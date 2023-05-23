Alberta and her husband were happily married and also doing kingdom business together

When her partner of about 20 years suggested that they open other branches, she did not think that will be the end of her marriage

The husband married another woman and had children with her, all in the name of starting new church branches

A female musician in Ghana, Alberta, has narrated how her husband married another woman without her knowledge.

Alberta, who also goes by the showbiz name Albi, said her ex-husband is a pastor. She described her husband as a calm and soft-spoken man. She said that they never had issues that could lead to the breakdown of their marriage, and neither did her husband show any signs of cheating when they were together.

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey on Okukuseku The Talk Show, Albi said they had been married for almost 20 years.

“I was married to a man of God for between 19 to 20 years. I supported him as a pastor’s wife. I was singing because God has given me a melodious voice and organising the women in the church. We had only one church branch in the beginning. But as time passed, my husband suggested we open other branches, which I agreed," Albi narrated.

The beginning of the separation

Albi narrated that after they agreed to her husband's suggestion, her husband decided that the new branch would be in Kumasi. Anytime the pastor travelled, he left the church in Accra in Albi’s care.

According to Albi, initially, anytime he travelled to Kumasi, he would return after a while. Albi organises the congregants to pray for him when he is away so his mission is successful.

“He started opening other branches. This also meant he had to travel more. It got to a point when he travels, he stays longer. I also did not want to pressure him because I thought he was doing the work of God. So all I was doing was organising other church members to pray for him,” Albi said.

On one such travel, Albi’s husband stayed in Kumasi for over a year. She got worried because their two children and the congregants often asked about their father and pastor. Albi always made excuses for her husband and promised everyone he would return.

“After one year and some months, I called another pastor, my husband’s friend, and asked him to speak to my partner so he could return. But his friend told me to forget about my husband returning since he had married another woman and even given birth to two children. I was shocked because I thought men who did that were those who had marital issues, but we didn’t have any of such. I called and asked him; he did not say anything. I told our children and the church elders everything that had happened.”

Albi’s parents later went to see her husband’s people, who agreed to annul the marriage after speaking to their son. According to Albi, it’s been years and she has still not heard from her now ex-husband.

