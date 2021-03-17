Global site navigation

230+ most attractive hot guy names for your handsome baby boy
Facts and lifehacks

230+ most attractive hot guy names for your handsome baby boy

by  Venic Mwendwa Peris Walubengo

Having a baby is a delight People show love to the newborn in many ways. One way is by searching and recommending hot guy names for a male child to the parents. This article lists the most attractive hot guy names with their meaning.

Unique guy names for boys
Unique guy names for boys. Photo: istockphoto.com, @monkeybusinessimages (modified by author)
Source: UGC

You can use handsome guy names as monikers. A moniker is a nickname or short name you can substitute for your birth/proper name during casual occasions and in informal environments.

What are some hot guy names?

You can choose attractive boy names that complement the character of the person you want to nickname. Below are some hot and unique guy names in 2023:

Hot guy names for baby boys that start with A

most attractive guy names
Hot and unique guy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @dolgachov (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The baby naming process is fun and exciting. You want the best name for your child because he is precious to you. Here are some hot boy names with English meanings:
NameMeaning
AaribHealthy, wealthy
AaronExalted, a high mountain
AayoushGood-looking
AbeFather of a multitude
AbduljamilServant of the beautiful one
AbheerupWise, attractive
AbhirathGreat charioteer
AceOne or unity
AdamMan
AdonisLord (Greek mythology)
AdrianRich
AidenLittle fire
AjaniHe who wins the struggle
AjaxEarth/land
AkiaFirstborn child
AlaricAn all-powerful ruler
AlecDefender of men
AlvaroGuardian
AlessandroDefender or helper of humankind
AlexanderDefender of men
AlfonsoSpanish or Italian form of Alphonse
AlonsoEager for battle
AmadeusLove of God
AmbroseImmortal
AmirPrince, treetop
AmosBorne by God
AndersStrong and manly
AndreManly
AndreasStrong and manly

A name is an important part of someone's identity. It carries deep personal, cultural, familial, and historical connections. The name you give your child gives him a sense of who he is and attaches him to the people he belongs to.

People have at least two names. Your second and third name enables you to have a unique identity and stand out from a group of people whose fore or first names are similar to yours.

NameMeaning
AndrewManly
AnselBlessed
AnsonSon of Anne
Anton/AnthonyPriceless one
ArchieA diminutive form of Archibald
ApolloManly beauty
ArcherBowman
AresRuin
ArgentoSilver
ArloArmed hill
ArmandoSoldier or army man
ArthurLion of God, bear
AryanNoble
AshbyAsh tree home
AsherHappy and blessed
AshtonAsh tree town
AtticusBelonging to Attica
AtlasA Greek god
AtreusFearless
AugustThe eighth month of the year
AugustineGreat, magnificent
AveryRuler of the elves
AvyaanWithout any imperfection
AxelPeace with my father
AzaelMade of God
AzebBachelor
AziboEarth
AzielFlower
AzraelHelped by God

Rare handsome boy names that start with B

Rare handsome boy names
Rare handsome boy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @dolgachov (modified by author)names for your handsome boy
Source: UGC

You should give children attractive guy names that sound cool to the ears of many. Choose names that are easy on the tongue and easy to spell. Below are short and sweet names for a boy:
NameMeaning
BainWhite or fair
BarrettBear strength
BasilKing
BatesSon of Bate
BaxterA cooler version of Baker
BenjaminA favorite son
BentleyMeadow with coarse grass
BrettFrom Brittany
Brion Strong, virtuous, honorable
BrooklynNew York City borough
BrodieLittle ridge
BanksEdge of a river
BearBrave like a bear
BeauBeautiful
BeckettDweller by the Brook
BellamyHandsome
BenBlessed
BenedictBlessed
BenjaminSon of the right hand
BennettLittle blessed one
BentleyWoodland with bent grass
BentonTown near bentgrass
BillyWill helmet, protection
BishopGod's servant
BlairField, plain
BlaiseStammer
BlakeBlack or pale
BlazeOne who stutters
BowieBlonde

Attractive guy names beginning with the letter C

attractive guy names for boys
Handsome boy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @AJ_Watt (modified by author)
Source: UGC

There are many reasons why a parent wants a child's name to start with a specific letter. You should check out the following attractive guy names beginning with the letter C
NameMeaning
CadenThe spirit of battle
CainAdam's son
CalebWholehearted
CaesarLong-haired
CallanBattle or rock
CalebWhole heart
CamdynFrom the valley of the camps
Cameron/CamronCrooked/bent nose
CamiloHelper to the priest
CampbellCrooked mouth
CarlFreeman
CarlisleFrom the protected tower
CarltonPeasants’ settlement
CarsonSon of Carr
CarterOn who transports goods by cart
CaseyAlert, watchful
CassianHollow
CastileAngel of Thursday
CatoAll-knowing
CaysonA cooler version for Carson
CedricBounty
CharlieFreeman
ChanningYoung wolf
ChazA man
CillianBright-headed
ClydeRiver Clyde
CohenPriest
ColeDark as charcoal
ConanLittle wolf

Hot guy names beginning with the letter D

Attractive guy names for boys
Attractive boys names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @AJ_Watt (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Most guy names starting with the letter D are beautiful. If D is your favorite letter, consider giving your child a name that starts with it. You can choose a name from this list:

NameMeaning
DaireFruitful, fertile
DakariRejoice
DallasMeadow dwelling
DamianTo tame
DaneA variation of Dana from Denmark
DanielGod is my judge
DangeloGod is my judge
AngelDante A Latin diminutive of Durant, enduring
DarellDarling
DaveA variation of David, beloved
DawnDaybreak
DaxonLeader
DeanLeader of the church
DeclanMan of prayer
DevynPoet
DenzelOne from a high stronghold
DiegoSupplanter, substitute
DimitriFollower of Demeter
DionChild of heaven and earth
DominickHe belongs to the Lord
DonnyBrown-haired chieftain
DoranStranger
DrakeMale duck
DrakkarViking vessel
DriesManly brave
DwanThe first appearance of light
Dwaine/DwainDark, swarthy
DwightWhite, blonde
DwyerDark wise one

Cool guy names starting with the letter E

Cute boy names
Cute boy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @monkeybusinessimages (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The world has many cool guy names beginning with the letter E. You can give your child a name from another country if it has a reasonable meaning. Here are some sweet guy names starting with the letter E:

NameMeaning
EadlacDeep, sensitive, refined
EadmaerHe comes from riches and greatness
EarlWarrior
EastonEast-facing place
EbenStone of help
EdgarWealth, fortune
EdwardWealthy guardian
EdmundFortune protector
ElliotJehovah is God
EllingtonEllis’s town
ElliasMy God is Yahweh
EllisBenevolent
ElonOaktree
ElwinOld friend
EvanYahweh is gracious
ElvisAll-wise
EmersonSon of Emery
EmmettUniversal, truth
EmilianoRival
EnnisIsland
EnochDedicated
EnriqueHead of the household
EricSole ruler
ErleNoble
ErnSerious
EthanEnduring
EverettBrave as a wild boar
EyanGraciousness of God
EyloEagle

Attractive boy names beginning with the letter F
names for your baby boy
Attractive boy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Portra (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Some families like to have themes and choose only male names with a specific letter, like F. Regardless of your reasoning, here are beautiful baby names beginning with F:

NameMeaning
FabomiGift from God
FachnanHero
FalconBird
FaunusGod of the forest
FelixHappy, fortunate
FergusMan of force
FergusonMan of strength
FernandoCourageous
FerrisRock
FidelFaithful
FieroProud
FinleyFair-haired hero
FinnFair or white
FinnianFair
Fionnagán/FinneganSon of fair-haired
FletcherArrow maker
FlynnSon of the red-haired one
FloydGrey
FlorianFlourishing
FordDweller at the Ford
FosterForest worker
FoxWild animals of the dog family
FraserStrawberry
FranceRealm of the Franks
FranciscoFreeman
FrankieFree or truthful
FranzFrench
FreddiePeace ruler
FredericPeace leader

Short and sweet names for a baby boy that start with the letter G

Unique boy names
Unique boy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Prostock-Studio (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Some hottest male monikers sound exotic because they are names of celebrities, religious legends, movie characters, and historical figures. Here are some famous and attractive male names:
NameMeaning
GabrielGod is my strength
Garrett/ JarrettA spear, an Irish version of Gerard
GavinWhite hawk
GeffronOne who is spiritually calm
GemmaPrecious stone
GenesisThe origin, beginning
GenoNoble
GerardStrong, spear
GeorgeFarmer
GideonHaving a stump for a hand
GihanApproachable, generous
GiaGod is merciful
GianGod is gracious
GibsonThe son of Gilbert
GideonGreat destroyer
GilesYoung goat
GilbertBright
GiftThe precious one
GiovanniGod is gracious
GirikA name for Lord Shiva
GirishLord of the Mountain
GobindThe cow finder
GradyNoble
GrahamGravelly homestead
GrantLarge
GraysonThe son of the bailiff
GriffinStrong master
GreyColor
GuinevereWhite shadow, white wave

Sweet boy names starting with the letter H

Sweet boy names
Sweet boy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @fizkes (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Choosing a baby name can be fun yet also overwhelming. You can let your family and friends suggest names that start with H and search more online using a hot guy name generator. Here are some name suggestions for you:
NameMeaning
HaleRetreat
HagridExhausted
HamiltonTreeless hill
Hamish Supplanted
HanishHindu God of weather
HanselGod is gracious
HardikThe heart
HarlowRock hill
HarshilKing of the Hills
HarshitHappy
HaroldArmy ruler
HartleyMale deer, woodland
HarveyBattle
Hasnain Handsome
HavishSacrifice
HayaanLife
HayesHedged area
HectorHolds fast
HemantEarly winter
HenryEstate ruler
HerbertA big army
HerschelDeer
HollisHolly trees
HoratioTimekeeper
HudsonHugh’s son
HugoIntelligence
HumphreyPeaceful warrior
HussainHandsome
HuxleyAn inhospitable place

Best boy names beginning with the letter I

Attractive guy names for handsome boys
Sweet boy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Viktorcvetkovic (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Male names beginning with the letter I are rare. If you want your little man to stand out from the crowd, give him a unique name starting with the letter I. Here are some to choose from:

NameMeaning
IafethEnlarged
IanGod is gracious
IanuariusA new year
IarlaithePrince
IasonHealing
IcarusClose to the sun
IchabodGlory
IddoProgress
IgnatiusFire
IkerThe time of visitation
IlaiAscend
IlbertBattle
IlliamProtection
IlarioJoyful
ImmanuelGod with us
ImranAn exalted nation
IndraRaindrops
IngramRaven
InnocentPurity
IkerVisitation
IsaiahYahweh is salvation
IsidoreGift of goddess Isis
IsmaelGod listens
IsraelA country
IodocusLord
IorwerthMaster
IrvingGreen water
IvanGod's gift
IvoryAn animal's tusk

Hot guy names starting with the letter J

Guy names for handsome boys
Guy names for handsome boys. Photo: istockphoto.com, @monkeybusinessimages (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Hot guy names beginning with the letter J can be your child's first or middle name. Some names seem complicated but are easy to pronounce. You can always use the internet to know how they are pronounced.

NameMeaning
Jada God knows
JaciMoon
JackGod is gracious
Jackson/JaxonSon of Jack
JacobSupplanter
JamesSupplanter
JamshidShinning twins
JanakaFather
JasperBringer of treasure
JaxGod is gracious
JaydenA variant of Jaden
JehielGod lives
JenőAn ancient Hungarian tribe
JesseGift
JesiahThe Lord exists
JevgēņijsBorn well
JiraiyaThunder
JohnYahweh is gracious
JonathanGift of Jehovah
JorahGod teaches
JordanFlowing down
JosephMay Jehovah add
JoshYahweh is salvation
JoshuaGod is my salvation
JudsonSon of Jud
JudePraised
JulianYouthful
JuvenalYouthful
JyrgalHappiness

Hot rich boy names starting with the letter K
most attractive hot guy names
Hot rich boy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @kate_sept2004 (modified by author)
Source: UGC

You can give your son a name that matches your social status. There are many hot male names that mean a man of influence in society. It might be because of his good looks, talents, power, intelligence, or wealth. Below are some attractive monikers for your child:

NameMeaning
KaiserEmperor
KalevDog, an ancestor of the Finns
KaseyBrave in battle
KashtonCase + ash tree
KayinCelebrated child
KeaneFighter, sharp object
KeatonShed town
KellanSwampy area
KellyIntelligent
KemuelRaised by God
KenanPossess
KendallA valley on the river Kent
KelseyCenel's island
KerrThicket, marsh
KianAncient, enduring
KieferPine tree
KingA ruler
KingstonA king’s town
KirkChurch
KhaiCrowned
KnoxRound hill
KobeTortoise
KodaFriend
KodeySon of the helpful one
KonradBrave council
KoreshFar-sighted
KreskesGrow
KreskesGod will nourish
KutiVictorious

Attractive guy names beginning with the letter L
Cute rich boy names
Cute rich boy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Goodboy Picture Company (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Perhaps you have a fun-loving male friend or family member whose names Start with the letter L. Their character might inspire you to find a name that starts with the same letter for your child.

NameMeaning
LairdLandowner
LambertLand
LanceServant
LarryCrowned with laurel
Laurence/LawrenceA man from Laurentum (an ancient Roman city)
LaurentumThe one who wears a laurel wreath
LeBronBrown-haired one
LeePasture or meadow
LegendA famous and respected person
LelandFallow land
LeslieHolly garden
LesterThe city of Leicester in England
LeoLion
Leonard/LeonardoBrave lion
LeonidasSon of a lion
LennoxElm grove
LeviJoined, attached
LiamResolute protection
LincolnTown by the pool
LindenLinden tree hill
LinusFlax
LionelYoung lion
LoganSmall hollow
LommánBrave one
LouieFamous warrior
LowellWolf
LudwigFamous battle
LukaMan from Lucania
LutherPeople’s army

Boy names starting with the letter M
Sweet rich boy names
Sweet rich boy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Viktorcvetkovic (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Baby boy names beginning with the letter M are some of the world's most popular baby names. You can find rare rich boy names from this list:

NameMeaning
MaddoxSon of Madoc
MagmaBurning molten rock
MagnerGreatest
MakaraJanuary
MalikWave, sea
MarcelLittle warrior
MarceloYoung warrior
MasoziTears
MattGift of God
MateoThe Italian version of Matthew
MatthewGift of Yahweh
MaysonStoneworker
MaximoThe greatest
MaxwellGreat stream
MaverickIndependent one
MeineStrong
MelechKing
MelitonHoney
MelvinCouncil protector
MicahWho is like God?
MichaelAngel of war
MilesSoldier, merciful
MillerOne who grinds grain
MiloSoldier
MithraCovenant
MphoTo offer
MunyaradziComforter, consoler
MustafaChosen
MyronPerfume

Hot and unique guy names that start with the letters N, O, and P

Hot and unique guy names
Hot and unique guy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Moyo Studio (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Nothing makes a kid stand out amid the others like handsome boy names. When accompanied by a significant meaning will go a long way in building up your son's esteem, especially amongst his peers.

NameMeaning
NahorSnorting
NashAsh tree
NasirHelper
NathanGod-given
NathanielGod provides
NeilChampion, cloud
NeoNew
NereusWater
NicholasVictorious
Nico/NikoWinner
NiloNile River
NilasVictory
NimaHalf moon
NirajWater-born, lotus
NodensMist
NolanChild of nobility
NuadaKing
NurlanLight
OdhránBrown
OliverOlive tree
Omar/OmariFlourishing
OnyxClaw
OnurHonor
OrielGolden
OrionHandsome
OrmondRed
OscarChampion warrior
OtisWealthy
OzzySpear of the gods

Boy names beginning with the letters P, Q, and R

Unique guy names
Unique guy names. Photo: istockphoto.com, @undefined undefined (modified by author)
Source: UGC

When looking for modern and classic modern boy names starting with the letters P, Q, and R, you'll find plenty of great names for your son.

NameMeaning
PaxtonPeace town
PerseusDestroy
PhilanderA man's friend
PhoenixDark red
PinocchioPine's eye
PrestonPriest town
PrinceA king's son
PhrixusThrilling
QadirCapable
QasimGenerous
QingYoung, blue, green
QuangClear, bright
QuentinThe fifth
QuincyThe fifth
QuinnChief leader
QuintinThe fifth
QuintonThe fifth
RafaelGod has healed
RandallProtected
RaphaelGod has healed
RaySun's rays
ReaganLittle king
ReedRed-haired
RemyOarsman
ReyKings
RioRiver
RomeoPilgrim to Rome
RowanLittle red one
RubinBehold, a son

Boy names beginning with the letter S

Unique guy names for your handsome baby
Unique guy names for your handsome baby. Photo: istockphoto.com, @Portra (modified by author)
Source: UGC

You should consider new and traditional boy names beginning with S. Names like Silas, Solomon, and Samson are popular. Newer varieties like Spencer and Sheldon are also perfect baby boy names:

Name Meaning
SaintHoly
SalemPeace
SamsonStrong, protector
SamuelGod has heard
SamA short form of Samuel or Samson
SantiagoThe Latin name for Saint James
SawyerWoodcutter
ScottA Scottish surname for a Gaelic speaker
SeanGod is gracious
SebastianA person from the ancient city of Sebesta
SethAppointed
SevenNumber seven
SeymourMarshy land near the sea
ShaneGod is gracious
ShaunGod is gracious
SheldonSteep valley
ShawnGod is gracious
SilasWood, forest
SilvesterForest
SimonGod hears
SkylerSky
SlateRoof cover
SloanRaider
SpencerDispenser of provisions
StetsonSon of a boxer
StevenCrown
SolierUpper room exposed to the sun
SolomonWise
SonnySon

Boy names starting with the letters T and U

Unique names for a handsome baby
Unique names for a handsome baby. Photo: istockphoto.com, @undefined undefined (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Sometimes the best place to start looking for a baby name is by choosing a letter, then searching names starting with it on a name generator. Boy names beginning with T and U are among the most popular picks.

NameMeaning
TadeoA Spanish version of Thaddeus
TalonGiant claw of a bird of prey
TannerLeather maker
TarielDark
TerrenceSmooth
TerrellStubborn
TerryThe power of the tribe
TheoDivine gift
TheodoreGod's gift
ThomasTwin
ThiagoNoise
TravisCow boyish name
TristanNoise, sorrowful
TruTrue
ToddFox
TuckerTorment
TylerRoof tiles
UdayTo Rise, blue lotus
UduakDesire, strong-willed
UlfricPower, wolf
Ulysses/UlisesGreek hero, wrathful
UmarSuccessful
UmbertoBright warrior
UsainHandsome
UsulStrong pillar
UriahGod is my light
UrielGod is my flame
UptonUpper town

Boy names starting with the letters V, W, X, Y, and Z
Names for a baby boy
Names for a baby boy. Photo: istockphoto.com, @fizkes (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Boy names beginning with X are rare, cool, and sound international. If you’re looking for boy names starting with V, W, X, Y, and Z, check out this list of famous names:

Name Meaning
VaughnSmall
VictorConqueror
VirgilStaff bearer
WaldoPowerful ruler
WatsonSon of Walter
WesleyWestern meadow
WestonFrom the west
WinstonWine’s town
WrenA bird name
WayneMaker of wagons
WestinWestern town
WhelanLittle wolf
WilliamResolute protection
WyattBrave in war
XabatSavior
XannonAncient God
XavierBright
XenosA lifelong friend
XionI won't forget you
XylonForest
YachinGod establishes
YadielGod has heard
YasserRich
YeralDynamic
YvanYahweh is gracious
ZachariahGod has remembered
Zac/ZachGod remembers, Short form of Zachariah
ZahirBlossoming
ZaneGod is gracious

What are good hot names?

Family names preserve relationships. You can give your child a cool new name to compliment your family name and not cut the cord entirely. Here are some names for you to consider:
  • Abbas - Lion
  • Abhi - Fearless
  • Adheera - Impatient
  • Adulf - Wolf
  • Adura - God is everywhere
  • Ambadi - A place where Lord Krishna spent his childhood
  • Asher - Happiness
  • Asim - Guardian
  • Azia - Comfort, a male version of Asia (female)
  • Azin - Prosperous

What is a hot name for a boy?

Some people who have long names prefer to use initials because people find them difficult to pronounce. You can give your child shorter names or shorten their long names into lovely nicknames. Below are some beautiful short boy names:

  • Braden - A wide valley
  • Bram - A wild gorse, bramble, raven
  • Brax - Brock's Town, a hip version of Braxton
  • Brian - Noble
  • Bridger - Dweller by the bridge
  • Briggs - Bridges
  • Brion - Brave
  • Broderick - Son Of Rhydderch
  • Brody - Ditch
  • Bryant - Strong, a cooler version of Brian
  • Bryce - Speckled

What are baddie boy names?

You can reserve one of your child's names for closest friends and family. Only people you trust or are familiar with can call your child by that name. If you are looking for a sweet nickname for your son, here are some baddie boy names to choose from:

  • Cobie - God protects
  • Cobert - Bright and famous
  • Connor - Lover of hounds
  • Cooper - Barrel maker
  • Corbin - Raven
  • Cormac - Charioteer
  • Craig - Dwells at the crag
  • Cristiano - Follower of Christ
  • Crosby - At the cross
  • Cruz - Holy cross

Giving your son hot guy names can be a way of expressing love for the child. Children are a blessing and need the best care. Parenting can be overwhelming, but the experience is rewarding in many ways.

Yen.com.gh listed Akan names for boys and girls and their meanings. You should look at Akan names if you're looking for inspiring baby names.

Akan names are famous for being unique. They are mostly derived from nature and culture. This article is a great place to find inspiration for your baby's name.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel