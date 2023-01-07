40+ Hermione Granger quotes and lines that will inspire you

Hermione Granger, a Muggle-born witch, is a famous fictional character created by J.K. Rowling and featured in the Harry Potter series. She made her debut in the 1997 book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Since then, she has shown up as one of the key characters in all subsequent novels and films. If you're a fan of the Harry Potter series, you will surely like these Hermione Granger quotes from books and movies.

Hermione Granger is one of the Harry Potter series' main characters, whom Emma Watson brilliantly portrays in films. From being an outcast Muggle who is frequently teased to becoming the smartest student in her class, Hermione is one of the favorite characters among Harry Potter enthusiasts. She is witty, brilliant, and courageous. Here are some of the iconic Hermione Granger quotes.

Encouraging Hermione Granger quotes

Granger is not only smart but brave too. Here are some encouraging words she says to her friends.

You have to realize who you are, Harry.

It would be quite nice if you stopped jumping down our throats, Harry, because, in case you haven't noticed, Ron and I are on your side.

I’ve always admired your courage Harry, but sometimes you can be really thick. You don’t think you’ll be able to find all those Horcruxes by yourself, do you? You need us, Harry.

No, Harry, you listen; we're coming with you. That was decided months ago—years, really.

We will fight! We'll have to reach the snake! But let's not lose sight now of what we're supposed to be doing! We're the only ones who can end it!

Yes, Harry, but all the same, there’s no point pretending that you’re not good at Defense Against the Dark Arts because you are. You were the only person last year who could throw off the Imperius Curse completely. You can produce a Patronus. You can do all sorts of stuff that full-grown wizards can’t.

When are you going to get it into your head? We’re in this together!

This sort of thing is exactly what Dumbledore was talking about. You-Know-Who’s only been back two months, and we’ve started fighting among ourselves. And the Sorting Hat’s warning was the same—stand together, be united.

Fear of a name only increases fear of the thing itself.

Thought-provoking Hermione Granger quotes

Hermione's quotes are brilliant, funny, and thought-provoking. Here are some intriguing quotes and lines from the smartest witch.

I just think it’s very irresponsible to start performing spells when you don’t even know what they’re for and stop talking about ‘The Prince’ as if it’s his title, I bet it’s just a stupid nickname, and it doesn’t seem as though he was a very nice person to me!

You do realize that your sheets are changed, your fires lit, your classrooms cleaned, and your food cooked by a group of magical creatures who are unpaid and enslaved?

Harry caught the fish, and I did my best with it! I notice I’m always the one who ends up sorting out the food because I’m a girl, I suppose!

Oh, for heaven’s sake! Listen to me, all of you! You’ve got just as much right as wizards to be unhappy! You’ve got the right to wages and holidays and proper clothes. You don’t have to do everything you’re told—look at Dobby!

Smart Hermione Granger quotes

Hermione Granger is the most brilliant witch of her generation, and most people adore her brilliance. Here are some quotes that showcase her brilliant mind.

We need a teacher. A proper teacher. One who's had real experience defending themselves against the Dark Arts.

It means “dirty blood.” Mudblood’s a foul name for someone who’s Muggle-born. Someone with non-magic parents. Someone like me. It’s not a term one usually hears in civilized conversation.

There's a reason the symbol of the Slytherin house is a serpent. Salazar Slytherin was a Parselmouth; he could talk to snakes too.

Actually, I’m highly logical, which allows me to look past extraneous details and perceive clearly that which others overlook.

Hearing voices no one else can hear isn't a good sign, even in the wizarding world.

Mandrake or Mandragora is used to return those who have been petrified to their original state.

Professor, I was wondering if you could tell us about the Chamber of Secrets.

You don't really think you're going to be able to find all those Horcruxes by yourself, do you? You need us, Harry.

I checked this out weeks ago for a bit of light reading.

Now, if you two don't mind, I'm going to bed before either of you comes up with another clever idea to get us killed - or worse, expelled.

We've got to be able to defend ourselves. And if Umbridge refuses to teach us how, we need someone who will.

You know, the Egyptians used to worship cats.

Of course, I've only tried a few simple ones myself, but they've all worked for me. For example, Oculus Reparo.

The Room of Requirement only appears when a person has real need of it and is always equipped for the seeker's needs.

There's nothing in here about using defensive spells.

Harry — I think I’ve just understood something! I’ve got to go to the library!

Famous Hermione Granger quotes

What is Hermione's most famous quote? Hermione Granger does not have a tagline. However, some incredible and popular quotations from her books and films are here.

I’m hoping to do some good in the world.

Stop, stop, stop! You’re going to take someone’s eye out. Besides, you’re saying it wrong. It’s Leviosa, not Leviosar!

Books! And cleverness! There are more important things — friendship and bravery and — oh Harry — be careful!

Don’t you dare call Hagrid pathetic, you foul — you evil.

The truth is that you don’t think a girl would have been clever enough!

Next time there’s a ball, ask me before someone else does, and not as a last resort!

Just because it’s taken you three years to notice, Ron, doesn’t mean no one else has spotted I’m a girl!

Professor McGonagall told me what awful things have happened when wizards have meddled with time.

Nobody in my family’s magic at all, it was ever such a surprise when I got my letter.

I've learned all our course books by heart; of course, I just hope it will be enough.

Honestly, am I the only person who’s ever bothered to read Hogwarts, a History?

At least no one on the Gryffindor team had to buy their way in; they got in on pure talent.

Just because you’ve got the emotional range of a teaspoon doesn’t mean we all have.

Shh! Listen! Someone's coming! I think — I think it might be us!

Quotes of Hermione Granger when she was overworked

Hermione Granger sometimes felt overwhelmed by her witch role, academic work, and friend's actions. Here are some of the words she quoted regarding feeling overworked.

Who cares? I mean, it’s sort of exciting, isn’t it—breaking the rules.

I mean, you could claim that anything’s real if the only basis for believing in it is that nobody’s proved it doesn’t exist!

Don't you tell me what to do, Harry Potter!

Luck can only get you so far.

Honestly, don't you two read?

Hermione Granger is one of the fictional characters in the Harry Potter books and films. Quotes and lines from Hermione Granger are full of incredible lessons on courage, advocating for yourself, standing up for what's right, and admitting when you're wrong.

