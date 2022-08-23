100+ inspirational and funny Tuesday quotes for work for mid-week motivation

Tuesday is among the most dreaded days of the week apart from Monday. Most people dread the day because of how far it is from the weekend. However, you will be glad to know that there is a hack on how to make it through such a busy and tiresome day. Inspirational and funny Tuesday quotes for work provide the much-needed boost to keep you on your feet using wit and humour.

Funny quotes for work inspire people having a tough week or who need encouragement to go on. These quotes use humour to convey the message and will, without a doubt, lighten one's day.

Funny Tuesday quotes for work

What are the best Tuesday quotes for friends? Well, they are many. But finding the ideal one is not easy. If you wish to compose one, try and include humour combined with a motivational message. However, if you lack the creative aspect, these quotes below should give you a clear example.

Did you know that Tuesday is Monday's ugly sister?

Did you know that Tuesdays are just Mondays dressed in their Sunday best?

The day after Monday reminds you that you still have four more days of not trying to slap a co-worker.

Always keep a bottle of wine in the fridge for special occasions. You know, like a Today.

It's only the second day of the week, and I am already 95% done with it.

It's coffee, and I need some Tuesday. Oh, wait, no. It's Tuesday, and I need some coffee.

After Tuesday, even the calendar goes W - T - F.

I am having Monday feelings towards this day.

Is it only Tuesday? Monday took so long that I thought it was Wednesday!

Live every day like it's Taco Tuesday.

Monday always passes, and there will always be a Tuesday with a beautiful blue sky with few clouds.

The day after Monday is my favourite day of the week. That's cleaning day.

Tuesday morning is a time to reflect upon what to include in your team meetings. It is your time to deliver words of passion that speak to the dazzling new roads ahead where each person is accountable for their actions and behaviours.

Tuesday isn't so bad. On the contrary, it's a sign that I've somehow survived Monday.

Happy Tuesday! Though it doesn't sound like much, you got to admit, at least it sounds better than happy Monday.

On Tuesday in January, there is a day when time creeps, and no light comes, the air is full of water, and nobody loves anybody.

Remember that an attitude is contagious on this gloomy day, so remember to have a good one.

The next day seems like a worse version among people who hate Monday because any excuse not to work is no longer valid. So maybe it's true that nobody likes it, but it is our fault if we don't want to enjoy it.

Nothing ruins a Friday more than an understanding that today is Tuesday.

You can write the best column in the world on Monday, and it does you no good on Tuesday.

There is a breed of Tuesday in January in which time creeps, and no light comes, and the air is full of water, and nobody loves anybody.

For some people, showing up at a bridal salon without a ring or a groom might appear bizarre and quite unusual–but for me, it's a regular Tuesday afternoon.

The Tuesday scowls, the Wednesday growls, the Thursday curses, the Friday howls, the Saturday snores, the Sunday yawns, the Monday morns.

Tuesday just called and wants to know what happened to Friday!

The day after Monday is dreadful but is among my favourite days of the week. Why? Because that's when I procrastinate all my chores for another day.

There isn't a Monday that would not cede its place to Tuesday.

Why does winter feel like one big Tuesday?

If this depression stays with us, the loser Tuesday will be the winner.

It can't be Sunday every day. Sadly there are also Mondays and Tuesdays.

I challenge you to let every day be a Friday. Permit yourself to be happy every day.

Funny Tuesday memes for work

Finding the ideal meme to describe how your day is going is great. These memes can be satirical and funny. So get the most out of your meme by using these hilarious Tuesday quotes below.

I am having Monday feelings towards Tuesday.

Remember that an attitude is contagious on this day, so remember to have a good one.

Happy Tuesday. Don't worry, Friday is coming.

Ah, Monday part 2. The day to remember all the things I didn't get done on Monday and push them off until Wednesday.

I went out there for a thousand a week, worked Monday, and got fired Wednesday. The guy that hired me was out of town Tuesday.

The day after Monday reminds you that you still have four more days of not trying to slap a co-worker is a gloomy day.

Tuesday is the day I start the week. Monday, I deal with the depression of the weekend ending.

If mid-week were a movie, it would be called Monday Part:2.

I always give 100% at Work: 10% Monday, 23% Tuesday, 40% Wednesday, 22% Thursday, and 5% Friday.

The second day of the week always makes me realize that Monday is too far, giving me peace of mind.

I feel very productive the day after Monday, but I also dream of the weekend simultaneously.

It is easy to hate Tuesdays, but they are friendlier than Mondays. The day can be quite fun once we accept that the weekend is gone and that we need to start giving our best again. Of course, it is a working day, but work can also be exciting.

Caught between Monday and Wednesday, This day holds the unpleasant task of reminding us that we have things to do and that postponing them makes our life more difficult.

The day after Monday means we're a day closer to a weekend spent dreading Monday.

Is it only Tuesday? Monday took so long that I thought it was Wednesday.

Get these three horrible facts right. 1. It's not Friday 2. Tomorrow is not Friday 3. Even the day after tomorrow is not Friday.

Ahhhhh Tuesday. The day to remember all the things I didn't get done on Monday- and push them off until Wednesday.

I am having Monday blues towards this gloomy day.

It's coffee, and I need some Tuesday. Please excuse my incoherence. And it's still early.

Happy mid-week! It might sound dreadful but don't worry, Friday is coming.

Did someone order a bright and sunny day? Well, here it is!

Happy Tuesday! You got to admit, at least it sounds better than happy Monday.

To some, the day after Monday is the most sensible day of the week, but to everyone else, it is the worst.

Happy Tuesday. Don't worry, Friday isn't that far!

Someday is not a day of the week.

Is it only Tuesday? Come on! But I am already 95% exhausted this week!

A Tuesday after a three-day weekend is like a double-whammy Monday!

Your days will always be awesome if you live every day like it's Taco Tuesday.

Always keep a bottle of wine in the fridge for special occasions. You know, like a Tuesday.

Tuesday just called and wants to know what happened to Friday!

Positive humorous Tuesday quotes

Sometimes Tuesday brings along bad energy because of the conception that it is a boring day. However, you can always change things with some positivity. So here are some positive Tuesday inspirational quotes to keep you going.

A goal is a dream with a deadline.

A smile puts you on the right track. A smile makes the world a beautiful place. When you lose your smile, you lose your way in the chaos of life.

Be content to act, and leave the talking to others.

Being grateful does not mean that everything is necessarily good. It just means that you can accept it as a gift.

Developing a good work ethic is key. Apply yourself to whatever you do because life will reflect your work ethic in everything you do.

Do the hard jobs first, and the easy jobs will care for themselves.

Each day brings new opportunities, allowing you to constantly live with love— be there for others—bring a little light into someone's day. So be grateful and live each day to the fullest.

Efficiency is doing better than what is already being done.

Enjoy life, study, play, be kind to others, set high standards, and don't be afraid to say no.

Everyone you meet is a part of your journey, but not all of them are meant to stay in your life. Some people are just passing through to bring you gifts; either they're blessings or lessons.

Hard work spotlights people's character: some turn up their sleeves, some turn up their noses, and some don't turn up at all.

Keep the end in mind, and ensure you work towards it daily.

The harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.

I firmly believe that if you work hard, you should play hard. So, I try to keep my life as balanced as possible to keep my sanity.

If you work hard enough, assert yourself, and use your mind and imagination, you can shape the world to your desires.

Not what you say out of your mouth determines your life. It's what you whisper to yourself that has the most power!

It's not whether you get knocked down; it's whether you get up.

Live the Life of Your Dreams When you start living the life of your dreams, there will always be obstacles, doubters, mistakes and setbacks along the way. But with hard work, perseverance and self-belief, there is no limit to what you can achieve.

Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.

It is never too late to be what you might have been.

Transformation Tuesday captions

Some captions on social media offer motivation to keep you going in a time of need. But, if you aren't on social media or wish to borrow ideas, you can use these Tuesday inspirational quotes below.

Make each day your masterpiece.

Never give up! Failure and rejection are only the first steps to succeeding.

One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it is worth watching.

Ordinary people think merely of spending time. Great people think of using it.

Paying attention to simple little things that most men neglect makes a few men rich.

Productivity is doing things you were never able to do before.

Real integrity is doing the right thing, knowing that nobody will know whether you did it or not.

Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.

The difference between greed and ambition is a greedy person desires things he isn't prepared to work for.

The difference between try and triumph is just a little oomph!

The price of greatness is responsibility.

The road to success and the road to failure are almost the same.

The three great essentials to achieve anything worthwhile are, first, hard work; second, stick-to-itiveness; third, common sense.

To uncover your true potential, you must first find your limits, and then you have to have the courage to blow past them.

What's done is done. What's gone is gone. One of life's lessons is always to move on. Looking back to see how far you've come is okay but keep moving forward.

When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.

Whenever something bad happens, keep calm, take a few deep breaths and shift the focus to something positive.

Whether you think you can, or you think you can't – you're right.

You are in charge of your happiness; you don't need to wait for other people's permission to be happy.

You're never a loser until you quit trying.

Set your goals high, and don't stop till you get there.

Efficiency is doing things right. Effectiveness is doing the right things.

Funny Tuesday quotes for work offer some comic relief to a day perceived as dull to many. These quotes are ideal for someone who needs motivation and inspiration. If you have a loved one or a colleague, motivate them every Tuesday using some of the quotes above.

