Top 25 funny cartoon characters: Funniest characters of all time

For years, cartoons have been a favourite form of entertainment, captivating the imaginations of both youngsters and adults. Funny cartoon characters provide unrivalled humorous relief to everyone's lives, with their overblown personalities and entertaining behaviours leaving everybody in stitches.

Cartoon characters have always had a particular place in everyone's hearts since they provide limitless amusement, laughter, and even camaraderie. The world of animation has produced a wide range of characters, each with its distinct comic style that spans gender, age, and cultural boundaries.

Top 25 funny cartoon characters

Who was the best cartoon character? The most popular characters are those with a sense of humour since they make everyone happier and are often quite fun to watch. Some of these characters stand out as the funniest from different cartoon shows.

1. Bugs Bunny

Lola Bunny and Bugs Bunny attend the Space Jam: A New Legacy Party in The Park After Dark at Six Flags Magic Mountain on 29 June 2021 in Valencia, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Bugs Bunny has one of the funny-looking cartoon character's names. Bunny is a humanoid grey hare known for his easygoing—quiet demeanour. He is a cunning prankster who is continually munching carrots.

2. Jake Long

Jake Long is one of the funniest cartoon characters of all time. Photo: @jake_long on Instagram (modified by author)

Jake is a typical laid-back and flirty adolescent who wants to portray himself as the cool kid on the block. He is both headstrong and irresponsible, which leads to many absurd, funny behaviours, and his dragon form is quite amusing.

3. Pink Panther

Life-size cartoon characters of the Pink Panther (L) and Raving Rabbit (Lapin Cretin) pose on the stairs of the Elysee Presidential Palace at the end of the Christmas party. Photo: PHILIPPE WOJAZER

Pink Panther gets its name from the pink diamond. The Joker enjoys playing practical jokes on the caretaker anytime he sees him. His high interest and passion for finding new things causes him to get into problems he manages with his devious sense, and he tricks someone responsible for them.

4. Spongebob

A remotely-controlled vehicle disinfecting an apartment complex passes by an image of Sponge Bob in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, 3 March 2020. Photo: Feature China

Spongebob is a bumbling and childish sea sponge that lives in a pineapple. He's a silly, energetic, and naive marine creature who can solve issues. His manner of speech and comic reactions make him entertaining to watch.

5. Ron Stoppable

Cartoon characters Ron Stoppable and Kim Possible. Photo: @TomBryant on Facebook (modified by author)

Ronald Stoppable was the exact opposite of the show's lead, Kim, yet he was a loyal sidekick, closest friend, and, finally, her fiance. The stark contrast in their personas makes him stick out even more and appear stupid, contributing to his status as the show's funniest character.

6. Scooby

Scooby-Doo performs in the Halloween parade at Warner Bros Park Madrid on 16 October 2021 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: David Benito

Scooby is the magnificent Dane mascot of Mystery Inc., who matches many personality qualities with his master, most notably being hungry and often afraid. The show's highlights include his charismatic personality, the silly things he does for food, and how he gets duped into heroic acts by Shaggy's buddies.

7. Pingu

An African penguin sits with a stuffed Pingu toy in the penguin enclosure at Bristol Zoo Gardens as the animated cartoon character celebrates his 25th birthday on Thursday. Photo: Ben Birchall

Pingu is a joyful, loving penguin who lives at the South Pole with his relatives. Although he is learning and maturing like any other youngster, his mischievous and bothersome characteristics make him entertaining.

8. Thomas the Tank Engine

A large working replica steam engine of the popular children's storybook character Thomas the Tank Engine is seen during a 'Day out With Thomas' in Uxbridge. Photo: Creative Touch Imaging Ltd.

He is one of the most funny male cartoon characters. Thomas is a cocky little kid who gets into trouble primarily by being extremely interested and trying to outdo others. His hilarity and the theatrical reactions he provides after making problems are always exciting.

9. Squidward

Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks and Squidward Tentacles attend the SpongeBob SquarePants-themed 41st birthday party for Pharrell Williams. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Squidward is frequently described as harsh, headstrong, irritable, and snarky. His clever and caustic remarks make him amusing and demonstrate that satire is also prevalent in his life. Squidward, despite his moniker, is an octopus. He wishes to live a calm life and perform his clarinet. However, his days are always hectic because his neighbours are Patrick and Spongebob.

10. Mr. Bean

Mr Bean's soft toys are displayed at the Banijay Brands stand during the Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel on 4 October 2023 in London. Photo: John Keeble

Mr Bean rarely talks and is constantly seen with his toy teddy, whom he refers to as his best buddy. His unconventional plans and approaches to ordinary work make him amusing to watch.

11. Fred Flintstone

Fred Flintstone is talking over the phone. Photo: ABC Photo Archives

Fred Flintstone is a loud-mouthed and obnoxious character. He continually plans strategies to improve his family's working class but has unexpected consequences. Despite being the family's adult, he is infantile, reckless, and ill-tempered, giving him the appearance of a lunatic. His crazy acts make the crowd chuckle.

12. Rico

DreamWorks Animation's hit movie "Penguins of Madagascar" on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD, Skipper and Kowalski braved the cold with fans for a special screening of their film. Photo: Donald Bowers

Kowalski, Skipper, Rico, and Barry are four penguins who band together to restore peace to Central Park Zoo. Rico is the most wacky, psychotic, and beloved of the four brothers. When the four are on a mission, his unusual activities and sparks of psychopathic characteristics sometimes manifest as hilarious acts.

13. George

George Of The Jungle cartoon character. Photo: @rosscinza on Instagram, @GOTJ2 on Facebook (modified by author)

George is a pleasant but dimwitted muscular man in a loincloth who lives in Africa's bush alongside Apes. He possesses impressive power and fearlessness, but he lacks common sense. The series is full of amusement and revolves around the main character, George, who frequently does ridiculous things in the name of solving issues.

14. Wile E. Coyote

Craig Kausen, grandson of animator/director Chuck Jones, and Judge Jackie Glass pose with Bugs Bunny (L) and Wile E. Coyote (R) characters. Photo: Ethan Miller

The hilarity comes from Wile E. Coyote's continuous attempts to catch and consume Road Runner, which nearly invariably results in him being seriously hurt. He frequently employs things from the fictitious ACME corporation, believing that they will assist him in capturing the Road Runner. He has never grabbed the Road Runner, but even after fruitless efforts, he continues to try.

15. Tom the Cat

Tom the Cat is one of the funniest cartoon characters of all time. Photo: @sirthomasthecat on Facebook (modified by author)

Tom the Cat is a short-haired, grey humanoid cat. Originally known as Jasper, his character has evolved dramatically over the years. Jerry generally defeats the legendary comedic cartoon character, Tom, making everyone laugh.

16. Kick Buttowski

Kick finds himself torn between making his grandma happy by wearing the embarrassing outfit or risking hurting her feelings by not wearing it in a new episode of "Kick Buttowski. Photo: Disney XD

Kick Buttowski is a tough-minded young man who never backs down from a task. He talks quietly and solemnly. In his conflict with his brother, who is continuously attempting to expose him and his attempts to become the daredevil, he experiences a variety of humorous scenarios that make the animation entertaining.

17. Daffy Duck

Daffy Duck attends the Christmas Celebration At Parque Warner In San Martin de La Vega on 7 December 2022 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: David Benito

Daffy is a black duck from the United States that Mel Blanc has voiced for 52 years. He has a cute personality with some brat-like characteristics, which makes him humorous and delightful.

18. Candace Flynn

Candace Flynn is a funny cartoon character. Photo: @aparnasaraf on Instagram, @RileyTerho on Facebook (modified by author)

Flynn is a funny girl cartoon character. She likes spending time with her pals and fantasising about males—her desire to command and dominate everyone around her drives her fixation on breaking her brothers. Flynn's worry and anguish are always entertaining, as she never gives up attempting to expose her siblings to her mother despite a lengthy track record of failure.

19. Taz

Taz is one of the funniest cartoon characters. Photo: @cartoon_cocktail_party, @mr.pencilhead on Instagram (modified by author)

Tazmanian Devil, often known as Taz, is a naive adolescent with a quick temper and little tolerance. His hunger has no boundaries, and he consumes everything. His speech consists mainly of growls, grunts, screeches, and rasps, which is the most amusing aspect of his persona and causes rapid amusement.

20. Tow Mater

Cars 2 character "Tow Mater' appears during the running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Lowes Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC. Photo: Jim Dedmon

Tow Mater is frequently depicted as a comical, goofy character that roams the scarping waste. His careless acts often get him into trouble, yet he is McQueen's loyal best friend and is commonly shown courageously.

21. Yzma

Eartha Kitt, the voice of "Yzma", and the character "Yzma" arrive at the after-party for the premiere of Disney's "The Emperor's New Groove" in Hollywood, CA. Photo: Chris Weeks

Yzma is a funny female character from Disney. She is nasty, violent, and wonderfully amusing. Her attempts to apprehend and assassinate Emperor Kuzco are delightfully half-baked. Everything from the tone of her voice to her attitude towards Kronk, to her overall dissatisfaction and the crazy look on her face, will have you giggling throughout the film.

22. Merida

Disney Princess 'Merida' from the Disney/Pixar film 'Brave' and other dolls Mattel created by a US toy company are displayed at the 72nd Toy Fair (Spielwarenmesse) in Nuremberg. Photo: Christof STACHE

She is one of the female Disney princess characters. Merida may be a princess, but she despises the protocol that comes with the title. Instead, as the title says, Merida demonstrates her greatest strength throughout the film: fearlessness.

23. Mirabel Madrigal

Mirabel Madrigal is a funny cartoon character. Photo: @mirabel_madrigal on Instagram (modified by author)

Even while Mirabel adores her family, her impotence makes her feel like an alien, even among her people. While her fantastic sense of comedy is enjoyable in and of itself, it's much more enjoyable to see her struggle to gain acceptance in her complex and uncaring environment. Madrigal is one of the cartoon characters with curly hair and glasses.

24. Gratuity "Tip" Tucci

Gratuity "Tip" Tucci is one of the funniest cartoon characters. Photo: @DreamWorksHome, @cartier.lopez on Facebook (modified by author)

Gratuity "Tip" Tucci is rarely scared to take significant chances. Tucci is known for her untamed, dark brown curls, which she takes excellent care of by paying them the attention they deserve on occasion. She is among the funny cartoon characters with curly hair.

25. Dexter

Dexter is a funny and intelligent cartoon character. Photo: @dexterslaboratory_clips, @dexters_laboratory on Instagram (modified by author)

Dexter is one of the funny-looking cartoon characters with glasses. He is a brilliant young man fascinated by extraordinary inventions since childhood. The character's comedic touch comes from his battle with his sister, Dee Dee. He frequently fails at work owing to his over-excitement, which causes him to make reckless judgements that lead to failure.

Who is the #1 most famous cartoon character?

Mickey Mouse. Mickey Mouse has remained one of the most well-known cartoon characters for decades. He is renowned for his outgoing nature and his capacity for perseverance.

Which cartoon character is the most liked and why?

The answer may vary from one person to another. While some will settle for Mickey Mouse, others regard Moana as their favourite. Moana is a brave and unwavering young lady who sets out on an operation to defend her lovely island and fellow citizens from a terrible threat.

Which cartoon character is smart?

Dexter is among the smartest cartoon characters. Dexter, a kid prodigy of the most outstanding calibre, built the eponymous scientific workshop without telling his parents. He has invented almost every cutting-edge or futuristic creation technology ever imagined within it.

Above is a list of some of the funniest cartoon characters ever. Funny cartoon characters provide unrivalled humorous relief to everyone's lives. Many of these characters have had such a profound impact on subsequent generations.

