20 cool modern mullet haircuts for men to try this year

If there is one hairstyle with many origin stories, it's the mullet haircut. Today, the hairstyle has evolved into a bold statement of individuality and non-conformity. But which variations exist? Discover cool modern mullet haircuts for men to try this year.

Three variations of the modern mullet haircut. Photo: @bailey.thestylist, @littlebrokenthings, @hair_artist_manoj on Instagram (modified by author)

The modern mullet is not just a haircut but a symbol of freedom and self-expression. From rock stars to athletes, this hairstyle has found its place in contemporary fashion. Despite its controversial reputation, mullet hairstyles continue to gain popularity, proving that it is here to stay.

20 cool modern mullet haircuts for men

What is the modern mullet called? It has no definite name but exists in minor modern variations like the punk or the mohawk. Stylists have reinvented this retro hairstyle with contemporary twists, such as fades or undercuts, making it a statement choice for those seeking to stand out.

1. Modern textured mullet

A model displays the modern textured mullet hairstyle from different angles. Photo: @hillooo_beauty_center on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are looking for modern haircuts for men, the textured mullet is among the most popular in the category. Comprising of textured hair, it is a distinctive hairstyle blends tradition with contemporary fashion.

2. Modern mullet with a full beard

This men's modern mullet hairstyle with a beard is an example of fun and formality. The hairstyle comprises well-groomed hair on the top and sides that transitions seamlessly into longer hair at the back. The dark, full beard adds an interesting visual element to the style.

3. Simple modern mullet

Two side views of an individual with dark, curly hair styled as a mullet. Photo: @hirohair on Instagram (modified by author)

This simple variation of the Camaro hairstyle comprises tapering the sides low while leaving the rest of the hair intact. You could use gel to style the top, adding a touch of sleekness to the otherwise relaxed look.

4. Taper mullet

A model displays the tapered mullet haircut. Photo: @kennethbrownsalons on Instagram (modified by author)

If you are looking to make a bold fashion statement, this tapered skullet is an ideal pick. The haircut comprises the classic hairstyle styled with a neat taper to the sides. A stylist then trims the remaining hair to achieve the textured look.

5. Taper fade mullet

Two side views of the low tapered fade mullet haircut. Photo: @shakti_dogra_hairstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

This mullet fade comprises shorter hair on the top and sides, which gradually transitions into a longer length at the back. The tapering on the sides and back is subtle, creating a smooth and natural transition between hair lengths.

6. Modern curly mullet

Different angles of the modern curly mullet. Photo: @jvvsbeauty on Instagram (modified by author)

The modern curly skullet is a fresh take on the classic hairstyle. The curls in this style are louder but more natural-looking, adding a unique texture and volume to the hair. This hairstyle is highly noticeable, making it suitable for casual settings.

7. Euro mullet

The Euro moet features shorter hair on the front, top, and sides but leaves the hair longer at the back. This style is popular in Europe, hence the name. The Euro moet can be styled in various ways to suit personal preferences and is a statement of individuality and non-conformity.

8. Short modern mullet

As the name suggests, the short mullet fade is a shorter variation of the classic hairdo. This hairstyle, popularized in the 1990s, features short hair on the top half while the back is left longer.

9. Low fade

A model shows two sides of the low fade mullet hairstyle. Photo: @robin_s_a_l_m_a_n_i on Instagram (modified by author)

The low fade, also known as the mullet with fade, is a hairstyle characterised by shorter hair on the top and sides, gradually transitioning into a longer length at the back. The fade is positioned lower, typically starting around the ear level or slightly above, allowing for a smoother transition.

10. Faux hawk moet

A man displays two sides of the Faux hawk mullet hairstyle. Photo: @bridgetownbarbersociety on Instagram (modified by author)

Do you want to look unique and fashionable? If you do, this Faux Hawk skullet is the perfect hairstyle for you. It features shorter, spiky hair on the crown of the head that gradually transitions to longer hair at the back.

11. Long hair mullet

Two side views of the long-hair mullet. Photo: @dakisavic, @royalehairparlor on Instagram (modified by author)

What makes this hairstyle unique is its length. The Mississippi bobcat comprises short hair at the sides, which gets longer towards the back of the head.

12. Multcoloured hair Alabama waterfall

A model with white hair coloured at the ends. Photo: @moohammad_hamze on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle design is perfect for the bold. This moet has been dyed white at the top and styled with spikes, while the tail ends are blue and purple.

13. Slicked back mullet

If you want an easy and laid-back hairstyle, what better design than the slicked-back mullet? This design is as simple as it looks and requires softly tapering the sides and styling the rest of the hair backwards.

14. Modern mullet straight hair

Straight hair is also ideal for styling in a mullet, provided it is long enough. The result is a unique hairdo that features hair at the top of your head styled facing forward while the rest faces down and backward. This design creates a crown-like effect on the middle part of the head.

15. Perm mullet

The perm mullet haircut for men. Photo: @platinumstudioseaford on Instagram (modified by author)

The perm mullet is not generally considered an office-approved look. It is an expressive and fun style. The perm enhances the style by creating brilliant curls, softening the transition in length and adding volume and fullness. This hairstyle works with all textures, but a perm is needed to complete the style.

16. Blond mullet

A side and a back view of a model with a blonde mullet hairstyle. Photo: @blondieshair on Instagram (modified by author)

If you love bleached hair or blonde colour, then this is the hairstyle for you. This style features the classic structure of a skullet, with the blonde colour adding a layer of attention-grabbing appeal. When paired with a suit, it gives off a stylish Mod revival vibe.

17. Mid-taper mullet

Two side views of the mid-tapered mullet hairstyle. Photo: @dev_cuts on Instagram (modified by author)

This modern mid-tapered Camaro cut features a classic hairstyle with a trendy mid-taper. The taper has a line cut that starts at the forehead, heading towards the back, and divides the top part of the hair and the bottom.

18. High taper mullet

Two variations of the high taper mullet. Photo: @9ermzzz, @richncuts on Instagram (modified by author)

The high-taper mullet is indeed a trendy hairstyle that has gained popularity in recent times. The fade starts higher on the head, creating a sharp contrast between the short sides and the longer top and back. This variation is known for its edgy and modern look.

19. Mullet with fire design

The skullet with fire design is a bold and eye-catching hairstyle featuring a standard tapered cut, with a fire design, often achieved through hair art. The fire design can be as straightforward or as intricate as you like, ranging from subtle highlights that resemble flames to a full-blown fiery display.

20. Mullet with a French crop cut

The French crop-cut mullet is a unique blend of two popular hairstyles. What sets it apart is the incorporation of the French crop, which involves a longer fringe or bangs at the front. The sides and back of the head are often faded to draw attention upwards to a full head of healthy or thick hair, as well as to keep your neckline clean and sharp.

Are mullets still in style in 2023?

Is the mullet trendy? Yes, the retro hairstyle is still in fashion in 2023 despite being popular in the 1980s and the early 1990s. The design is trending on social media and is also a favourite with celebrities like Billy Ray Cyrus, David Bowie, and Brad Pitt.

Who has the best mullet in the world?

According to the BBC, Dr. Alastair Bush, a British army doctor, won the 2023 World Mullet Championships (Mulletfest) for best international mullet competition held in New South Wales, Australia.

The modern mullet haircut for men has gained popularity due to its unique blend of business and casual aesthetics. This hairstyle, often characterized by shorter hair at the front and sides with longer locks at the back, offers a versatile and edgy look.

