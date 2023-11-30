The best Christian movies on Netflix: Powerful faith-based movies to watch

Netflix is a well-known streaming service that offers many films and TV shows, including Christian films. Christian movies on Netflix encourage Christian principles and stress concepts such as forgiveness, devotion, and unity. Some of these films are sometimes based on real-life stories and Bible tales.

Rosary on the Holy Bible. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are there any good Christian movies on Netflix? Although there are a lot of films inspired by Biblical tales on the streaming service, there are also a lot of movies that depict real-life stories of people rising above significant obstacles.

The best Christian movies on Netflix

Does Netflix have any Christian movies? Netflix offers a variety of Christian films that convey inspiring religious teachings on faith and spirituality through different genres and themes. Below is a list of some of the best ones based on IMDb ratings and opinions of viewers from different parts of the world as shared on similar websites.

1. The Two Popes (2019)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

The film features Pope Benedict and the incoming Pope Francis, who must confront their pasts and come to an understanding within the gates of the Vatican. This will enable them to create a new direction for the Catholic Church.

2. Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

In the film, Austrian Heinrich Harrer (Brad Pitt) chooses to bring honour to his nation and Austrian pride by climbing Nanga Parbat in British India. This is after 11 climbers are killed.

Heinrich is a selfish introvert who does not get along with the other squad members. But he is forced to comply when harsh weather threatens them.

3. Jesus Revolution (2023)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

What is the new religious movie in 2023? Jesus Revolution. The film narrates the actual account of a nationwide spiritual awakening in the early 1970s. It has its roots in a Southern California teen hippie commune.

4. Soul Surfer (2011)

IMDb rating: 7/10

13-year-old Bethany Hamilton is a world-class surfer who was born to be in the water. However, after a fantastic night of night surfing and what should have been a fun day in the sea, she is bitten by a shark and loses her arm. She keeps her composure and confidence in God while being rushed to the hospital.

5. Blue Miracle (2021)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Blue Miracle is one of the best Christian movies on Netflix. According to the film, a guardian and his children team up with a washed-up boat captain in an attempt to win a distinguished fishing competition, all to preserve their financially strapped orphanage.

6. Fatima (2020)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

In this stirring and inspirational play about the strength of faith, two young cousins and a 10-year-old shepherdess in Fátima, Portugal, describe witnessing visions of the chaste Mary.

As a result of their revelations, believers are encouraged, but authorities from the Church and the secular government are enraged and attempt to have them retract their claims.

7. Overcomer (2019)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

When his high school basketball group and state-championship ambitions are shattered by unexpected news, Coach John Harrison's life is turned upside down.

When the town's primary manufacturing facility closes, and hundreds of households depart, John wonders how he and his family can cope with an uncertain future.

8. Father Stu (2022)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

The movie tells the life of Father Stuart Long, a former boxer who became a priest and inspired many individuals on his path from self-destruction to atonement.

9. Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries of Miracles (2021)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

In this play, Vestal Mary performed a miracle on a little girl in Mexico in 1623. Four centuries afterwards, a family makes a religious journey for their kid.

10. The Healer (2016)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

The Healer is one of the spiritual movies on Netflix. The story revolves around a young guy who realises he has the power of healing.

A teenage girl with fatal cancer suddenly gives him the route as he strives to grasp it and the new world it presents.

11. The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (2017)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

The film features a disgraced former child star forced to perform community service at a nearby megachurch. He poses as a Christian to be cast as Jesus in their yearly Passion Play. However, he soon finds that the most significant role in his life is away from Hollywood.

12. The Wait (2021)

IMDb rating: 6/10

The film is one of the most inspiring faith-based movies on Netflix. The 2021 film features a dedicated doctor who assists couples yearning for children.

13. Come Sunday (2018)

IMDb rating: 6/10

Inspired by an episode of the public radio programme This American Life, the story revolves around Bishop Carlton Pearson, a prominent figure in the evangelical community.

He was labelled an atheist and avoided by his Church for promoting the idea that there is no such thing as Hell.

14. Dog Gone (2023)

IMDb rating: 6/10

Dog Gone is one of the newest Christian movies on Netflix. The movie is based on a real-life narrative of a father and son.

The two mend their broken relationship by hiking the Appalachian Trail under pressure to locate their cherished lost dog.

15. Mary Magdalene (2018)

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

The film features Mary Magdalene, a Jewish lady who becomes a sincere disciple of Jesus. She continues to follow him despite her disagreement with Saint Peter. Mary later witnessed Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection.

16. Good Sam (2019)

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

In the film, a reporter falls in love while looking for a mystery individual who leaves cash on strangers' doorsteps in New York City.

17. Heaven Is for Real (2014)

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

It is one of the best Christian movies on Netflix for Kids. The film features a little child who has survived a near-death experience.

He says he has been to paradise and can accurately explain his trip there. But his dad finds it challenging to share his son's experience with the public.

18. A Week Away (2021)

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

A Week Away is a good Christian movie on Netflix. According to the film, Will is a bothered soul transported from foster family to foster residence after each incident of poor behaviour or violation of the law.

He now has the option of spending a week at a Christian summer camp or going to juvenile incarceration.

19. Holy Expectations (2019)

IMDb rating: 5.3/10

The plot revolves around a little girl with just a short life period. She uses her faith and amazing imagination to overcome hardship and create a tale that affects everyone around her.

20. 90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

IMDb rating: 4.9/10

90 Minutes in Heaven is also among the Christian movies based on true stories. According to the film, Don Piper gets involved in an automobile accident and is proclaimed deceased. But, before being restored, he spends 90 minutes visiting and experiencing paradise.

Where can I watch Christian movies?

Netflix is a well-known streaming service that provides many episodes and films, including some with Christian themes.

Above are some of the most potent faith-based Christian movies on Netflix. The list is based on IMDb ratings. Most movies encourage solid Christian principles and stress concepts such as forgiveness, devotion, and community.

Yen.com.gh recently released a fantastic list of Tom Holland movies. Thomas Stanley Holland is a British actor. He is widely recognised for portraying Spider-Man/Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Tom Holland has established himself as a leading actor in Hollywood. He has 41 acting credits (as of 2023) in a profession that commenced in 2006. He has appeared in some of the industry's highest-grossing films.

Source: YEN.com.gh