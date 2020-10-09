100+ names that mean fearless for boys and girls (with infographics)
Being confident is a great thing. It offers you the courage to speak out your mind, feel good and stay calm even when faced with unfavourable circumstances. Confidence and courage come from being fearless. Names that mean fearless go a long way in impacting this virtue on your kid.
Many people turn to be who they were named. This only goes to show that the meaning of the name has a lot of significance. You, therefore, need to choose a name that would impact your child positively.
Names that mean fearless for girls and boys
Fearless names are used by parents regardless of their culture and religion. Your son or daughter growing up to be fearless and brave is one of the best qualities a parent could wish for their child.What names mean bravery? Here is a list of these names:
Japanese names that mean fearless
What girl names mean fearless? Casey, Mel, Valerie and Tyra are some of the badass girl names that mean fearless. They are fierce and beautiful names perfect for strong little girls. They portray the strength and toughness of your baby girl. Here is a complete list that will help you choose a suitable moniker that means fearless.
- Kelsie - Daring and fearless
- Juliane - Young and fearless
- Andriette - Strong, fearless and limitless
- Shamara - A battle heroine
- Casey - Strong in battle
- Louisa - A renowned warrior
- Maia/Mya - Brave warrior
- Andrea - Strong and fearless
- Audrey - Noble, strong and fearless
- Matilda - One who is mighty in battle
- Evanna - Young and brave fighter
- Lenna - One who has the lion’s strength
- Valerie - strong, fearless and healthy
- Valentina - Strong, vigorous and Powerful
- Sandra - Protector and defender of mankind
- Rosabella - Renowned protector
- Malou - Famous warrior
- Tyra - Great warrior
- Gabriella - Warrior of God
- Bernadette - Brave as a bear
- Bedelia - The strong and exalted one
- Briana - Strong, virtuous and honourable
- Cyrene - Supreme and powerful
- Ebba - Strong as a boar
- Etana - Strong and purposeful
- Gertrude - Strength of a spear
- Imara - Firm and strong
- Irie - Positive, powerful and fearless
- Aesira - A brave or powerful fighter
- Ailith - A warrior
- Alessia - Defending warrior.
- Aloisa - A renowned warrior
- Alvara - A magical elf warrior
- Bellatrix - A female warrior.
- Zelda - A grey fighting maiden
- Bathilda - Brave in battle
- Brunhilda - Armed for battle
- Clotilda - One who is famous in battle
- Edwige - Fearless in war
- Griselda - Grey battle
- Gudrun - A strong warrior in the battle
- Gunilla - The battle maiden
- Hereswith - Army strength
- Imelda - An all-consuming fight
- Kelly - War
- Marcia - In the likeness of war
- Alala - War Goddess
- Alexa - Defender of mankind
- Xena - Brave; beautiful
- Leona - Brave; as brave as a lioness
- Adriana - Brave warrior
- Berni - One who brings victory; brave as a bear
- Ignacio - The fiery one
- Leo - Brave; as bold as a lion
- Leon- Brave as a lion
- Augustine - One who commands respect and honour; masculine
- Ricardo - Daring power; brave; strong
- Geraldo - Strong like a spear
- Valerio- Powerful and brave
Beautiful names that mean powerful
Do you want a moniker to show that your baby has triumphed against all odds? Beautiful names that mean powerful are perfect for adding to your list of female warrior names. Here are some of the best warrior monikers.
- Howard - Braveheart or high guardian
- Jabbar - Powerful and mighty
- Archie - Truly brave
- Abir - Strong, mighty and courageous
- Barret - Bear strength
- Batten - Powerfully built
- Bernard - Strong and brave as a bear
- Brian - Strong, virtuous and honourable
- Ashanka - One who is fearless and without doubt
- Amos - Strong, fearless and limitless
- Cliff - A man who is brave, fearless, daring and bold
- Owin - A young and fearless fighter
- Razik - One who is fearless and courageous
- Egon - Strong with a sword
- Ethan - Strong and firm
- Evander - Bow warrior; a strong man
- Ferguson - Man of force
- Garrett - Spear strength
- Griffin - Strong lord
- Harvey - Battle worthy
- Malin - Strong, little warrior
- Maynard - hardy, brave and strong
- Qadir - Capable and powerful
- Richmond - Powerful protector
- Ragnar - Warrior
- Rostam - Tall, strongly built and brave
- Willard - Resolutely bold
- Warrick - Strong leader who defends
- Ajax- Strong Warrior
- Cedric - A brave, bold and fearless boy
- Roger - Legendary famous warrior
- Marciana - War-like
- Mathilda - The battle-mighty
- Maude - Mighty in battle
- Odile - Prospers in battle
- Valda - The battle heroine
- Amandla - A powerful and brave woman
- Anoud - A person who is brave and courageous
- Bern - A brave person
- Charlisa - A brave woman
- Gala - A happy and brave woman
- Gerarda - The brave woman with a spear
- Gi - The brave one
- Keena - A brave girl
- Luria - The brave lioness
- Rilea - A courageous woman
- Yashica - The bold, smart, and successful woman.
- Ziana - Bold and brave
- Adira - A strong person
- Audelia - One who is full of strength and nobility
- Breanna - Full of strength
- Elfrida - The power of the elves
- Gesine - The spear of strength
- Gertrude - A spear of strength
- Jaiyana - Incredibly strong
- Keren - A strong and powerful person
- Maliha - Full of beauty and strength
- Moxie - Boldness and strength of character
- Wyetta - War-strength
Unique names meaning fearless
Giving your beautiful little angel or handsome boy a unique, fearless name shows that they are strong in spirit. These names portray brevity, courage and show that they have strength in the future. The following are the most unique names that mean fearless warrior.
- Alexander - The defender of men
- Andreas - Strong and manly
- Arnold - Strong as an eagle or ruler
- Ivor - bow and arrow warrior
- Asta - Divine strength
- Nicholas - People of victory
- Hector - Steadfast
- Ambrose - Immortal; strong fighter
- Igor - Heroic warrior; warrior of peace
- Vince - To conquer; conqueror
- Petros - One who is strong and masculine
- Xander - Defender of man
- Camilla - A Greek name for a warrior maiden
- Cassandra - A defender or warrior
- Nikita - A Greek name meaning unconquered
- Andie - Courageous, brave, warrior, manly
- Andronika - A victorious warrior
- Ana - Strong; clever; favoured; wanted
- Alfa - One who is brave and powerful; a leader
- Alla - Supreme, defender, noble
- Andy - Daring and bold
- Fernando - Brave yet peaceful; adventurous
- Leonidas - Bold and as strong as a lion
- Bernardino - Bold and brave as a bear
- Jerry - Mighty spear man
- Adonis - Brave; masculine and invaluable
- Arsenio - Strong and masculine
- Maximillian - The greatest warrior
- Nero - Strong and energetic
- Maximus - A brave, bold and fearless warrior
- Victor - Great warrior; champion
- Marcella - A brave war warrior
- Valeria - Strong, powerful and healthy
- Valencia - Brave and strong
- Traci - Strong Warrior
- Valery, Brave; Strong and healthy
- Zoe - Brave; defender and light of life
- Tristina - Bold
- Rita - Fearless and carefree
- Veera - Brave, faithful and trustworthy
- Marci - One who is a great defender; brave
- Leola - Lioness; brave like a lion
- Leandra - one who is a fearless fighter
- Gina - Powerful woman
- Myla - Female soldier
- Melva - Armored ruler
- Niki - One who brings the victory of the people
Choosing the best name for your child is a daunting exercise. Names that mean fearless for boys and girls are a great option to choose for your kids.
Source: Yen