facebook

This style is ideal for women who wish to demonstrate their naturally curly hair, but they can also do so using hair extensions. You can wear the braids at any length, but if they drop over your face, they can be lovely, drawing attention to your features.

19. Crochet

Crochet hairstyles. Photo: @marvonna.hal

Source: Facebook

Crochet passion twist hairstyles are for you if you can't sit for long periods doing your hair. Just like the regular braided extensions, these Passion twist hairstyles are beautiful and long-lasting.

20. Feed-in braids

Feed-in braids. Photo: @MasterpiecesByMissy

Source: Facebook

Feed-in braids are rapidly becoming a popular hairstyle, especially when paired with a passion twist. You can use any shade of extension you want with this stunning hairstyle. Feed-in braids are ideal for creating passion twist hairstyle pictures.

21. Crisscrossed

Crisscrossed. Photo: @kaykay.hairstyles.33

Source: Facebook

Crisscrossing the upper half of your hair is an excellent way to highlight your parting and facial structure. You can achieve the style by crisscrossing your braids' first two or three rows.

22. Cornrows

Cornrows style. Photo: @queenstaten

Source: Facebook

Plaiting your natural braids with or without extensions and incorporating passion braids adds length and shade to a protective style. The colour difference between the two adds to the uniqueness and interest of the kind.

23. Burgundy

Burgundy colour. Photo: @CkEICkCprte

Source: Instagram

Burgundy is unquestionably one of the most vibrant colours for hair and braids. It is one of the most striking yet subtle passion twist colours.

24.12-inch

12-inch hairstyle. Photo: @Jannyblistblog

Source: Facebook

Look no further than this 12-inch passion twist hairstyle if you're looking for an extra-long hairstyle that will get you noticed. The beauty of this distinctive style is that it can be customised in various ways, enabling you to personalise it to your liking.

25. Chunky design

Chunky design. Photo: @esyikenwe17

Source: Facebook

This short chunky hairstyle is stylish and attractive. You can make it stand out by creating two buns at the top of your head or letting it flow freely. To make it more appealing, add a colour highlight or accessories.

What is the best hair for passion twists?

The Freetress Water Wave hair is the most commonly used for passion twists.

How long does passion twists last?

Depending on the individual and how well you adhere to a maintenance routine, they can last between six to eight weeks.

Above are some of the most incredible passion twist styles you can wear to complement your unique outfit. The beauty of these protective hairstyles is that women of all ages can wear them for any event or occasion.

Yen.com.gh recently featured a list of over 50 beautiful Afro twist braids hairstyles guaranteed to turn heads. These fashionable hairstyles suit all face shapes and complexions.

Additionally, they are highly customisable and protective hairstyles that are appropriate for everyday wear and special occasions. If you have relaxed hair, now is the time to experiment with beautiful afro twist braids hairstyles.

Source: YEN.com.gh