20 best 90s hairstyles that have made a comeback and trending (with photos)

The 90s were renowned for their bold fashion choices, legendary music, and, of course, their iconic hairstyles. From grunge to glamour, the 90s gave the world of beauty a variety of hairstyles to choose from. Today, people are immersed in a nostalgic revival as these 90s hairstyles return triumphantly to the limelight.

Different 90s hairstyle ideas. Photo: @bellanaijabeauty, @thewigtech, @ellamaerayner on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fashion and beauty trends are cyclical, and nothing demonstrates this more than the recent resurgence of 90s hairstyles. Now, with a modern twist, these iconic looks have returned, gracing the heads of trendsetters and celebrities.

20 iconic 90s hairstyles

The styles from the past decades are making a big comeback. If you want to relive that era, take inspiration from this list of 90s hairstyles.

1. Crimped hair

A lady in crimped strands. Photo: @nicolenoirehair

Source: Instagram

What was a popular hairstyle in the 90s? Crimped hair has returned, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner rocking the style on red carpets. Once a hallmark of the 90s, this trend resurfaces with a modern twist, giving off a dynamic and textured appearance.

2. Butterfly clips

Butterfly clips instantly give any hairstyle a 90s vibe. Are you wondering how to do the butterfly clip hairstyle? Mix different colours or stick to ones that complement your hair. The clips can embellish an accent braid at the base of a pigtail or ponytail or hold back fringe.

3. The Rachel cut

Different ladies are rocking Rachel's haircut. Photo: @cosmobynik, @charm_by_rich on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Rachel cut, named after Jennifer Aniston's character on Friends, is a layered hairdo gaining popularity among individuals looking for a classic yet trendy look. The cut's face frame is densely layered, and the volume cascades. The current version has shorter layers and more fringe.

4. Pixie cut

A lady in a blonde pixie cut. Photo: @nothingbutpixies

Source: Instagram

Pixie cut was one of the most iconic short hairstyles of the 1990s. Whether you wear your pixie straight, curled, divided to the side, or slicked back, dry moulding wax is your go-to product.

5. Hair clips

Most of the best 90s hairstyles are characterised by clips. Back then, celebrities were obsessed with hair clips, and their large flower and oversized ones reflected their personalities. For a 90s vibe, try decorating your strands with a statement hair clip.

6. High ponytails with a scrunchie

This look is one of the most iconic 90s hairstyles ponytails. This simple yet striking design instantly adds a retro vibe to your ensemble.

7. Space buns

A lady rocking her natural hair in space buns. Photo: @amie_taylor

Source: Instagram

Do you remember the Spice Girls? They popularised the space buns, a youthful and fun hairdo ideal for festivals and casual occasions. This design is back and trendy, oozing boldness and a carefree spirit.

8. Micro braids

A lady rocking micro braids. Photo: @justbraidsinfo

Source: Instagram

Brandy Norwood wore micro braids better than anyone else. It was her signature look in both her hit television program Moesha and in real life. This design was one of the most popular 90s hairstyles for black hair.

9. Finger waves

Finger waves are another iconic 90s hairstyle ladies cannot get enough of today. To recreate these waves, apply a gel with a solid hold for your hair, then comb it into an S-shape while placing a finger in the groove to secure it in place.

10. The blunt bob

A lady rocking a highlighted blunt bob. Photo: @cinarosestudio

Source: Instagram

The blunt bob is another 90s hairstyle that has made a comeback. The current version is marginally shorter and more worn-in than decades ago. It is easy to wear and requires minimal styling. You only need to put one side behind your ear and go.

11. High bun with bangs

A lady is happy in her high bun with bangs. Photo: @jays_xquisite

Source: Instagram

What are 90s bangs? Bangs are hair strands that fall forward to cover your forehead, and one of the most popular 90s looks is the high bun with bangs design.

This is a charming combination of a bun and bangs, where the sleekness of the bun and the softness of the bangs create a beautiful contrast. The bangs or fringe lend sophistication and femininity while framing the face.

12. Swoop bang

A lady is rocking a sleek swoop bang. Photo: @fleekyhaircompany

Source: Instagram

The Swoop Bang was one of the trendiest 90s ponytails with a bang. Back then, nobody wore Swoop Bangs better than pop princess Aaliyah. And the look has returned in a big way, with the modern twist being a half ponytail with a lot of shine and a flawless flip.

13. Headwraps with flicks

You only need a stylish and trendy scarf, headband, or bandana for this look. Cover the hair, but leave the ends uncovered. Take off the flicks and style them as you want.

14. Prom updo

Different prom hairstyles. Photo: @hnmbycheli, @hair_design_by_mae on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This updo is one of the most elegant and stylish 90s hairstyles for long hair. It is ideal for formal occasions, large gatherings, or celebrations.

It involves sweeping the hair up and away from the face to create a dazzling and refined appearance. Pull some hair strands from the front to complement your exquisite look and keep it loose and unkempt.

15. Box braids

Neat box braids held up. Photo: @boxbraidstyles

Source: Instagram

What hairstyles were popular in the 90s for girls? Box braids are not just a trend but a culturally significant and versatile hairstyle that has endured the test of time. They are a protective style, making them a favourite among many.

16. Wet-look hair

A model in a wet-look hairstyle. Photo: @dafayer

Source: Instagram

Once again, the bold and edgy wet hairstyle is making a statement. This look incorporates an element of intrigue and drama, attracting attention wherever you go.

17. Chunky highlight

Chunky, face-framing highlights are making a comeback. This trend refers to the 90s hairstyles and adds nostalgia to modern hair colouring. It is also bold and classy.

18. Perm curls

A lady in neat perm curls. Photo: @reyesmbeauty

Source: Instagram

Perms and tight curls were popular 90s hairstyles, adding texture and volume to loosened manes. Hair accessories like floral crowns, clips, or headbands complement permed hair and enhance the overall look.

19. Front stick-on hair jewels

A woman is rocking front stick-on hair jewels. Photo: @style.hairandmakeup

Source: Instagram

Front stick-on hair jewels are adornments attached to the front section of hair, typically near the hairline. These jewels are available in various shapes, sizes, and designs, lending a touch of glitz and sparkle to the hair.

20. Pigtails

A young girl is in pigtails. Photo: @alfonsocerratohaircouture

Source: Instagram

Pigtails were one of the most popular hairstyles of the 90s, and they have now made a comeback. Whether in ponytails or French braids, this hairstyle trend is unique and timeless.

The 90s hairstyles were bold and sophisticated. These classic hairstyles are now back with a fresh twist, bringing a sense of nostalgia and fun to the modern fashion scene.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on 20 fabulous back-to-school hairstyles. Back to school is a time for new beginnings, and rocking a beautiful style will boost your confidence.

Bantu knots, two-strand twists, and box braids are some of the most unique and easy-to-achieve looks. These designs are simple yet stunning.

Source: YEN.com.gh