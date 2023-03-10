70+ I can't live without you quotes and messages for your loved ones

Whether you’re living an incredible love story and it’s an occasion to prove how strong your love is with words, or whether you’re trying to win back the person you love after a fight or a recent separation, I can’t live without you quotes will come in handy.

I can't live without you quotes will leave your partner longing for you daily. Photo: pexels.com, @Terrillo Walls (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I can't live without you quotes and messages are guaranteed to bring a smile to your partner's face and fill them with happiness each day. These delightful messages will leave your partner longing for you daily and keep your love strong.

I can't live without you quotes and messages

Missing someone you love can be tough, but these quotes and messages can help you find comfort in their absence. Discover the most heartwarming messages to help you cope with missing your loved one.

I don't know what I would do without you quotes

I promise you that I will love you till the day we die; since the day you came into my heart; you have been filling my life with joy and happiness.

You are so special to me, and I promise to be with you until the stars stop shining and the sun is not bright during the day.

In recent times, I find myself worrying less about myself and thinking more about you, my dear. I daydream about how my future with you will be the brightest.

Even if I cannot find the perfect words to send you, I want you to know I love you and can’t live without you.

I am the little cute seed, you water me. Without you, there will be no me. You shower me with love, and life never stops being beautiful.

My love, my life is incomplete without you.

So much love, so much care, so much attention, all in one, does a true lover give. I’ve enjoyed all and many more. My life is incomplete without you.

My heart longs for you. I wake each day to thoughts of my love. His voice echoes in my head all day long. How can I survive without my love? I am incomplete without you.

I can’t live without your love. I’ve tried, but I fail each time.

I love you so much I can’t live without you, my one and only.

I can’t live my life without you, my love. Because of you, I am always in a good mood.

I can’t live my life without you. I need you, my love.

I can’t live my life without you. There’s no one better to have by my side.

You are my treasure and my priceless jewel. Life has been awesome with you. With you, love has been sweet. Your smiles brighten my day. Your love delights me. I’m incomplete without you.

I can’t live without you, and I don’t want to try because my world is so much better with you in it.

I can’t live without you. I need you in my life. You are all that I want to adore and love for the rest of my life.

I may not always show it nor tell you, but I need you in my life, and I can’t live without you.

I can't live without you quotes for her

I can't imagine my life without you message for your loved one. Photo: pexels.com, @Brian Jr Asare (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you struggling to deal with the pain of separation from someone you love? These sayings will uplift your spirits and help you get through tough times.

I can no longer hide the fact that I cannot live without you; I cannot exist without looking at your gorgeous face and a pretty smile.

I know for sure that you are my perfect gift from God, and therefore I am not searching, and I cannot live my life without you.

The moment I found you was the very moment I found myself, and since my ultimate goal is to be happy, I have achieved my purpose in life.

My love centres on you, you are the shining star in my life, and it will forever shine.

I wonder what I ever did to deserve you now that I can't live without you.

I cannot live a day without seeing your beautiful smile, and I cannot go to bed without having you in my mind. Simply, there is no way I can live life when you are not there with me.

Living a life without you is one of the most painful experiences; it is my prayer every day that it will never happen to me.

My entire existence is dependent on the great love that you have for me. It's either you love me to eternity or watch me die because I wouldn’t live another second without you.

I’m the luckiest guy on Earth because, with you, my life is beautiful and awesome. I love you so much more than you could ever imagine.

You’re my woman, my queen and my everyday motivation and inspiration. I love you more than you know.

My heart is your haven. I have been born to protect you, my darling.

I cannot take a step forward without you. Wherever you go, I’m always there to accompany you.

You are the blessing of God to me. You are everything my heart needs. You taught me the importance of life. You are my world.

Wherever I am with you becomes my favourite place on Earth. You mean everything to me.

I knew you were the woman for me from the moment you crossed my path, and I also want you to know that I will always cherish and love you, sweetheart.

I may lack lots of money in my life, but it is my humble prayer that I will never have to live without you since it will be the most expensive one ever.

I never want to be without you quotes

I can't live without you message will make you appreciate every moment you share as a couple. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Love knows no distance, but that doesn't make being apart any easier. Get inspired by these quotes and messages that will make the absence of your loved ones more bearable.

I can’t live my life without you. But I’d like to try for your sake.

I can’t live my life without you, you mean the world to me.

I am fully convinced that we were meant to be together and get a chance to enjoy this blissful life since I have come to discover that I cannot do life independently.

I don’t wish to face the cruel world without you; I don’t want to go through the daily challenges of life without you. I simply don’t want to be alive if you are not present in my life.

Everyone wants to be the sun that lights up your life. But I'd rather be your moon, so I can shine on you during your darkest hour when your sun isn’t around.

Everything is just perfect when you’re with me. My smiles never end as you stay with me all day.

I can’t live my life without you. I promise to love you forever and always till death do us part.

I can’t live without you in my life as I will love you from the bottom of my heart till the end of time.

When you go away, life goes dark and boring. You brighten my day when you come around.

I am eager for the world to meet the best thing that ever happened in my life and let it know that it is impossible to live my life without you.

When I think about how special you are to me, I pray to have you in the next life since I cannot imagine how it would be living without you.

I’m settling for seconds and even thirds. Because without you, it seems like my appetite is endless.

It’s true this season will not last forever, but it gives you time to live. And I am living for you.

I’m thinking about you, sending you lots of love, and wishing you a wonderful day.

I love you, darling. Please write to me soon. Your loving companion who can’t live without you.

I can't imagine my life without you messages

I can't imagine my life without you message for partners. Photo: pexels.com, @Diva Plavalaguna (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whether you're in a long-distance relationship or dealing with the loss of a loved one, these quotes will provide you with comfort and support. Find solace in these heartfelt messages and feel closer to your loved ones.

Whenever I go to bed, I prefer staying awake and watching you sleep than sleeping off and wandering in dreamland without you.

I cannot afford to miss you anymore, and I want to make you aware that I have enough love that will carry us a century without wearing out.

You are an answered prayer since your presence in my life has given me all that I prayed for. I promise that I will remain yours all my life because I don’t want to be with anybody else.

You bring so much luck and comfort that I wouldn't want to ever lose your affection and care to anything in the world.

The more successful I become, the more I need your tender love and happiness. Please live with me forever because the moment you leave, I will be reduced to zero.

I will cherish you every day of my life because you make me a better person. I love you very much, and I want you to know that it is impossible to live without you.

You have always turned my sadness into happiness and my sorrow into joy from the rising of the sun to the setting of the same.

You are not only my woman and my lover but my daily source of peace, joy, and happiness. I cherish you more than life itself, and living without is one of the things I don't want to imagine ever doing.

Just like the sun and the stars make the sky and the world shine bright, that is how you lighten up my life.

Sometimes I sit alone and just wish you were there with me so that I can tell you how hard it is for me to live without you.

I strive to stay in love with you every day because there is nothing better than that. I couldn't imagine a life without you.

I promise you my everlasting love, for I know I can never live without you because you are the only one who makes my heart full of joy.

Having you in my life is one of the most impressive things that I have ever felt in my entire life. I am grateful that God brought you into my life at the moment I needed you most.

The moment you entered into my life, you awakened all the desires inside, and ever since that moment, I realized that I never want to spend a moment without you.

If I were to make one wish on this day, it would be to live with you today, tomorrow, and forever because I can no longer live without you.

Since the day you entered my life, you have shown me how unconditional your love is, and I am prepared to love you till the day I die.

I can't live without you quotes for him

I can't live without you quotes for him. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The pain of missing someone you love can be overwhelming. Discover the most touching messages that will keep your loved ones close to your heart and remind you that distance is only temporary.

In your eyes, I find the answers I want. You are mine, and I want to be yours both today and forever. I can’t live without you.

More than you can imagine, more than the world would let you know. More than you can ever remember, my love for you will be true and real.

Without you, my life would sail without purpose. In you, I found happiness and peace of mind. You have given me the best gift in life. I will always love you tenderly.

You are the missing part of the puzzle that changed everything. My life is now whole and fulfilling. I love you, no matter what it takes.

You’re my favourite person every day and I will love you every day of my life. I love you so much, handsome.

You alone will I cherish forever, because you make me a better person every day. I love you more than you know.

I promise to cherish, respect and love you every day. You know that I love you, right? Well, I do.

You’re not just my man and my lover. You’re my everyday happiness and joy. I love you more than love itself.

I can’t imagine a world and my life without you because you’re my everyday lifesaver. I love you so much, my dearest.

I love you more than love itself because you’re my source of courage, strength and inspiration. I love you beyond words.

I can’t make it till the end without you; I’d rather walk through fire with you than take this journey all by myself.

From the rising of the sun to its setting, you turn my sorrow into joy and my sadness into happiness. I love you tenderly.

I can’t wait for the world to meet the best thing that has ever happened to my life without You.

Your love gave my life a new meaning; I wouldn’t have gone this far without you.

It is difficult to exist without you every day because each breath I take in proves that I can’t live without you.

I will always cherish and adore you every day, my man and my king. I love you beyond the stars.

What is a quote about life without you?

Here is a good example of a quote about life without you: "In the game of life, you were my lucky charm. Without you, it’s all just chance."

How to get over someone you feel like you can't live without?

Getting over someone you feel you can't live without is a challenging process that requires time, self-reflection, and intentional effort. Begin by accepting the reality of the situation and allowing yourself to grieve the loss.

I can't live without you quotes convey deep emotions and sentiments. These quotes express your profound connection and attachment to your partner. They can make your partner feel special and appreciated.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article with sweet long good morning messages for her. Relationships succeed when couples consistently care for each other.

Mornings are the best moments of any day. Sending your woman a long good morning text can thrill her as she starts her day. When you do so, the rest of her day will be refreshing, smooth, and full of love.

Source: YEN.com.gh