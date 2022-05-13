Is Ncuti Gatwa gay? Everything you need to know about the next Doctor Who

There's no shortage of actors playing queer characters in TV series and films. But increasingly, LGBTQ actors are getting tapped to portray these roles. Additionally, many feel they have the capability and experience to bring these characters to life. However, actors like Ncuti Gatwa have played such roles seamlessly. But, is Ncuti Gatwa gay?

Is Ncuti Gatwa gay? No, he is not. However, he plays a gay role in Sex Education hence the speculation. The entertainer is a talented Rwandan-Scottish actor. Thanks to his scene-stealing role as Eric in Sex Education on Netflix, he has quickly become a screen icon. Now, Ncuti has been announced as the new Doctor Who.

Profile summary

Full name: Mizero Ncuti Gatwa

Mizero Ncuti Gatwa Nickname : Ncuti Gatwa

: Ncuti Gatwa Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 15 October 1992

15 October 1992 Age : 29 years (as of 2022)

: 29 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth: Nyarugenge, Kigali, Rwanda

Nyarugenge, Kigali, Rwanda Current residence : Scotland

: Scotland Nationality: Rwandan-Scottish

Rwandan-Scottish Ethnicity: African

African Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 8''

5' 8'' Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds : 154

: 154 Weight in kilograms : 70

: 70 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Josephine Gatwa

Josephine Gatwa Father: Tharcisse Gatwa

Tharcisse Gatwa Relationship status: Single

Single School: Boroughmuir High School and Dunfermline High School

Boroughmuir High School and Dunfermline High School University : Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

: Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Profession: Actor

Actor Instagram: @ncutigatwa

Who is Ncuti Gatwa?

He is a talented and well-established Rwandan-Scottish actor. On 15th October 1992, he was born in Nyarugenge, Kigali, Rwanda, to Tharcisse Gatwa (father) and Josephine Gatwa (mother). His father is a Rwandese journalist with a PhD in Theology.

In 1994, Ncuti and his entire family escaped from Rwanda to Scotland during the Rwandan genocide. They lived in Edinburgh and Dunfermline in Scotland, where he attended Boroughmuir High School and Dunfermline High School. Later, he relocated to Glasgow, where he studied BA in acting from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Is Ncuti Gatwa gay?

No, Ncuti is not gay in real life. The talented actor has not revealed anything about his sexuality to the public. During two interviews in early 2020 with The Guardian and Independent, he cunningly dodged the question regarding his sexual orientation.

The gay rumours and allegations came about after starring in Sex Education. He plays the openly gay and flamboyant Eric, who falls head over heels in love with Adam Groff, the high school bully. Unfortunately, even though he is openly gay in the film, he has not opened up about his sexuality in real life.

What is Ncuti Gatwa famous for?

Ncuti is famous for his outstanding acting skills, as seen in the movies and TV shows he has appeared in. After graduation, he began his acting career after he was granted a position in the Dundee Repertory Theatre.

In 2014, he had a brief role in the sitcom Bob Servant. The following year, he starred in the miniseries Stonemouth. Recently, he landed his breakthrough when he was announced as one of the Doctor Who actors.

So, who will be the 14th Dr who? Gatwa will play this role. Other Doctor Who cast members include William Hartnell, Jon Pertwee, and Colin Baker.

Ncuti Gatwa's movies and TV shows

Apart from Doctor Who, the 14th doctor has also starred in:

2019 - Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans as Timidius

as Timidius 2021 - The Last Letter from Your Lover as Nick

as Nick 2023 - Barbie

2014 - Bob Servant as Male Customer

as Male Customer 2015 - Stonemouth as Dougie

as Dougie 2019 to present - Sex Education as Eric Effiong

as Eric Effiong TBA - Masters of the Air as 2cd Lt.Robert Daniels

as 2cd Lt.Robert Daniels TBA - Doctor Who as Fourteenth Doctor

as Fourteenth Doctor 2016 - Shakespeare's Globe: A Midsummer Night's Dream as Demetrius (stage production)

as Demetrius (stage production) 2022 - Grid Legends as Valentin Manzi (Video game)

Who is the 14th Doctor's girlfriend?

The actor does not have a girlfriend. He is single and focused on building his career as one of the best actors in Scotland. Even though nothing much is known about his dating history, he is rumoured to have been in a relationship before.

Ncuti Gatwa's girlfriend was rumoured to be Jessica Hardwick, a London-based photographer. Ncuti Gatwa and his girlfriend (alleged) worked together on several projects. He was impressed by the photographer's work, as seen in his reaction:

Jess made me feel very comfortable, and I got a good variety of photos.

Ncuti Gatwa's fast facts

Who is Ncuti Gatwa? He is a Rwandan-Scottish actor. How old is Ncuti Gatwa? He is 29 years old as of 2022 since he was born on 15th October 1992 in Nyarugenge, Kigali, Rwanda. Is Ncuti Gatwa gay in real life? No, he is not gay in real life. He only plays a gay role in Sex Education hence the speculation. In addition, he has also not openly spoken about his sexuality. Who is Ncuti Gatwa dating? The actor is not dating anyone at the moment. He is single and focused on building on his career, Who is the next Doctor Who 2022? The talented actor Ncuti Gatwa is the next Doctor Who. He is the first black actor to take on this role. How much is Ncuti Gatwa's net worth? The actor's net worth has not been publicly revealed.

Ncuti Gatwa gay rumours have been the talk of the town since his portrayal of Eric in Sex Education. However, he has revealed nothing about his sexuality. It is alleged that he is single and has dated Jessica Hardwick in the past. He is a force to reckon with in the film industry and an inspiration to many.

