25 creative twist hairstyles for men you should try in 2023

Men's haircuts are often effortless, yet they can still be fashionable and nuanced. The finest haircuts for men are the ones that are low maintenance and require minimal styling work. Two-strand twists are classic natural hairstyles that both men and women may wear. As a man, you may take it further by including cornrows, a fade, innovative haircuts, or dyed hair into your twisted hairdo. So, what are the best twist hairstyles for men?

Men are rocking different twisted hair designs. Photo: @dezaynofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

One of the most outstanding features of hair is that it can reveal so much about who you are and your character simply by how you decide to wear it. Unique, complicated, and eye-catching hairstyles can often convey more about you than phrases could ever do. Twists are a hairdo that has always piqued the interest of others due to their distinct beauty. Although they have been present for decades, two strands hairstyles continue to attract much well-deserved attention.

25 creative twist hairstyles for men

Two-strand twists are simple to keep and can last for several weeks. With frequent moisturising and a thorough overnight routine, your hairdo can appear as vibrant as possible for an extended period. Check out the following types of twist hairstyles for inspiration.

1. Neck length

Consider a neck-length choice for a men's twist style that is elegant and functional. This length enables an effortless style while retaining a professional and sophisticated appearance.

2. With beads style

Black twists with clear beads. Photo: @brionna.larae

Add beads to your plaited hairdo to create a genuinely one-of-a-kind and personalised look. Beads, from simple to intricate designs, will undoubtedly take your hairstyle to another level.

3. Butterfly locks

The black twist with some butterfly locs. Photo:@ thebraidedxperience

Consider obtaining braids with weave to incorporate depth and texture into your butterfly-locs hairdo. With the extra length, your two-strand twists can be styled in many ways, from elaborate updos to elegant buns.

4. Coloured ends

A man with black twists and blonde tips. Photo: @spicilocs

If you're blessed with naturally short hair and want a men's hairdo that will make you look trendy and dashing, this is a hairdo you should try. The short hair twists for black male highlights the individuality of the coloured ends.

5. Short design

Beautiful twists with box sectioning. Photo: @hairdonebybrooklynn

It is worth noting that you do not need exceptionally long tresses to pull off a natural hair twist design. Short hair twists for males are stylish and unique, making them an excellent choice for men who want to stand out in a crowd.

6. Fade

An uplifted hairdo with a neat fade. Photo: @chanice.roberts

You can match flat twist hairstyles with fashionable men's haircuts, such as a fade, to achieve a distinctive and eye-catching look.

7. Line up

Black twists with a fine lineup. Photo: @shatiahlooks

Adding an edgy haircut to black guys' twist hairstyles is a guaranteed improvement method. A simple yet crisp lineup haircut will assist you in achieving the ideal impression with minimal effort.

8. The blue design with fade

Blue and black twisted locks. Photo: @dynasty_barbers

One of the primary benefits of 2 strand twist styles for males is that they can be done on any hair length. Even if your tresses are short, you can plait them into two strands. To complete the style, match your style with an appropriate fade or undercut on your back and sides.

9. Ponytail

Low ponytail twisted tresses. Photo: @menshaircuts

The highlighted ponytail is one of the trendiest men's hair twist styles because the accented strands emphasise the texture, and the pony provides the look with a clean outline.

10. Long hair design

A man with a long twisted hairstyle. Photo: @thetrendspotter

Long mane twists are an excellent technique to achieve the dreadlocks look without the time investment. Instead of waiting several years or months to create dreadlocks, you can braid your locks to achieve a similar result.

11. High top

Twisted high top with shaved sides and back. Photo: @thetrendspotter

The high top includes shaving the sides of the hair very short while keeping the top long. Adding twists to the upper part is one alternative. The 2-strand twist styles for males with short hair look best on people with thick, long hair.

12. Flat twists

Black twisted cornrows. Photo: @hairstylecamp

Flat twists resemble cornrows in appearance and technique. The hairdresser will divide your hair similarly, with straight lines extending from the front of your head to the rear. However, rather than using the underhand approach to make elevated braids, your locks will be knotted in the two-strand design.

13. Triangle design

Triangular sectioned hairstyle. Photo: @ookssbyti

Splitting the hair is one method to make two-strand twists stand out. Instead of using a standard box pattern to produce the famous box braids look, your stylist may separate your mane into triangle-shaped pieces. Following that, they will braid your locks using a similar two-strand approach.

14. Thick design

Black chunky twists. Photo: @thetrendspotter

Thick twists are for males who wish to distinguish themselves from the crowd. While thick hair is required for the style, it does not have to be too long - thick strands also look lovely on short and medium-length locks.

15. Medium twists

A man is wearing medium-length dreadlocks. Photo: @MekaylaAppleton

Medium hair twist for males is one of the most prevalent two-strand hairdos. This length has a distinct appearance without overly heavy or requiring too much maintenance. You might separate it to the side or mix it with a fade to enhance contrast.

16. Twist out with an undercut and beard

A twisted-out top with fade and an undercut. Photo: @menshaircuts

Another approach to modernising the conventional two-strand hairdo is to get an undercut and twist the locks on top. The disparity between the undercut and the abundant twists makes this hairdo work.

17. Man bun

A high-top twisted hairdo. Photo: @manhaircuts

Buns are a great way to spice up your long twisted hairdo and make you look more daring. Sweep your tangled locks up and tie them into a bun. This male bun hairstyle complements a beard well.

18. Flat twists + twisted ponytail

Nicely twisted dreads. Photo: @hairstyleonpoint

First, plait your long two-strand into cornrows, then knot them together in a low ponytail with one of the twisted dreadlocks.

19. Mohawk + undercut

Short twists with a fade. Photo: @hairstyleonpoint

This twisted mohawk with a beautiful fade is undeniably cool! Allow your top hair to grow to a suitable length before dividing it into smaller portions and braiding them. To finish the look, apply an edgy fade on the sides.

20. Highlight

Black twists with a green highlight. Photo: @hairstyleonpoint

If short braids are on the sides, go for the most extended length at the crown. You may adapt this single-twist colour pop-up idea to all sorts and sizes of two-strand styles.

21. Blonde rope

If you like your hair coloured, this could be your style. It is a highly sophisticated and elegant twist hairstyle for black guys that will suit any hair type.

22. High-top design with added hair

Braided natural hair with twisted extensions. Photo: @rsbraids_manchester

You can use braided hair extensions to add length and volume to your hair. It's a versatile appearance with a variety of styling possibilities. You can wear it in a high bun, ponytail, or down.

23. Jumbo style with petal cornrows

Petal cornrows with twisted extensions. Photo: @coilsandglory

Need an exquisite look with a dash of excitement for a special occasion? Try out these complicated rope designs with petal-shaped cornrows at the bottom. It's a beautiful style that will set you apart.

24. Middle part

The central section is the main point of distinction here. Aside from that, the style works well for folks with thick hair because the thicker two-strand twists for guys are pretty close together.

25. Dutchman

Artistic twist design. Photo: @hairstylecamp

If you want to stand out, use a twisted crown braid style. Mix your hair into small portions and braid them into two-strand. Wrap all the braids around your head to create a crown-like design. This hairstyle is both fashionable and unique.

Which braids are best for twists?

Twists can be done with any braiding hair. However, Kanekalon, a synthetic, silky braiding hair that may also keep your hair from unravelling, is Senegalese twists' most widely used hair type.

Above are some of the most creative twist hairstyles for men you should try in 2023. They can be a terrific approach to adding a new depth to your hair and lifestyle. Two strands hairstyles are highly versatile, simple to maintain, can endure for a long time with adequate maintenance, and take very little time to install.

