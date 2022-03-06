What was the first movie ever made? 10 of the oldest films ever created

Film-making technology as it is known today has not always been like this. Instead, it has evolved, getting better and becoming more natural like the visions of everyday occurrences. But then, retracing history, what was the first movie ever made, and when was it created?

The Horse in Motion.

Source: Twitter

The first motion picture considered a movie was made when the advent of motion pictures started in the late 1800s. Many inventors of that time tried to find innovative ways and develop devices to capture bodies in motion and represent them in the same motion at a later time.

The oldest films ever created

The movie industry has witnessed significant transformation since its inception. Nevertheless, the following are some of the oldest ones ever made.

1. The Horse in Motion – 1878

Release date: 19th June 1878

19th June 1878 Country of origin : Filmed in the United States

: Filmed in the United States Producer and director: Eadweard James Muybridge

Eadweard James Muybridge Starring: A man on a horse

What was the 1st movie ever made? The Horse in Motion is considered to take this spot. It combined 12 shots of a galloping horse taken by photographer Eadweard James Muybridge. This movie was produced by arranging devices that enabled viewing the photographed shots of the galloping horse in a sequence at a very high speed.

2. Roundhay Garden Scene – 1888

Release date: 14th October 1888

14th October 1888 Country of origin : Filmed in the United Kingdom

: Filmed in the United Kingdom Producer and director : Louis Le Prince

: Louis Le Prince Starring : Annie Hartley, Adolphe Le Prince, Joseph Whitley, and Sarah Whitley

: Annie Hartley, Adolphe Le Prince, Joseph Whitley, and Sarah Whitley Running time: 2.11 seconds

According to the Guinness Book of Records, Roundhay Garden Scene is the oldest movie in existence. This silent motion picture is 2.11 seconds long and one of the first videos ever made.

The film was shot with a single camera projector bearing an 1888 Eastman Kodak photographic film. Copies of the surviving film were produced and kept in the National Science Museum in London, United Kingdom.

3. Dickson Greeting – 1891

Release date: 1891

1891 Country of origin: United States

United States Producer and director: William Kennedy Dickson (director and co-producer) and William Heise (co-director)

William Kennedy Dickson (director and co-producer) and William Heise (co-director) Starring : William Kennedy Dickson

: William Kennedy Dickson Running Time: 3 seconds

What was the first American movie made? Dickson Greeting could be the first American movie. It was created by William Kennedy Dickson, a laboratory assistant working with the American inventor Thomas Edison. Dickson, one of those who invented movies, and his team at Edison's lab created the Kinetoscope used in making the 3-second silent film.

4. Pantomimes Lumineuses (Le Clown et ses chiens, Pauvre Pierrot, and Un bon bok) – 1892

Release date: 28th October 1892

28th October 1892 Country of origin : France

: France Producer and director : Charles-Émile Reynaud

: Charles-Émile Reynaud Starring : Animated characters

: Animated characters Running time: 45 minutes

These three movies that ran as a show on Reynaud's Théâtre Optique at the Musée Grévin, France, were the first animated movies ever made. The movie was created using a process that enabled Reynaud to display painted coloured films on a screen. The movies started showing in October 1892 and continued until 1894.

5. Blacksmith Scene – 1893

Release date: 9th May 1893

9th May 1893 Country of origin: United States

United States Producer and director: William Kennedy Dickson

William Kennedy Dickson Starring : Charles Kayser and John Ott

: Charles Kayser and John Ott Running time: 34 seconds

In the history of film technology advancement, Blacksmith Scene is the most significant, given that it became the first to be displayed before the public using Thomas Edison's Kinetoscope. It is a 34-second movie and one of the earliest to have shown its cast perform a role in a movie.

A copy of the negative of the surviving 35 mm film is preserved at the Museum of Modern Art film archive in the United States.

6. Carmencita – 1894

Release date: 1894

1894 Country of origin: United States

United States Producer and director: William Kennedy Dickson

William Kennedy Dickson Starring : Carmen “Carmencita” Dauset Moreno

: Carmen “Carmencita” Dauset Moreno Running time: 21 seconds

Carmencita is a 21-second video and one of the numerous short videos created by Thomas Edison's lab displaying circus acts in the United States. The video shows a woman, Carmen Dauset Moreno, performing a dance routine that she had practised at Koster and Bial's Music Hall since 1890.

7. The Execution of Mary Stuart – 1895

Release date: 28th August 1895

28th August 1895 Country of origin: United States

United States Producer and director: Thomas Edison (producer) and Alfred Clark (director)

Thomas Edison (producer) and Alfred Clark (director) Starring : Robert Thomas

: Robert Thomas Running time: 18 seconds

The Execution of Mary Stuart is the first film with special effects used in its editing phase. It is among the many silent movies produced by Thomas Edison and narrates the execution of Mary, the Scots queen. The movie also boasts of being the first to feature a trained actress. A mannequin was used in the special effects to replace the actress before the executioner's axe hit.

8. Lumière Brothers’ 10 short films – 1895

Release date: 28th December 1895

28th December 1895 Country of origin: France

France Producer and director: Auguste and Louis Lumière

Auguste and Louis Lumière Starring : Lumière factory workers, a gardener, blacksmiths, horse trick riders, and others

: Lumière factory workers, a gardener, blacksmiths, horse trick riders, and others Running time: 7.4 minutes

Auguste and Louis Lumière, in 1895, filmed and produced about 10 short films shown to the public in one sitting. It is the first movie exhibition to charge the audience entry fee. A 50-second silent video among them, Arrival of a train, was filmed at La Ciotat, a French coastal town.

9. Le Manoir du diable (The House of the Devil) – 1896

Release date: 1896

1896 Country of origin: France

France Producer and director: Georges Méliès

Georges Méliès Starring : Jehanne D’Alcy and Jules-Eugène Legris

: Jehanne D’Alcy and Jules-Eugène Legris Running time: 3 minutes

Le Manoir du diable was released in the United States as The Haunted Castle, and it is considered the first horror and vampire movie because it showed a bat changing into a devil. It is a silent movie like others. But then, unlike the movies that preceded it with a running time of seconds, it ran into a staggering three minutes.

10. The Corbett-Fitzsimmons Fight – 1897

Release date: 22nd May 1897

22nd May 1897 Country of origin: United States

United States Producer and director: William Aloysius Brady (producer) and Enoch J. Rector (director)

William Aloysius Brady (producer) and Enoch J. Rector (director) Starring : James J. Corbett and Bob Fitzsimmons as themselves

: James J. Corbett and Bob Fitzsimmons as themselves Running time: over 100 minutes

The Corbett-Fitzsimmons Fight was the longest of all the movies created in the 19th century. It was also the first movie to be cast on a widescreen. The silent movie, shot in Carson City, Nevada, is a documentary that shows a boxing bout between Bob Fitzsimmons and James J. Corbett on St. Patrick’s Day in 1897.

FAQs

Who invented the motion picture? Most people consider Englishman Eadweard Muybridge as the inventor of motion pictures. When was the first movie ever released? It was created in 1878. What was the first colour movie? A Visit to the Seaside was released in 1908. Who made the first talking movie? Warner Bros released The Jazz Singer, the first talking movie, on 6th October 1927. What is the oldest video ever? The Guinness Book of Records claims Roundhay Garden Scene is the oldest movie in existence.

What was the first movie ever made? Some claim it is The Horse in Motion, but this is slightly contested because before motion pictures were invented, a few people tried to blend photos to get an illusion of motion pictures.

