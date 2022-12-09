100+ teacher appreciation quotes to inspire and show your gratitude

Everyone needs a little appreciation for any work done. Teachers are not left out as they are one of the greatest moulders of human life. Hence, sharing unique teacher appreciation quotes while showing gratitude to these exceptional people is a good idea.

Photo: unsplash.com, @element5digital (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Teachers often act as second parents to children, and they are to be appreciated by students, parents, and the community at large. They have groomed different generations in character and learning. Therefore, their daily input into students' life cannot be overemphasised. So, most of these instructor appreciation quotes serve as inspiration to them and make them happy to do more.

What to say to a teacher you appreciate

Has a lecturer impacted your life, and you are looking for ways to appreciate their efforts? These are a few motivating words to add to your appreciation letter, card or text.

To the best teacher ever! Thank you for making a difference! You are appreciated!

Thank you for seeing the good in every one of your students. You are appreciated!

You really know how to put a smile on someone’s face and knowledge in someone’s head. Thank you!

My school life memories are not complete without your wise speeches in the classroom. I really miss those days a lot. Thank you for being such a great teacher!

We appreciate the job you do, and we love the person you are! Thank you for a great year!

I feel so truly lucky to have a lecturer who shows all of the care, understanding, and patience that you do. Thank you for everything.

You deserve a million heartfelt, thanks for all the hours and work you spent putting our classes together.

A good instructor never tells you to make yourself like some, they tell you to be a better version of yourself.

If you can use your education, thank your teacher.

Photo: unsplash.com, @aaronburden (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I appreciate all of your hard work and great patience, instructor. I appreciate you being their mentor and inspiration. We are grateful to you.

Cute teacher appreciation quotes

As a student or parent, you can brighten the face of teachers with lovely quotes. These cute quotes can make their day and make them feel loved and inspired.

You’re not just my instructor; you are my guide, my friend, and my second parent. I’m grateful, and will always be, for your kindness, love, and support. Thank you!

I hear adults talk about their favourite teachers from growing up. I can tell you right now, you'll be that teacher for me.

As students, many teachers and educators will pass through our lives without remembrance. Yet, a special few will leave a lasting impression. Thank you for being one of the special educators who will live on forever in the minds and hearts of the students you have touched.

I may not have always shown it, but I’m grateful to have had such an awesome teacher like you. Thank you for all the wisdom you shared and for setting a great example.

I feel so fortunate to have been placed in your class. You have amazed and inspired me daily and for that, I am thankful because you are truly a wonderful lecturer.

Many students awake in the morning and dread going to school, but I wake up each morning with a smile because I have an amazing instructor like you. Thanks for being awesome!

Your passion for what you do has helped me find my passion. Thank you for being such an inspiration to me.

Heartfelt thanks to my favourite teacher. I’m lucky; I have you as my guardian angel. You rock my heart.

You are the sweetest educator! Thanks for making me a smart cookie!

A truly amazing instructor is hard to find, difficult to part with, and impossible to forget.

Photo: unsplash.com, @joannakosinska (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Funny teacher appreciation quotes

Numerous hilarious appreciation messages can crack up your teacher when he or she reads them. Here are some of them.

The good news is that you survived another year of having me as your student. The bad news is that we have a little longer to go before you can celebrate having me out of your classes forever! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me!

Not to brag, but my teacher’s voice is good enough to quiet the class next door.

Teacher? I prefer the term Educational Rockstar.

Cheers to all of the instructors who give out pencils every single day knowing that they'll never get them back.

Not all superheroes have capes, some have teaching degrees.

You’re worth 100,000 Grand to us.

Move over Batman, educators are the true heroes!

Forget Disney World, your classroom is the happiest place on Earth!

We’ve never seen your cape or mask, but we see your superpowers daily!

We are ‘Soda’ lighted; you were our lecturer.

You deserve an extra payday.

Photo: unsplash.com, @punttim (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A teacher’s job is to take a bunch of live wires and see that they are well-grounded.

Ask yourself: ‘Do I feel the need to laminate?’ Then teaching is for you.

Teacher appreciation quotes from students

Are you looking for quotes as a student to tell your teacher how grateful you are for their tutor and mentor? Then check these out.

You’ve helped me grow into the person I am. Thank you doesn’t do justice.

Words can’t express how you have helped shape who I am. I am so thankful for your help and guidance.

This is the year I started to care about learning, and you were the biggest reason my attitude changed. I’ll never forget you. Thank you!

Thank you for being such a fantastic instructor! You’ve really inspired me, and I’m so grateful that I was your student!

I became a better student because you genuinely cared for me, and I didn’t want to let you down. I wish to thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Thanks for making me believe in myself. I could never imagine pulling myself up the ladder if it weren’t for you.

The passion you have for your job and what you train on is contagious! We always look forward to your classes. A big “Thank you!” from all your students!

We would like to thank you for being a great educator, a caring mentor, and an understanding friend.

This was a tough semester, but you got me through it!

Photo: unsplash.com, @martenbjork (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You challenged me to ask more of myself. I can’t express my gratitude enough.

Teacher appreciation quotes from parents

Most children see teachers as their second parents and guide, and as such, parents are grateful for the role they play in their kids' life. So, these quotes enable you to express your gratitude to that one teacher for a job well done.

Thank you for being such an extraordinary teacher. Your patience and extra effort really helped our child to succeed.

The biggest compliment a teacher can get is when a student goes home and says, "Mom, I had a great day at school." Our child does that every day. Thanks.

Thank you for encouraging my child to reach high in their education! You’ve been such a blessing.

Google, Wikipedia, Wikihow, Seventeen, and Encyclopaedias have no place in our child’s life because of awesome lecturers like you. Thanks for being our child’s one-stop helpline.

I know that my kid is in good hands. Thanks for taking care of my son/girl and showing them the right path.

Thanks for helping our child bloom.

We, parents, maybe accountants, scientists, doctors, and engineers, but nothing contributes to the nation’s development more than the sacrifices made by instructors. Thank you.

If all teachers are like you, every child will be well-educated with proper values and conduct. Thank you, ma’am!

It is impossible to put a price tag on the kind of education our child receives because as a trainer, your guidance is truly priceless. Thank you.

Your words are the sparks that light up our children’s futures. Thank you.

The school may have found a teacher in you, but our child found a hero in you. Thanks.

Photo: unsplash.com, @santivedri (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Our children are safeguarded from all of life’s negative influences because teachers like you shower their love in tons and not just ounces. Thanks.

Teacher appreciation quotes to say thank you

A little thank you goes a long way to illustrate how much that instructor has contributed to you as a student and to your kids as parents. Below are some words of gratitude to teachers:

Sir, I owe you my sincere gratitude for being the biggest positive influence in my life! Thanks!

You did more than prepare me academically; you prepared me for life. Thank you for all of the lessons you’ve taught me. I will remember them and you forever. Thank you, lecturer.

You are my favourite teacher for a reason. You always know how to put a smile on my face. Thank you so much!

You have inspired me now, and you will continue to inspire me in the years to come. Thank you to a perfect instructor!

I am always grateful to have you as my mentor. You are my inspiration and role model. Thank you, teacher.

Dear teacher, thank you so much for always being so caring. This is really remarkable!

You have been an exceptional mentor, but more than that, a true support system for me! Thank you, teacher!

Your patience is second to none, thanks for handling every situation so wisely.

Thank you, teacher, for always believing in me. I appreciate you for making me who I am today.

Photo: unsplash.com, @benwhitephotography (modified by author

Source: UGC

Thank you to a wonderful teacher.

Thank you for helping me grow.

You challenged me to ask more of myself. I can’t express my gratitude enough.

Teacher appreciation quotes for preschool

Kindergarten and preschool are the seeds of a child's educational background. Most teachers sacrifice their time to make sure these kids get a good beginning. Therefore, you can use these quotes to motivate and thank those teachers for their effort.

You are truly an amazing professor and we know it because our kids keep telling us that.

You opened my child's eyes to a world of learning in your classroom this year! Thank you for making such a positive impact on the entire class.

Big hearts shape little minds. Thank you for all of your hard work and support.

Kids always connect with good souls and that’s why kids are so fond of you.

We are very thankful to you for giving our children the time, attention, and care.

To make the kids enjoy their lessons, creating an environment of continuous learning is important. You did that so perfectly for our kids! Thank you!

Teacher, nobody can understand our children better than you! Thank you for being patient with them!

We can work in peace in offices because we know that our kids are in safe hands.

Your contribution to our child’s development is immaculate! We are glad that we entrusted her to your care!

The amount of care and concern you have for all the kids in your class is really commendable.

Photo: unsplash.com, @olloweb (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Being affectionate and patient with all the kids is really commendable.

I’d like to give you the credit you deserve for guiding my child and for making your class a comfortable place for [him/her] to learn and grow into adulthood.

Best quotes for teachers

What is the best quote for teachers? The best quote for teachers is inspirational to them. Most of them are written by philosophers, educators, poets, politicians, and gospel ministers who have seen the importance of teachers in education.

If someone is going down the wrong road, he doesn’t need the motivation to speed him up. What he needs is education to turn him around. - Jim Rohn

What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches. - Karl Menninger

Teachers can change lives with the right mix of chalk and challenges. - Joyce Meyer

Education is not the filling of a pot but the lighting of a fire. - W.B Yeats

Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach. - Aristotle

One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world. - Malala Yousafzai

Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn. - Benjamin Franklin

The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery. - Mark Van Doren

I am not a teacher, but an awakener. - Robert Frost

A good teacher is like a candle - it consumes itself to light the way for others. - Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

Teachers have three loves: love of learning, love of learners, and the love of bringing the first two loves together. - Scott Hayden

Educators are the only people who lose sleep over other people’s kids. - Nicholas A. Ferron

When educating the minds of our youth, we must not forget to educate their hearts. - Dalai Lama

A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning. - Brad Henry

Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system. - Sidney Hook

If you can read this, thank a teacher. - American Proverb

I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. - Alexander the Great

Photo: unsplash.com, @dcejoshe (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Free the child’s potential, and you will transform him into the world. - Maria Montessori

A good teacher is like a candle - it consumes itself to light the way for others. - Maria Montessori

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. - Nelson Mandela

How do you write to appreciate teachers?

You can write a good appreciation to a teacher in letters, gift cards, text, clothes, and accessories. But then, a few things must be taken into consideration when writing, including addressing the teacher using their names and letting them know how your child feels:

As a parent, you can mention your child's name too;

Let it be personal;

Share certain memories with the educator;

Write about what makes the teacher special and unique;

Let your voice show in the write-up;

A handwritten note is preferable;

Let the instructor know how your child feels about them;

Be focused when writing to avoid off-point remarks;

If you don't have good knowledge about the teacher, a good "Thank You" and a few words of appreciation are noteworthy.

Every teacher is a world builder and they deserve all the love and appreciation they can get. These teacher appreciation quotes can be attached to gifts, foods and other items to spice up your gratitude for these superheroes.

The holy book teaches us morals and how to please God but also inspires us to be our best as God created us. And as published on Yen.com.gh, several inspirational Bible quotes will encourage you.

So, are you or someone dear to you about giving up, and you need scriptural words to uplift your spirit? Check out the post for some timeless inspiring verses from the Bible.

Source: YEN.com.gh