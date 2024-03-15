The top 180+ monk names and ideas for your characters
Are you a gamer, writer, or cosplay fanatic looking for unique names for your characters? While some might opt for action film characters, musicians or superheroes, others have settled on monk names. These names are perfect for people looking for unique and meaningful titles for their characters.
Monks have dedicated their lives to religion and have partly given up some aspects of their regular and worldly lives. These men and sometimes women have chosen to leave society, living in a monastery and devoting their lives to prayer and service. As a result, monk names have inspired numerous artistic creations.
Top monk names
Monk names are creative and meaningful. They reflect the various aspects of the monastic lifestyle in Buddhism, Christianity and Hinduism. You can use them in your games to name your characters. Here is a collection of creative monk names from various traditions and religions.
Best monk names with meanings
The best monk names provide a sense of mystery and potential. They are unique and eccentric, ideal for gaming or cosplay characters.
- Daikaku: Enlightenment of the mind
- Bat Erdene: Strong jewel
- Dachen: Great joy
- Paitoon: A beautiful gemstone found in Thailand
- Chalerm: Celebrated
- Bu: He who is a leader
- Chuluun: He who is firm as a stone
- Daikan: Active and powerful
- Jikai: Sea of sympathy
- Budi: To have a reason, mind, or character
- Ritthirong: Good at fighting
- Phichit: To win
- Tanawat: Knowledge
- Phassakorn: Sun
- Chakan: A non-disabled person
- Fudoki: Unmoving wisdom
- Brahmadhvaja: Warrior of God
- Sud: Tiger
- Koshing: Step by step upwards
- Agung: Grand or great
- Justen: Lawful
- Kamnan: The head of the village
- Sirichai: Glorious victory
- Phyu: White
- Nyunt: Blossom
- Eisho: Eternal illumination
- Adika: The first child of the second husband
- Bagaskoro: Sun rays
- Chalermchai: A celebrated victory
- Chenghiz: He who is most excellent and wise
- Kaizen: Continuous improvements
- Dainin: One who has great patience
- Shikai: Entire world
- Karabir: Brave with the God's grace
- Kittichat: Famous clan or belonging to a famous clan
- Ryotan: Complete fulfilment
- Chaloem: The apex
- Jayasurya: Victorious sun
- Chaiya: Victory
- Sovay: He is like gold
- Adhiarja: Safety
- Kenshin: Open heart
- Takuma: Open truth
- Channarong: An experienced warrior
- Jiao-long: Scaled dragon
- Kokoro: Heart, mind, and feelings
- Daiji: Filled with love and compassion
- Keisho: He promotes the wisdom
- Bataar: A heroic figure
- Banko: Everlasting
- Tengen: Heavenly eyes
- Daishin: Truthful; one who has a pure soul
- Sopheak: Gentle face
- Anh: Brave or hero
- Takaya: One who has respect for someone
- Ananada: One who is prosperous
- Daiko: Powerful light
- Champo: Friendly
- Soten: Heavenly ancestor
- Bassui: High above average
- Pasang: Venus or Friday
- Daido: The most excellent way possible
- Sukhbataar: Axe hero
- Chingis: Great and wise
- Jin: Gold
- Zoho: Hidden treasure
- A-wut: Weapon
- Somchair: One who is macho and manly
- Banyu: Water
- Jie: Pure and chaste
Buddha monk names with meanings
Buddhism is a religion that was founded by Siddhartha Gautama, "The Buddha", more than 2,500 years ago in India. Buddha monk names have solid spiritual connections and are ideal for fictional, magical, iconic characters.
- Dhammika: Reflecting devotion to the Buddhist dharma
- Piyasena: Beloved leader or dear one
- Somporn: Respect or honour
- Enso: A circular Zen symbol representing enlightenment
- Upeksha: Equanimity and impartiality
- Satori: Enlightenment or a moment of profound understanding
- Myo: Wondrous or mystical
- Lakmal: Auspicious or lucky
- Nualjai: Gentle heart or compassion
- Vorapat: He is wise and knowledgeable
- Sarath: Victory or success
- Rachanee: Victory or triumph
- Kannon: The name of a bodhisattva, symbolizing compassion
- Shin: Mind or spirit
- Somchai: Goodness or virtue
Funny monk names
Funny monk names are ideal for wacky characters. They comprise titles that have hilarious meanings or funny pronunciations.
- Akamatsu Muika: Crimson pine
- Akazawa Kaho: Red swamp
- Akiba Kioko: Autumn tree
- Aoyama Moe: Blue mountain
- Ara Nanao: Wild field
- Arakaki Shino: New bamboo
- Fukushima Reichiru: Lucky island
- Gima Ami: Sacred net
- Kuse Sakue: Grass sprouts
- Machida Yukika: Town of snow
- Mae Rebun: Front tundra
- Masaki Eme: Elegant tree
- Matsubara Umeka: Pine grove
- Matsumoto Tamaki: Pine origin
- Matsuo Yoshiko: Pine of joy
- Matsutoya Risako: Pine hut
- Mihara Ayaka: Beautiful field
- Miki Sai: Tree river
- Miyahara Honoka: Deeply scented field
- Murai Fuyuko: Village snow child
- Muramoto Hibari: Village leaf
- Ozawa Nanako: Small swamp
- Rikimaru Chisa: Forceful river
- Sako Fumika: Lake fragrance
- Seki Gin: Barrier silver
- Seta Mie: Silk set
- Sumida Fuyuko: Rapid stream
- Sunada Rea: Sand rice paddy
- Tsutsui Ichie: Cane well
- Wakisaka Yumako: Young timber
- Wakui Kama: Young water well
- Yabuta Rini: Kneading cloth
- Yamaguchi Ren: Mountain entrance
- Yamashiro Yayoi: Mountain castle april
- Yashima Nanako: Arrow island
- Yonemura Chisa: Rice field village
- Yoshie Yo: Good bay
- Yoshiie Isaki: Happy ocean house
- Yukimura Warabi: Snow village fern
DnD monk names
Dungeons & Dragons (DnD) is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game. The popular game allows users to create and name characters based on their DnD class, e.g. barbarian, cleric, warlock or monk. DnD monk names are inspirational and ideal for naming new or old game characters.
- Kaelen Shadowfist: Stealthy fighter
- Nova Shadowsong: Mysterious bard
- Yumi Nakamura: Bow warrior
- Rune Thunderheart: Stormy protector
- Avalon Sun: Radiant knight
- Zenrik Voidwalker: Dark traveler
- Seraphina Whitewind: Angelic guardian
- Rynix Sunfist: Solar warrior
- Kaelin Sunstride: Daylight wanderer
- Ezreal the Tranquil: Peaceful mage
- Mumus Odrindur: Enigmatic sorcerer
- Groldol Gildistel: Wealthy but tiny
- Zaluen Gucubres: Arcane scholar
- Thergrun Shadowfeet: Sneaky rogue
- Vitham Stonejumper: Agile goblin
- Brother Shogob Toe Skinner: Savage monk
- Ytheshana: Mystic seer
- Gaeleath Magstina: Magical elf
- Brother Sharpeye: Vigilant scout
- Vinfer Sunbones: Fiery undead
- Eggak Strongrunner: Swift barbarian
Female monk names
Female monks exist in role-playing games like World of Warcraft and Dungeons & Dragons and not in real life. Female monk names will help you best describe your fictional character's unique traits.
- Tenzin Zopa: The holder of Buddha Dharma
- Goldeheve: One with a sixth sense and high awareness of self
- Sunstra: Beautiful eyes
- Chomdem: She who overcomes the negative
- Tripurari: Three cities
- Amanthi: Protector of peace
- Fuji: Prosperous or flourishing
- Yuttadhammo: One who is composed of dharma
- Penden: Lotus throne
- Zeya: Success
- Losang Samten: A fine mind
- Opame: Infinite light
- Sarvajna: The all-knowing one
- Thich Nhat Hanh: Gentle Buddhist monk
- Yadana: Gemstone
- Somdej Toh: Abbot
- Hyma: Forest
- Kokoro: Heart, mind, and feelings
- Sanoh: A pleasant sound
- Cahya: One who brings light to the darkness
- U Gambira: Respectable
- Tenzin Gyatso: Upholder of teachings
- Tora: Tigress or goddess of thunder
- Gutoku Shinran: Stubble-haired, foolish one
What is the name of a famous monk?
The Dalai Lama is one example of a famous monk name. It is the title of the Tibetan Buddhist monk's foremost spiritual leader. The name means ocean or great (Dalai) and master or guru (Lama).
What is the name of the crazy monk?
The crazy monk from Chinese folklore was known as Ji Gong. He earned his title due to his dressing of torn rags and idiosyncratic behaviour, including occasionally eating meat.
What is the name of the warrior monks?
The warrior monks were known as Sōhei. They were Buddhist warrior monks of Japan who held considerable power, obliging the imperial and military governments to collaborate.
Do monks have special names?
Yes, they do. For example, a dharma is a unique and sacred name given to students or disciples during initiation or similar special occasions.
Above are some of the best monk names and ideas for your characters. Whether you are playing Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) or World of Warcraft (WoW), these names can be helpful when naming your characters.
