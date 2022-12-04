50 of the best cheesy love quotes and messages that will make him/her melt

Cheesy love quotes can be corny and slightly cringe-worthy. It would help put a wide smile on your partner's face while trying to unpack your sense of humour and the thought you put into it.

Do you want something different from the regular I love you messages? Do you want to keep it sweet and simple yet expressive and emotional? Consider sharing some cheesy love quotes; they are the perfect way to do that.

Cheesy I love you quotes

Movies make us feel things, especially in romantic scenes. But then, you can make your partner feel even mushier with these cheesy love quotes.

People say that love at first sight is the best, but it pays to take a second look.

Let's commit the perfect crime. I will steal your heart, and you will steal my last name. Winks.

Are you a bank rate? That's ‘cos you've got my interest. My heart is safe with you.

I love you with all my chest. I would have said my heart, but my chest is broader.

Does your mom sell okra? Cos I am drawn to you.

This may be cheesy, but I just want to remind you that you are great.

Borrow me a kiss, and I promise to return it.

I cannot spell all the letters in the alphabet without U (you).

I knew gravity was a delusion because I am always falling for you.

Being someone's first love is great, but being someone's last is indescribable. Let's get married.

Cheesy love quotes from movies

Does your partner have a favourite movie? Pay attention to the movie and craft a cheesy love quote. Interestingly too, if you are active on the Instagram platform or love to scour the internet for love messages for your partner, these can serve as Cheesy love quotes for Instagram:

Will you be my Juliet, and I will be your Romeo, my love?

My love, let's seize the moment. Remember all those women on the Titanic who waved off the dessert cart. Let's make every day worth it.

Mi Amore, our love is fiercer than that of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin. You are my prize. You are my magical lamp.

Babe, just like Cinderella and the prince, we are a match made for heaven.

Our love is a smoke made with the fume of sighs, sweat, tears and several compromises, but you are worth it. My love, I will choose you a million times.

Do you know why I kiss you intensely every morning? So, it would remind you of how much I love you throughout the day.

Are you a parking ticket? Because you have got 'fine' written all over. You are too beautiful.

Do you want to know the best thing in my life? It is the second word in this sentence.

On a scale of 1-10, you are 9, and I am the only 1 you need.

Are you tired of being an adult? Be my baby.

I am saving a seat for you in my future, just in case you want to be a part of the journey. Will you marry me?

Cheesy love quotes for him

Have you ever been so obsessed and madly in love that you coined some cheesy note to make your partner laugh out loud? Don't worry if you can't coin the most cheesy notes; feel free to use any one of the following:

I am sick. I went to see my doctor, and he said I needed vitamin U.

Are you METH? Because you are very addictive. I can't imagine my life without you; you are my daily need.

Are you a camera? Because you always capture my attention.

I thought love starts with an L. Why does mine start with you?

If nothing lasts forever, then I will be your forever. I am crazy about you.

You wanna know who has my undivided devotion and attention? Reread the first word. It is you.

If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute cucumber. Winks.

You don't have to do so much. You have my heart, so you can make me do anything.

Funny, cheesy love quotes

These cheesy and funny quotes will help you capture the unique feeling of falling in love and being the recipient of someone's love. Let your partner laugh at the outlandish emotions you feel.

Hi baby, can I take off your clothes? So, I can see how angels hide their wings.

Close your eyes love; what do you see? Nothing right? My life is nothing without you.

You have lips, and I have lips, interesting. So let's put it on each other and see if it would form a love symbol.

Roses are red, violets are blue, and you are stuck with me forever. Happy anniversary my love.

Just so you know, if I were a bird, you would be the first person I would make my nest with.

Was your dad a baker? Because you've got a nice set of buns.

I have no skills or pedigree in photography, but I can picture us together.

Cheesy love quotes for wife

Do you want to express love to your wife and make her laugh simultaneously? With these messages, you can give her a profound love message that sounds like you are a GenZ. Your wife will thank you and grin hard when you are not looking.

Hello babe, guess what? I am all yours. No refunds

Are you cold? Because I would like to catch you sometimes. Scrap that; I would like to catch you every day.

I love you, mine. You annoy me more than I ever thought possible, but that changes nothing. I want to spend every annoying moment with you. Safe to say, I am your scrub.

Happy anniversary, sweetheart. Those aren't grey hair you see. They are strands of love and wholesomeness growing out of your head. I love you.

I like three things; you, cuddling and cuddling with you. You are my happy place.

I love being married. It is so great and pleasing to find one special person you want to get on her nerves for the rest of your life.

Baby, you are my cup of coffee. I look forward to you every morning, and your taste is consistent.

Cheesy love quotes for husband

Often, women think men are not bothered about words of affirmation and sweet notes, but it is not true. So, profess your love to your husband today with these not-too-romantic and playful quotes.

It is your love that makes my world go round.

I love you against reasoning, and I love you against hope. I love you against peace; I love you against all discouragement can be.

Is your name Faith? Because you are the evidence of all things that I have hoped for. I love you every day and always.

Baby, I don't want to fall asleep these days because reality is finally better than my dreams. You are my reality.

Sometimes it feels like my heart is about to be ripped off my chest. How can I give you a space in my heart, and you claim ownership of it? I love you fiercely.

I keep myself busy with things to do because I am scared I think about you too much. But every time I pause, I still think of you.

I am happy I get to choose who I let into my weird little world. I am happy I am doing this with you.

These cheesy love quotes will make your significant other happy and cheerful. It will also distract them for a minute from the hustle and bustle of the world. What better way to lower their stress level and plaster a smile on their faces? Send a cheesy love quote today.

