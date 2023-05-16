What to wear in 60 degrees weather: Your ultimate guide to the best outfits

It might be a chore to get ready during that time of year when it's no longer hot but also not cold. However, a few essential pieces can help ease the adjustment and keep you toasty in the mornings and cool in the afternoons. Layering is usually a good option when deciding what to wear in 60 degrees weather.

Outfits for 60-degree temperatures might contain several looks. Based on whether the individual wearing it is hot or chilly, a 60-degree attire is regarded as a warm-weather-inspired fall style. When deciding what to put on in 60-degree weather, consider how the weather feels to you. It will help you make fashion-related decisions.

Guide on what to wear in 60 degrees weather

The 60-degree weather is a perplexing weather forecast that allows for wearing numerous spring through autumn outfits. But, happily, this article helps narrow down the most fabulous outfits to rock when unsure about the weather. So, what are the best 60-degree weather outfits?

1. Shawl and sweater dress

If it gets cold, the shawl is an elegant backup layer. A sweater dress offers natural warmth in a simple, one-piece ensemble that will have you outside the door in elegance in no time. A blanket scarf or a shawl keeps you warm on a 60-degree day and can provide texture and contrast to your clothing.

2. Trench coat with any outfit

Trenches are particularly useful when rain is expected. A well-tailored trench coat can immediately transform any outfit; even a simple top and jeans appear more professional and intentional. It also does not weigh much on your clothing, so you won't have to worry about sweating in the sun on a warm day.

3. Layered tops and casual pants

Thin layers keep you warm without creating bulk. Sixty degrees isn't frigid but also not particularly warm. Dress in a series of thin layers, beginning with a tank that you can slowly remove without losing too much warmth or covering.

4. Miniskirt and tall boots

Use your favourite short skirt or dress to its full potential. Miniskirts and boots are nearly a must-have for fall transition clothing. If it's a little chilly, throw on some tights; you can always take them off later if it warms up.

5. Denim jacket with any outfit

A denim jacket is indispensable: It's always refreshing and will keep you safe from chilly blows of wind and other factors. They're also highly flexible, making almost any outfit look trendy and fresh, from jumpsuits to silk dresses. You will always go right whether you rock a traditional, puff-sleeved, oversized, or embroidered jacket.

6. Blazer and dress, skirt or trousers

A structured blazer is a must-have for workplace wear, but it also serves as a versatile transition piece. When coupled with a skirt, dress or pants, a great, warm velvet style is excellent for dressier parties and cocktail dates, and it's pleasantly appealing when coupled with sportswear and trainers for storeroom errands.

7. Traditional cardigan

A cardigan is an essential layering garment. Choose a classic or striking style you adore, and then curl the sleeves up to display your bracelets while the sun shines and put them beneath a jacket when the temperature drops. When not in use, tie it over your shoulders or waist; a simple style tip that keeps your core toasty.

8. Lightweight turtleneck, trousers and vest

Combine a lightweight turtleneck with loose pants for an easy day-to-night look. Add a button-down or jacket over the top for a more office-ready style, or incorporate a puffer vest for an additional relaxed approach.

9. Cosy sweatsuit and duster Jacket

Sweatsuits have undoubtedly become a wardrobe staple, and while they are ideal for lounging, they can also be dressed up. A sturdy, neutral colour helps to render this laid-back outfit feel sleek and deliberate, while an oversize jacket or leather blazer ties it all together. Classic trainers are a simple, casual option, but you can also strengthen things with an assortment of clunky boots.

10. Leather jacket, crop top and jeans

Crop tops aren't just for hot weather. Long-sleeved versions paired with high-waisted jeans can extend the summer feelings well into the cooler months. Carry a cardigan or a leather coat to layer over your ensemble for added warmth.

11. T-Shirt and jumpsuit

Layering a long-sleeved jumpsuit on a light sweater, long-sleeved t-shirt, or turtleneck will offer enough warmth to allow you to forgo an extra jacket or coat. These one-and-done outfits take less than a minute to put on and can carry you from the workplace to a cocktail party or from your residence to a few errands.

12. Bomber jacket

The bomber jacket is considered vital in streetwear but is also ideal for 60-degree weather. Like the trench coat, the bomber jacket is a universal style appropriate for all ages. Bomber jackets look excellent with tracksuits and hoodies, but they can also give a bit of edge to denim-on-denim and dress and skirt outfits.

13. Puffer jacket

Should I wear a jacket at 60 degrees? The puffer jacket is a classic winter need, but when lightweight and lightly filled, it can also be a terrific garment for 60-degree weather. Put on a mid-length puffer jacket over your favourite denim ensembles, or let the vibrant item speak for itself by belting it with above-the-knee boots.

14. Button-down and jeans

This outfit is perfect for warm weather and doesn't go out of style. If you were to discover the ideal transitional appearance, this is it. It's simple to dress up or down. If you get cold, you can easily layer on a jumper or jacket without affecting the overall style.

15. Mock turtleneck, pants or dress

Mock turtlenecks provide just enough warmth. These tees were virtually created for 60-degree temperatures! A conventional turtleneck could make you sweat, but a mock turtleneck conceals just enough skin to keep you warm.

Is 60 degrees cold?

Sixty degrees is considered mid-temperature in several places. However, for some, 60 degrees is regarded as chilly weather, while for others, the same temperature is considered pleasant. Personal preferences are determined by what helps you feel the most at ease.

What to wear when running in 60-degree weather

When running in 60-degree weather, choose a breathable short-sleeved top or running tank, as well as shorts or capris.

If you are looking for what to wear in 60 degrees weather, above are some clothes you can rock. The crucial thing to remember while dressing for this type of weather is that it's still chilly while the temperatures are rising, so don't be afraid to mix in some of your favourite spring/summer outfits.

