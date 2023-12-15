25 Cool side-part haircut ideas for both males and females (with photos)

Do you find it difficult to style your hair in the morning? A side-part haircut is an excellent option for both men and women searching for fresh, contemporary hairstyles that only need a little work. The style is as easy as waking up in the morning, choosing the side you want a part on, and then combing your hair the other way to finish!

The side part haircut is a traditional and attractive alternative for modern men and women who desire a timeless, masculine, and adaptable style. While many unique variants exist, the most prominent haircuts involve a taper fade on the back and sides with longer tresses on top to create the famous parted appearance.

25 Cool side part haircut ideas for both male and female

Side parts will constantly be popular since they are fashionable and easy to maintain. The style will accurately frame your face regardless of your facial type. Side parts look great on wavy, dense, and thin locks. In case you don't have much hair, attempt a comb-over. The following list is based on the style's popularity, flexibility and adaptability.

Side part haircuts for guys

The side part is a trendy and traditional haircut style for guys who want an attractive, adaptable, and timeless look that will always stay in style. Whether you're an office professional or a contemporary man looking for an effortlessly stylish style, this gentleman's cut will suit any hair texture, length, or event.

1. Low fade haircut with a shaved side part

A man with a low fade style. Photo: @eddiefinestcutz

This style exemplifies a fading that gives people an illusion. It disappears when it gets closer to the ear line. The design is a beautiful appearance for men who want something different but still appreciate the ease and style of a fade.

2. Clean cut low fade

An African man with a clean shave and low fade. Photo: @joelstyle1234

In this style, natural hair falls flat when chopped tight, making the sides immaculate. A low fade occurs when the hair tapers closer to the eyebrow rather than more upward on the head. Thanks to the carved line, it has an additional touch without being tacky.

3. Curly afro fade

A man with long, wavy hair at the top. Photo: @tahj_cut_it

Guys with curly hair may still look beautiful with a fade that lets the texture of your top hair speak for itself. You may make a statement cut that is uniquely you by matching it with a well-clipped beard.

4. Disconnected side part

A man with a disconnected haircut. Photo: @f4fade

Shaved sections and patterns are commonly associated with black men's hairstyles. Different lines are the most popular creative design that can be created with black hair, mainly if it's short. Although certain planned styles may seem out of control, wearing a side part is always an option.

5. Fade with diagonal lines on top

A man with a lovely fade and a diagonal line on top. Photo: @suave1born

This temp fade looks simple, but it's far more complicated than that. The top and fading sides are separated by shaved sides and diagonal stripes carved into the upper portion.

6. Hardline side part with highlights

A young African man with a highlighted hairstyle. Photo: @hairmanz

This side-part haircut with highlights and undercut might be the perfect choice if you're searching for a modern, fashionable, bold style. It needs to be done by a licenced hairdresser and may appear relatively modern with the proper styling.

7. Taper + solid line

A man with a broad, solid line across the side of his head. Photo: @carlosbarber_32

One of the best side-part haircuts for guys, this gorgeous cut has a nice fade along the sides and back, paired with loose curls. A thick diagonal cut highlights the tapering of hair from dense to skin.

8. Curved flat top

A smiling man with a curved hairstyle. Photo: @jubei_ma

Do you want a fashionable but timeless haircut? Black men's vintage haircuts are making a significant comeback. Flat-top haircuts can be transformed into lines, angles, and curves.

9. Stepped high top fade with hair colour

An African man with a unique side-part hairstyle. Photo: @mf_hairstyle

This high-top fade and beard have something fascinating going on at every angle. The flat top has steps and contours that various hair colours enhance. The side fade has geometric designs that match the curved beard.

10. Side part with a quaff

An Asian man with a quaff hairstyle. Photo: @stylesatlife

If you like the appearance of a lovely boy but want to make it stand out during special occasions, a side-part haircut for Asian men is the way to go. Work on a smooth back quiff on top and avoid a fade style beneath. Having done that, you're ready to go and show off your styles in stylish ways.

11. Side part with medium fade

A man with a high-top hairstyle. Photo: @fashionterest

The medium fade is a traditional hairstyle in which the top hair is shaped into a high, flat design while the back and sides are faded. This vintage appearance is ideal for black males who want to make a fashion statement while being classy.

12. Side part afro

An African man with a long afro. Photo: @nkera256

This design is one of the best side-parting hairstyles for males with medium-length hair. A deep side part helps to control a dense afro. You can experiment with different hair parts to see how the dimension changes!

Side part haircuts for female

The side part is what defines the side part haircut. While a traditional side part would need hair to be the same length throughout, newer interpretations have included elements such as fades. These are some of the nicest and prettiest side-cut haircuts for women, demonstrating how stunning shaved sides may appear.

13. Side-swept twisted braids

A black lady with side-swept twists. Photo: @hairmotive

Twisted braids originally were, are, and will continue to be a charming and fashionable alternative for long hairstyles. You may, however, elevate your look by trimming half of your head and moving your twisted strands to the side.

14. Asymmetrical style

An Asian lady with an asymmetrical haircut. Photo: @jollychandasatinrose

This asymmetrical pixie haircut can accentuate your beautiful features if you have a round face shape. This version suits any occasion or function because the side is minimally shaved.

15. Shaved side hairstyle with weave

A smiling lady with a side-swept haircut. Photo: @redhott_hairstylist

You may be confident that a shaved side will look amazing on your weave if you temporarily abandon your natural hair in favour of a weave. The style gives you the ideal opportunity to flaunt your favourite statement earrings!

16. Locs with shaved side

A lady with a side-swept haircut. Photo: @niki.wade

Shaved sides appear fantastic with locs. One of the best side-part haircuts for a woman, this lovely hairdo adds flair to your appearance, highlighting characteristics like high cheekbones.

17. Clean cut with line-up

A woman with an excellent, clean cut. Photo: @hairmotive

This style manages to be both sophisticated and understated at the same time. To achieve this effect, begin by fading your natural hairline short. Your new style will look fantastic if you add a thick, disconnected line across the top part and maintain it long and full.

18. Crimson-defined curls

A woman with a maroon hairstyle. Photo: @airmotive

A rich, dark red will always look fantastic regardless of skin tone. Long, wavy hair can be worn with fading shaving on one side. To further emphasise your ferocious femininity, add a line.

19. Double-edge shaved lines

A lady with a double-cut hairstyle. Photo: @hairmotive

Pixie cuts are among the most popular shaved haircuts for ladies right now. Shave a line midway between the peak of your head and your ear to add extra visual appeal to your pixie cut.

20. Short glossy side-parted bob

A woman with a side-parted bob. Photo: @icuticolor

Relaxed hair gives African-American haircuts an unusually smooth appearance. If you decide to treat the hair chemically, it's crucial to moisturise it with oils. This keeps it safe from harm and gives it a glossy appearance.

21. Disconnected side-part hairstyle

An African lady with a highlighted side part. Photo: @amandizzllee

Simple traditional haircuts are still quite fashionable, but so are short black hairstyles with highlights and edgy twists. You may choose an undercut, carved patterns, a dramatic side sweep, a long-coloured bang, or an all-in-one haircut!

22. Feminine curly black pixie cut

A woman with a wavy black haircut. Photo: @gilliangarciaartistry

A hairstyle's appeal is emphasised when complemented with sleek and placed baby hairs. The volume of large curls is well contrasted with this style. Balance is essential as short, curly hairstyles are designed to appeal to round features.

23. Tapered buzzed curls with a hard part

A woman with a hard part haircut. Photo: @adrianfanus

The popularity of the minimalist style has led to a rise in demand for lovely androgynous cuts. A fade on a woman used to be considered excessively edgy, but that is no longer the case.

24. Short, curly vintage fauxhawk

A woman with a coloured haircut. Photo: @therighthairstyles

When current and historical elements combine so well in one haircut, the result is a fashion statement hairdo that completely changes how people perceive you. The gorgeous texture, attractive colour, and shape of this pastel pink/red fauxhawk make it stand out from every perspective.

25. Bold long top shaved sides

An African lady with a highlighted top hair. Photo: @elevate399

Even if you have a few inches of hair to work with, there's no reason to think you're out of options. To add depth, experiment with warm tones. Shaved sides with a lengthy top are usually a show-stopping look. It is one of the best side part haircuts for long hair.

Which is the best: the side part vs. the middle part?

What hair part is best for men? Generally, the best "part" depends on your facial shape. A side part complements high cheekbones and superb bone structure, whilst a centre part adds symmetry to an appearance.

What is a side-part haircut called?

A side part is sometimes called a comb-over, businessman haircut, standard haircut, regular haircut, or professional haircut. What is a fade haircut on the sides? The fade haircut is a contemporary hairstyle that delivers a low-maintenance, stylish appearance by tapering the hair on the sides and back.

How do you cut side parting?

A side-part haircut often entails dividing your hair into two sections by a noticeable line. This cut creates a striking contrast and a distinctive look for your hair by leaving one side longer than the other.

Above are some of the most incredible side-part haircut ideas for both males and females. Although all the hairstyles are stylish and up-to-date, consider your face shape when choosing which side part haircut to have for yourself.

