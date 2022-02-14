Valentine's day is today, February 14, 2022 and the internet is going gaga as many couples are flaunting their love life

You might be solo but that doesn't mean you are excluded from all the fun activities you could have on love's biggest day today

Ignore the roses, dinner dates, valentine's day photoshoot couples are putting in our faces n social media, there is a perfect to-do-list for singles too

Valentine's day being today means going online and being bombarded with red hearts, roses and wine, and phrases like "significant-other" written in elegant script and lovey-dovey photos everywhere you look.

For some people, both single and in relationships, Valentine's Day is an overrated occasion and unnecessary waste of resources for such a day's celebration.

For those who are not in relationships and not exactly happy about it, though, it can be more like pouring salt in a wound.

We have good news for people who fall into such a category. We're here to tell you that it doesn't have to be that way! While a couple's dinner dates may be a ritual today, you can still have a dun-packed day as a loner.

YEN.com.gh brings you 7 fun things to do if you are single on chocolate day.

1. Go to a Movie

Don't feel left out today as a single person, make the cinema your date. Cinema experiences have always been proven to be better if you go alone than another. Grab a movie ticket for a new movie you would like to watch and score it with coke and popcorn.

2. Spa Treatment

Just so you know, nothing beats self-love. Pamper yourself with a beauty treatment at the spa and you will be amazed at how your confidence will surge today. Spoil yourself to a haircut, blowout, mani-pedi, or massage.

3. Sign up for a walk-in workout

If you haven't subscribed already to a workout package at any gym next to you then I entreat you to take up on a walk-in session today. Go break some sweat and feel refreshed with a smoothie after. It has great soul-benefit. Thank us later.

4. Visit your favorite restaurant

Make sure to visit your favorite food locale and order for any of their best meals or your favorite meal from the restaurant. Pamper yourself.

5.Try a New Dinner Recipe

You may have saved on your watch list a lot of food recipe videos that you've been meaning to try out. Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to grab the ingredients and cook a delicious meal.

6. Hang with your single friends

Take the opportunity of this day to create a community of singles for yourself. Hang out with them and laugh over drinks sharing some great memories with them. This is a sure way to know you are not alone.

7. Love Yourself

Do whatever makes you happy! Cut yourself some slack. Remind yourself that you are lovable and worthy of love.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim drops 'lonely' video ahead of Valentine's

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has been spotted in a new video going on a solo vacation and enjoying a trip on a boat while lamenting being single.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Juliet Ibrahim was spotted wearing a red dress underneath a life jacket as she lamented how she was going to spend Valentine's Day as a single person.

