20 funny license plate ideas you will probably see on the road

Some motorists love to express themselves through bumper stickers, while others use lively paint or wraps, and a few individuals showcase their personalities through license plates. If you're looking for a brilliant, hilarious, or witty license plate and are ready to pay a bit extra money, the funny license plate ideas are almost limitless.

Photo: @Mirellissima, @IanMcKinney on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People can get customised license plates the same way as regular number plates. Some individuals opt for personalised license plates because they assume they safeguard their vehicles against identity fraud and are less likely to be carried off. Personalised number plates can also be used to express oneself.

Funny license plate ideas

It is good to note that you cannot copy a personalised license plate because it serves as the vehicle's registration. As a result, whoever wants a specific personalised plate must register it before anybody else. Here are some cute license plate ideas you may have encountered on the road.

1. Oh I fit

Photo: @marika.nyc

Source: Instagram

Compared to standard cars, microcars have less leg space, less sitting room, less cargo capacity, and a slower speed, among other things. They can, however, be highly efficient and helpful in some challenging circumstances, which is why they were created in the first place.

The Smart Fortwo seats only two people, making it one of the planet's tiniest cars. It might face any difficulty in the world, but lacking a parking spot will be impossible; it fits anywhere due to its size.

2. By By gas

Photo: @willowkid

Source: Instagram

As technology and efficiency continue improving, electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming more popular among motorists. Operators of electric vehicles appear to be particularly inventive when designing license plates that highlight the conservative credentials of their eco-friendly cars.

The holder of this sporty Tesla chose the words BYBYGAS for his license plate to bid a proper goodbye to gasoline. It may also make Tesla motorists more optimistic about their environmentally friendly driving.

3. Hisss

Photo: @ScottFowler

Source: Facebook

Sometimes, the motivation for a personalised number plate can come from popular culture TV shows, books, movies, or the owner's daily experience. In other cases, the owner's inspiration is much more apparent, like the HISSSS license plate that the owner has brilliantly placed on their Ford Mustang SVT Cobra.

4. Just great

Photo: @hotcarsimage

Source: UGC

The operator of this Jeep is a delighted soul, and they would like to do their part to make everybody around them happy by sporting a JUSTGR8 (Just Great) license plate.

Short messaging language, which reduces words to two or three characters, has made it significantly easier for vehicle owners to design their number plates.

5. Pug lover

Photo: @funnyvanityplates

Source: UGC

Pet lovers have used bumper stickers on their vehicles for an extended period to convey their views about animal abuse, poaching, and veganism. However, some drivers go above and beyond in supporting their furry friends by obtaining a vanity license plate that informs other motorists of the extent to which they adore animals. Especially pugs in the case of the operator of this vehicle.

Vanity plates with LOVR for lovers must be thoroughly inspected by DMV personnel, but PUGLOVR demonstrates the driver's innocent fascination with an adorable driver's famous dogs.

6. Third wife

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

This Porsche Cayman S has an extraordinary holder's driver's plate, 3RDWIFE, that could have two distinct meanings. The first is that the car could be a gift for a third wife, in which particular instance, broadcasting it to the world would be inappropriate.

The second possibility is that the man has been divorced twice and has decided to forego women in favour of his upcoming dedicated relationship with Porsche!

7. Epic fail

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

At first sight, the number plate EPIC FAI may be ridiculous, which explains why the DMV officials saw no problem allowing somebody to use it on their vehicle. On the other hand, this driver was playing a long-term strategy to get their message across from the car's rear.

Add a handwritten "L" to the finish of EPIC FAI, and immediately that meaningless number plate reads "Epic Fail". You could even finish the phrase with the L of an L-plate, though offering a beginner driver a license plate that reads "Epic Fail" is likely not the most effective way to instil confidence in them.

8. Chewbacca

Photo: @xtremekawi

Source: UGC

It's not just Harry Potter enthusiasts who decorate their cars with vanity plates honouring fictional characters. Enthusiasts of the Star Wars films have also created some unique vanity plates to convey their affection for the movies.

If the CHWBCA (Chewbacca) number plate is any indication, the Texan owner of this machine was unquestionable on the side of the rebels. Others, however, prefer to honour personas from the dark side of the force, such as C3PO and droids R2D2, whose names appear to be intended for number plates.

9. Honduh

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

The holder of this Honda Accord was worried that other drivers would be unable to identify their vehicle. At least, that is the only reason a person would get a licence plate with the words HON DUH for their Honda vehicle.

The driver may also need to clarify whether the registration number is an effort to grammatically spell out the word Honda or a dig at Honda drivers, including themselves.

10. Vlad the Impala

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

The operator of this Chevy Impala has seen a chance for a funny joke and seized it. Registration plates are designed to fit into frames on both the front and rear of vehicles, most of which are labelled with the make or version of the car.

In this instance, the funny license plate frames have "Impala" written along the bottom, which probably caught the holder's eye when they applied for a personalised plate reading VLAD THE.

11. In debt

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

The De Tomaso Pantera is a less popular Italian sports car, but it is a famous and highly regarded car among motoring enthusiasts. De Tomaso developed only a few Pantera models between 1971 and 1993, making them a fantastic vehicle and a rare gem.

The machine's price will likely explain why someone who had recently spent money on a vintage De Tomaso Pantera would require a license plate proclaiming to the planet that they are "In Debt."

12. Timeless

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

"Timeless" is an excellent vanity plate for any vehicle that has stood the test of time. Even though many other cars fit nicely and deserve this licence plate, assigning it to them when they were new would have been highly inappropriate.

Above is a DeLorean car. These vehicles were created in 1981 by American engineer John DeLorean. John had high hopes for his car company, but the vehicle's poor performance and widespread public criticism led to the company's demise. On the other hand, this DeLorean has endured the test of time and deserves this timely plate.

13. Success

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

Humans are naturally driven to succeed in everything they do. They want to do well in their examinations, professions, profitable businesses, relationships, and any other endeavour in which they find themselves. Even though success is often relative or personal, it is a significant achievement when one achieves it.

Another common thing that people do after they generate revenue is purchase a car. Buying a car is thus a "successful" move, hence the license plate.

14. Rubix

Photo: @hotcars

Source: UGC

The Nissan Cube is a small multi-purpose car sold in Japan in 1998. The company launched the second generation in 2002 and the third and current generation in 2008. It is formed like a cube; thus, the name Nissan Cube, and it has a spacious interior with more seating and cargo capacity.

The Rubik's cube, also known as the Rubix cube, is a famous 3D combination puzzle in the shape of a cube. The fact that Nissan named its car a cube makes this license plate too appealing.

15. Kidless

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

It is one of the best personalised license plate ideas for couples. A newly wedded couple will require a few items to begin their married life in solace. Many will purchase or rent larger apartments, larger cars, and other personal things they consider necessary. Still, a two-seater coupe will not be on a couple awaiting children's car shopping list.

16. I'm Stig

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

Many individuals confront the vanity plate journey in this manner, making it challenging for others to obtain their real names. Stig's title was unavailable in this case, so he got imaginative and added an "I'm" as a prefix.

This brilliant move has also gained popularity among vanity plate enthusiasts, allowing them to use their actual name again but more creatively.

17. Not bond

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

The Aston Martin DBS was featured in the 2006 film Cas*no Royale by James Bond, the famous fictional character recognised for featuring numerous fast cars in his movies. The film added elegance and prominence to the DBS, elevating it to "celebrity" status among automobiles.

Given that both "Bond" and "James Bond" registration plates would have been restricted and picked by the Bond Team, "NOT BOND" is the subsequent best license plate. It's like a cautionary note, saying, "Yes, I'm driving Mr Bond's car; however, I am not Mr Bond.

18. Doodlebug

Photo: @hotcarsimages

Source: UGC

The Volkswagen beetle is one of the most successful automobiles in history. Since the initial car drove off the assembly line in 1938, these vehicles have been selling well in Europe and the United States.

It's unclear why Americans chose to entitle one of their favourite vehicles after a World War II bomb. Still, the holder of this Beetle genuinely loves the nickname, as they even incorporated it into their number plate.

19. Elechik

Photo: @hotcars

Source: UGC

This Tesla vehicle is owned by a woman who appreciates wordplay at large. The name "ELECHIK" is assumedly intended to refer to the female motorist, although it also sounds slightly like the phrase "electric".

Tesla could be one of the most well-known makers of electric vehicles, as contrasted to hybrid cars that use gas and an electric battery; however, if motorists want to demonstrate their environmental credentials, adding a vanity license plate is an excellent method. The registration plate can also serve as a cool license plate name for fast cars.

20. Tired

Photo: @boredpanda

Source: UGC

Trucks are typically made to perform various tasks such as freight transportation, carrying highly specialised payloads, or other practical missions. They also differ significantly in terms of size, strength, and configuration.

These funny license plates for trucks may have been inspired by idea that the truck's purpose is to transport heavy loads, thus the "tired" phrase

Above are funny license plate ideas you may have seen or will probably see on the road. Some people choose personalised license plates because they believe they will protect them from identity fraud and make their cars less likely to be stolen.

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of incorruptible saints. Over time, the Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches have found incorruptible saints. Contrary to popular belief, they have discovered that the bodies of a number of their saints are incorruptible.

What does it mean for a saint to be incorrupt? In Catholic Church, an incorrupt saint is an individual whose body decomposes slowly, completely, or not after death.

Source: YEN.com.gh