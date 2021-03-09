120+ miss you sister quotes, messages, and texts to show your love

Having a friend or loved one who lives far from you is not the most exciting thing. Your sister living miles from you can be distressing, especially if you need to talk to someone you can trust. When writing to them, share I miss you sister quotes to let her know how much you want to see her.

Miss you sister quotes. Photo: pexels.com, @captaintaha9 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What do you say when you miss your sister? Anything nice you think of. She will not get offended if you crack a joke or two between your conversation. Tell her about your day, ask if she has new projects, and how she is enjoying life. Express your love to your sister and let her know how much you treasure her.

I miss you sister quotes, messages, and texts

Is your sister your best friend? Is she your pillar? Tell her that and add how much she means in your life. Missing sisters quotes and messages should bring joy to the conversation.

Miss u sister status for WhatsApp

Are you missing your sister, who lives far away? WhatsApp is a good platform to share how much you miss your sister. Post pictures of the two of you in the past, share the memories you made together and add cute captions.

You are the best sister I'll ever ask for, and I'll take you through the world if you want me to.

I will do anything in my power to keep you happy because you are my only sister.

Loving you is not accidental. You've been there for me, and I'm here for you now.

Just thinking how blessed I am to have you. Not many people have someone like you in their lives.

If I found to make a wish right now, it would be that you are here listening to me like you always do; I miss you so much, bestie.

There are so many reasons to be happy in life. You showed me how to be happy, and I miss you so much.

Our friendship means a lot to me; I miss you dearly. I wish you the best in your endeavours.

Being your friend is something I am proud of; I hope our friendship lasts forever; I miss you.

If there is another life, I will live to be your friend in that life. I miss you.

Can we hang out this Saturday? You have been so good and true to me. I miss you so much.

Thank you for the gift of your friendship. I miss you so much, though.

I count myself lucky to have someone like you as a friend. You are a gift to keep from God. I miss you.

I dwell upon life and love, so beautiful and true, to learn the meaning of forever and spend it with you.

I love you from your head to your toe; you have been nothing but kind to me ever since I knew you.

I'll take you through the world if you want me to. You deserve the best, sis.

I will do anything in my power to keep you happy. You are one of a kind.

For the one who cares and loves you, I miss you, my friend and sis.

This message is to that special person in my heart, my loving, selfless, and beautiful sister. I love you.

Do you know that it would take you forever to realize the extent of my love for you? You have been more than great.

Time doesn't matter. Love is forever. You showed me how to be loving and kind. I'm grateful.

Life isn't always a fairy tale, but I'm bound to have a happy ending! I miss you.

A simple message can make a forever friendship. I miss you, best friend.

Each time I remember all the moments we shared, I wish we never had to separate like this; I miss you.

I miss so many things about you. Take care, my friend and sister.

You are irreplaceable; the kind of friendship we share is incomparable; I miss you so much.

There are times I wonder what I must have done in my former life to deserve such a beautiful friend like you. You are the blessing I have been praying for.

I am so glad we are friends. I miss you, though. Will I see you soon?

No matter the distance between us, you will always be my friend; you will forever be precious to me; I miss you.

Your selflessness amazes me, sister. You are the queen of my time.

I desire nothing more than to be in your life until you forever die. You are a godsend, sister.

I want to share all my love with you; no one else will do. The world needs to know that I have the best sister ever.

Your heart is so pure. I know how much you care. You will always be my best friend.

You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever. I love you.

Lovey I miss my sister so much quotes

I miss my sister so much. Photo: pexels.com, @darina-belonogova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Don't be shy to write I miss you sister letter. Tell your sister that you want to see her. Suggest dates that you can meet. Ask her to come over. You can also inquire about her schedule.

To a special friend, ever since I met you, you gave my life meaning; you showed me the good side of life through your friendship; I miss you dearly.

My sister, my problem solver, and each time I am down, you cheer me up and make my challenges your challenges, and I miss you dearly.

I was told you never know the worth of a diamond until it's gone, sweetie; now I understand how important it is for me to have a friend like you.

I miss you dearly. When can I see you?

My pillow, the one friend I know I can rely on; I really miss those moments we shared, missing you so much, dear.

I wish I could fast-forward the time; I wish I had magic that could make me disappear to where you are; I miss you dearly, and I can't wait for you to be home.

Growing up with someone like you made me have beautiful memories of my childhood. I love you, sis.

I am glad we are friends, and I miss you so much. When are you coming back?

My buddy, my gist partner, misses out on late nights walks and the way we gossip about others; I really miss everything. Please come home.

Right now, the only person my eyes want to see is you. I really wish you were here with me. I miss you so much.

My life became more beautiful when I met you. You were right for me. I miss you.

You made my life beautiful, and I can't wait to share more memories with you. I miss you dearly.

Do you know what I love most about you? Your truthfulness, when will you be back?

I love you, sis. You correct me when I am wrong, and this is one thing I love about you. I miss you dearly.

Things will come and go, but your good heart will remain in you forever. Miss you and love you.

Our bond is truly stronger than the sun and is even sweeter than the song of a bird. I miss you.

Our sisterhood is like that mysterious bond that can never be broken. I wish I'd lived with you forever.

Our bond will be ignited for eternity, and we will survive all the battles and struggles we have to face. I love you.

I wish you are here right now. Laughing at my silly jokes, I miss our gist; I miss the fun; I miss you dearly.

The kind of people we move with will determine how far we will go in life; you have been one to push me forward; I love you.

You have been a blessing to my life, always urging me to achieve; I miss you dearly.

To that special friend who made me understand the true meaning of friendship, I miss you so much.

What would I do without my sister? You have been a good friend to me, that I am sure of. I miss you.

There are different kinds of people in life, but you are the only one, my favourite sister in the world.

You have been a good friend who will always be there, no matter the circumstances. I miss you dearly.

All those moments, all those memories, each second shared with you is all I think of now. I wish I could bring you right here; I miss you.

God gave me the best friend I need; he gave me you; I am so glad we became friends, and I miss you so much.

Last night, you visited my dream. You told me you would be my friend forever. Where are you?

Know one thing that makes my days incomplete? I miss having you around me; I miss you so much.

If I am told to make a wish, the only thing I wish for is to see you again; the distance between us is really affecting me.

What is a quote for a sister who died?

I miss you sister in heaven. Photo: pexels.com, @pnw-prod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The death of a sister can be one of life's most devastating tragedies, and you may never fully recover from it. I miss you, sister in heaven might help us communicate our feelings about it.

You will forever be in my heart, and I have so many great memories of our time together. I miss you, rest in peace.

Your smile went away but will always stay in my heart forever. I will miss you, my sweetest sister!

I miss you so much. I know you are in a better place, but it doesn't mean I still don't wish we could still hang out. I love you so much.

When I think of you, I smile. When I miss you, I cry. Whenever I see you again, I'll smile and laugh out loud! Miss you with all my heart.

I remember eating, chatting, and laughing with you. You will always have a special place in my heart.

Memories are all that you have, which help you survive the storms and struggles of your daily life after you lose someone.

I know that you are looking down from heaven and smiling at me. I will always love and miss you with all my heart.

No amount of time can heal the sorrow of your passing away. May God bless your soul, my sis.

I look up to the sky and talk to you; what I wouldn't give to hear you talk back. I miss your voice; I miss your laughter; I miss everything about you, sis.

I think about you every day and wonder how you are doing. I miss you so much that sometimes it hurts. I can't wait to see you again in heaven. I love you.

I love you so much. You were the best sister anyone could ask for, and I appreciate everything you have done for me. I hope we can see each other again someday. You are missed terribly.

You were the one who was so close to my heart, and the moment we shared was the best for me. My sister and my best friend, after you left, sadness has become my companion.

Your smile went away, but it will always stay in my heart forever. I will miss you, my sweetest sister!

May you always rest in peace. I miss you so much and love you with all my heart.

Your birthday brings back memories that are still painful to bear. You were such a wonderful Sister. I dearly miss you not being here.

My dear, I love and miss you so much. You were always close to my heart, and wherever you are, I know you are at peace because I can still feel your presence with me.

No one can take your place. You have touched my life in ways I can't describe. I miss you so much, sister.

I miss you every single day. I wish so much that you were still here. I love you my sister.

My darling sister, we have fought and laughed and cried, but these memories are my treasures. You are gone, but you are never forgotten. Love you.

A lost sister is like the missing piece in the game of life.

I miss you little sister quotes

I miss my sister so much. Photo: pexels.com, @darina-belonogova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Show your sister that you are a warm and caring person. Be good to everyone. Practice what she taught you, and never look back. When telling your friend and sister how much you love them, including the lessons you have learned during the moment you shared.

I want to see you. I miss you dearly. When will you come home, sister?

Friends are like air; we need them, and we can't afford to lose them; you are my air; I need you, I miss you, and I can't afford to lose you.

Do you know what I like most about you? You are just you; you don't pretend, you are real, and you love genuinely; I miss you dearly.

You make it easy for people around you to be happy. You are a blessing to many, and I miss you terribly.

You always have something funny to say; each moment with you is always fun; I miss all that; I wish you are here.

You are a special being, precious to me, my bestie, a friend I wish to keep forever; I miss you dearly.

What can I say apart from I miss you? All that keeps ringing in my ears is that I miss you; I miss you dearly.

Words cannot express how much I miss you. You are my sister, now and forever.

My love for you has no depth; its boundaries are ever-expanding. Thank you for being my sister.

When you tell me you want to hold on to me forever, I melt and pray for that day to start.

I knew that forever was in your eyes the moment I became friends with you. I can't wait to see you.

Knowing you throughout our friendship has been a blessing. You are what I needed.

My love and admiration for you beat death and never die, even in the face of bullets.

Give me your true friendship for even eternity seems small to define what I feel for you. I love you, sis.

Our sisterhood is the emblem of eternity; it confounds all notion of time, effaces all memory of a beginning, all fear of an end.

Our friendship and sisterhood are everything. It's life itself, never-ending, unconditional and never the same.

I may die one day, but it's because of you that I will live forever. I am grateful to call you my sister.

You fill my life with the fragrance of love. I am happy to be part of your life, sis.

I enjoy being with you. You make me feel like I have never felt before. You are the whole package.

My sister is from another mother. Our friendship makes us a great pair.

You make me feel special. You make me feel wanted and that I matter. You are the best sister ever.

I cherish the memories of our togetherness. Even with the distance apart, I hope and pray that one day we will stay together.

I can depend upon you, always. I love you till death do us part. Thank you for being a great sister.

You mean everything to me. You are my life, my destiny. Most important of all, you are the sister I never had.

With you by my side, I feel full of life and vigour. Thank you for being my strength.

My love for you grows every day till eternity. I love you. I miss you too.

I'll love you till the end of time. I know you love me too. I can't wait to hang out with you again, sis.

There will always be that one person that makes a difference; you make my life different; your friendship is a blessing to me; I miss you dearly.

I cherish the gift of your friendship; you have been a good friend to me right from the day I met you, and I really miss you so much.

There is always this sense of emptiness we feel when our loved ones are far away from us. I feel that, dear. I miss you so much.

You, my darling sister, are one in a million, the best of your kind; I love you, dear sister.

You are the true definition of real friendship. I miss you. I can't wait to visit you soon.

There are friends for a season and friends for a lifetime. You are a lifetime friend, and I really wish you were here right now. I miss you.

The best moments in life are moments spent with people we care about. You are one of those.

How are you doing, sis? You make life enjoyable for me; missing you, dear friend.

Choosing you as my best friend was the best decision I ever made. You double up as my sister, and it is even better.

You have been a good friend to me, and deep down inside me, I really appreciate you; I miss you.

No matter the challenges I face, having a friend who will always stick around no matter what makes it easier to overcome challenges.

I miss you so much that I sometimes look at our pictures together for comfort.

What are the best quotes for my sister?

Sisters are life's cherries, and sister quotes truly encapsulate the spirit of sister relationships. Sisters make life better just by being there, whether it's by giving valuable advice or by spending time cracking each other up.

How do I make my sister feel special?

Sister ties are unique, and it doesn't matter if you love one another one day and despise the next. Even though it doesn't appear so at the moment, your relationship with her is one of the most important in your life.

How do I miss my late sister?

Losing a loved one, especially a sister, can be extremely painful and difficult to accept. It is important to acknowledge your feelings of sadness, anger, and loneliness. Allow yourself to feel and express your emotions in a healthy way.

Your sister is that girl whom you can vent to. She is that friend that has seen you at your lowest and still stood by you. Send her I miss you sister quotes any chance you get. Not many people get to have a friend and sister in the same person. If that happens to you, then count yourself lucky.

Yen.com.gh recently shared a comprehensive list of deep love messages for her. Men often struggle to find the exact words to communicate with their partner, girlfriend, or wife. These deep love messages for her will help any man to express his feelings in the best way possible.

These love messages for her will provide the avenue to express a man's feelings rightfully to the woman he adores.

Source: YEN.com.gh