Is Adidas product testing legit? Requirements to become one and payment

As one of the largest sports brands in the world, Adidas takes its product development seriously. To ensure their products meet the highest standards, Adidas relies on product testers who provide feedback on prototypes and new releases. But is Adidas product testing legit? And if so, what are the requirements to become a product tester, and how much do they pay?

The Adidas Product Testing Program requires you to test top-tier Adidas products for free before they are made available to the general public. You then provide insightful feedback that will be applied to product development. However, it is not a way to obtain free merchandise because the goods must be returned. Additionally, there is no monetary compensation for participating.

Is Adidas product testing legit?

Adidas product testing is legitimate. Consequently, the company has a separate program called the Adidas Product Testing Program that recruits people to test their merchandise.

Adidas Product Testing Program

The design company launched the testing program in 2015 to gather honest customer feedback and real-world data on unreleased items. Until that moment, most consumer testing was done through focus groups.

The corporation would present a product to a consumer panel and ask if they liked it, if they would buy it, and so on. However, because they had never used it, focus groups provided no means of testing real-world usability.

As a result, the Adidas Product Testing Program was created. Like beta testing, the program lets regular people test new sample products and provide feedback. The design group then uses customer feedback to improve or advertise new product releases.

How do I become a product tester?

You must meet a few requirements to get the role of an Adidas product tester. To qualify, you should:

Be living in the US or particular countries in Europe.

Be 18 years and above.

Have a valid email address and shipping address.

Be able to read and write in English or German.

Be very enthusiastic about fashion and sports.

You should not be part of competitor’s testing programs.

Provide accurate body measurements.

Agree not to share information regarding test products on social media platforms or personal messaging.

Agree to a non-disclosure agreement.

How does the Adidas Product Testing Program work?

If you are chosen for the company's product testing program, you will receive an email inviting you to participate. Participants are given free gear and instructions on how long to wear them.

After wearing the apparel for the required time, testers return the Adidas testing products (the company pays for shipping) and fill out a survey. Testers must also keep logs of their activities when testing Adidas merchandise. This feedback is crucial because it helps it test commodities to satisfy its clients' needs.

How do I sign up to become an Adidas product tester?

The process of becoming the company's product tester is straightforward. In summary, the steps are as explained below:

To get started, you must submit an online application containing your name, age, body measurements, and email address, among other information. You will also be required to answer questions regarding the sports you play and the frequency of your participation. After submitting your registration, all that remains is to await for Adidas' response. Afterwards, confirm your participation via email. You will receive a second email with additional information about the goods you will test. Based on your responses, Adidas will send you demo attires. For example, if you frequently play soccer, you will most likely receive sneakers and shoes designed for soccer players.

Adidas product testing salary

Before distributing their apparel to the general public, some companies pay individuals to test them. How much does Adidas product testing pay? Unfortunately, the company does not pay for product testing.

So, what are the benefits of being an Adidas product tester? You have the opportunity to test and wear specific commodities before anyone else.

FAQs

Do product testers get paid? Some companies pay individuals to test their products. Does Adidas pay you for testing? Adidas does not pay you to test its products. Additionally, you must return the product after testing. How old do you have to be to work as an Adidas tester? You must be 18 years and above. How long is the Adidas testing period? Adidas product testing usually lasts between two and four weeks. As a result, you can wear or use a commodity for up to a month. After the trial period has expired, you must return the merchandise to the company. Is there Adidas product testing in Africa? The program is only available in the US and Europe. How do I participate in the Adidas product testing in Asia? Unfortunately, only individuals in Europe and the US are eligible for the program. Is there any paid product testing? There are plenty of companies that pay its testers. Top companies offer cash, gift cards, or freebies to reviewers.

Adidas product testing is a legit program. It is essential to the company's product development process. If you meet the requirements and are accepted into the Adidas Testing Program, you will get the opportunity to give valuable feedback on unreleased products.

