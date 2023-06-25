20 awesome wedding dreadlock styles for the bride and bridesmaid

Weddings are joyful occasions full of love, celebration, and style. If you're a bride or bridesmaid looking to embrace your natural hair and make a statement on the big day, dreadlocks offer various stunning and unique options. Discover beautiful wedding dreadlock styles that will help you create a captivating and memorable look.

Various wedding dreadlock styles. Photo: @bb_bridals_and_beauty, @prettywomanwithlocks, @retwistbytonya, @ibi_beautyawards on Instagram (modified by author)

Locs can be styled in various ways, and dreadlocks wedding styles are almost limitless. They are even more sculptural than open natural hair, so you can wear them loose with flowing curls, in various updos, or as inspiration for braid designs.

Stunning wedding dreadlock styles

With their eye-catching appeal and versatility, dreadlocks can be styled in various ways to create gorgeous looks that will make any bride or bridesmaid feel unique and beautiful. Here is a list of 20 unique dreadlocks hairstyles for weddings.

1. Loc updo

A lady in a loc updo. Photo: @baje_hair

Choose a refined loc updo for a classic and sophisticated appearance. Twist and pin your locs into an elaborate updo, creating an elegant hairstyle that perfectly complements your bridal attire.

2. High loopy design

Dreadlocks are styled in a high-loop design. Photo: @crownsblessedbyqueen

This is the best design if you want to keep your hair out of your face on your big day. This wedding dreadlocks style is easy to achieve and gives a chic and elegant appearance. You can ask your stylist to leave a strand on both sides for a sophisticated finish.

3. Half-up half-down design

Coloured locs. Photo: @locsbyerikamoore

Brides and bridesmaids can achieve a romantic and ethereal appearance with a half-up, half-down design. Leave some of your dreadlocks cascading down while creating a half-updo with the remainder.

4. Lock bun with a side fringe

Locs with a fringe on the side. Photo: @neci_locs

Buns are simple and versatile for bridal occasions since they can be styled to highlight a specific feature of the face or to conceal flaws. In this stunning updo, the dreadlocks are done up in a bun with a fringe hanging over the side of her face.

5. Basketweave in a bun

Basketweave locs style. Photo: @dreadz6491171

Long locks that might be difficult to style can be weaved into a basket design and tied up in a loc-petal bun. Small-sized petals are usually appealing because they stand out, creating the illusion of a flower in full bloom. This design is one of the best wedding dreadlocks styles for ladies.

6. Twisted locs with a veil

A couple during their wedding. Photo: @twistsnlocs

This wedding dreadlock style is breathtaking if you plan to wear a bridal veil. It creates the illusion of longer hair even though your locs are still short.

7. Princess low bun

A lady in a low bun. Photo: @crownsblessedbyqueen

Buns are timeless wedding hairdos. If you're unsure what hairstyle suits you, try this low-loc bun with slicked-back hair and a stunning tiara. You can also secure a veil on the upper side of the bun to finish the look.

8. High ponytail design

Dreads styled in a high pony design. Photo: @braid_couturee

Consider this option if you are searching for one of the most outstanding wedding dreadlocks styles. This loc ponytail updo lets you gather your hair in the middle of your head and let it fall.

9. Loc crown with flowers

A model in a flower crown. Photo: @geezusmusic

Channel your inner goddess with a beautiful crown embellished with delicate flowers. Make a circular design with your dreadlocks on the crown of your head and weave in fresh flowers for a natural and whimsical touch.

10. Braided bun

Dreads braided in a bun. Photo: @texturesbynefertiti

A braided dreadlock bun combines the elegance of braids with the uniqueness of dreadlocks. You can showcase the intricate texture of your hair by braiding portions of your locs and gathering them into a lovely bun.

11. Mohawk style

Dreads styled in a mohawk. Photo: @da_natural_you

The loc mohawk hairstyle makes a striking statement. Alternatively, you can shave the sides of your head and leave a strip of dreadlocks down the middle for a bold and edgy look.

12. Loc pompadour

A black woman in dreads. Photo: @drknvely

Achieve a sophisticated and fashionable appearance with a loc pompadour. Raise the front portion of your dreadlocks and design them into an elegant pompadour. Add jewels on the front or flowers to make this wedding dreadlock style more outstanding.

13. Palm tree design

A lady in a palm tress locs design. Photo: @crownsblessedbyqueen

This is a gorgeous hairstyle in which a messy short dreaded pony is the crown. This style is ideal for brides and bridesmaids who desire a bold and striking appearance. It is also one of the most stunning wedding hairstyles for short locs.

14. Dreads in a halo

Locs styled in a halo. Photo: @blackbeauty_salonarusha

This hairstyle gives the impression that you are an adventurous, daring bride or bridesmaid who loves experimenting. Combining thick and thin twists and swirls gives this hairstyle a new dimension.

15. Curly locs

A lady in curly locks. Photo: @ratino_dreadlocks

Curls are a girl's best friend because they bring flair to plain, straight hair. Twist your hair into large, wavy curls or smaller, tighter curls. You can wear your curly locks down or in a ponytail for your bridal event.

16. Coral reef design

The coral reef hair design. Photo: @shealocs_studio

How do you make dreads look professional? You can't go wrong with this coral reef design if you want to achieve a professional look with your dreads. It's an elegant style you can wear on your wedding day or at an official function. It's also a versatile style that can be designed for different personal preferences.

17. Beach waves

A bride in beach waves. Photo: @naleane.e

Embrace loose and romantic waves with your dreadlocks for a calm, beachy vibe. Create soft and flowing locks to complement a destination or outdoor wedding.

18. Wrapped dreadlock ponytail

Dreads styled in a ponytail. Photo: @spiritlovesbeauty

How do you tie your hair for a wedding? This wedding dreadlocks hairstyle is bold and sophisticated. Wrap a section of hair around the base of your high ponytail to add an elegant and polished accent to your overall appearance.

19. Loc braids with accessories

Locs adorned with accessories. Photo: @twistsnlocs

Incorporate intricate loc braids to create a stunning and elaborate wedding dreadlock hairstyle. Experiment with cornrows, twists, or other detailed braiding designs, then accessorize with creative hair accessories to complete the look.

20. Golden loc crown with twists

A couple during their wedding photoshoot. Photo: @beautifullyknotty

Embrace your inner queen with a twist-adorned loc crown. Create a circular pattern on the crown of your head by intertwining your dreadlocks with twists for an exquisite and royal appearance.

These lovely wedding dreadlock styles provide brides and bridesmaids with various alternatives for showcasing their hair with confidence and beauty. Embrace the uniqueness of your dreadlocks and let them be a remarkable element of your wedding day ensemble.

