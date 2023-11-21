25 best Mexican movies on Netflix: The best curated Mexican movie list for you

Mexico is a beautiful and culturally rich country, from cuisine to music to cinema. Mexican movies on Netflix have grown in popularity over the last several years. Featuring Mexican actors in prominent roles has expanded the allure of Mexican stories that were previously inaccessible to the global audience.

Are you planning to go to Mexico? Is it your first time visiting the country? Do you need help determining what to expect? You may have a broad idea of Mexico's flavours and sceneries, but there is so much more! Before you leave for the country, watch a few of the finest Mexican films to get a better sense of the rich culture that encompasses this famous destination.

25 best Mexican movies on Netflix

There are a plethora of Mexican films available on Netflix. You are certain to find your favourite movie on the platform as every genre is represented—from children's films, comedy movies, and action to adventure films. Here are some of the best Mexican movies based on IMDb ratings.

1. Herod's Law (1999)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

It is one of the oldest Mexican movies on Netflix. The plot focuses on a small Mexican town that has lost three mayors in a short period due to citizen assassination. A foolish caretaker is appointed mayor, believing he can modernise the little city and bring in a period of calm.

2. Taco Chronicles (2019)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

This docuseries examines some of the lengthy and complex but little-known history of several of the most famous taco variations in an enlightening and delicious culinary journey.

3. Roma (2018)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Filmed in 1970s Mexico City, the film follows Cleo, a young lady who works for an affluent family whose lives are turned upside down when their father quits. Her life is flipped upside down, too, when she discovers she is pregnant.

4. Hell (2010)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

The film features Benjamin Garcia, who is expelled from the United States. Back in Mexico, he becomes entangled in the illegal substance trade. However, after entering this venture, his life turns for the worse.

5. Gueros (2014)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

The film features a youngster and two restive teenagers looking for folk-rocker Epigmenio Cruz on the streets of Mexico City amid the 1999 student strikes after the boy's single mother sends him to live with his brother.

6. I'm No Longer Here (2019)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

The plot revolves around a young guy compelled to leave his relatives, friends, and all he loves behind after a horrible disagreement with a local cartel.

7. Prayers for the Stolen (2021)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Prayers for the Stolen (2021) is a Mexican drama film based on a novel by Jennifer Clement. It tells the story of three beautiful girls who grow up in a rural village that is plagued by illegal trade and exploitation of humans. The film explores their struggles, dreams, and hopes as they face a hostile and violent world.

8. La Dictadura Perfecta (2014)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

In the film, Governor Vargas risks a wrecked political career when Mexico's largest television network, TV MX, finds evidence regarding his illegal conduct. To rescue himself, he deals with a network producer and reporter to establish a fresh image and reputation that would propel him to political success.

9. A Cop Movie (2021)

IMDb rating: 7/10

Through the tale of Teresa and Montoya, together referred to as "the love patrol," director Alonso Ruizpalacios delves deeply into the Mexican police force. Playing with the bounds of nonfiction, Ruizpalacios submerges the spectator in the daily grind of working as a police officer within a broken system in this wildly inventive and surprising documentary.

10. The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate Del Castillo Story (2017)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

The Day I Met El Chapo is kinda a Mexican TV show. It is based on the life of Mexican actress Kate del Castillo. The three-part documentary presents Kate's side of the tale with never-before-seen film and unique facts about the infamous encounter between one of the planet's most dangerous illicit trade lords, a Hollywood celebrity, and one of Mexico's most renowned actresses.

11. You Will Know What to Do with Me (2015)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Though Isabel is seeing her distressed mother, the distant photographer Nicolas, who has had epilepsy since infancy, falls in love with her in a hospital corridor. Their tales come together as they find themselves in a passionate relationship that isn't easy to maintain.

12. Elvira, te daría mi vida pero la estoy usando (2015)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

In the film, Elvira's husband departs to the medicine store one night and never returns. She takes things into her own hands, searching for him and trying to establish what occurred while reeling from shock, uncertainty, and anxiety.

13. Como Caído Del Cielo (2019)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Como Caído Del Cielo is one of the funniest Mexican movies on Netflix. Pedro Infante, a legendary Mexican actor-singer, is offered the opportunity to redeem himself and earn a seat in Heaven. He is returned to earth in the body of an impostor and must demonstrate that he has transformed his ways.

14. A Tale of Two Kitchens (2019)

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

In the film, chef Gabriela Camara of Mexico City and San Francisco shares her visionary celebration of Mexican cuisine. Everyone is welcomed, and coworkers overcome language hurdles to create a family at her restaurants.

15. La leyenda de la Llorona (2011)

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

It is one of the best Mexican cartoon movies on Netflix. Drawing from a well-known Mexican folktale, this animated adventure with Spanish subtitles aims to save children from the spirit of a mother who, haunted by the death of her children, kidnaps young people who go missing in the nighttime woods.

16. El Club de los Insomnes (2018)

IMDb rating: 6.2/10

The narrative focuses on a friendship between a guy suffering from sleeplessness, an ambitious photographer, and a lady who is unsure about her pregnancy. They get together every night at a mini-mart.

17. Time Share (2018)

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

The movie revolves around two terrified family men who join forces in a catastrophic battle to save their households from a tropical paradise after becoming persuaded that an American timeshare giant has a terrible scheme to steal their loved ones away.

18. 7:19 (2016)

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

The film tells the story of Martin and Fernando, who work in the same building. Unexpectedly, an earthquake submerges them beneath seven storeys of concrete and mangled metal. The time is 7:19 a.m. on 19 September 1985. Martin and Fernando must overcome their differences to stay alive together.

19. Dad Wanted (2020)

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

Blanca's mother forbade her from riding her BMX bike after her father was killed in an accident, so she enters a BMX event without her mother's knowledge. The only issue? A parent must sign her in.

20. Sr. Pig (2016)

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

In the film, an elderly pig farmer in financial distress travels to Mexico for a place to spend his last years with his pet pig, Howard. His alienated daughter accompanies him, and they go on a road trip through Mexico with the pig.

21. Tell Me When (2020)

IMDb rating: 5.8/10

In this romantic comedy, Will, a Mexican-American, is on a mission to fulfil his grandfather's dying wish: to visit Mexico and reconnect with his origins, experience the sights, and fall in love. Will makes friends, gets into some scratches, and even encounters a woman, Dani, with whom he falls in love. The film is one of the most viewed romantic Mexican movies on Netflix.

22. Yucatán (2018)

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

Yucatán (2018) is among the best Mexican comedy movies on Netflix, the plot revolves around a bunch of con artists who board a cruise ship to cheat and steal the money of an elderly baker who has recently earned millions of euros in a lottery.

23. Bayonet (2018)

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

Bayonet (2018) is another interesting Mexican movie to watch. The film is centred on Miguel "Bayoneta" Galndez, a retired boxer living in Finland without an objective until a light scenario forces him to make a critical decision.

24. Tragic Jungle (2020)

IMDb rating: 5.6/10

In the year 1920, near the border between Mexico and Belize. A crew of Mexican gum labourers meets Agnes, a strange young Belizean lady deep in the Mayan forest, a lawless zone rife with stories. Her presence causes them to become tense, making their imaginations to go wild.

25. Xico's Journey (2020)

IMDb rating: 5.2/10

In the family animation film, a girl, her dog, and her closest friend go out to preserve a mountain from a gold-hungry conglomerate. The secret, however, is closer to their home, with her companion canine, Xico.

Are there telenovelas on Netflix?

Telenovelas, mainly from Latin America and the Spanish-speaking world, are frequently likened to soap operas on English television networks. Telenovelas share many of the distinctive customs and attitudes of soap operas. The following are some of the best telenovelas on Netflix to watch.

Rosario Tijeras ( 2010)

( 2010) The Surrogacy ( Madre de alquiler ) (2023)

( ) (2023) Dark Desire (2020–2022)

(2020–2022) The House of Flowers (2018-2020)

(2018-2020) Ingobernable (2017-2018)

(2017-2018) Who Killed Sara? (2021-2022)

(2021-2022) Queen of Flow (La Reina del Flow) (2018)

Netflix has a large selection of TV shows, films, and documentaries to choose from. Above are some of the best Mexican movies on Netflix to add to your watchlist. The list is based on IMDb ratings. The list includes many genres —dramas, comedies, animation, and romance.

