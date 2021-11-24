Hollywood can be a temperamental place for celebrities. One minute you're on fire and climbing the ranks at the Box Office with that coveted Oscar in your sights, the next minute, you've fallen off the stardom train and need to consider disappearing from the limelight for a while. Winona Ryder is one of the personalities who once had to break from the glitz and glamour. So, what happened to Winona Ryder?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Winona Ryder attends a screening of HBO's "The Plot Against America" presented by 92Y Poetry Center at 92nd Street Y in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Winona Ryder is a well-known American actress who made her acting debut in the 1986 movie Lucas. The versatile actress has landed diverse roles in various films and TV shows over the years.

She is famous for her appearance in Beetlejuice, Heathers, Mermaids, and Edward Scissorhands, among others. In addition, she has bagged several awards, such as the Golden Award and the Academy Award.

Winona Ryder's profile summary

Full name: Winona Laura Horowiz

Winona Laura Horowiz Nickname: Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 29th October 1971

29th October 1971 Birth sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Winona, Minnesota

Winona, Minnesota Age: 50 years (as of 2021)

50 years (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Weight : 52 kg

: 52 kg Height: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Jewish

Jewish Father: Michael D. Horowitz

Michael D. Horowitz Mother: Cynthia Palmer

Cynthia Palmer Siblings: Urie, Jubal Palmer and Sunyata Palmer

Urie, Jubal Palmer and Sunyata Palmer Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Spouse: Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Scott Mackinlay Hahn Children : None

: None Education: Kenilworth Junior High, American Conservatory Theater and Petaluma High School

Kenilworth Junior High, American Conservatory Theater and Petaluma High School Profession: American actress

American actress Net worth: $18 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Who is Winona Ryder?

Ryder is a talented American actress. She was born on 29th October 1971 in Winona, Minnesota, as Winona Laura Horowitz. She is 50 years old as of 2021. Her parents are Cynthia Palmer (mother) and Michael D. Horowitz (father).

Her mother is an author, video producer, and editor, while her father is an author, editor, publisher, and antiquarian bookseller. She has a younger brother, Urie, and two older half-siblings from her mother's previous marriage. They are half-brother Jubal Palmer and half-sister Sunyata Palmer.

After her elementary school education, she joined Kenilworth Junior High, where she faced bullying. In 1983, she enrolled at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. In 1989, she graduated from Petaluma High School with a 4.0 GPA.

Winona Ryder husband's and children

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

The actress is in a relationship with Scott Mackinlay. He is a well-established fashion designer who owns two New York City-based fashion brands, ROGAN and Loomstate. The duo began dating in 2011 and has been together for ten years as of 2021.

Previously, she was dating American actor, producer and musician, Johny Depp. The duo first met at the Great Balls of Fire premiere in June 1989. They started dating two months later and got engaged in July 1990.

What happened to Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp? The duo ended their relationship due to pressure from the media. It was hard for the two to maintain their romantic affair with the high expectations from the public.

She has also dated:

Soul Asylum band member Dave Pimer from 1993 to 1996

American actor, producer and screenwriter Matt Damon from 1998 to 200

Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011 to present

What is Winona Ryder known for?

The actress is known for her on-screen excellence. She made her film debut in 1986, starring Rina in Lucas. Previously, she had voiced Allison Taylor in the 1994's TV show, The Simpsons, in Lisa's Rival episode.

In 1987, she starred Gemma Dillard in Square Dance, a role that earned her praises from the Los Angeles Times among several other critics. However, the actress rose to fame for starring Lydia Deetz in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. How old was Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice? She was 15 years old but turned 16 in the movie.

In 1988, she landed a leading role in Heathers. Even though the film flopped at the box office, it was well-received and greatly loved by fans, thus reaching classic cult status. Later, she took a long hiatus after a shoplifting incidence in 2001 but made her comeback in 2016, starring Joyce Byers in Stranger Things.

Since her acting debut, she has landed many major and minor roles in different movies and TV shows. Some of the roles in her name are as follows:

Winona Ryder's movies

Winona Ryder attends HBO's "The Plot Against America" premiere at Florence Gould Hall in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

1986 - Lucas as Rina

as Rina 1987 - Square Dance as Gemma Dillard

as Gemma Dillard 1988 - Beetlejuice as Lydia Deetz

as Lydia Deetz 1988 - 1969 as Beth Karr

as Beth Karr 1989 - Heathers as Veronica

as Veronica 1989 - Great Balls of Fire! as Myra Gale Lewis

as Myra Gale Lewis 1990 - Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael as Dinky Bossetti

as Dinky Bossetti 1990 - Edward Scissorhands as Kim Boggs

as Kim Boggs 1990 - Mermaids as Charlotte Flax

as Charlotte Flax 1991 - Night on Earth as Corky

as Corky 1992 - Bram Stoker's Dracula as Wilhelmina "Mina" Murray

as Wilhelmina "Mina" Murray 1993 - The Age of Innocence as May Welland

as May Welland 1993 - The House of the Spirits as Blanca Trueba

as Blanca Trueba 1994 - Reality Bites as Lelaina Pierce

as Lelaina Pierce 1994 - Little Women as Josephine "Jo" March

as Josephine "Jo" March 1995 - How to Make an American Quilt as Finn Dodd

as Finn Dodd 1996 - Boys as Patty Vare

as Patty Vare 1996 - Looking for Richard as Lady Anne

as Lady Anne 1996 - The Crucible as Abigail Williams

as Abigail Williams 1997 - Alien Resurrection as Annalee Call

as Annalee Call 1998 - Celebrity as Nola

as Nola 1999 - Girl, Interrupted as Susanna Kaysen

as Susanna Kaysen 1999 - Being John Malkovich as Herself

as Herself 2000 - Autumn in New York as Charlotte Fielding

as Charlotte Fielding 2000 - Lost Souls as Maya Larkin

as Maya Larkin 2001 - Zoolander as Herself

as Herself 2002 - Mr Deeds as Babe Bennett / Pam Dawson

as Babe Bennett / Pam Dawson 2002 - Simone as Nicola Anders

as Nicola Anders 2003 - The Day My God Died as Narrator (voice)

as Narrator (voice) 2004 - The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things as Psychologist

as Psychologist 2006 - The Darwin Awards as Siri Taylor

as Siri Taylor 2006 - A Scanner Darkly as Donna Hawthorne

as Donna Hawthorne 2007 - The Ten as Kelly LaFonda

as Kelly LaFonda 2007 - Sex and Death 101 as Gillian De Raisx / Death Nell

as Gillian De Raisx / Death Nell 2007 - Welcome as Cynthia

as Cynthia 2008 - The Last Word as Charlotte Morris

as Charlotte Morris 2009 - Water Pills as Carrie

as Carrie 2009 - The Informers as Cheryl Laine

as Cheryl Laine 2009 - The Private Lives of Pippa Lee as Sandra Dulles

as Sandra Dulles 2009 - Stay Cool as Scarlet Smith

as Scarlet Smith 2009 - Star Trek as Amanda Grayson

as Amanda Grayson 2010 - Black Swan as Beth MacIntyre / The Dying Swan

as Beth MacIntyre / The Dying Swan 2011 - The Dilemma as Geneva Backman

as Geneva Backman 2012 - Frankenweenie as Elsa Van Helsing (voice)

as Elsa Van Helsing (voice) 2012 - The Letter as Martine

as Martine 2012 - The Iceman as Deborah Kuklinski

as Deborah Kuklinski 2013 - Homefront as Sheryl Mott

as Sheryl Mott 2015 - Experimenter as Sasha Menkin Milgram

as Sasha Menkin Milgram 2018 - Destination Wedding as Lindsay

TV shows

1994 - The Simpsons as Allison Taylor (voice)

as Allison Taylor (voice) 1996 - Dr Katz, Professional Therapist as Winona (voice)

as Winona (voice) 1998 - The Larry Sanders Show as Herself

as Herself 2000 - Strangers with Candy as Fran

as Fran 2001 - Friends as Melissa Warburton

as Melissa Warburton 2002 - Saturday Night Live as Herself / Host

as Herself / Host 2010 - When Love Is Not Enough as Lois Wilson

as Lois Wilson 2013 to 2014 - Drunk History as Mary Dyer / Peggy Shippen

as Mary Dyer / Peggy Shippen 2014 - Turks & Caicos as Melanie Fall

as Melanie Fall 2015 - Show Me a Hero as Vinni Restiano

as Vinni Restiano 2016 to present - Stranger Things as Joyce Byers

as Joyce Byers 2020 - The Plot Against America as Evelyn Finkel

as Evelyn Finkel 2020 - Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine as Lacey Groin

Winona Ryder attends a photocall for Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rachel Luna

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Winona Ryder?

Why did Winona Ryder disappear? The actress disappeared from the entertainment scene to work on herself. In 2001, she was overtaken by the shoplifting scandal that made her retreat from the spotlight.

She was arrested in December 2001 after stealing over $5,000 worth of designer clothes and accessories from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. The star was convicted of grand theft and vandalism and acquitted on a burglary charge. As a result, she had to undergo the following:

Three years probation

480 hours of community service

$3,700 in fines

$6,355 in restitution to the department store

Ordered to attend psychological and drug counselling

Winona's felony charges were eventually dropped to misdemeanour charges as she completed community service and probation

Where is Winona Ryder now? Winona is back to the acting scene and has already landed several hit roles in different movies and TV shows. She owns a home in Hollywood, where she currently resides.

How much is Winona Ryder's net worth?

Winona Ryder today's net worth is estimated to stand at $18 million. She earns a salary of $350,000 per episode. Initially, she made $100,000 per episode for appearing in Stranger Things season one and two.

What happened to Winona Ryder might be disappointing to fans of Beetlejuice. On the flip side, the star made it to the other side and only emerged bigger and better.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Justine Lupe age, Instagram, net worth, movies and TV shows, and Succession role. She is a 2007 graduate of the Denver School of the Arts theatre program and a 2011 graduate of The Juilliard School in New York City.

The star is known for her roles on Succession, Cristela, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Lupe has established herself in the acting world and she is a role model to the upcoming actress.

Source: Yen.com.gh