Being confident is a great thing. It offers you the courage to speak out your mind, feel good and stay calm even when faced with unfavourable circumstances. Confidence and courage come from being fearless. Names that mean fearless go a long way in impacting this virtue on your kid.

Many people turn to be who they were named. This only goes to show that the meaning of the name has a lot of significance. You, therefore, need to choose a name that would impact your child positively.

Names that mean fearless for girls and boys

Fearless names are used by parents regardless of their culture and religion. Your son or daughter growing up to be fearless and brave is one of the best qualities a parent could wish for their child.What names mean bravery? Here is a list of these names:

Japanese names that mean fearless

What girl names mean fearless? Casey, Mel, Valerie and Tyra are some of the badass girl names that mean fearless. They are fierce and beautiful names perfect for strong little girls. They portray the strength and toughness of your baby girl. Here is a complete list that will help you choose a suitable moniker that means fearless.

Kelsie - Daring and fearless

Juliane - Young and fearless

Andriette - Strong, fearless and limitless

Shamara - A battle heroine

Casey - Strong in battle

Louisa - A renowned warrior

Maia/Mya - Brave warrior

Andrea - Strong and fearless

Audrey - Noble, strong and fearless

Matilda - One who is mighty in battle

Evanna - Young and brave fighter

Lenna - One who has the lion’s strength

Valerie - strong, fearless and healthy

Valentina - Strong, vigorous and Powerful

Sandra - Protector and defender of mankind

Rosabella - Renowned protector

Malou - Famous warrior

Tyra - Great warrior

Gabriella - Warrior of God

Bernadette - Brave as a bear

Bedelia - The strong and exalted one

Briana - Strong, virtuous and honourable

Cyrene - Supreme and powerful

Ebba - Strong as a boar

Etana - Strong and purposeful

Gertrude - Strength of a spear

Imara - Firm and strong

Irie - Positive, powerful and fearless

Aesira - A brave or powerful fighter

Ailith - A warrior

Alessia - Defending warrior.

Aloisa - A renowned warrior

Alvara - A magical elf warrior

Bellatrix - A female warrior.

Zelda - A grey fighting maiden

Bathilda - Brave in battle

Brunhilda - Armed for battle

Clotilda - One who is famous in battle

Edwige - Fearless in war

Griselda - Grey battle

Gudrun - A strong warrior in the battle

Gunilla - The battle maiden

Hereswith - Army strength

Imelda - An all-consuming fight

Kelly - War

Marcia - In the likeness of war

Alala - War Goddess

Alexa - Defender of mankind

Xena - Brave; beautiful

Leona - Brave; as brave as a lioness

Adriana - Brave warrior

Berni - One who brings victory; brave as a bear

Ignacio - The fiery one

Leo - Brave; as bold as a lion

Leon- Brave as a lion

Augustine - One who commands respect and honour; masculine

Ricardo - Daring power; brave; strong

Geraldo - Strong like a spear

Valerio- Powerful and brave

Beautiful names that mean powerful

Do you want a moniker to show that your baby has triumphed against all odds? Beautiful names that mean powerful are perfect for adding to your list of female warrior names. Here are some of the best warrior monikers.

Howard - Braveheart or high guardian

Jabbar - Powerful and mighty

Archie - Truly brave

Abir - Strong, mighty and courageous

Barret - Bear strength

Batten - Powerfully built

Bernard - Strong and brave as a bear

Brian - Strong, virtuous and honourable

Ashanka - One who is fearless and without doubt

Amos - Strong, fearless and limitless

Cliff - A man who is brave, fearless, daring and bold

Owin - A young and fearless fighter

Razik - One who is fearless and courageous

Egon - Strong with a sword

Ethan - Strong and firm

Evander - Bow warrior; a strong man

Ferguson - Man of force

Garrett - Spear strength

Griffin - Strong lord

Harvey - Battle worthy

Malin - Strong, little warrior

Maynard - hardy, brave and strong

Qadir - Capable and powerful

Richmond - Powerful protector

Ragnar - Warrior

Rostam - Tall, strongly built and brave

Willard - Resolutely bold

Warrick - Strong leader who defends

Ajax- Strong Warrior

Cedric - A brave, bold and fearless boy

Roger - Legendary famous warrior

Marciana - War-like

Mathilda - The battle-mighty

Maude - Mighty in battle

Odile - Prospers in battle

Valda - The battle heroine

Amandla - A powerful and brave woman

Anoud - A person who is brave and courageous

Bern - A brave person

Charlisa - A brave woman

Gala - A happy and brave woman

Gerarda - The brave woman with a spear

Gi - The brave one

Keena - A brave girl

Luria - The brave lioness

Rilea - A courageous woman

Yashica - The bold, smart, and successful woman.

Ziana - Bold and brave

Adira - A strong person

Audelia - One who is full of strength and nobility

Breanna - Full of strength

Elfrida - The power of the elves

Gesine - The spear of strength

Gertrude - A spear of strength

Jaiyana - Incredibly strong

Keren - A strong and powerful person

Maliha - Full of beauty and strength

Moxie - Boldness and strength of character

Wyetta - War-strength

Unique names meaning fearless

Giving your beautiful little angel or handsome boy a unique, fearless name shows that they are strong in spirit. These names portray brevity, courage and show that they have strength in the future. The following are the most unique names that mean fearless warrior.

Alexander - The defender of men

Andreas - Strong and manly

Arnold - Strong as an eagle or ruler

Ivor - bow and arrow warrior

Asta - Divine strength

Nicholas - People of victory

Hector - Steadfast

Ambrose - Immortal; strong fighter

Igor - Heroic warrior; warrior of peace

Vince - To conquer; conqueror

Petros - One who is strong and masculine

Xander - Defender of man

Camilla - A Greek name for a warrior maiden

Cassandra - A defender or warrior

Nikita - A Greek name meaning unconquered

Andie - Courageous, brave, warrior, manly

Andronika - A victorious warrior

Ana - Strong; clever; favoured; wanted

Alfa - One who is brave and powerful; a leader

Alla - Supreme, defender, noble

Andy - Daring and bold

Fernando - Brave yet peaceful; adventurous

Leonidas - Bold and as strong as a lion

Bernardino - Bold and brave as a bear

Jerry - Mighty spear man

Adonis - Brave; masculine and invaluable

Arsenio - Strong and masculine

Maximillian - The greatest warrior

Nero - Strong and energetic

Maximus - A brave, bold and fearless warrior

Victor - Great warrior; champion

Marcella - A brave war warrior

Valeria - Strong, powerful and healthy

Valencia - Brave and strong

Traci - Strong Warrior

Valery, Brave; Strong and healthy

Zoe - Brave; defender and light of life

Tristina - Bold

Rita - Fearless and carefree

Veera - Brave, faithful and trustworthy

Marci - One who is a great defender; brave

Leola - Lioness; brave like a lion

Leandra - one who is a fearless fighter

Gina - Powerful woman

Myla - Female soldier

Melva - Armored ruler

Niki - One who brings the victory of the people

Choosing the best name for your child is a daunting exercise. Names that mean fearless for boys and girls are a great option to choose for your kids.

