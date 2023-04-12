25 of the best high and tight haircuts for men to enhance your style in 2023

The world of men's hairstyles constantly evolves, with new trends emerging yearly. From classic cuts to modern designs, there are countless options to suit everyone. However, one style that has been particularly popular in recent years is the high and tight hairstyle. This versatile updo has taken the fashion world by storm, with variations that suit any personality or lifestyle. Which is the best high and tight haircut to try in 2023?

Variations of the high and tight haircut. Photo: @fades.by.bui, @el_meropeluquero, @mg_cbarber1098, @barber_shukur (modified by author)

The high and tight is a favoured men's hairstyle with roots in military culture. This haircut is characterised by closely cropped sides and back, with slightly longer hair on top styled into a short, textured look. Most men favour the design for its clean appearance and low maintenance. Despite its origins in the military, the high and tight has become a trendy choice among civilians.

High and tight haircuts for men

If you were looking for an easy-to-maintain and clean hair design, the high and tight is the perfect haircut. With different variations like the fades, undercuts, crewcuts and mohawk, this design will make you stand out from the rest. Check out the styles below:

1. High and tight haircut with a fade

High and tight haircut fade. Photo: @hair_by_empress

This classic and base hairdo is the perfect example if you are looking for pictures of a high and tight haircut. The trimming is straightforward, leaving a little length on top while gradually fading on the sides and back.

2. The marine high and tight haircut

Marine high and tight haircut. Photo: @barber_jmadison

This trimming gets its name from the armed forces and is known for its practicality and ease of maintenance. The design involves cropping your sides to a smooth finish while styling the top of your head upward.

3. Modern high and tight haircut

Modern high and tight haircut. Photo: @clockworkcutsbypaul

This classic and stylish take on the military cut is an idea for a unique and personalised appearance. The trimming features a shorter, tapered back and sides with a longer, textured top. If you want something out of the box, you can edit it with various fades, textures, and designs.

4. Long high and tight haircut

Long high, and tight haircut. Photo: @tidyazbarbershop

This design might contradict the traditional high and tight haircut, but long hair can achieve the look. You can trim your locks on the sides up high but leave the top with a long updo.

5. Little boy high and tight haircut

A little boy with a high-and-tight haircut. Photo: @theshop_classiccutsnshaves

This updo, suitable for children, features closely cropped hair on the sides and back with a slightly longer, tapered top styled upward. You can trim the top with clippers, and the back and sides fade to create a clean, polished look.

6. Short high and tight haircut

A base short high-and-tight haircut. Photo: @goldobarber787

This classic trim is ideal for men looking for a classy, easy-to-maintain updo. The design involves trimming the hair to a short level and then fading the sides using a clipper. The result is a youthful and neat look perfect for work and play.

7. Mr T's high and tight recon

Mr T high and tight recon. Photo: @officialipitythefool

The Mr T cut is a custom throwback updo based on the A-Team TV series featuring the legendary Mr T. The design involves shaving the head while leaving the middle part, from the front to the back, with short-level hair. The look is even better when you perfectly trim sideburns.

8. High and tight with a beard

The high and tight with a beard. Photo: @tidyazbarbershop

This unique and neat design with a beard is popular among men who love grooming themselves. To achieve the perfect combination, make sure the beard is short and trimmed to complement the clean-cut look of the hairdo.

9. High and tight with no fade

High and tight, no fade. Photo: @barberteaux

This variation of the high and tight but without a fade includes a brief transition between the shorter sides and the longer top. This style features a consistent length around the head, often with a shaved back and sides and a slightly longer, trimmed top.

10. High and tight butch

The unisex high-and-tight butch. Photo: @butchboudoirproject

Butch is a hairstyle variation that features a short, droned cut on the sides and back with a slightly longer, trimmed top. The top is cut to a quarter inch in length and styled forward. The style is easy to maintain and can be adjusted to suit different face shapes and hair types.

11. The burr cut

The burr cut. Photo: @ptrogers1980

If you were looking for a man and women high and tight haircut, the burr cut is the perfect unisex updo. The design features an all-around short updo trimmed uniformly. The burr cut is low-maintenance and favoured by men who want a no-fuss, low-maintenance style.

12. Flattop haircut

The classic Flattop haircut. Photo: @tigrao_stylus_barber

The Flattop updo is a classic men's hairstyle featuring a flat, boxy-shaped top with short, tapered sides and back. The hair on top is typically cut to about one to two inches long and styled to stand straight up, creating a flat, horizontal surface. The sides and back are faded or tapered, contrasting with the longer top.

13. Crew cut

A well-done crew cut. Photo: @anson.9821

The crew cut hairstyle features a slightly longer top with shaded sides. The hair on top is cut to around two inches and styled with a bit of volume. The sides and back are typically tapered with clippers, creating a gradual fade from the longer hair on top to the shorter hair on the sides and back.

14. Regulation haircut

The Regulation haircut. Photo: @midwestmandyy

The Regulation is a more extended version of the crew cut, featuring a slightly longer top and faded sides. The hair on top is usually cut to about one to three inches long and styled with a bit of volume.

15. Ivy League

The Ivy League haircut. Photo: @barbeariadomvanin

The Ivy League is a more polished version of the Crew Cut, with a longer, tapered top and shorter sides. The hair on top is typically cut to about one to two inches long and styled with a side part, creating a neat and polished look.

16. French Crop

The textured and dyed French Crop updo. Photo: @maaran_hairstylist

The French Crop is a versatile, low-maintenance hairstyle suitable for various face shapes and hair types. It is a stylish, modern look you can dress up or down. The French Crop is a variation of the Crew Cut with a short, textured top and faded sides.

17. High and tight bald fade

A high and tight haircut with a bald fade. Photo: @krisinwatts

This updo involves cutting the hair short on the sides and back of the head while keeping the hair on top of the head longer. The design also shortens the hair to a near-clean look on the sides and back, gradually fading to the longer hair on top.

18. High skin fade

High and tight with a bald trim. Photo: @untiltherewasbrass

The high skin fade is a men's haircut where the hair gradually fades from longer hair on top to a concise length on the sides and back, starting at the temples. It is often worn with a textured or messy hairstyle on top and can incorporate various sizes and styles of facial hair.

19. High and tight undercut

A high and tight undercut with a well-executed fade. Photo: @vasir_crazybarber

The undercut is a men's haircut that combines the short, military-inspired high and tight on top with an undercut on the sides and back. This style involves gradually fading from the longer hair on top to the shorter hair on the sides and back.

20. Mohawk fade

The Mohawk fade. Photo: @yankitoz_thebarber

The Mohawk fade combines the classic high and tight cut with a bold, edgy Mohawk. The hair on top of the head is cut into a strip and styled upwards into a point.

21. Temple fade

A well-executed Temple Fade. Photo: @__bklips

A temple fade is a men's haircut that involves gradually fading the hair around the temples. The barber trims the locks from a longer length on top to a concise size or bald skin.

22. Comb over

The classic Comb-Over hairdo. Photo: @lu_barber

The Comb-over is a classic men's hairstyle, combing the hair from one side of the head to another, creating a sleek look. This style involves using a comb and styling product to slick the hair back and make a defined part.

23. The quiff

The quiff updo with a well-executed fade. Photo: @ancestor_craftsmanship

The quiff is a men's hairstyle featuring short hair on the sides and longer hair on top, styled upward and back. This design involves using a styling product to lift and shape the hair, creating volume and height on top.

24. Textured Crop

A Textured crop with a fade on the sides. Photo: @cultbarbers

The Textured Crop features short hair on the sides and back with longer hair on top, cut into layers or choppy texture for a tousled, natural look.

25. Slicked back undercut

The Slicked back undercut. Photo: @fades.by.bui

The Slicked back undercut is a men's hairstyle with short sides and longer hair on top, styled back with a product. It creates a modern, edgy, versatile look for different hair types and lengths.

FAQs

What is considered a high and tight haircut? The high and tight hairstyle is characterised by the back and sides of the head being shaved or blended into slightly longer hair. How do you ask for a high and tight haircut? To ask for a high and tight haircut is easy. Tell your barber you would like an inch off the top with slightly trimmed sides. What's the difference between a high and tight and a fade? A high and tight has very short hair on the sides and back with slightly longer hair on top, while a fade gradually transitions from short hair on the sides and back to longer hair on top. Is the high and tight a good haircut? Yes. The high and tight is a good haircut because it is compact and easy to maintain. What face shape is high fade? The face shape suited for the high fade is the diamond-shaped one. What skin fade looks best? The mid-skin fade looks best due to its even balance of long and short hair. How do I know which hairstyle suits me? The best way to find out if a hairstyle suits you is to draw inspiration online or from friends about which style suits you best.

The high and tight haircut for men is among the most preferred fashion design that has withstood the test of time. The hairdo originated from the military and was famous for its efficiency and ease of maintenance. The style has many variations that can be adjusted to fit anyone's appearance.

