What happened to Winona Ryder? Everything you need to know about the American actress
Hollywood can be a temperamental place for celebrities. One minute you're on fire and climbing the ranks at the Box Office with that coveted Oscar in your sights, the next minute, you've fallen off the stardom train and need to consider disappearing from the limelight for a while. Winona Ryder is one of the personalities who once had to break from the glitz and glamour. So, what happened to Winona Ryder?
Winona Ryder is a well-known American actress who made her acting debut in the 1986 movie Lucas. The versatile actress has landed diverse roles in various films and TV shows over the years.
She is famous for her appearance in Beetlejuice, Heathers, Mermaids, and Edward Scissorhands, among others. In addition, she has bagged several awards, such as the Golden Award and the Academy Award.
Winona Ryder's profile summary
- Full name: Winona Laura Horowiz
- Nickname: Winona Ryder
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 29th October 1971
- Birth sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Winona, Minnesota
- Age: 50 years (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Weight: 52 kg
- Height: 5 feet 3 inches
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Religion: Jewish
- Father: Michael D. Horowitz
- Mother: Cynthia Palmer
- Siblings: Urie, Jubal Palmer and Sunyata Palmer
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Spouse: Scott Mackinlay Hahn
- Children: None
- Education: Kenilworth Junior High, American Conservatory Theater and Petaluma High School
- Profession: American actress
- Net worth: $18 million
Who is Winona Ryder?
Ryder is a talented American actress. She was born on 29th October 1971 in Winona, Minnesota, as Winona Laura Horowitz. She is 50 years old as of 2021. Her parents are Cynthia Palmer (mother) and Michael D. Horowitz (father).
Her mother is an author, video producer, and editor, while her father is an author, editor, publisher, and antiquarian bookseller. She has a younger brother, Urie, and two older half-siblings from her mother's previous marriage. They are half-brother Jubal Palmer and half-sister Sunyata Palmer.
After her elementary school education, she joined Kenilworth Junior High, where she faced bullying. In 1983, she enrolled at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. In 1989, she graduated from Petaluma High School with a 4.0 GPA.
Winona Ryder husband's and children
The actress is in a relationship with Scott Mackinlay. He is a well-established fashion designer who owns two New York City-based fashion brands, ROGAN and Loomstate. The duo began dating in 2011 and has been together for ten years as of 2021.
Previously, she was dating American actor, producer and musician, Johny Depp. The duo first met at the Great Balls of Fire premiere in June 1989. They started dating two months later and got engaged in July 1990.
What happened to Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp? The duo ended their relationship due to pressure from the media. It was hard for the two to maintain their romantic affair with the high expectations from the public.
She has also dated:
- Soul Asylum band member Dave Pimer from 1993 to 1996
- American actor, producer and screenwriter Matt Damon from 1998 to 200
- Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011 to present
What is Winona Ryder known for?
The actress is known for her on-screen excellence. She made her film debut in 1986, starring Rina in Lucas. Previously, she had voiced Allison Taylor in the 1994's TV show, The Simpsons, in Lisa's Rival episode.
In 1987, she starred Gemma Dillard in Square Dance, a role that earned her praises from the Los Angeles Times among several other critics. However, the actress rose to fame for starring Lydia Deetz in Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. How old was Winona Ryder in Beetlejuice? She was 15 years old but turned 16 in the movie.
In 1988, she landed a leading role in Heathers. Even though the film flopped at the box office, it was well-received and greatly loved by fans, thus reaching classic cult status. Later, she took a long hiatus after a shoplifting incidence in 2001 but made her comeback in 2016, starring Joyce Byers in Stranger Things.
Since her acting debut, she has landed many major and minor roles in different movies and TV shows. Some of the roles in her name are as follows:
Winona Ryder's movies
- 1986 - Lucas as Rina
- 1987 - Square Dance as Gemma Dillard
- 1988 - Beetlejuice as Lydia Deetz
- 1988 - 1969 as Beth Karr
- 1989 - Heathers as Veronica
- 1989 - Great Balls of Fire! as Myra Gale Lewis
- 1990 - Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael as Dinky Bossetti
- 1990 - Edward Scissorhands as Kim Boggs
- 1990 - Mermaids as Charlotte Flax
- 1991 - Night on Earth as Corky
- 1992 - Bram Stoker's Dracula as Wilhelmina "Mina" Murray
- 1993 - The Age of Innocence as May Welland
- 1993 - The House of the Spirits as Blanca Trueba
- 1994 - Reality Bites as Lelaina Pierce
- 1994 - Little Women as Josephine "Jo" March
- 1995 - How to Make an American Quilt as Finn Dodd
- 1996 - Boys as Patty Vare
- 1996 - Looking for Richard as Lady Anne
- 1996 - The Crucible as Abigail Williams
- 1997 - Alien Resurrection as Annalee Call
- 1998 - Celebrity as Nola
- 1999 - Girl, Interrupted as Susanna Kaysen
- 1999 - Being John Malkovich as Herself
- 2000 - Autumn in New York as Charlotte Fielding
- 2000 - Lost Souls as Maya Larkin
- 2001 - Zoolander as Herself
- 2002 - Mr Deeds as Babe Bennett / Pam Dawson
- 2002 - Simone as Nicola Anders
- 2003 - The Day My God Died as Narrator (voice)
- 2004 - The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things as Psychologist
- 2006 - The Darwin Awards as Siri Taylor
- 2006 - A Scanner Darkly as Donna Hawthorne
- 2007 - The Ten as Kelly LaFonda
- 2007 - Sex and Death 101 as Gillian De Raisx / Death Nell
- 2007 - Welcome as Cynthia
- 2008 - The Last Word as Charlotte Morris
- 2009 - Water Pills as Carrie
- 2009 - The Informers as Cheryl Laine
- 2009 - The Private Lives of Pippa Lee as Sandra Dulles
- 2009 - Stay Cool as Scarlet Smith
- 2009 - Star Trek as Amanda Grayson
- 2010 - Black Swan as Beth MacIntyre / The Dying Swan
- 2011 - The Dilemma as Geneva Backman
- 2012 - Frankenweenie as Elsa Van Helsing (voice)
- 2012 - The Letter as Martine
- 2012 - The Iceman as Deborah Kuklinski
- 2013 - Homefront as Sheryl Mott
- 2015 - Experimenter as Sasha Menkin Milgram
- 2018 - Destination Wedding as Lindsay
TV shows
- 1994 - The Simpsons as Allison Taylor (voice)
- 1996 - Dr Katz, Professional Therapist as Winona (voice)
- 1998 - The Larry Sanders Show as Herself
- 2000 - Strangers with Candy as Fran
- 2001 - Friends as Melissa Warburton
- 2002 - Saturday Night Live as Herself / Host
- 2010 - When Love Is Not Enough as Lois Wilson
- 2013 to 2014 - Drunk History as Mary Dyer / Peggy Shippen
- 2014 - Turks & Caicos as Melanie Fall
- 2015 - Show Me a Hero as Vinni Restiano
- 2016 to present - Stranger Things as Joyce Byers
- 2020 - The Plot Against America as Evelyn Finkel
- 2020 - Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine as Lacey Groin
What happened to Winona Ryder?
Why did Winona Ryder disappear? The actress disappeared from the entertainment scene to work on herself. In 2001, she was overtaken by the shoplifting scandal that made her retreat from the spotlight.
She was arrested in December 2001 after stealing over $5,000 worth of designer clothes and accessories from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. The star was convicted of grand theft and vandalism and acquitted on a burglary charge. As a result, she had to undergo the following:
- Three years probation
- 480 hours of community service
- $3,700 in fines
- $6,355 in restitution to the department store
- Ordered to attend psychological and drug counselling
Winona's felony charges were eventually dropped to misdemeanour charges as she completed community service and probation
Where is Winona Ryder now? Winona is back to the acting scene and has already landed several hit roles in different movies and TV shows. She owns a home in Hollywood, where she currently resides.
How much is Winona Ryder's net worth?
Winona Ryder today's net worth is estimated to stand at $18 million. She earns a salary of $350,000 per episode. Initially, she made $100,000 per episode for appearing in Stranger Things season one and two.
What happened to Winona Ryder might be disappointing to fans of Beetlejuice. On the flip side, the star made it to the other side and only emerged bigger and better.
