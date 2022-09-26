25 of the best Beth Dutton quotes from the Yellowstone television series

Beth Button is one of those characters that you either love or hate. She is fierce, confident, and not afraid of saying what is on her mind. Fans of Yellowstone understand that she is one of the many things that make the series interesting. Her conversations and actions will have you marvel at the character. If you love this series, you sure have some favourite Beth Dutton quotes.

Yellowstone is an interesting series if you love feel-good TV shows. Beth Dutton was raised on her father’s ranch in the Yellowstone area, and that, to a degree, influenced her behaviour. She is tough but also loves her family dearly. Beth Dutton's quotes to her dad tell you how she feels about her father.

You cannot mess with her because she is bad-mouthed and will quickly put you in your place. Her lines are heartening, inspirational, and sometimes savage. She does not hide her pride and is awfully self-assured when she speaks.

Inspirational Beth Dutton quotes about life

Apart from being complex and sometimes big-headed, Beth often has some nuggets of wisdom. Her conversation with her family and friends brings out a wise side of the character.

Her words are encouraging and will push you never to give up. She can also be emotional, as one can tell by Beth Dutton’s quotes to Jamie. Her quotes about life are valuable if you are optimistic about life.

I believe in loving with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love. That’s it. That’s all there is.

I made two bad decisions in my life based on fear, and they cost me everything.

Work, and family life, it’s so demanding. A little fresh air, a little me time.

The sting never fades with me. It is a painful lesson and one you’re about to learn.

I have been down this road many, many times before, buddy. And no one who tried it is alive to tell you how poorly that worked out for them.

I think heaven’s right here. So is hell. One person can walk the clouds next to someone enduring eternal damnation. And God is the land.

Every so often, you say something that makes me think you’re smart. And then I look at you, and that thought fades.

I’m going to tell you a little secret. The more you become what he wanted you to become, the more he’ll hate you for it. And he does hate you for it. We all do.

I see things in people, and I feel like if I can touch them, even if the rest of the person is rotten, I can take that good thing and make it part of me.

I believe in loving with your whole soul and destroying anything that wants to kill what you love. That’s it. That’s all there is.

You can’t unmake family, Jamie, but you can take their gold card.

I love how people think that the world entitles them to absolution from the people whose lives they ruin. We owe you nothing.

Don’t judge us for the way we are protecting the thing we are giving you.

You are hunting. That’s why you are sitting in a bar instead of standing in a river.

You know, houses are like boats. They need to be christened.

Savage Beth Dutton quotes

Some of Beth Dutton’s responses come off as sassy and even arrogant. She is complex in her own way, and some viewers find her egotistical. She will shut you down without thinking about the impact of her words. And Beth Dutton’s quotes from season 4 are more intense compared to other seasons.

You are the trailer park. I am the tornado.

The only reason you’re not choking on irony is the size of your mouth.

Where’s the fun in wrecking a single man? When I break you, I want to know I’m breaking generations.

It’s ok to watch me walk away, you know. That’s why we do it.

For someone with no spine, you’ve sure got a lot of balls.

You are many things, baby, but funny is not one of them. Sorry.

You should try Zumba. Get your cardio up.

No one wants to merge with you. You have a three-to-one debt ratio. It’d be easier to sell VCRs.

Every so often, you say something that makes me think you are smart. And then I look at you, and that thought fades.

Well, that’s what it means. It means that you have me, that I’m yours. It means come live your life with me. The only thing I ask is that you outlive me so I never live another day without you.

Yellowstone TV series is for viewers that enjoy drama. Coming from a family of ranchers, Beth Dutton is the ideal character to display how the average rancher family gets by. It is not a secret that the character makes the series more watchable as she is never in a dull mood. Fulsome and derogatory Beth Dutton quotes are, however, not the true reflection of how ranchers live.

