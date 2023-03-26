20 classy chubby face medium-length haircuts that will make you look fabulous

A perfect haircut provides a stunning and captivating appearance. Women with long, chunky hair were once considered more attractive than those with shorter or medium-length hairstyles. However, everything has shifted today, and every woman wears her favourite hairstyle regardless. While many believe that medium-length hairstyles do not suit plump faces, numerous chubby face medium-length haircuts work well for them and make them look fantastic.

Photo: @mandy_jacobz, @solpaulino, @trancas_da_criss on Instagram (modified by author)

There are countless ways for chubby women to wear their hair. Among other variables, hairstyles are typically influenced by overall preferences, face shape, fashion boldness, hair length, volume, and pricing. Medium-length haircuts are undoubtedly one of the most widely available and reasonably priced hairstyles for chubby women.

20 classy chubby face medium-length haircuts

While it is prevalent for women to want to grow their hair to quite long lengths to accomplish certain styles, medium-length hair is still an excellent length for creating elegant looks. Check out the following classy haircuts for chubby faces that will make you look stunning.

1. Twisted afro

Photo: @twistedafro

A twisted afro is a simple, stylish, fashionable, and classy hairstyle that will turn heads. The haircut will suit women with all kinds of chubby face shapes and hair textures. To maintain the softness of the curls, use the appropriate hairspray. Wear a satin bonnet to keep your hair from tangling throughout the night.

2. Bangs

Photo: @ConnextionsHairDesign, @EmpireGreenBay on Facebook (modified by author)

Bangs, when done correctly, complement all facial structures. On the other hand, layered bangs bring out round facial features by concealing the forehead and drawing more attention to the chin, making it seem slimmer. You can rock the style with any stunning outfit you choose for any occasion.

3. Topknot bangs

Photo: @TODAYshowstyle, @briona.mccrimmon on Facebook (modified by author)

It is one of the best hairstyles for a round face to look slim. A relaxed topknot bang is an underappreciated statement style for a chubby face. The trick is to leave your sideburns out, which creates an outline over your sides and makes your face look slimmer. This little impact gives the appearance of an oval face while highlighting your excellent features.

4. Medium braids

Medium box braids always make a good choice for chubby women. They can rock this protective haircut with beads and pull them into a cute half updo for an instant style. This plump face medium-length haircut is appropriate for both formal and informal occasions.

5. Deva cut

Photo: @martha.millison, @fpkantarakias on Facebook (modified by author)

The deva cut is ideal for round-faced chubby women. It entails trimming each curly strand independently, so the coils layer beautifully around the face. Choose a middle part and accent the ends with highlights for better looks. Rock the hairstyle with your favourite outfit for a more attractive look.

6. Platinum hair

Photo: @hairstyles

Dark-skinned women can experiment with light hair colours that contrast gorgeously with their complexion. Curly extensions can completely transform short hair into a long mane. Braid the stylish platinum blonde tresses one to two inches from the roots to integrate them. Trim the ends to create a soft A-line lob.

7. Feathered face-framing layers

Face-framing pieces that are layered and combed forward slim the round face and lengthen the neck. Combine your cut with lengthy curtain bangs to enhance your appearance even more. This shaped cut gives a plumper face the preferred sharpness.

8. Inverted shaggy brunette bob

Photo: @kearybladel, @kearybladel on Instagram (modified by author)

The design is one of the best chubby-face haircuts for thin hair. This daring, dark-brown bob is saggy and wispy, with hidden waves folded in all the correct spots. The shoulder-length cut, angled and styled to the side, the piled layers, and the curvy side-swept bangs all do a fantastic job of shaping and boosting your lovely face's best aspects.

9. Medium bob with curly bangs

Curly bangs are adorable! If you've been debating whether or not to get hair bangs, now is the time to do it. Curly bangs serve a dual purpose: they draw focus to the eyes while flawlessly balancing enlarged and heart-shaped faces. You can rock this gorgeous hairstyle for any of your best occasions.

10. Straight hair with a colour accent

Photo: @werehair on Facebook (modified by author)

Using artistic colours can always make your style stand out. Tactically placed dye across the strands enhances this stylish, straight style. This chubby face low maintenance shoulder length haircut is rendered fun and sassy by graduated shades from black to grey, along with a few blue lowlights from underneath.

11. Voluminous blue curls

Photo: @hairstyles

Are you seeking a youthful and eccentric hairstyle that complements your chubby face? Here's an excellent suggestion. Maintain your black tresses voluminous, and rather than short curls, try larger strand curls. Use unique colours, like blue, to offer them a different dimension.

12. Curly mohawk

Thick curly hair becomes extremely edgy when moulded into a mohawk. The side braids will leave you feeling girly, whereas the remaining part of the look is punk-rock. Braided buns are also a great alternative if you're blessed with longer hair.

13. Bantu knots for medium hair

Photo: @yvonnebeauty on Instagram (modified by author)

Bantu knots can be small or medium and look great on various hair textures. Have them placed tactfully all over your head and then enclose them in metallic or gold elastic and finalize the look with beads. Make sure to rock the style to any of your girl night events, and be sure to turn heads.

14. Half bun updo

Photo: @hairstylecamp

Black ladies with thick hair will look stunning in this half-bun hairstyle. The bun is a nicely rounded po*f with soft articulating baby hairs; it's a beautiful look for ladies with chubby faces. You can rock this shoulder-length fat person's short hair for a round face with any of your best outfits on any occasion.

15. Sectioned ponytails

Photo: hairstyles

Make a slew of ponytails all over your head with medium-length hair to achieve this hair design. Divide them with colourful or black hair ties based on your desired appearance. The hairstyle is one-of-a-kind and is sure to turn heads.

16. Long curtain bangs and dark roots

Photo: @amee.jones, @Yasmeen on Facebook (modified by author)

It is one of the best layered long hairstyles for round fat faces. Longer curtain bangs are an excellent way to ease into bangs because they grow out quickly and mix in with the face structure layering. It would be best to trim curtain bangs at an angle and blow-dry at a distance from the face. Decide a high point away from the roots or a root streak over conventional highlights to establish a streamlined outgrowth.

17. Side-parted jaw-length blonde bob

Photo: @Amritarpan on Facebook (modified by author)

Consider a side-parted jaw-length bob for medium-length hair if you want a medium-length style. It will bring about equilibrium. This style is both attractive and timeless. It's an excellent option for those who want to slim their chubby facial structure. This stunning style will add dimension to your look with its soft layers and subtle highlight. It's also simple to maintain.

18. For 4C hair

4C hair is an excellent cut on an exceptionally nutrient-dense head of hair. A big tooth-styling comb is required to make this haircut look more beautiful. This design suits ladies with round or square chubby faces and is more comfortable to wear with relaxed tresses. The style will fit any of your preferred outfits.

19. Upbeat up-do

Photo: @locsstyles

Are you looking for a signature look? These playful curl locs can rapidly become your signature look. To create the look, all that's required are some flexi rods or pipe cleaners. This adorable style will look good on any face shape. For other curvaceous kinds, use black or brown pipe cleaners and abandon them to mould the tresses into complex shapes.

20. Long bob braids

Long bob braids are an excellent means of safeguarding your strands while still looking fashionable. You can wear these adaptable medium box braids with curls in various styles, ranging from sleek and straight to bulky curves. They are also simple to maintain. Evade tight styling and ensure you moisturize the tresses with gentle products.

Above are some classy chubby face medium-length haircuts that will make you look fabulous. Medium-length haircuts are an ideal length for creating elegant looks. The hairstyles are typically influenced by overall preferences, face shape, fashion boldness, hair length, volume, and pricing.

