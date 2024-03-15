The top 180+ monk names and ideas for your characters

Are you a gamer, writer, or cosplay fanatic looking for unique names for your characters? While some might opt for action film characters, musicians or superheroes, others have settled on monk names. These names are perfect for people looking for unique and meaningful titles for their characters.

Monks have dedicated their lives to religion and have partly given up some aspects of their regular and worldly lives. These men and sometimes women have chosen to leave society, living in a monastery and devoting their lives to prayer and service. As a result, monk names have inspired numerous artistic creations.

Top monk names

Monk names are creative and meaningful. They reflect the various aspects of the monastic lifestyle in Buddhism, Christianity and Hinduism. You can use them in your games to name your characters. Here is a collection of creative monk names from various traditions and religions.

Best monk names with meanings

The best monk names provide a sense of mystery and potential. They are unique and eccentric, ideal for gaming or cosplay characters.

Daikaku: Enlightenment of the mind

Enlightenment of the mind Bat Erdene: Strong jewel

Strong jewel Dachen: Great joy

Great joy Paitoon: A beautiful gemstone found in Thailand

A beautiful gemstone found in Thailand Chalerm: Celebrated

Celebrated Bu: He who is a leader

He who is a leader Chuluun: He who is firm as a stone

He who is firm as a stone Daikan: Active and powerful

Active and powerful Jikai: Sea of sympathy

Sea of sympathy Budi: To have a reason, mind, or character

To have a reason, mind, or character Ritthirong: Good at fighting

Good at fighting Phichit: To win

To win Tanawat: Knowledge

Knowledge Phassakorn: Sun

Sun Chakan: A non-disabled person

A non-disabled person Fudoki: Unmoving wisdom

Unmoving wisdom Brahmadhvaja: Warrior of God

Warrior of God Sud: Tiger

Tiger Koshing: Step by step upwards

Step by step upwards Agung: Grand or great

Grand or great Justen: Lawful

Lawful Kamnan: The head of the village

The head of the village Sirichai: Glorious victory

Glorious victory Phyu: White

White Nyunt: Blossom

Blossom Eisho: Eternal illumination

Eternal illumination Adika: The first child of the second husband

The first child of the second husband Bagaskoro: Sun rays

Sun rays Chalermchai: A celebrated victory

A celebrated victory Chenghiz: He who is most excellent and wise

He who is most excellent and wise Kaizen: Continuous improvements

Continuous improvements Dainin: One who has great patience

One who has great patience Shikai: Entire world

Entire world Karabir: Brave with the God's grace

Brave with the God's grace Kittichat: Famous clan or belonging to a famous clan

Famous clan or belonging to a famous clan Ryotan: Complete fulfilment

Complete fulfilment Chaloem: The apex

The apex Jayasurya: Victorious sun

Victorious sun Chaiya: Victory

Victory Sovay: He is like gold

He is like gold Adhiarja: Safety

Safety Kenshin: Open heart

Open heart Takuma: Open truth

Open truth Channarong: An experienced warrior

An experienced warrior Jiao-long: Scaled dragon

Scaled dragon Kokoro: Heart, mind, and feelings

Heart, mind, and feelings Daiji: Filled with love and compassion

Filled with love and compassion Keisho: He promotes the wisdom

He promotes the wisdom Bataar: A heroic figure

A heroic figure Banko: Everlasting

Everlasting Tengen: Heavenly eyes

Heavenly eyes Daishin: Truthful; one who has a pure soul

Truthful; one who has a pure soul Sopheak: Gentle face

Gentle face Anh: Brave or hero

Brave or hero Takaya: One who has respect for someone

One who has respect for someone Ananada: One who is prosperous

One who is prosperous Daiko: Powerful light

Powerful light Champo: Friendly

Friendly Soten: Heavenly ancestor

Heavenly ancestor Bassui: High above average

High above average Pasang: Venus or Friday

Venus or Friday Daido: The most excellent way possible

The most excellent way possible Sukhbataar: Axe hero

Axe hero Chingis: Great and wise

Great and wise Jin: Gold

Gold Zoho: Hidden treasure

Hidden treasure A-wut: Weapon

Weapon Somchair: One who is macho and manly

One who is macho and manly Banyu: Water

Water Jie: Pure and chaste

Buddha monk names with meanings

Buddhism is a religion that was founded by Siddhartha Gautama, "The Buddha", more than 2,500 years ago in India. Buddha monk names have solid spiritual connections and are ideal for fictional, magical, iconic characters.

Dhammika: Reflecting devotion to the Buddhist dharma

Reflecting devotion to the Buddhist dharma Piyasena: Beloved leader or dear one

Beloved leader or dear one Somporn: Respect or honour

Respect or honour Enso: A circular Zen symbol representing enlightenment

A circular Zen symbol representing enlightenment Upeksha: Equanimity and impartiality

Equanimity and impartiality Satori: Enlightenment or a moment of profound understanding

Enlightenment or a moment of profound understanding Myo: Wondrous or mystical

Wondrous or mystical Lakmal: Auspicious or lucky

Auspicious or lucky Nualjai: Gentle heart or compassion

Gentle heart or compassion Vorapat: He is wise and knowledgeable

He is wise and knowledgeable Sarath: Victory or success

Victory or success Rachanee: Victory or triumph

Victory or triumph Kannon: The name of a bodhisattva, symbolizing compassion

The name of a bodhisattva, symbolizing compassion Shin: Mind or spirit

Mind or spirit Piyasena: Beloved leader or dear one.

Beloved leader or dear one. Somchai: Goodness or virtue

Goodness or virtue Lakmal: Auspicious or lucky

Funny monk names

Funny monk names are ideal for wacky characters. They comprise titles that have hilarious meanings or funny pronunciations.

Akamatsu Muika: Crimson pine

Crimson pine Akazawa Kaho : Red swamp

: Red swamp Akiba Kioko: Autumn tree

Autumn tree Aoyama Moe: Blue mountain

Blue mountain Ara Nanao: Wild field

Wild field Arakaki Shino: New bamboo

New bamboo Fukushima Reichiru: Lucky island

Lucky island Gima Ami: Sacred net

Sacred net Kuse Sakue: Grass sprouts

Grass sprouts Machida Yukika: Town of snow

Town of snow Mae Rebun: Front tundra

Front tundra Masaki Eme: Elegant tree

Elegant tree Matsubara Umeka: Pine grove

Pine grove Matsumoto Tamaki: Pine origin

Pine origin Matsuo Yoshiko: Pine of joy

Pine of joy Matsutoya Risako: Pine hut

Pine hut Mihara Ayaka: Beautiful field

Beautiful field Miki Sai: Tree river

Tree river Miyahara Honoka: Deeply scented field

Deeply scented field Murai Fuyuko: Village snow child

Village snow child Muramoto Hibari: Village leaf

Village leaf Ozawa Nanako: Small swamp

Small swamp Rikimaru Chisa: Forceful river

Forceful river Sako Fumika: Lake fragrance

Lake fragrance Seki Gin: Barrier silver

Barrier silver Seta Mie: Silk set

Silk set Sumida Fuyuko: Rapid stream

Rapid stream Sunada Rea: Sand rice paddy

Sand rice paddy Tsutsui Ichie: Cane well

Cane well Wakisaka Yumako: Young timber

Young timber Wakui Kama: Young water well

Young water well Yabuta Rini: Kneading cloth

Kneading cloth Yamaguchi Ren: Mountain entrance

Mountain entrance Yamashiro Yayoi: Mountain castle april

Mountain castle april Yashima Nanako: Arrow island

Arrow island Yonemura Chisa: Rice field village

Rice field village Yoshie Yo: Good bay

Good bay Yoshiie Isaki: Happy ocean house

Happy ocean house Yukimura Warabi: Snow village fern

DnD monk names

Dungeons & Dragons (DnD) is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game. The popular game allows users to create and name characters based on their DnD class, e.g. barbarian, cleric, warlock or monk. DnD monk names are inspirational and ideal for naming new or old game characters.

Kaelen Shadowfist: Stealthy fighter

Stealthy fighter Nova Shadowsong: Mysterious bard

Mysterious bard Yumi Nakamura: Bow warrior

Bow warrior Rune Thunderheart: Stormy protector

Stormy protector Avalon Sun: Radiant knight

Radiant knight Zenrik Voidwalker: Dark traveler

Dark traveler Seraphina Whitewind: Angelic guardian

Angelic guardian Rynix Sunfist: Solar warrior

Solar warrior Kaelin Sunstride: Daylight wanderer

Daylight wanderer Ezreal the Tranquil: Peaceful mage

Peaceful mage Mumus Odrindur: Enigmatic sorcerer

Enigmatic sorcerer Groldol Gildistel: Wealthy but tiny

Wealthy but tiny Zaluen Gucubres: Arcane scholar

Arcane scholar Thergrun Shadowfeet: Sneaky rogue

Sneaky rogue Vitham Stonejumper: Agile goblin

Agile goblin Brother Shogob Toe Skinner: Savage monk

Savage monk Ytheshana: Mystic seer

Mystic seer Gaeleath Magstina: Magical elf

Magical elf Brother Sharpeye: Vigilant scout

Vigilant scout Vinfer Sunbones: Fiery undead

Fiery undead Eggak Strongrunner: Swift barbarian

Female monk names

Female monks exist in role-playing games like World of Warcraft and Dungeons & Dragons and not in real life. Female monk names will help you best describe your fictional character's unique traits.

Tenzin Zopa: The holder of Buddha Dharma

The holder of Buddha Dharma Goldeheve: One with a sixth sense and high awareness of self

One with a sixth sense and high awareness of self Sunstra: Beautiful eyes

Beautiful eyes Chomdem: She who overcomes the negative

She who overcomes the negative Tripurari: Three cities

Three cities Amanthi: Protector of peace

Protector of peace Fuji: Prosperous or flourishing

Prosperous or flourishing Yuttadhammo: One who is composed of dharma

One who is composed of dharma Penden: Lotus throne

Lotus throne Zeya: Success

Success Losang Samten: A fine mind

A fine mind Opame: Infinite light

Infinite light Sarvajna: The all-knowing one

The all-knowing one Thich Nhat Hanh: Gentle Buddhist monk

Gentle Buddhist monk Yadana: Gemstone

Gemstone Somdej Toh: Abbot

Abbot Hyma: Forest

Forest Kokoro: Heart, mind, and feelings

Heart, mind, and feelings Sanoh: A pleasant sound

A pleasant sound Cahya: One who brings light to the darkness

One who brings light to the darkness U Gambira: Respectable

Respectable Tenzin Gyatso: Upholder of teachings

Upholder of teachings Tora: Tigress or goddess of thunder

Tigress or goddess of thunder Gutoku Shinran: Stubble-haired, foolish one

What is the name of a famous monk?

The Dalai Lama is one example of a famous monk name. It is the title of the Tibetan Buddhist monk's foremost spiritual leader. The name means ocean or great (Dalai) and master or guru (Lama).

What is the name of the crazy monk?

The crazy monk from Chinese folklore was known as Ji Gong. He earned his title due to his dressing of torn rags and idiosyncratic behaviour, including occasionally eating meat.

What is the name of the warrior monks?

The warrior monks were known as Sōhei. They were Buddhist warrior monks of Japan who held considerable power, obliging the imperial and military governments to collaborate.

Do monks have special names?

Yes, they do. For example, a dharma is a unique and sacred name given to students or disciples during initiation or similar special occasions.

Above are some of the best monk names and ideas for your characters. Whether you are playing Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) or World of Warcraft (WoW), these names can be helpful when naming your characters.

