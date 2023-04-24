Ghanaian comedian and skit maker Dr Likee has advised the youth in a funny video, tracking them about love, hustle and relationships

He schooled the youth on the importance of finding or making money in the right way because most relationships are currently thriving on financial stability

He went ahead to spell the word 'love" and got everyone laughing as he failed to spell it correctly

Ghanaian comedian and YouTuber Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, popularly known as Dr Likee, has released another funny video telling Ghanaian men to work hard.

Dr Likee

Source: Instagram

The comedian wore an outfit which was made of polythene bags and told the youth that in an age where almost everything was made possible with money, the youth should strive hard to make some money for themselves.

Dr Likee added that though money was relevant to the survival of everyone, they should think of the right way to make money. The successful YouTuber also said although people talked about love all the time, love without money was difficult.

Dr Likee said:

If you're a man who does not have money, you are a sad man. If you're a man, you need to find money. Some men would say I have love. Love? FOAA, love?, he wrongly spelt the word love.

The actor, who has won several awards, including the YEN Entertainment Awards, got everyone laughing with his funny spelling of the word "love" as he advised men to make some money.

Watch the video of Dr Likee advising Ghanaian men about money and love below

Ghanaians react to the funny video of Dr Likee teaching young men how to make money

Some Ghanaians and fans of the actor shared their views on his video and advice while laughing at his comic statements and wrongly spelt word:

kingsolashmoni commented:

Moni I am here o, I’m not difficult to find

tina_thom commented:

what is he wearing

lastemperor farms commented:

Aka to the world, noh be joke ooo true talk

awurabenaunbrekable commented:

Tell them ! Hw3 love pay no bills dey play ‍♂️

