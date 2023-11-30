Karen haircut: 15 Karen hairstyles you should avoid

The term Karen has taken on a cultural significance beyond a mere name in recent years. The Karen stereotype is frequently associated with demanding and entitled conduct, and shockingly, this portrayal has transcended into hairstyles. The so-called Karen haircut represents a specific look and a perceived attitude. Explore some Karen hairstyles that you'd want to avoid.

A classic Karen haircut (L) and an inverted bob with a deep side part. Photo: @earthsworld, @simplybea.yourself on Instagram (modified by author)

Why is it called a Karen haircut? The name Karen haircut most likely arose from the observation that a specific hairdo was common among people who embodied a demanding, entitled, and condescending characteristic. With its harsh lines and frequently demanding appearance, the haircut became a visual symbol of the stereotype.

What is a Karen hairstyle?

You have probably come across a few or several Karen haircut memes. While it is crucial not to judge people purely on their appearance, the controversial hairstyle has gained popularity because of its association with an arrogant and entitled attitude by a certain group of ladies.

15 Karen haircuts you should avoid

What is a Karen haircut? It is an inverted or asymmetrical bob characterised by lengthy side bangs and sometimes includes features like overly layered or excessively highlighted hair. Explore 15 Karen hairstyles that, while stylish in their own right, may unintentionally convey a message you'd want to avoid.

1. The classic Karen

A classic Karen haircut with blonde highlights. Photo: @himachalpradeshtimes

Kate Gosselin inspired the original Karen, a bob with a spiked back to provide texture. When paired with off-centre straightened side bangs, the entire look screams entitlement.

2. Karen inverted bob haircut

Inverted bobs are the simplest and arguably most graceful of the Karen cuts. Shorter hair in the back transitions to longer hair in the front to make sweeping side-swept bangs that frame the face.

3. Short Karen haircut

Karen's haircuts are naturally short. However, they might also be shorter bobs with lots of layers. These cuts can sometimes appear edgier and more modern because they conceal overgrown roots if you wear any hair colour.

4. Mom Karen haircut

A woman in an overly blunt bob with a deep side part. Photo: @302curlgirl on Instagram (modified by author)

Have you ever seen the sassy moms in movies (or in real life) who threaten to sue the entire restaurant if there's a pickle in her son's burger? This hairdo is named after them. It resembles an overly blunt bob with a deep side part and crisp blended layers.

5. Sharp edged Karen

A woman in a maroon sharp-edged Karen. Photo: @krystayao_hair

Source: Instagram

This haircut is trying too hard, making it unattractive. The asymmetrical pixie cut, half-wavy layers, and semi-straightened are entirely Karen.

6. Tired vintage styles

Many vintage hairstyles have recently returned, but some should remain in the past. Karen's favourites are the pageboy hairstyle from the 1950s, Farrah Fawcett curls from the 1970s, and bumper bangs from the 1940s. These haircuts not only give off Karen vibes but also look incredibly dated.

7. Over-layered cuts

A lady in a blonde over-layered cut. Photo: @paulffelipebeauty on Instagram (modified by author)

Karens appear to be obsessed with layering. Layers are excellent in moderation, but they will make you look like Karen once you exaggerate them. If you add too many layers, your hair will become too feathery and voluminous.

8. Pixie with deep side part

Not all pixie cuts are considered Karen haircuts, but this pixie with a deep side part falls under this category. It's a pixie with a long section near one ear. The cut looks fantastic on some women but can seem highly tacky on others. Either way, If you want to avoid looking like an entitled, inflated Karen, avoid this style.

9. Karen with overly flipped ends

A lady with a highlighted overly flipped ends. Photo: @il_newlook on Instagram (modified by author)

Flipped ends are making a resurgence. Unfortunately, they have a Karen-like appearance, which is dreaded. If you flip the ends of your hair, you appear just like Karen, no matter your style.

10. Blonde Karen haircut

An elder lady with a blonde Karen cut. Photo: @earthsworld

Source: Instagram

Blonde is the standard hair colour for a Karen cut. If you're dying your hair blonde, don't ask for brassy orange tones because it appears like your hairdresser messed up. Ensure you obtain a great dye, or it will fade into a horrible brassy blonde.

11. Platinum inverted bob

Two different platinum inverted bobs. Photo: @sanctuarysalon_kewaunee on Instagram (modified by author)

One of the most sophisticated Karen haircuts is this inverted bob with a radiant platinum tone. The way the shorter hair in the back blends into the longer hair in the front is a work of beauty—the long side-swept bangs in the front frame the face well. However, the style still gives off entitlement.

12. Multi-colored Karen

A pink and purple Karen haircut. Photo: @el_kirsto_hair

Source: Instagram

Even though the style is simple and unadorned, the hair colour will draw everyone's attention. With its eye-catching and striking colours, this one is not for the faint of heart but for those eager to step outside their comfort zone and try something new.

13. Ombre Karen Haircut

The ombre tone created by dark roots and light highlights along the length of the hair makes this style unique. The back hair is substantially shorter than in the classic Karen cut.

14. Too much volume

A lady in an overly voluminous Karen haircut. Photo: @dariennelake

Source: Instagram

A bob with stacked layers is the definition of a Karen haircut, but the added volume is the absurd icing on the cake. While the blonde highlights are lovely, the volume is far too much.

15. Karen haircut bob

A lady in a red sweater is rocking a Karen haircut bob. Photo: @fabricatingfringe on Instagram (modified by author)

This haircut emanates entitlement thanks to its harsh, straight-cut bob. While a bob is a classic and versatile hairstyle, going for a softer variation can keep you from appearing too assertive.

The Karen haircut is a symbol of demanding and entitled behaviour. While expressing yourself through your hairstyle is essential, it is also necessary to consider the impression it may create. Choose a style that complements your personality without unintentionally projecting an attitude you may not want.

