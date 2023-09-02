25 thoughtful college care package ideas to gift college students

Your loved one has just started college, and you wonder what to give them to reduce their homesickness. One thoughtful idea is sending them college care packages. They are easy to assemble, and your loved ones will feel appreciated. Here are brilliant college care package ideas that are sure to put a smile on their faces.

A cheerful African-American woman unpacking a parcel. Photo: pexels.com, @olly (modified by author)

Source: UGC

College care package ideas include items that could be useful or thoughtful to gift loved ones on campus. Luckily, you don't have to be complicated or fancy as the gesture is a welcome surprise.

Thoughtful college care package ideas

College can be challenging for first-year students. Most suffer from homesickness, while others struggle with finances. To show them that you care about them, a gift containing some essentials can go a long way. What should we put in a care package? Here are 25 thoughtful gift ideas for college students.

1. Hot cocoa

A cup of hot chocolate in a black mug beside a white bowl. Photo: pexels.com, @isaiah-quindo

Source: UGC

The hot cocoa gift package is perfect if you are looking for fall care package ideas for college students. Since fall marks the transition from hot to cooler weather, sending a loved one a hot cocoa package is perfect for cold nights. You can pair the hot cocoa with a cute mug and tiny marshmallows.

2. Hygiene Items

A close-up of a man shaving his face. pexels.com, @karolina-grabowska

Source: UGC

Hygiene items are some of the best care packages for college students. If it is a boy, sending them toiletries like deodorant, shaving cream, toothbrush, and toothpaste can go a long way. If it's a girl, sanitary towels, makeup, and grooming products are ideal.

3. Gift cards

A hand giving out a debit card. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

Gift cards are ideal if you are looking for college care package ideas for your boyfriend. Gift cards offer an alternative to money as they are redeemable points. You can send a gift card to a supermarket or a digital one for video game purchases. Other types include gift cards for coffee, restaurants, or clothing stores.

4. Laundry supplies

A close-up of a woman holding a basket with fresh laundry. Photo: pexels.com, @karolina-grabowska

Source: UGC

Sending them a refill of laundry supplies is a thoughtful gesture. You can fill your care package with laundry essentials like laundry detergent, dryer sheets, and fabric softeners.

5. Board games

The popular board game Scrabble. Photo: pexels.com, @suzyhazelwood

Source: UGC

College can be overwhelming sometimes academically. That is why sending your loved one a gift package containing board games will make their stay memorable. If it is a gift for a first year, they could use it to make and meet new friends.

6. Blankets and slippers

A throw pillow and furry slippers on the mat. Photo: pexels.com, @131148120

Source: UGC

College students will undoubtedly enjoy presents containing bathroom supplies. Most campuses have communal bathing areas, so sending your loved one a new pair of slippers is thoughtful. Items to place in such a gift box include a nice pair of slippers, scented candles, cosy blankets and themed towels.

7. Shower caddy

A black showerhead sprays water. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

A shower caddy package is the ideal gift for students using shared showers. It is easy to carry, and your loved one will be sure they only use their products. You can include a washing sponge, soap, shampoo and conditioner in the gift package.

8. Personal safety devices

A karate woman punches the air. Photo: pexels.com, @innamykytas

Source: UGC

What do I put in my daughter's care package? You can include pepper sprays, a stun gun and self-defence keychains. Safety devices are thoughtful gifts to ensure safety, especially in a new environment. Even though you will always wish well for your loved one, sometimes bad things happen.

9. Fun treats in a mug

A bowl with yummy colourful gummies on the table. Photo: pexels.com, @skyler-ewing

Source: UGC

Fun treats in a cup could include instant coffee, homemade cookies, protein bars, chocolates, biscuits and other delightful treats. This gift idea is for those looking for quick and easy packages.

10. A personal note

A man writes a letter. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

A personal note can act as a means of encouragement to a student in college. A heartfelt message can make college students feel closer to home, especially if they are homesick. You can share some details about how things are going at home and what you've been up to lately.

11. Stress relievers

A woman in a white shirt is showing frustration. Photo: pexels.com, @olly

Source: UGC

Students encounter a lot of stress while at school. Sending them a stress reliever package during the final weeks is a thoughtful gesture. You can include massage lotions, mood-relaxing candles or the classic stress ball.

12. Health and wellness items

A person holds a thermometer while checking their temperature. Photo: pexels.com, @polina-tankilevitch

Source: UGC

The get-well package is one of the most essential students can receive in school. You could include flu medicine or immune boosters to prevent sickness.

13. Skincare routine items

A young African-American young girl washes her face with facial foam. Photo: pexels.com, @ron-lach

Source: UGC

Good skin care products can help keep students' skin healthy and fresh. Stress can sometimes affect the health of your loved one and, in turn, affect their skin. Sending your loved one a few skincare products can help them look their brightest, even at their most tired. Include cleansers, moisturisers, and serums in your gift basket.

14. Holiday-themed gifts

Valentine-themed gift boxes with heart-shaped cookies and flowers. Photo: pexels.com, @gabby-k

Source: UGC

School can make your loved ones miss home a lot. Therefore, sending them care packages on these holidays is thoughtful. For instance, send them themed gifts to make their faces smile during Halloween and Valentine's Day.

15. College-branded clothing

College-branded clothing is an ideal way to buy clothes for people since you don't have to know their preferred style. A simple T-shirt or a hoodie with the university's logo is excellent for college games.

16. Reusable water bottles

A person is holding a unique water bottle with artwork. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne

Source: UGC

Students are constantly on the move on campus. They could be attending classes, visiting friends' dorms or even training at the gym. For such students, sending them a care package containing a reusable water bottle is a great choice.

17. School supplies

Pencils and other stationery materials in stainless steel buckets. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

What do you put in a care package for a college friend? Sending them notebooks, pencils, and a planner is an ideal gift for the beginning of the school year. Take the initiative to find out when your friend does their school supplies shopping and surprise them with the package.

18. Good books

Sending some good books to your loved ones can go a long way. If your gift is for a first-year student, giving them a package with books about guidance is ideal. It even becomes better when you send them a book by their favourite author.

19. Gender-specific gifts

A colourful teddy bear beside a gift box. Photo: pexels.com, @candidlydana

Source: UGC

If you want college care package ideas for daughters, the gender-specific care package is an ideal choice. If you have a daughter, include self-care items like cosmetics. For boys, you could opt for more practical stuff like a toolbox.

20. Seasonal themed presents

Seasonal-themed college care packages are gifts given in anticipation of the current or upcoming season. You could send them a winter package in anticipation of the season to prepare them. Include products like cold medicines, hand sanitisers, vitamins and tissues for the colder seasons.

21. Tech supplies

A composition of various modern electronic equipment placed on a white surface. Photo: pexels.com, @readymade

Source: UGC

The tech supplies package can include phone chargers, screen protectors, USB sticks and memory cards. Receiving such a package is highly appreciated as it reduces the student's expenditure on electronic accessories.

22. Cosy comfort care package

If you want your loved one to be cosy, sending them the comfort care package is ideal. You could include a heated blanket, loungewear and some slippers.

23. Homemade food items

A person serves a stack of biscuits on a plate. Photo: pexels.com, @nicole-michalou

Source: UGC

You could send your loved one a package containing their favourite treats and snacks. Some examples are gifts like cereal bars, homemade bread, rice krispie treats, and banana chips.

24. Colour theme presents

Assorted colourful gifts lay on a red background. Photo: pexels.com, @george-dolgikh

Source: UGC

A colour theme care package chooses various hues based on the month or occasion. Including random items in your care package based on colour is fun. Examples include black or purple for Halloween and red for Valentine's.

25. Room decorations

A mirror wall above a cabinet with assorted ornaments. Photo: pexels.com, @yankrukov

Source: UGC

If your loved one is a new student, most likely, their dorms lack decoration. A care package containing their favourite stuff could be the best gift they could ask for. You can include childhood pictures, their favourite artist posters, string lights, and fake plants.

How do I make a care package?

Creating the perfect care package can take time and effort, as people tend to overthink it. However, some hacks help you compile a heartfelt one in no time. Follow the tips below:

Decide on the theme and purpose of your care package based on the occasion, reason, and recipient. Choose the items that the recipient would like or need, and that fit the theme and purpose. Find a box or other container that fits your package and is simple to transport. If you like, you can wrap it in fabric or wrapping paper. In your box or container, carefully and securely pack items. Creatively arrange them and add a letter or card with your name and message. Tape your box or container, then write the recipient's name and address outside.

College care package ideas come in handy when gifting a loved one in school. You can place snacks, homemade treats, drinks, and school supplies, among other things. The packages are a great way to show loved ones that you care–most importantly, the gifts may help to reduce homesickness.

Yen.com.gh published a list containing thoughtful gifts for long-distance relationships. Long-distance relationships are complicated. They face various challenges and require extra work from both partners.

Therefore, if you are in such a relationship, how can you improve it? Sending thoughtful gifts is one way to go. With the ideal gift, your loved one will feel much appreciated. You can send these gifts on special occasions like Valentine's Day, Christmas, anniversaries and birthdays.

Source: YEN.com.gh