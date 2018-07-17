Top 30 Akan proverbs and their meanings with explanation

The Akan people are a tribe living primarily in present-day Ghana and Ivory Coast. They speak the Akan language, also known as Twi. Proverbs are part of the Akan people's rich traditions. They are a collection of wise sayings that enhance the Twi language and are used to encourage good behaviour, discourage vices, and maintain the community's beliefs. The essence of Akan proverbs is underpinned in the community's saying Ba nyansafoɔ yebu no bɛ, yɛnnka no asɛm, which loosely translates to the wise child is spoken to in proverb, not in mere words.

What is an Akan proverb? It is essentially a short, well-known saying stating a general truth or piece of advice in the Twi language. Which are some of the top Akan proverbs and their meaning in Twi?

The top Akan proverbs in Twi

What are some of the Ghanaian proverbs? Here is a quick look at the best-known Akan proverbs and their meanings.

1. Berɛ te sɛ anomaa, woankyere no na otu a, wonhu no bio

Translation: Time operates like a bird; while it is before you, if not caught, flies away and never to be seen again.

Time operates like a bird; while it is before you, if not caught, flies away and never to be seen again. Meaning: We don't have the luxury of time to live and do things the way we want. The truth is time is an impatient visitor; while you have it, you make the best of it. And if you don't, you can never regain whatever time you have lost. Hence, the best time to do anything is now.

2. Ɔkɔtɔ nwo anoma

Translation: A crab does not give birth to a bird

A crab does not give birth to a bird Meaning: This proverb describes or acknowledges the resemblance between a person and their child, either in terms of character or physical attributes. It is the Twi equivalent of 'the apple does not fall far from the tree.'

3. Nsa baako nkura adesoa

Translation: A hand is never enough to lift a heavy load.

A hand is never enough to lift a heavy load. Meaning: This proverb underpins the power of unity. We are not created to live independently of others. We need other people at every stage of our life. No matter how much we achieve, when we synergize with others, we can do much more than we would have done individually.

4. Opanyin a wommo ne bra yiye no na oda asaso

Translation: If, as an elder or an aged person, you don't live a worthwhile life, you will sleep in the living room.

If, as an elder or an aged person, you don't live a worthwhile life, you will sleep in the living room. Meaning: The way you live your life now as a youth determines what becomes of your future. Life is an investment; whatever we do today, whether good or bad, determines what we will reap tomorrow. This is the Akan equivalent of 'as a man lays his bed, so he lies on it.' It is one of the most popular Akan proverbs about money.

5. Dua kontonkyikuronkyi na ema yehunu odwomfo

Translation : Crooked wood reveals who the true sculptor is

: Crooked wood reveals who the true sculptor is Meaning: Any sculptor may be able to work with good wood, but it takes a remarkably prolific one to make something out of crooked and unworkable wood. The proverb is used to describe people who achieved success despite facing challenging beginnings.

6. Onyankopon danseni ne ahonim

Translation : A person's conscience is God's witness

: A person's conscience is God's witness Meaning: Every human is born with a conscience. Whenever one does wrong, their conscience registers the wrong even if the person does not want to. This makes the said conscience the only witness of the wrongdoing, making it, by extension, God's witness.

7. Biribi anka papa anka angye grada

Translation : If there is no smoke, there won't be a fire

: If there is no smoke, there won't be a fire Meaning: Just as Newton's law of motion states, objects are always at rest unless forces are exerted upon them. This proverb implies that nothing happens just by itself without a causative factor. Behind every noise, there is something making the sound.

8. Nsuo a edo wo na eko w’ahina mu

Translation : Only the water that was meant for you enters your pot

: Only the water that was meant for you enters your pot Meaning: When one lowers their pot into the river to fetch water, only a small amount gets in. The rest flows downstream. The proverb means that only the people that were meant to be in your life will get into it. You will never get to meet the rest.

9. Obea ye turom mu nhwiren, ne kunu nso ye ne ho ban

Translation : While a woman stands as a flower in a garden, her husband is the fence that protects her

: While a woman stands as a flower in a garden, her husband is the fence that protects her Meaning: The two notable objects in the proverb are the flower and the fence. The woman is likened to a flower, beautiful and delicate. The man, on the other hand, is likened to a fence, often erected to protect the content of a garden. By implication, every man is to serve as a wall of protection around their wives; they must do their best to always secure them.

10. Prayɛ, sɛ woyi baako a na ebu; wokabomu a emmu

Translation : When you remove one strand from the broom, the rest can easily break, but when you put them together, they do not break

: When you remove one strand from the broom, the rest can easily break, but when you put them together, they do not break Meaning: This is the Twi equivalent of the English proverb, 'in unity lies strength.' The proverb is meant to unite members of a community, making them strong against attacks from outside (such as from neighbouring tribes).

11. Oyere te se kuntu, wode kata wo so a wo ho keka wo, wuyi gu ho nso a, awo de wo

Translation : A woman can be compared to a woollen blanket, which, if you use it to cover yourself, you may feel irritated, and yet, if you remove it, you become cold.

: A woman can be compared to a woollen blanket, which, if you use it to cover yourself, you may feel irritated, and yet, if you remove it, you become cold. Meaning: This is an on-a-light-touch proverb that makes fun of the conflicting characters of Akan women. The good side is equated to the warmth generated by the blanket, while the bad side is likened to the irritation some people experience from blankets touching their skin.

12. Nea owo aka no pen no suro sonsono

Translation : A person who was once bitten by a snake is afraid of worms

: A person who was once bitten by a snake is afraid of worms Meaning: Although the worm is small and harmless, it is said to scare anyone who a snake has ever bitten. The proverb describes a person's extreme caution whenever he is in a situation that once caused him harm. It is the Twi equivalent of 'once bitten, twice shy.'

13. Awareso ne awaregyae ne fa bi gyina nsewnom so

Translation : The success or failure of a marriage is partly determined by the in-laws

: The success or failure of a marriage is partly determined by the in-laws Meaning: This explains the importance and roles that extended families play in a couple's marriage. It means that by what they do or fail to do, they can determine whether a marriage will succeed or fail.

14. Ayonkogoro nti na okoto annya tiri

Translation : The crab lacks a head due to playing with friends

: The crab lacks a head due to playing with friends Meaning: This proverb is also commonly phrased as 'Ayonko dodoo nti na okoto annya tiri,' meaning the crab did not get a head because of its many friends. This saying highlights the downsides of having too many friends. There will always be characters amongst them who will lead you astray.

15. Dua a enya wo a ebewo w’ani no, yetu asee; yensensene ano

Translation : One cannot sharpen the stick that will pierce his eye. Instead, he uproots it

: One cannot sharpen the stick that will pierce his eye. Instead, he uproots it Meaning: This proverb highlights the essence of getting rid of potential perils early as opposed to letting them grow to the point where they then harm the person who noticed them.

16. Obea ko aware a, ode ne na ko

Translation : The moment a woman gets into marriage, she does so with her mother

: The moment a woman gets into marriage, she does so with her mother Meaning: A woman cannot be better than the way her mother had trained her before she got married. So, the way a mother raises her girl child reflects how her conduct will be by the time she becomes a wife. Therefore, a mother is expected to teach her daughter all she needs to know regarding marriage.

17. Wohu se wo yonko abodwese rehye a na wasa nsuo asi wo dee ho

Translation : If you see your neighbour's beard burning, fetch water for yours.

: If you see your neighbour's beard burning, fetch water for yours. Meaning: This saying means that every person is supposed to learn from the experiences and circumstances of others. The misfortunes that befall others could one day get to you. At that point, you should be amply prepared since you have already seen it happen to others.

18. Obi Nkyere Abofra Nyame

Translation : God does not have to be pointed out to a child.

: God does not have to be pointed out to a child. Meaning: God is everywhere, and his acts are felt everywhere. He is also omnipotent, meaning that he has all power, and he is never limited to a place. By just considering the acts and operations of things around us, even a child will know that God exists. It is then assumed that if a child could believe that there is God merely by the things he sees, it would be foolishness for an adult to doubt or question the existence of God.

19. Yewo wo to esie so a, wonnkye tenten ye

Translation : If you are born unto a mound, it won't take you long to grow tall

: If you are born unto a mound, it won't take you long to grow tall Meaning: This proverb underpins the importance of the privileges and advantages that some people get early in life and which tend to persist and carry them through their lives. A person born into a rich family is more likely to become rich than one born into a poor family.

20. Obi kwan nsi obi kwan mu

Translation : No man's path crosses another path

: No man's path crosses another path Meaning: This proverb speaks of the essence of a person's destiny. When a man's path in life is set, it will lead him wherever he was meant and will not cross another path (that may lead him to another destiny).

21. Biribi annkɔka papa a, anka papa annye kyerɛdɛ

Translation : If something had not touched the dried palm frond, it wouldn't have made a noise

: If something had not touched the dried palm frond, it wouldn't have made a noise Meaning: Whenever a dried palm frond makes a sound, it is because something touched it. While one may complain about the dry frond making noise, the frond can also complain that someone troubled it. The proverb highlights the essence of both sides of a story whenever there is a conflict.

22. Aboa a onni dua no, Nyame na opra ne ho

Translation : For an animal without a tail, God is the keeper of his body

: For an animal without a tail, God is the keeper of his body Meaning: No matter how vulnerable a person may be, even if abandoned by all, God is always available to help them. This is a proverb of hope for anyone who seems to be dejected and/or rejected.

23. Baanu so a emmia

Translation : When two people carry a load, it does not hurt (their backs)

: When two people carry a load, it does not hurt (their backs) Meaning: This is the Akan equivalent of the English saying, 'two are better than one.'

24. Me Num Kankan So Me Dokunu Ka

Translation : The odour in my mouth is enough to be munched on

: The odour in my mouth is enough to be munched on Meaning: When someone wants to stay aloof from a situation and does not want to have anything to do with it, the proverb is used. Therefore, when someone uses this proverb, he is saying he wants to remain silent on a problem at hand without making any comments.

25. Animguase mfata Okanni ba

Translation : Disgrace never benefits the Akan child

: Disgrace never benefits the Akan child Meaning: Honour is among the most important virtues in Akan culture, and every member must do everything to maintain it. There is a saying among the Twi-speaking people that says it is better for a person to die than become disgraced or ashamed.

26. Nye Agoro Ne Kuto Ma Me Nhwe Wo To

Translation : Not all jokes are meant to be made

: Not all jokes are meant to be made Meaning: This is trying to explain that there are some jokes which are expensive, and so it is better to be silent than to make jokes that will cause trouble.

27. Ti koro nko agyina

Translation : One person does not hold council

: One person does not hold council Meaning: A person deliberating an issue by himself cannot be said to have held a council. This proverb highlights the essence of having various people in the decision-making process.

28. Obi akɔnnɔdeɛ ne odompo nsono

Translation : What someone calls his delicacy is poison to another

: What someone calls his delicacy is poison to another Meaning: This is the Akan equivalent of 'one man's meat is another man's poison.' What someone finds fun could be what another person considers uninviting. So, depending on the context in which someone is using it, the proverb generally explains that we all see things from different viewpoints so that what one likes is what another detests.

29. Nyansapo wosane no badwemma

Translation : The knot of wisdom is untied only by the wise

: The knot of wisdom is untied only by the wise Meaning: Not anybody can handle a matter of conflict. Society's delicate matters require the attention of wise men. Interestingly, the proverb is the motto of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

30. Owuo atwedee baakofoo mforo

Translation : Death's ladder is not climbed by just one person

: Death's ladder is not climbed by just one person Meaning: This is one of the most common Akan proverbs about death. It is used to speak to the certainty and universality of death by likening it to a ladder that must be climbed by everyone.

What are traditional proverbs?

They are simple and insightful sayings that express perceived truths based on experience, societal values, or common sense.

There are numerous Akan proverbs touching on various aspects of society. Like in other societies, these Twi proverbs are used to discourage bad behaviour, encourage virtues, and communicate the community's beliefs from one generation to another.

