Having a baby is a delight People show love to the newborn in many ways. One way is by searching and recommending hot guy names for a male child to the parents. This article lists the most attractive hot guy names with their meaning.

You can use handsome guy names as monikers. A moniker is a nickname or short name you can substitute for your birth/proper name during casual occasions and in informal environments.

What are some hot guy names?

You can choose attractive boy names that complement the character of the person you want to nickname. Below are some hot and unique guy names in 2023:

Hot guy names for baby boys that start with A

The baby naming process is fun and exciting. You want the best name for your child because he is precious to you. Here are some hot boy names with English meanings:

Name Meaning Aarib Healthy, wealthy Aaron Exalted, a high mountain Aayoush Good-looking Abe Father of a multitude Abduljamil Servant of the beautiful one Abheerup Wise, attractive Abhirath Great charioteer Ace One or unity Adam Man Adonis Lord (Greek mythology) Adrian Rich Aiden Little fire Ajani He who wins the struggle Ajax Earth/land Akia Firstborn child Alaric An all-powerful ruler Alec Defender of men Alvaro Guardian Alessandro Defender or helper of humankind Alexander Defender of men Alfonso Spanish or Italian form of Alphonse Alonso Eager for battle Amadeus Love of God Ambrose Immortal Amir Prince, treetop Amos Borne by God Anders Strong and manly Andre Manly Andreas Strong and manly

A name is an important part of someone's identity. It carries deep personal, cultural, familial, and historical connections. The name you give your child gives him a sense of who he is and attaches him to the people he belongs to.

People have at least two names. Your second and third name enables you to have a unique identity and stand out from a group of people whose fore or first names are similar to yours.

Name Meaning Andrew Manly Ansel Blessed Anson Son of Anne Anton/Anthony Priceless one Archie A diminutive form of Archibald Apollo Manly beauty Archer Bowman Ares Ruin Argento Silver Arlo Armed hill Armando Soldier or army man Arthur Lion of God, bear Aryan Noble Ashby Ash tree home Asher Happy and blessed Ashton Ash tree town Atticus Belonging to Attica Atlas A Greek god Atreus Fearless August The eighth month of the year Augustine Great, magnificent Avery Ruler of the elves Avyaan Without any imperfection Axel Peace with my father Azael Made of God Azeb Bachelor Azibo Earth Aziel Flower Azrael Helped by God

Rare handsome boy names that start with B

You should give children attractive guy names that sound cool to the ears of many. Choose names that are easy on the tongue and easy to spell. Below are short and sweet names for a boy:

Name Meaning Bain White or fair Barrett Bear strength Basil King Bates Son of Bate Baxter A cooler version of Baker Benjamin A favorite son Bentley Meadow with coarse grass Brett From Brittany Brion Strong, virtuous, honorable Brooklyn New York City borough Brodie Little ridge Banks Edge of a river Bear Brave like a bear Beau Beautiful Beckett Dweller by the Brook Bellamy Handsome Ben Blessed Benedict Blessed Benjamin Son of the right hand Bennett Little blessed one Bentley Woodland with bent grass Benton Town near bentgrass Billy Will helmet, protection Bishop God's servant Blair Field, plain Blaise Stammer Blake Black or pale Blaze One who stutters Bowie Blonde

Attractive guy names beginning with the letter C

There are many reasons why a parent wants a child's name to start with a specific letter. You should check out the following attractive guy names beginning with the letter C

Name Meaning Caden The spirit of battle Cain Adam's son Caleb Wholehearted Caesar Long-haired Callan Battle or rock Caleb Whole heart Camdyn From the valley of the camps Cameron/Camron Crooked/bent nose Camilo Helper to the priest Campbell Crooked mouth Carl Freeman Carlisle From the protected tower Carlton Peasants’ settlement Carson Son of Carr Carter On who transports goods by cart Casey Alert, watchful Cassian Hollow Castile Angel of Thursday Cato All-knowing Cayson A cooler version for Carson Cedric Bounty Charlie Freeman Channing Young wolf Chaz A man Cillian Bright-headed Clyde River Clyde Cohen Priest Cole Dark as charcoal Conan Little wolf

Hot guy names beginning with the letter D

Most guy names starting with the letter D are beautiful. If D is your favorite letter, consider giving your child a name that starts with it. You can choose a name from this list:

Name Meaning Daire Fruitful, fertile Dakari Rejoice Dallas Meadow dwelling Damian To tame Dane A variation of Dana from Denmark Daniel God is my judge Dangelo God is my judge AngelDante A Latin diminutive of Durant, enduring Darell Darling Dave A variation of David, beloved Dawn Daybreak Daxon Leader Dean Leader of the church Declan Man of prayer Devyn Poet Denzel One from a high stronghold Diego Supplanter, substitute Dimitri Follower of Demeter Dion Child of heaven and earth Dominick He belongs to the Lord Donny Brown-haired chieftain Doran Stranger Drake Male duck Drakkar Viking vessel Dries Manly brave Dwan The first appearance of light Dwaine/Dwain Dark, swarthy Dwight White, blonde Dwyer Dark wise one

Cool guy names starting with the letter E

The world has many cool guy names beginning with the letter E. You can give your child a name from another country if it has a reasonable meaning. Here are some sweet guy names starting with the letter E:

Name Meaning Eadlac Deep, sensitive, refined Eadmaer He comes from riches and greatness Earl Warrior Easton East-facing place Eben Stone of help Edgar Wealth, fortune Edward Wealthy guardian Edmund Fortune protector Elliot Jehovah is God Ellington Ellis’s town Ellias My God is Yahweh Ellis Benevolent Elon Oaktree Elwin Old friend Evan Yahweh is gracious Elvis All-wise Emerson Son of Emery Emmett Universal, truth Emiliano Rival Ennis Island Enoch Dedicated Enrique Head of the household Eric Sole ruler Erle Noble Ern Serious Ethan Enduring Everett Brave as a wild boar Eyan Graciousness of God Eylo Eagle

Attractive boy names beginning with the letter F

Some families like to have themes and choose only male names with a specific letter, like F. Regardless of your reasoning, here are beautiful baby names beginning with F:

Name Meaning Fabomi Gift from God Fachnan Hero Falcon Bird Faunus God of the forest Felix Happy, fortunate Fergus Man of force Ferguson Man of strength Fernando Courageous Ferris Rock Fidel Faithful Fiero Proud Finley Fair-haired hero Finn Fair or white Finnian Fair Fionnagán/Finnegan Son of fair-haired Fletcher Arrow maker Flynn Son of the red-haired one Floyd Grey Florian Flourishing Ford Dweller at the Ford Foster Forest worker Fox Wild animals of the dog family Fraser Strawberry France Realm of the Franks Francisco Freeman Frankie Free or truthful Franz French Freddie Peace ruler Frederic Peace leader

Short and sweet names for a baby boy that start with the letter G

Some hottest male monikers sound exotic because they are names of celebrities, religious legends, movie characters, and historical figures. Here are some famous and attractive male names:

Name Meaning Gabriel God is my strength Garrett/ Jarrett A spear, an Irish version of Gerard Gavin White hawk Geffron One who is spiritually calm Gemma Precious stone Genesis The origin, beginning Geno Noble Gerard Strong, spear George Farmer Gideon Having a stump for a hand Gihan Approachable, generous Gia God is merciful Gian God is gracious Gibson The son of Gilbert Gideon Great destroyer Giles Young goat Gilbert Bright Gift The precious one Giovanni God is gracious Girik A name for Lord Shiva Girish Lord of the Mountain Gobind The cow finder Grady Noble Graham Gravelly homestead Grant Large Grayson The son of the bailiff Griffin Strong master Grey Color Guinevere White shadow, white wave

Sweet boy names starting with the letter H

Choosing a baby name can be fun yet also overwhelming. You can let your family and friends suggest names that start with H and search more online using a hot guy name generator. Here are some name suggestions for you:

Name Meaning Hale Retreat Hagrid Exhausted Hamilton Treeless hill Hamish Supplanted Hanish Hindu God of weather Hansel God is gracious Hardik The heart Harlow Rock hill Harshil King of the Hills Harshit Happy Harold Army ruler Hartley Male deer, woodland Harvey Battle Hasnain Handsome Havish Sacrifice Hayaan Life Hayes Hedged area Hector Holds fast Hemant Early winter Henry Estate ruler Herbert A big army Herschel Deer Hollis Holly trees Horatio Timekeeper Hudson Hugh’s son Hugo Intelligence Humphrey Peaceful warrior Hussain Handsome Huxley An inhospitable place

Best boy names beginning with the letter I

Male names beginning with the letter I are rare. If you want your little man to stand out from the crowd, give him a unique name starting with the letter I. Here are some to choose from:

Name Meaning Iafeth Enlarged Ian God is gracious Ianuarius A new year Iarlaithe Prince Iason Healing Icarus Close to the sun Ichabod Glory Iddo Progress Ignatius Fire Iker The time of visitation Ilai Ascend Ilbert Battle Illiam Protection Ilario Joyful Immanuel God with us Imran An exalted nation Indra Raindrops Ingram Raven Innocent Purity Iker Visitation Isaiah Yahweh is salvation Isidore Gift of goddess Isis Ismael God listens Israel A country Iodocus Lord Iorwerth Master Irving Green water Ivan God's gift Ivory An animal's tusk

Hot guy names starting with the letter J

Hot guy names beginning with the letter J can be your child's first or middle name. Some names seem complicated but are easy to pronounce. You can always use the internet to know how they are pronounced.

Name Meaning Jada God knows Jaci Moon Jack God is gracious Jackson/Jaxon Son of Jack Jacob Supplanter James Supplanter Jamshid Shinning twins Janaka Father Jasper Bringer of treasure Jax God is gracious Jayden A variant of Jaden Jehiel God lives Jenő An ancient Hungarian tribe Jesse Gift Jesiah The Lord exists Jevgēņijs Born well Jiraiya Thunder John Yahweh is gracious Jonathan Gift of Jehovah Jorah God teaches Jordan Flowing down Joseph May Jehovah add Josh Yahweh is salvation Joshua God is my salvation Judson Son of Jud Jude Praised Julian Youthful Juvenal Youthful Jyrgal Happiness

Hot rich boy names starting with the letter K

You can give your son a name that matches your social status. There are many hot male names that mean a man of influence in society. It might be because of his good looks, talents, power, intelligence, or wealth. Below are some attractive monikers for your child:

Name Meaning Kaiser Emperor Kalev Dog, an ancestor of the Finns Kasey Brave in battle Kashton Case + ash tree Kayin Celebrated child Keane Fighter, sharp object Keaton Shed town Kellan Swampy area Kelly Intelligent Kemuel Raised by God Kenan Possess Kendall A valley on the river Kent Kelsey Cenel's island Kerr Thicket, marsh Kian Ancient, enduring Kiefer Pine tree King A ruler Kingston A king’s town Kirk Church Khai Crowned Knox Round hill Kobe Tortoise Koda Friend Kodey Son of the helpful one Konrad Brave council Koresh Far-sighted Kreskes Grow Kreskes God will nourish Kuti Victorious

Attractive guy names beginning with the letter L

Perhaps you have a fun-loving male friend or family member whose names Start with the letter L. Their character might inspire you to find a name that starts with the same letter for your child.

Name Meaning Laird Landowner Lambert Land Lance Servant Larry Crowned with laurel Laurence/Lawrence A man from Laurentum (an ancient Roman city) Laurentum The one who wears a laurel wreath LeBron Brown-haired one Lee Pasture or meadow Legend A famous and respected person Leland Fallow land Leslie Holly garden Lester The city of Leicester in England Leo Lion Leonard/Leonardo Brave lion Leonidas Son of a lion Lennox Elm grove Levi Joined, attached Liam Resolute protection Lincoln Town by the pool Linden Linden tree hill Linus Flax Lionel Young lion Logan Small hollow Lommán Brave one Louie Famous warrior Lowell Wolf Ludwig Famous battle Luka Man from Lucania Luther People’s army

Boy names starting with the letter M

Baby boy names beginning with the letter M are some of the world's most popular baby names. You can find rare rich boy names from this list:

Name Meaning Maddox Son of Madoc Magma Burning molten rock Magner Greatest Makara January Malik Wave, sea Marcel Little warrior Marcelo Young warrior Masozi Tears Matt Gift of God Mateo The Italian version of Matthew Matthew Gift of Yahweh Mayson Stoneworker Maximo The greatest Maxwell Great stream Maverick Independent one Meine Strong Melech King Meliton Honey Melvin Council protector Micah Who is like God? Michael Angel of war Miles Soldier, merciful Miller One who grinds grain Milo Soldier Mithra Covenant Mpho To offer Munyaradzi Comforter, consoler Mustafa Chosen Myron Perfume

Hot and unique guy names that start with the letters N, O, and P

Nothing makes a kid stand out amid the others like handsome boy names. When accompanied by a significant meaning will go a long way in building up your son's esteem, especially amongst his peers.

Name Meaning Nahor Snorting Nash Ash tree Nasir Helper Nathan God-given Nathaniel God provides Neil Champion, cloud Neo New Nereus Water Nicholas Victorious Nico/Niko Winner Nilo Nile River Nilas Victory Nima Half moon Niraj Water-born, lotus Nodens Mist Nolan Child of nobility Nuada King Nurlan Light Odhrán Brown Oliver Olive tree Omar/Omari Flourishing Onyx Claw Onur Honor Oriel Golden Orion Handsome Ormond Red Oscar Champion warrior Otis Wealthy Ozzy Spear of the gods

Boy names beginning with the letters P, Q, and R

When looking for modern and classic modern boy names starting with the letters P, Q, and R, you'll find plenty of great names for your son.

Name Meaning Paxton Peace town Perseus Destroy Philander A man's friend Phoenix Dark red Pinocchio Pine's eye Preston Priest town Prince A king's son Phrixus Thrilling Qadir Capable Qasim Generous Qing Young, blue, green Quang Clear, bright Quentin The fifth Quincy The fifth Quinn Chief leader Quintin The fifth Quinton The fifth Rafael God has healed Randall Protected Raphael God has healed Ray Sun's rays Reagan Little king Reed Red-haired Remy Oarsman Rey Kings Rio River Romeo Pilgrim to Rome Rowan Little red one Rubin Behold, a son

Boy names beginning with the letter S

You should consider new and traditional boy names beginning with S. Names like Silas, Solomon, and Samson are popular. Newer varieties like Spencer and Sheldon are also perfect baby boy names:

Name Meaning Saint Holy Salem Peace Samson Strong, protector Samuel God has heard Sam A short form of Samuel or Samson Santiago The Latin name for Saint James Sawyer Woodcutter Scott A Scottish surname for a Gaelic speaker Sean God is gracious Sebastian A person from the ancient city of Sebesta Seth Appointed Seven Number seven Seymour Marshy land near the sea Shane God is gracious Shaun God is gracious Sheldon Steep valley Shawn God is gracious Silas Wood, forest Silvester Forest Simon God hears Skyler Sky Slate Roof cover Sloan Raider Spencer Dispenser of provisions Stetson Son of a boxer Steven Crown Solier Upper room exposed to the sun Solomon Wise Sonny Son

Boy names starting with the letters T and U

Sometimes the best place to start looking for a baby name is by choosing a letter, then searching names starting with it on a name generator. Boy names beginning with T and U are among the most popular picks.

Name Meaning Tadeo A Spanish version of Thaddeus Talon Giant claw of a bird of prey Tanner Leather maker Tariel Dark Terrence Smooth Terrell Stubborn Terry The power of the tribe Theo Divine gift Theodore God's gift Thomas Twin Thiago Noise Travis Cow boyish name Tristan Noise, sorrowful Tru True Todd Fox Tucker Torment Tyler Roof tiles Uday To Rise, blue lotus Uduak Desire, strong-willed Ulfric Power, wolf Ulysses/Ulises Greek hero, wrathful Umar Successful Umberto Bright warrior Usain Handsome Usul Strong pillar Uriah God is my light Uriel God is my flame Upton Upper town

Boy names starting with the letters V, W, X, Y, and Z

Boy names beginning with X are rare, cool, and sound international. If you’re looking for boy names starting with V, W, X, Y, and Z, check out this list of famous names:

Name Meaning Vaughn Small Victor Conqueror Virgil Staff bearer Waldo Powerful ruler Watson Son of Walter Wesley Western meadow Weston From the west Winston Wine’s town Wren A bird name Wayne Maker of wagons Westin Western town Whelan Little wolf William Resolute protection Wyatt Brave in war Xabat Savior Xannon Ancient God Xavier Bright Xenos A lifelong friend Xion I won't forget you Xylon Forest Yachin God establishes Yadiel God has heard Yasser Rich Yeral Dynamic Yvan Yahweh is gracious Zachariah God has remembered Zac/Zach God remembers, Short form of Zachariah Zahir Blossoming Zane God is gracious

What are good hot names?

Family names preserve relationships. You can give your child a cool new name to compliment your family name and not cut the cord entirely. Here are some names for you to consider:

Abbas - Lion

- Lion Abhi - Fearless

- Fearless Adheera - Impatient

- Impatient Adulf - Wolf

- Wolf Adura - God is everywhere

- God is everywhere Ambadi - A place where Lord Krishna spent his childhood

- A place where Lord Krishna spent his childhood Asher - Happiness

- Happiness Asim - Guardian

- Guardian Azia - Comfort, a male version of Asia (female)

- Comfort, a male version of Asia (female) Azin - Prosperous

What is a hot name for a boy?

Some people who have long names prefer to use initials because people find them difficult to pronounce. You can give your child shorter names or shorten their long names into lovely nicknames. Below are some beautiful short boy names:

Braden - A wide valley

- A wide valley Bram - A wild gorse, bramble, raven

- A wild gorse, bramble, raven Brax - Brock's Town, a hip version of Braxton

- Brock's Town, a hip version of Braxton Brian - Noble

- Noble Bridger - Dweller by the bridge

- Dweller by the bridge Briggs - Bridges

- Bridges Brion - Brave

- Brave Broderick - Son Of Rhydderch

- Son Of Rhydderch Brody - Ditch

- Ditch Bryant - Strong, a cooler version of Brian

- Strong, a cooler version of Brian Bryce - Speckled

What are baddie boy names?

You can reserve one of your child's names for closest friends and family. Only people you trust or are familiar with can call your child by that name. If you are looking for a sweet nickname for your son, here are some baddie boy names to choose from:

Cobie - God protects

- God protects Cobert - Bright and famous

- Bright and famous Connor - Lover of hounds

- Lover of hounds Cooper - Barrel maker

- Barrel maker Corbin - Raven

- Raven Cormac - Charioteer

- Charioteer Craig - Dwells at the crag

- Dwells at the crag Cristiano - Follower of Christ

- Follower of Christ Crosby - At the cross

- At the cross Cruz - Holy cross

Giving your son hot guy names can be a way of expressing love for the child. Children are a blessing and need the best care. Parenting can be overwhelming, but the experience is rewarding in many ways.

