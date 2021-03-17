230+ most attractive hot guy names for your handsome baby boy
Having a baby is a delight People show love to the newborn in many ways. One way is by searching and recommending hot guy names for a male child to the parents. This article lists the most attractive hot guy names with their meaning.
You can use handsome guy names as monikers. A moniker is a nickname or short name you can substitute for your birth/proper name during casual occasions and in informal environments.
What are some hot guy names?
You can choose attractive boy names that complement the character of the person you want to nickname. Below are some hot and unique guy names in 2023:
Hot guy names for baby boys that start with A
The baby naming process is fun and exciting. You want the best name for your child because he is precious to you. Here are some hot boy names with English meanings:
|Name
|Meaning
|Aarib
|Healthy, wealthy
|Aaron
|Exalted, a high mountain
|Aayoush
|Good-looking
|Abe
|Father of a multitude
|Abduljamil
|Servant of the beautiful one
|Abheerup
|Wise, attractive
|Abhirath
|Great charioteer
|Ace
|One or unity
|Adam
|Man
|Adonis
|Lord (Greek mythology)
|Adrian
|Rich
|Aiden
|Little fire
|Ajani
|He who wins the struggle
|Ajax
|Earth/land
|Akia
|Firstborn child
|Alaric
|An all-powerful ruler
|Alec
|Defender of men
|Alvaro
|Guardian
|Alessandro
|Defender or helper of humankind
|Alexander
|Defender of men
|Alfonso
|Spanish or Italian form of Alphonse
|Alonso
|Eager for battle
|Amadeus
|Love of God
|Ambrose
|Immortal
|Amir
|Prince, treetop
|Amos
|Borne by God
|Anders
|Strong and manly
|Andre
|Manly
|Andreas
|Strong and manly
A name is an important part of someone's identity. It carries deep personal, cultural, familial, and historical connections. The name you give your child gives him a sense of who he is and attaches him to the people he belongs to.
People have at least two names. Your second and third name enables you to have a unique identity and stand out from a group of people whose fore or first names are similar to yours.
|Name
|Meaning
|Andrew
|Manly
|Ansel
|Blessed
|Anson
|Son of Anne
|Anton/Anthony
|Priceless one
|Archie
|A diminutive form of Archibald
|Apollo
|Manly beauty
|Archer
|Bowman
|Ares
|Ruin
|Argento
|Silver
|Arlo
|Armed hill
|Armando
|Soldier or army man
|Arthur
|Lion of God, bear
|Aryan
|Noble
|Ashby
|Ash tree home
|Asher
|Happy and blessed
|Ashton
|Ash tree town
|Atticus
|Belonging to Attica
|Atlas
|A Greek god
|Atreus
|Fearless
|August
|The eighth month of the year
|Augustine
|Great, magnificent
|Avery
|Ruler of the elves
|Avyaan
|Without any imperfection
|Axel
|Peace with my father
|Azael
|Made of God
|Azeb
|Bachelor
|Azibo
|Earth
|Aziel
|Flower
|Azrael
|Helped by God
Rare handsome boy names that start with B
You should give children attractive guy names that sound cool to the ears of many. Choose names that are easy on the tongue and easy to spell. Below are short and sweet names for a boy:
|Name
|Meaning
|Bain
|White or fair
|Barrett
|Bear strength
|Basil
|King
|Bates
|Son of Bate
|Baxter
|A cooler version of Baker
|Benjamin
|A favorite son
|Bentley
|Meadow with coarse grass
|Brett
|From Brittany
|Brion
|Strong, virtuous, honorable
|Brooklyn
|New York City borough
|Brodie
|Little ridge
|Banks
|Edge of a river
|Bear
|Brave like a bear
|Beau
|Beautiful
|Beckett
|Dweller by the Brook
|Bellamy
|Handsome
|Ben
|Blessed
|Benedict
|Blessed
|Benjamin
|Son of the right hand
|Bennett
|Little blessed one
|Bentley
|Woodland with bent grass
|Benton
|Town near bentgrass
|Billy
|Will helmet, protection
|Bishop
|God's servant
|Blair
|Field, plain
|Blaise
|Stammer
|Blake
|Black or pale
|Blaze
|One who stutters
|Bowie
|Blonde
Attractive guy names beginning with the letter C
There are many reasons why a parent wants a child's name to start with a specific letter. You should check out the following attractive guy names beginning with the letter C
|Name
|Meaning
|Caden
|The spirit of battle
|Cain
|Adam's son
|Caleb
|Wholehearted
|Caesar
|Long-haired
|Callan
|Battle or rock
|Caleb
|Whole heart
|Camdyn
|From the valley of the camps
|Cameron/Camron
|Crooked/bent nose
|Camilo
|Helper to the priest
|Campbell
|Crooked mouth
|Carl
|Freeman
|Carlisle
|From the protected tower
|Carlton
|Peasants’ settlement
|Carson
|Son of Carr
|Carter
|On who transports goods by cart
|Casey
|Alert, watchful
|Cassian
|Hollow
|Castile
|Angel of Thursday
|Cato
|All-knowing
|Cayson
|A cooler version for Carson
|Cedric
|Bounty
|Charlie
|Freeman
|Channing
|Young wolf
|Chaz
|A man
|Cillian
|Bright-headed
|Clyde
|River Clyde
|Cohen
|Priest
|Cole
|Dark as charcoal
|Conan
|Little wolf
Hot guy names beginning with the letter D
Most guy names starting with the letter D are beautiful. If D is your favorite letter, consider giving your child a name that starts with it. You can choose a name from this list:
|Name
|Meaning
|Daire
|Fruitful, fertile
|Dakari
|Rejoice
|Dallas
|Meadow dwelling
|Damian
|To tame
|Dane
|A variation of Dana from Denmark
|Daniel
|God is my judge
|Dangelo
|God is my judge
|AngelDante
|A Latin diminutive of Durant, enduring
|Darell
|Darling
|Dave
|A variation of David, beloved
|Dawn
|Daybreak
|Daxon
|Leader
|Dean
|Leader of the church
|Declan
|Man of prayer
|Devyn
|Poet
|Denzel
|One from a high stronghold
|Diego
|Supplanter, substitute
|Dimitri
|Follower of Demeter
|Dion
|Child of heaven and earth
|Dominick
|He belongs to the Lord
|Donny
|Brown-haired chieftain
|Doran
|Stranger
|Drake
|Male duck
|Drakkar
|Viking vessel
|Dries
|Manly brave
|Dwan
|The first appearance of light
|Dwaine/Dwain
|Dark, swarthy
|Dwight
|White, blonde
|Dwyer
|Dark wise one
Cool guy names starting with the letter E
The world has many cool guy names beginning with the letter E. You can give your child a name from another country if it has a reasonable meaning. Here are some sweet guy names starting with the letter E:
|Name
|Meaning
|Eadlac
|Deep, sensitive, refined
|Eadmaer
|He comes from riches and greatness
|Earl
|Warrior
|Easton
|East-facing place
|Eben
|Stone of help
|Edgar
|Wealth, fortune
|Edward
|Wealthy guardian
|Edmund
|Fortune protector
|Elliot
|Jehovah is God
|Ellington
|Ellis’s town
|Ellias
|My God is Yahweh
|Ellis
|Benevolent
|Elon
|Oaktree
|Elwin
|Old friend
|Evan
|Yahweh is gracious
|Elvis
|All-wise
|Emerson
|Son of Emery
|Emmett
|Universal, truth
|Emiliano
|Rival
|Ennis
|Island
|Enoch
|Dedicated
|Enrique
|Head of the household
|Eric
|Sole ruler
|Erle
|Noble
|Ern
|Serious
|Ethan
|Enduring
|Everett
|Brave as a wild boar
|Eyan
|Graciousness of God
|Eylo
|Eagle
Attractive boy names beginning with the letter F
Some families like to have themes and choose only male names with a specific letter, like F. Regardless of your reasoning, here are beautiful baby names beginning with F:
|Name
|Meaning
|Fabomi
|Gift from God
|Fachnan
|Hero
|Falcon
|Bird
|Faunus
|God of the forest
|Felix
|Happy, fortunate
|Fergus
|Man of force
|Ferguson
|Man of strength
|Fernando
|Courageous
|Ferris
|Rock
|Fidel
|Faithful
|Fiero
|Proud
|Finley
|Fair-haired hero
|Finn
|Fair or white
|Finnian
|Fair
|Fionnagán/Finnegan
|Son of fair-haired
|Fletcher
|Arrow maker
|Flynn
|Son of the red-haired one
|Floyd
|Grey
|Florian
|Flourishing
|Ford
|Dweller at the Ford
|Foster
|Forest worker
|Fox
|Wild animals of the dog family
|Fraser
|Strawberry
|France
|Realm of the Franks
|Francisco
|Freeman
|Frankie
|Free or truthful
|Franz
|French
|Freddie
|Peace ruler
|Frederic
|Peace leader
Short and sweet names for a baby boy that start with the letter G
Some hottest male monikers sound exotic because they are names of celebrities, religious legends, movie characters, and historical figures. Here are some famous and attractive male names:
|Name
|Meaning
|Gabriel
|God is my strength
|Garrett/ Jarrett
|A spear, an Irish version of Gerard
|Gavin
|White hawk
|Geffron
|One who is spiritually calm
|Gemma
|Precious stone
|Genesis
|The origin, beginning
|Geno
|Noble
|Gerard
|Strong, spear
|George
|Farmer
|Gideon
|Having a stump for a hand
|Gihan
|Approachable, generous
|Gia
|God is merciful
|Gian
|God is gracious
|Gibson
|The son of Gilbert
|Gideon
|Great destroyer
|Giles
|Young goat
|Gilbert
|Bright
|Gift
|The precious one
|Giovanni
|God is gracious
|Girik
|A name for Lord Shiva
|Girish
|Lord of the Mountain
|Gobind
|The cow finder
|Grady
|Noble
|Graham
|Gravelly homestead
|Grant
|Large
|Grayson
|The son of the bailiff
|Griffin
|Strong master
|Grey
|Color
|Guinevere
|White shadow, white wave
Sweet boy names starting with the letter H
Choosing a baby name can be fun yet also overwhelming. You can let your family and friends suggest names that start with H and search more online using a hot guy name generator. Here are some name suggestions for you:
|Name
|Meaning
|Hale
|Retreat
|Hagrid
|Exhausted
|Hamilton
|Treeless hill
|Hamish
|Supplanted
|Hanish
|Hindu God of weather
|Hansel
|God is gracious
|Hardik
|The heart
|Harlow
|Rock hill
|Harshil
|King of the Hills
|Harshit
|Happy
|Harold
|Army ruler
|Hartley
|Male deer, woodland
|Harvey
|Battle
|Hasnain
|Handsome
|Havish
|Sacrifice
|Hayaan
|Life
|Hayes
|Hedged area
|Hector
|Holds fast
|Hemant
|Early winter
|Henry
|Estate ruler
|Herbert
|A big army
|Herschel
|Deer
|Hollis
|Holly trees
|Horatio
|Timekeeper
|Hudson
|Hugh’s son
|Hugo
|Intelligence
|Humphrey
|Peaceful warrior
|Hussain
|Handsome
|Huxley
|An inhospitable place
Best boy names beginning with the letter I
Male names beginning with the letter I are rare. If you want your little man to stand out from the crowd, give him a unique name starting with the letter I. Here are some to choose from:
|Name
|Meaning
|Iafeth
|Enlarged
|Ian
|God is gracious
|Ianuarius
|A new year
|Iarlaithe
|Prince
|Iason
|Healing
|Icarus
|Close to the sun
|Ichabod
|Glory
|Iddo
|Progress
|Ignatius
|Fire
|Iker
|The time of visitation
|Ilai
|Ascend
|Ilbert
|Battle
|Illiam
|Protection
|Ilario
|Joyful
|Immanuel
|God with us
|Imran
|An exalted nation
|Indra
|Raindrops
|Ingram
|Raven
|Innocent
|Purity
|Iker
|Visitation
|Isaiah
|Yahweh is salvation
|Isidore
|Gift of goddess Isis
|Ismael
|God listens
|Israel
|A country
|Iodocus
|Lord
|Iorwerth
|Master
|Irving
|Green water
|Ivan
|God's gift
|Ivory
|An animal's tusk
Hot guy names starting with the letter J
Hot guy names beginning with the letter J can be your child's first or middle name. Some names seem complicated but are easy to pronounce. You can always use the internet to know how they are pronounced.
|Name
|Meaning
|Jada
|God knows
|Jaci
|Moon
|Jack
|God is gracious
|Jackson/Jaxon
|Son of Jack
|Jacob
|Supplanter
|James
|Supplanter
|Jamshid
|Shinning twins
|Janaka
|Father
|Jasper
|Bringer of treasure
|Jax
|God is gracious
|Jayden
|A variant of Jaden
|Jehiel
|God lives
|Jenő
|An ancient Hungarian tribe
|Jesse
|Gift
|Jesiah
|The Lord exists
|Jevgēņijs
|Born well
|Jiraiya
|Thunder
|John
|Yahweh is gracious
|Jonathan
|Gift of Jehovah
|Jorah
|God teaches
|Jordan
|Flowing down
|Joseph
|May Jehovah add
|Josh
|Yahweh is salvation
|Joshua
|God is my salvation
|Judson
|Son of Jud
|Jude
|Praised
|Julian
|Youthful
|Juvenal
|Youthful
|Jyrgal
|Happiness
Hot rich boy names starting with the letter K
You can give your son a name that matches your social status. There are many hot male names that mean a man of influence in society. It might be because of his good looks, talents, power, intelligence, or wealth. Below are some attractive monikers for your child:
|Name
|Meaning
|Kaiser
|Emperor
|Kalev
|Dog, an ancestor of the Finns
|Kasey
|Brave in battle
|Kashton
|Case + ash tree
|Kayin
|Celebrated child
|Keane
|Fighter, sharp object
|Keaton
|Shed town
|Kellan
|Swampy area
|Kelly
|Intelligent
|Kemuel
|Raised by God
|Kenan
|Possess
|Kendall
|A valley on the river Kent
|Kelsey
|Cenel's island
|Kerr
|Thicket, marsh
|Kian
|Ancient, enduring
|Kiefer
|Pine tree
|King
|A ruler
|Kingston
|A king’s town
|Kirk
|Church
|Khai
|Crowned
|Knox
|Round hill
|Kobe
|Tortoise
|Koda
|Friend
|Kodey
|Son of the helpful one
|Konrad
|Brave council
|Koresh
|Far-sighted
|Kreskes
|Grow
|Kreskes
|God will nourish
|Kuti
|Victorious
Attractive guy names beginning with the letter L
Perhaps you have a fun-loving male friend or family member whose names Start with the letter L. Their character might inspire you to find a name that starts with the same letter for your child.
|Name
|Meaning
|Laird
|Landowner
|Lambert
|Land
|Lance
|Servant
|Larry
|Crowned with laurel
|Laurence/Lawrence
|A man from Laurentum (an ancient Roman city)
|Laurentum
|The one who wears a laurel wreath
|LeBron
|Brown-haired one
|Lee
|Pasture or meadow
|Legend
|A famous and respected person
|Leland
|Fallow land
|Leslie
|Holly garden
|Lester
|The city of Leicester in England
|Leo
|Lion
|Leonard/Leonardo
|Brave lion
|Leonidas
|Son of a lion
|Lennox
|Elm grove
|Levi
|Joined, attached
|Liam
|Resolute protection
|Lincoln
|Town by the pool
|Linden
|Linden tree hill
|Linus
|Flax
|Lionel
|Young lion
|Logan
|Small hollow
|Lommán
|Brave one
|Louie
|Famous warrior
|Lowell
|Wolf
|Ludwig
|Famous battle
|Luka
|Man from Lucania
|Luther
|People’s army
Boy names starting with the letter M
Baby boy names beginning with the letter M are some of the world's most popular baby names. You can find rare rich boy names from this list:
|Name
|Meaning
|Maddox
|Son of Madoc
|Magma
|Burning molten rock
|Magner
|Greatest
|Makara
|January
|Malik
|Wave, sea
|Marcel
|Little warrior
|Marcelo
|Young warrior
|Masozi
|Tears
|Matt
|Gift of God
|Mateo
|The Italian version of Matthew
|Matthew
|Gift of Yahweh
|Mayson
|Stoneworker
|Maximo
|The greatest
|Maxwell
|Great stream
|Maverick
|Independent one
|Meine
|Strong
|Melech
|King
|Meliton
|Honey
|Melvin
|Council protector
|Micah
|Who is like God?
|Michael
|Angel of war
|Miles
|Soldier, merciful
|Miller
|One who grinds grain
|Milo
|Soldier
|Mithra
|Covenant
|Mpho
|To offer
|Munyaradzi
|Comforter, consoler
|Mustafa
|Chosen
|Myron
|Perfume
Hot and unique guy names that start with the letters N, O, and P
Nothing makes a kid stand out amid the others like handsome boy names. When accompanied by a significant meaning will go a long way in building up your son's esteem, especially amongst his peers.
|Name
|Meaning
|Nahor
|Snorting
|Nash
|Ash tree
|Nasir
|Helper
|Nathan
|God-given
|Nathaniel
|God provides
|Neil
|Champion, cloud
|Neo
|New
|Nereus
|Water
|Nicholas
|Victorious
|Nico/Niko
|Winner
|Nilo
|Nile River
|Nilas
|Victory
|Nima
|Half moon
|Niraj
|Water-born, lotus
|Nodens
|Mist
|Nolan
|Child of nobility
|Nuada
|King
|Nurlan
|Light
|Odhrán
|Brown
|Oliver
|Olive tree
|Omar/Omari
|Flourishing
|Onyx
|Claw
|Onur
|Honor
|Oriel
|Golden
|Orion
|Handsome
|Ormond
|Red
|Oscar
|Champion warrior
|Otis
|Wealthy
|Ozzy
|Spear of the gods
Boy names beginning with the letters P, Q, and R
When looking for modern and classic modern boy names starting with the letters P, Q, and R, you'll find plenty of great names for your son.
|Name
|Meaning
|Paxton
|Peace town
|Perseus
|Destroy
|Philander
|A man's friend
|Phoenix
|Dark red
|Pinocchio
|Pine's eye
|Preston
|Priest town
|Prince
|A king's son
|Phrixus
|Thrilling
|Qadir
|Capable
|Qasim
|Generous
|Qing
|Young, blue, green
|Quang
|Clear, bright
|Quentin
|The fifth
|Quincy
|The fifth
|Quinn
|Chief leader
|Quintin
|The fifth
|Quinton
|The fifth
|Rafael
|God has healed
|Randall
|Protected
|Raphael
|God has healed
|Ray
|Sun's rays
|Reagan
|Little king
|Reed
|Red-haired
|Remy
|Oarsman
|Rey
|Kings
|Rio
|River
|Romeo
|Pilgrim to Rome
|Rowan
|Little red one
|Rubin
|Behold, a son
Boy names beginning with the letter S
You should consider new and traditional boy names beginning with S. Names like Silas, Solomon, and Samson are popular. Newer varieties like Spencer and Sheldon are also perfect baby boy names:
|Name
|Meaning
|Saint
|Holy
|Salem
|Peace
|Samson
|Strong, protector
|Samuel
|God has heard
|Sam
|A short form of Samuel or Samson
|Santiago
|The Latin name for Saint James
|Sawyer
|Woodcutter
|Scott
|A Scottish surname for a Gaelic speaker
|Sean
|God is gracious
|Sebastian
|A person from the ancient city of Sebesta
|Seth
|Appointed
|Seven
|Number seven
|Seymour
|Marshy land near the sea
|Shane
|God is gracious
|Shaun
|God is gracious
|Sheldon
|Steep valley
|Shawn
|God is gracious
|Silas
|Wood, forest
|Silvester
|Forest
|Simon
|God hears
|Skyler
|Sky
|Slate
|Roof cover
|Sloan
|Raider
|Spencer
|Dispenser of provisions
|Stetson
|Son of a boxer
|Steven
|Crown
|Solier
|Upper room exposed to the sun
|Solomon
|Wise
|Sonny
|Son
Boy names starting with the letters T and U
Sometimes the best place to start looking for a baby name is by choosing a letter, then searching names starting with it on a name generator. Boy names beginning with T and U are among the most popular picks.
|Name
|Meaning
|Tadeo
|A Spanish version of Thaddeus
|Talon
|Giant claw of a bird of prey
|Tanner
|Leather maker
|Tariel
|Dark
|Terrence
|Smooth
|Terrell
|Stubborn
|Terry
|The power of the tribe
|Theo
|Divine gift
|Theodore
|God's gift
|Thomas
|Twin
|Thiago
|Noise
|Travis
|Cow boyish name
|Tristan
|Noise, sorrowful
|Tru
|True
|Todd
|Fox
|Tucker
|Torment
|Tyler
|Roof tiles
|Uday
|To Rise, blue lotus
|Uduak
|Desire, strong-willed
|Ulfric
|Power, wolf
|Ulysses/Ulises
|Greek hero, wrathful
|Umar
|Successful
|Umberto
|Bright warrior
|Usain
|Handsome
|Usul
|Strong pillar
|Uriah
|God is my light
|Uriel
|God is my flame
|Upton
|Upper town
Boy names starting with the letters V, W, X, Y, and Z
Boy names beginning with X are rare, cool, and sound international. If you’re looking for boy names starting with V, W, X, Y, and Z, check out this list of famous names:
|Name
|Meaning
|Vaughn
|Small
|Victor
|Conqueror
|Virgil
|Staff bearer
|Waldo
|Powerful ruler
|Watson
|Son of Walter
|Wesley
|Western meadow
|Weston
|From the west
|Winston
|Wine’s town
|Wren
|A bird name
|Wayne
|Maker of wagons
|Westin
|Western town
|Whelan
|Little wolf
|William
|Resolute protection
|Wyatt
|Brave in war
|Xabat
|Savior
|Xannon
|Ancient God
|Xavier
|Bright
|Xenos
|A lifelong friend
|Xion
|I won't forget you
|Xylon
|Forest
|Yachin
|God establishes
|Yadiel
|God has heard
|Yasser
|Rich
|Yeral
|Dynamic
|Yvan
|Yahweh is gracious
|Zachariah
|God has remembered
|Zac/Zach
|God remembers, Short form of Zachariah
|Zahir
|Blossoming
|Zane
|God is gracious
What are good hot names?
Family names preserve relationships. You can give your child a cool new name to compliment your family name and not cut the cord entirely. Here are some names for you to consider:
- Abbas - Lion
- Abhi - Fearless
- Adheera - Impatient
- Adulf - Wolf
- Adura - God is everywhere
- Ambadi - A place where Lord Krishna spent his childhood
- Asher - Happiness
- Asim - Guardian
- Azia - Comfort, a male version of Asia (female)
- Azin - Prosperous
What is a hot name for a boy?
Some people who have long names prefer to use initials because people find them difficult to pronounce. You can give your child shorter names or shorten their long names into lovely nicknames. Below are some beautiful short boy names:
- Braden - A wide valley
- Bram - A wild gorse, bramble, raven
- Brax - Brock's Town, a hip version of Braxton
- Brian - Noble
- Bridger - Dweller by the bridge
- Briggs - Bridges
- Brion - Brave
- Broderick - Son Of Rhydderch
- Brody - Ditch
- Bryant - Strong, a cooler version of Brian
- Bryce - Speckled
What are baddie boy names?
You can reserve one of your child's names for closest friends and family. Only people you trust or are familiar with can call your child by that name. If you are looking for a sweet nickname for your son, here are some baddie boy names to choose from:
- Cobie - God protects
- Cobert - Bright and famous
- Connor - Lover of hounds
- Cooper - Barrel maker
- Corbin - Raven
- Cormac - Charioteer
- Craig - Dwells at the crag
- Cristiano - Follower of Christ
- Crosby - At the cross
- Cruz - Holy cross
Giving your son hot guy names can be a way of expressing love for the child. Children are a blessing and need the best care. Parenting can be overwhelming, but the experience is rewarding in many ways.
Yen.com.gh listed Akan names for boys and girls and their meanings. You should look at Akan names if you're looking for inspiring baby names.
Akan names are famous for being unique. They are mostly derived from nature and culture. This article is a great place to find inspiration for your baby's name.
Source: YEN.com.gh