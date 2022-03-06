What was the first movie ever made? 10 of the oldest films ever created
Film-making technology as it is known today has not always been like this. Instead, it has evolved, getting better and becoming more natural like the visions of everyday occurrences. But then, retracing history, what was the first movie ever made, and when was it created?
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The first motion picture considered a movie was made when the advent of motion pictures started in the late 1800s. Many inventors of that time tried to find innovative ways and develop devices to capture bodies in motion and represent them in the same motion at a later time.
The oldest films ever created
The movie industry has witnessed significant transformation since its inception. Nevertheless, the following are some of the oldest ones ever made.
1. The Horse in Motion – 1878
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
- Release date: 19th June 1878
- Country of origin: Filmed in the United States
- Producer and director: Eadweard James Muybridge
- Starring: A man on a horse
What was the 1st movie ever made? The Horse in Motion is considered to take this spot. It combined 12 shots of a galloping horse taken by photographer Eadweard James Muybridge. This movie was produced by arranging devices that enabled viewing the photographed shots of the galloping horse in a sequence at a very high speed.
2. Roundhay Garden Scene – 1888
- Release date: 14th October 1888
- Country of origin: Filmed in the United Kingdom
- Producer and director: Louis Le Prince
- Starring: Annie Hartley, Adolphe Le Prince, Joseph Whitley, and Sarah Whitley
- Running time: 2.11 seconds
According to the Guinness Book of Records, Roundhay Garden Scene is the oldest movie in existence. This silent motion picture is 2.11 seconds long and one of the first videos ever made.
The film was shot with a single camera projector bearing an 1888 Eastman Kodak photographic film. Copies of the surviving film were produced and kept in the National Science Museum in London, United Kingdom.
3. Dickson Greeting – 1891
- Release date: 1891
- Country of origin: United States
- Producer and director: William Kennedy Dickson (director and co-producer) and William Heise (co-director)
- Starring: William Kennedy Dickson
- Running Time: 3 seconds
What was the first American movie made? Dickson Greeting could be the first American movie. It was created by William Kennedy Dickson, a laboratory assistant working with the American inventor Thomas Edison. Dickson, one of those who invented movies, and his team at Edison's lab created the Kinetoscope used in making the 3-second silent film.
4. Pantomimes Lumineuses (Le Clown et ses chiens, Pauvre Pierrot, and Un bon bok) – 1892
- Release date: 28th October 1892
- Country of origin: France
- Producer and director: Charles-Émile Reynaud
- Starring: Animated characters
- Running time: 45 minutes
These three movies that ran as a show on Reynaud's Théâtre Optique at the Musée Grévin, France, were the first animated movies ever made. The movie was created using a process that enabled Reynaud to display painted coloured films on a screen. The movies started showing in October 1892 and continued until 1894.
5. Blacksmith Scene – 1893
- Release date: 9th May 1893
- Country of origin: United States
- Producer and director: William Kennedy Dickson
- Starring: Charles Kayser and John Ott
- Running time: 34 seconds
In the history of film technology advancement, Blacksmith Scene is the most significant, given that it became the first to be displayed before the public using Thomas Edison's Kinetoscope. It is a 34-second movie and one of the earliest to have shown its cast perform a role in a movie.
A copy of the negative of the surviving 35 mm film is preserved at the Museum of Modern Art film archive in the United States.
6. Carmencita – 1894
- Release date: 1894
- Country of origin: United States
- Producer and director: William Kennedy Dickson
- Starring: Carmen “Carmencita” Dauset Moreno
- Running time: 21 seconds
Carmencita is a 21-second video and one of the numerous short videos created by Thomas Edison's lab displaying circus acts in the United States. The video shows a woman, Carmen Dauset Moreno, performing a dance routine that she had practised at Koster and Bial's Music Hall since 1890.
7. The Execution of Mary Stuart – 1895
- Release date: 28th August 1895
- Country of origin: United States
- Producer and director: Thomas Edison (producer) and Alfred Clark (director)
- Starring: Robert Thomas
- Running time: 18 seconds
The Execution of Mary Stuart is the first film with special effects used in its editing phase. It is among the many silent movies produced by Thomas Edison and narrates the execution of Mary, the Scots queen. The movie also boasts of being the first to feature a trained actress. A mannequin was used in the special effects to replace the actress before the executioner's axe hit.
8. Lumière Brothers’ 10 short films – 1895
- Release date: 28th December 1895
- Country of origin: France
- Producer and director: Auguste and Louis Lumière
- Starring: Lumière factory workers, a gardener, blacksmiths, horse trick riders, and others
- Running time: 7.4 minutes
Auguste and Louis Lumière, in 1895, filmed and produced about 10 short films shown to the public in one sitting. It is the first movie exhibition to charge the audience entry fee. A 50-second silent video among them, Arrival of a train, was filmed at La Ciotat, a French coastal town.
9. Le Manoir du diable (The House of the Devil) – 1896
- Release date: 1896
- Country of origin: France
- Producer and director: Georges Méliès
- Starring: Jehanne D’Alcy and Jules-Eugène Legris
- Running time: 3 minutes
Le Manoir du diable was released in the United States as The Haunted Castle, and it is considered the first horror and vampire movie because it showed a bat changing into a devil. It is a silent movie like others. But then, unlike the movies that preceded it with a running time of seconds, it ran into a staggering three minutes.
10. The Corbett-Fitzsimmons Fight – 1897
- Release date: 22nd May 1897
- Country of origin: United States
- Producer and director: William Aloysius Brady (producer) and Enoch J. Rector (director)
- Starring: James J. Corbett and Bob Fitzsimmons as themselves
- Running time: over 100 minutes
The Corbett-Fitzsimmons Fight was the longest of all the movies created in the 19th century. It was also the first movie to be cast on a widescreen. The silent movie, shot in Carson City, Nevada, is a documentary that shows a boxing bout between Bob Fitzsimmons and James J. Corbett on St. Patrick’s Day in 1897.
FAQs
- Who invented the motion picture? Most people consider Englishman Eadweard Muybridge as the inventor of motion pictures.
- When was the first movie ever released? It was created in 1878.
- What was the first colour movie? A Visit to the Seaside was released in 1908.
- Who made the first talking movie? Warner Bros released The Jazz Singer, the first talking movie, on 6th October 1927.
- What is the oldest video ever? The Guinness Book of Records claims Roundhay Garden Scene is the oldest movie in existence.
What was the first movie ever made? Some claim it is The Horse in Motion, but this is slightly contested because before motion pictures were invented, a few people tried to blend photos to get an illusion of motion pictures.
Do you find it challenging choosing what to watch first among the Chucky movies? Yen.com.gh gives a chronological list of the series and how best to watch them.
Although some movie enthusiasts prefer watching first the trilogy Child's Play 1-3 since they prepare the groundwork, it is also not bad starting with any series you lay your hands first on. Check out the post to learn more about the series.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: YEN.com.gh