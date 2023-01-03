70+ you got this quotes that will ignite that spark in you and keep you going

What do you do when you are tired and considering giving up? While you should remember that at the end of every tunnel is light, going through a list of "you got this" quotes also reignites your spark when you are almost tempted to throw in the towel. They can help you reach your potential because they are positive words.

"You got this" quotes are just what you need if you are on the verge of giving up or struggling to push yourself to the next phase of your life. So, whether you are starting or finishing a project, or a business, or want to cheer your friends and loved ones on, these motivational quotes will give you a great head start.

"You got this" beautiful quotes

Everyone faces turbulence that may threaten their stability, confidence, or faith, making it tough to move forward. These are not times to cry but to speak forth positively. Your words contain some power, so you must be intentional with your confessions.

The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.

Your life is much more honourable and useful if you spend it making mistakes compared to another's life doing nothing.

Believe in yourself, face your challenges, and reach deep within yourself to overcome fears. Never ever allow anyone to bring you down. You must persevere.

Never stop believing in yourself when others doubt you. Always believe in yourself.

If you believe in yourself, anything is possible.

You are a piece of the puzzle of someone else's life. You may never know where you fit, but others will fill the holes in their lives with pieces of you.

The only person who can pull me down is myself, and I'm not going to let myself pull me down anymore.

Don't be satisfied with stories, how things have gone with others. Unfold your own myth.

Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear.

Believe in your infinite potential. Your only limitations are those you set upon yourself.

Keep your dreams alive and believe in yourself. Hard work and determination are what you require to achieve anything in life.

Believe you can, and you're halfway there.

"You got this" quotes for students

Are there times when the whole world is conspiring to break you? Does it feel cruel and unfair? It happens. Things sometimes go according to plan, but that doesn't mean it would be bad forever. So, cheer yourself up with these quotes in the meantime.

Don't fret. As long as you keep going, you'll keep getting better, and as you get better, you gain more mastery.

Strength and growth come only through consistency. Keep going.

Put your hands on your chest and say, "Today is not the day I'll break."

Things work out best for those who make the best of how things work. Keep moving.

Don't be discouraged because you can't figure it out yet. Just keep moving.

Take a moment to reflect on how far you've come. Now, run with that glimmer of hope and strength.

You may have failed once, twice, or even multiple times, but that doesn't mean you are always destined to fail. You may have experienced a significant downfall today, but that doesn't mean your journey towards success is futile.

Be strong. Be bold. Be fearless, and hang in there.

Let them criticise all they want. But I know without an iota of doubt that you've got this.

When things go wrong, please don't go with them. Keep up the faith.

Sometimes, you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been to stand back up taller than you ever were. So, it wasn't an affliction; it was an elevation.

Smile and let everyone know that you're a lot stronger today than you were yesterday.

It's not over until it is over.

You have to keep trying until you succeed. Give it your best shot. Don't give up, and your time will come.

Behind every successful man, there are a lot of unsuccessful years.

Most of the essential things in the world have been accomplished by people who kept trying when there seemed to be no hope.

Remember everything you have gotten through. You have always pushed on even when it felt like you could not.

"You got this" quotes for her

Is your loved one going through a low moment? This is for you. Remember that money and roses can't fix everything. As a man, cheer up your significant other with these quotes.

Remember all the mornings you got out of bed, no matter how hard it was. Remember all the times you wanted to give up, but you got through another day.

Never forget how much strength you have learned and developed.

Our ability to destroy ourselves is the mirror image of our ability to save ourselves.

As long as you keep going, you'll keep getting better. So, don't give up today. Persist.

Baby, you never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.

Love, hang in there. Help and resources are on the way.

You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.

You are not a failure. Instead, you've learned a new process of doing things.

You are not what happened to you; you are what you chose to become. Therefore, stand strong today.

Forget the ways that didn't work. Forgive yourself and start again right now.

Look up at God smiling at you. He will only give you what you can handle. You've got this, babe.

Always remember that God gives His strongest armies the toughest battles when the going gets tough.

Head high, chin up, and shoulders high. Today is not the day you'll break, love.

The woman who does not require validation from anyone is the most feared individual on the planet, and you are that woman. You've got this.

Smile, you are not what you are going through.

Dear stress and anxiety, leave my girlfriend alone.

Baby, find strength in pain.

The world will tell you you are not good enough; they'll let you know that you can't do it, but don't listen to them because I know you can and will.

"You got this" quotes for him

Is your man going through some challenging moments, and you need the right words to stir up the giant in him? These quotes will help him understand how important it is for him not to give up but face his fears until he wins.

A strong person looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink. That's exactly who you are.

Baby, your resilience is next to none. You are the type of person that sits in the bathroom and cries. Yet, you walk out as if nothing happened. You've got this.

What lies ahead of you is far bigger than what you are presently going through. Remember that the world will only celebrate you when you have overcome.

When life throws bricks at you, use them to mould the great future you have always dreamed of.

The struggle you're in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow.

Instead of giving up now, remember how far you have gone, and let this be the anchor that will get you going, darling!

If you don't give in to your situation, it will only take some time before the greatness in you is revealed to the world. Press on, sweetheart.

Maintain your gaze on the big picture you have always shared with him, and never let the mere distractions posing themselves as challenges now stop you from moving on.

God didn't promise that the road would be smooth; He promised to always be with us in our challenging moments. Never forget this, my dear.

Do you think life is unfair to you? Wait until the gold in you starts shining for the world to see.

It's time to prove to the world that you are not a coward! Honey, rise and shine; the world is waiting for your manifestation.

"You got this" quotes for work

Everyone needs a listening ear, a shoulder to lean on, and a caring heart. But when you don't have someone to do it for you, you have to comfort yourself, and these quotes for work will achieve that.

Remember how far you have come whenever you doubt how far you can go.

Growth is painful, and change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don't belong. You are in pain right now because you are on the right path.

Hope is the only thing stronger than fear. So, don't stop hoping for better days.

It's okay to break down, and showing your emotions shows strength. But don't stay there.

You attract what you are, not what you want. So if you want it, then reflect it.

You're allowed to scream, you're allowed to cry, but do not give up.

Do not pray for an easy life; pray for the strength to endure a difficult one.

Remember everything you have faced, all the battles you have won, and all the fears you have overcome.

You are stronger because you have been weak and fearless because you've been afraid. So, rest because this too shall pass.

Sometimes you face difficulties not because you're doing something wrong but because you're doing something right.

Wake up with determination. Go to bed with satisfaction.

Never let your head down unless you want to tie your shoelace.

You are ten times stronger on the inside. Don't fret.

"Funny you got this" quotes

I am not God and can't promise to fix all your problems, but I promise you won't ever face them alone.

I'm no therapist, but I can tell you this: you are in a better place.

Sometimes you must tell yourself that you are a shark and attack the day.

You are only given a little spark of madness and mustn't lose it. So, keep calm. You've got this.

If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.

"You got this" quotes will help you build self-confidence after a setback. Select the ones that resonate with you, write them on a sticky note, and stick them to your wardrobe, mirror, and fridge plate as a constant reminder that you've got whatever is going on in your life.

