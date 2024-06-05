As the air gets crisps and the leaves begin to turn, it's the ideal time to refresh your manicure with gorgeous autumn-inspired colours and designs. Whether you prefer classic polish or gel nails, there are countless options to suit your style. Explore some classy autumn nail colours and patterns that will have you obsessed all season.

Tiny flowers, pumpkin art, and champagne shimmer are some of the classy autumn nail designs. Photo: @rachelsbeauty, @lizie.nails.studio, @beautybyava on Instagram (modified by author)

Classy autumn nail trends include rich, warm hues and elegant, elaborate patterns that embrace the beauty of autumn. Whether you're going to the salon for an autumn manicure or doing a fall nail DIY at home, you'll need some fall fashion inspiration. These on-trend fall nail colours and cosy designs match any style.

Classy autumn nail colours and designs

Every day, talented nail artists share inspirational designs on social media, so there are plenty of manicure ideas to add to your autumn must-do list. Here are some classy fail nail colours and designs to elevate your game.

1. Deep burgundy

Deep burgundy is one of the most stunning and classy fall nail colours. This rich colour adds a bit of glamour to any ensemble. To add extra shine, apply a glossy top coat.

2. Chocolate brown

Chocolate brown nails are more neutral and subtle. Photo: @lollypops_xx

Chocolate brown nails are both elegant and cosy. This colour is ideal for people who prefer a more subtle and neutral look. Combine it with a glossy finish for a modern look.

3. Burnt orange

Burnt orange nails. Photo: @aleksandrazajac.nails

What is the best autumn nail colour? Embrace the warmth of fall with a burnt orange hue. This colour perfectly captures the essence of warm bonfires and falling leaves.

4. Golden glitter glam

Golden glitter nails bring a festive touch to your autumn look. This glittering shade is ideal for special occasions and complements a wide range of autumn nail colours. Use it as an accent nail, or go all out for a sparkling manicure.

5. Olive green

Olive green is a classy autumn nail colour. Photo: @pnbeauty_nails

Olive green is an unusual yet classy fail nail colour that lends a natural touch to your manicure. This shade is perfect for individuals who prefer subtle, earthy tones in their autumn gel nails. Combine it with gold accents or chrome for a sleek and elegant appearance.

6. Pumpkin spice

Pumpkin spice short gel nails are ideal for autumn. Photo: @jacquelineayres_beauty

Pumpkin spice is among the classy autumn nail designs. This warm, spicy colour is ideal for the season and adds a cosy element to your manicure. Apply a chrome topcoat to give your manicure a modern touch.

7. Maple leaf

Embrace the splendour of fall leaves with a maple leaf-inspired nail design. Choose warm reds, oranges, or yellows to achieve this seasonal look.

8. Plum colour

Plum colour exudes luxury. Photo: @beautyattheoldrectory

Plum is a luxurious colour that will offer depth to your autumn manicure. This rich tone is ideal for those who want a pop of colour in their design. Plum nails are an excellent alternative for classy, short autumn nails that stand out.

9. Classic red

Classic red nails with cherries art on the middle finger. Photo: @yesnails4u

If you're looking for an autumn nail colour that looks timeless but still feels lively, red is the way to go. Add personality to your red nails with metallic accents, glitter, art, or a playful French tip.

10. Mustard yellow

Classy mustard yellow autumn nails. Photo: @heysolomiya

Mustard yellow is a little bolder than other classic fall colours but can be extremely attractive. If your skin has a warm undertone, this shade is for you. It's the ideal colour for September or October.

11. Dusty pink

Dusty pink nails are the perfect way to combine fall vibes with girly styles. This dusty pastel pink exudes elegance and cosiness.

12. Powdery grey

Classy powdery grey fall nails. Photo: @miss_aida_nails

Take a moment to appreciate grey's stylistic diversity. This powdery grey look is excellent for a gentle, understated fall manicure.

13. Cheetah print patterns

Gorgeous cheetah print nails. Photo: @danielaxglamnails

Most people save their cheetah-print sweaters, boots, and t-shirts for the autumn season. This design appears in the fashion scene almost every autumn, making it essential for all fall fashionistas.

14. Pumpkin designs

Pumpkin is the king of autumn, and this autumn royalty deserves a place in your manicure. You might add a single pumpkin to one nail on each hand, create a pattern, or wear the classic pumpkin orange.

15. Matte black

Classy matte black nails with glossy art. Photo:@thenailbarmia

The casual elegance of matte nails is always trendy, especially on black nails. They tone down the glamour for a more understated look with dark fall nails.

16. Wine red

Glossy wine-red nails. Photo: @gelxnails.bykarla

Which nail colour looks elegant? Make a statement by wearing a bold wine red colour. This colour looks very elegant and sophisticated. Feel free to go all out with rings and bracelets to finish the look.

17. Rainbow nails

Yes, you can still rock colourful rainbow manicures in the autumn. Look for slightly warmer versions of the standard rainbow colours to create a fall-appropriate rainbow manicure.

18. Tiny flowers

Pink and white tiny daisy flowers on nails. Photo: @pearliepressed on Instagram (modified by author)

This classy autumn pattern is adorable in a gothic chic sense. If black isn't your style, go with other fall colours (such as deep purple or wine red).

19. Autumn ombre

Autumn ombre nails with a French touch. Photo: @nailzkatkat

Source: Instagram

Choose and incorporate your favourite autumnal colours into your manicure to achieve these classy autumn nails. Any colour will do; just place them strategically (dark to bright or vice versa) to get some consistency.

20. Marble elegance

Long acrylic nails with a marble design. Photo: @majesticbyjoana

A marble effect can add a pop of colour to a neutral-coloured manicure. To achieve this fall-inspired look, use different fall colours such as oranges, greens, and browns and swirl them on the nail to achieve this marble effect.

21. Navy blue glam

Navy blue is a sleek alternative to black for the autumn season. This deep, rich tone lends a bit of sophistication to any appearance, making it ideal for classy autumn nail designs. Combine it with silver accents or glitters to create a stunning contrast.

22. Forest green

Short forest green manicure. Photo: @mylacqueredlife

Forest green is a deep, rich colour that revokes the peacefulness of a walk in the woods. This colour is excellent for individuals who want a sophisticated yet natural look for their autumn gel nails. Add gold leaf accents to create a gorgeous, nature-inspired design.

23. Copper

Short metallic copper nails. Photo: @nicolarose_beauty

Copper nails offer a metallic shine to your autumn style. This trendy but timeless colour is ideal for stunning short autumn nails, adding refined glitter. Use it as an accent, or go all out with a metallic manicure to make a bold statement.

24. Cinnamon swirl

Cinnamon nail colour adds a spicy, warm touch to your manicure. This rich, earthy hue is excellent for individuals who prefer subtle, sophisticated colours in their fall gel nails. Combining it with simple nail art creates an elegant, modest effect.

25. Bronze beauty

Oval-shaped metallic bronze nails. Photo: @chaaarlottejones

Bronze nails lend a metallic, autumnal element to your style. This classic colour is ideal for stylish long autumn nails, adding a sophisticated shimmer. Use it as an accent, or go all out with a metallic manicure to make a dramatic statement.

26. Mauve

Short mauve nails. Photo: @liquidenvynails

What nails are considered classy? Mauve nails are a soft, romantic colour for fall. This subtle, elegant shade is ideal for those who love understated colours in their sophisticated fall nails. Finish with a matte top coat for a sleek, refined look.

27. Turquoise

Oval-shaped turquoise blue nails. Photo: @nail.minmi

You may not have realised how versatile turquoise is, but it is one of those colours that works all year. It can be soft in spring, icy in winter, and vibrant in summer. A deeper turquoise is warm enough to complement the other autumn colours.

28. Gold French tip

Squared nails with gold French tips. Photo: @vsbeautystation

If you want to upgrade your classic French tip manicure into a fall-themed look, sparkling gold is the way to go. Try a gold French tip with all the elegant metallic sensations you adore to achieve this classy autumn design.

29. Dark purple

Short, deep purple nails with a glossy finish. Photo: @shmailshmolish

Most autumn manicures feature warm shades of reds, oranges, and tons of neutrals. Purple is sometimes overlooked as an autumn colour, but wearing it on your nails will make them stand out.

30. Champagne shimmer

For a touch of subtle elegance, opt for champagne shimmer. This soft, glittering colour is appropriate for both regular wear and special occasions. Champagne shimmer nails are an excellent option for people questioning which classy autumn nail colour to choose.

What nail colours do you wear in September?

In September, choose nail colours that seamlessly transition from the vibrant shades of summer to the deep and warm tones of autumn. Colours like mustard yellow, burnt orange, deep burgundy, pumpkin spice, and olive green capture the essence of changing foliage and late sunsets, creating the ideal balance of warmth and vibrancy.

With these classy autumn nail colours and designs, you'll be ready to embrace the season's beauty in style. Whether you prefer delicate, modest hues or bold, dramatic shades, there's a perfect autumn nail look for you.

