125+ names that mean innocent and pure heart for boys and girls

It is indisputable that kids are born pure and innocent. They need to be loved and cared for as they grow and develop. Many parents want names that mean innocent for their little boys and girls because names affect the adoption of behaviours and mannerisms.

A name is one of the most important things in life because it gives a human being identity. Today, parents are more conscious of the names they give to their children. There are numerous male and female names that mean innocent in different languages to choose from for new parents.

Male and female names that mean innocent

When it comes to naming your little bundle of joy, you will face numerous options that can make the process overwhelming. Below is a collection of male and female names that mean pure or innocent for your consideration.

What male name means innocence?

Check out this collection of male names that mean innocence.

Names starting with the letters A to L

To be pure means to be honest and truthful throughout, from the core to the surface. If this is what you desire for your little prince, consider these names starting with the letters A to L.

Abrin: English for pure

English for pure Acacius: Greek for innocent

Greek for innocent Aden: Hebrew for pure

Hebrew for pure Adem: Greek for virtuous and pure

Greek for virtuous and pure Akaki: Pure in Georgian

Pure in Georgian Akakios: Greek for innocent or not evil

Greek for innocent or not evil Alban: Latin for White or man from Alba

Latin for White or man from Alba Anagh: Sanskrit for pure and flawless

Sanskrit for pure and flawless Arjun: White, bright, or shinning

White, bright, or shinning Badram: Blameless and child-like

Blameless and child-like Bai: Chinese for white

Chinese for white Balaksha: Faultless and guilt-free

Faultless and guilt-free Barii: Pure

Pure Beale: Pure

Pure Beau: French for pure

French for pure Bhikhu: Naive, guiltless, or blameless

Naive, guiltless, or blameless Bhola: Polite, kind, and naive

Polite, kind, and naive Bravecci: Inspirational, congenial, smart and innocent person

Inspirational, congenial, smart and innocent person Casta: Spanish for pure

Spanish for pure Cleanth: Green for clean

Green for clean Dijul: Guileless and sinless

Guileless and sinless Dupinderjit: Silent and compassionate

Silent and compassionate Durayd: An innocent and loving personality

An innocent and loving personality Dwight: German/ Dutch for white

German/ Dutch for white Finn: Irish for white

Irish for white Gower: Welsh for purity

Welsh for purity Halis: Turkish for pure

Turkish for pure Hansroop: Indian for pure

Indian for pure Ince: Hungarian for innocent

Hungarian for innocent Ismet: Saved from sin

Saved from sin Jamal: Arabic for pure beauty

Arabic for pure beauty Junpei: Genuine and pure in Japanese

Genuine and pure in Japanese Kailene: Arabic for pure

Arabic for pure Kavanaugh: Born innocent in Irish

Born innocent in Irish Kenyon: English for white

English for white Kunna: Indian for pure

Indian for pure Laloo: Child-like and naive

Child-like and naive Leen: A pure person

Names starting with the letters M to Z

A pure person desires a clean life that is free from corruption and compromise. Here is a collection of letters starting with the letters M to Z.

Masoom: An innocent and dependable individual

An innocent and dependable individual Mayan: Pure one and one of many names of Lord Shiva

Pure one and one of many names of Lord Shiva Memphis: Latin for innocent enduring

Latin for innocent enduring Meyyarasan: Pure

Pure Misam: An innocent and cute person

An innocent and cute person Naguib: Blameless

Blameless Najy: Harmless, benign, or nonviolent

Harmless, benign, or nonviolent Nanku: Harmless

Harmless Nazih: Arabic for chaste

Arabic for chaste Neo: Tswana for new and unadulterated

Tswana for new and unadulterated Niramay: The one who is faultless

The one who is faultless Nouvel: French for new and unadulterated

French for new and unadulterated Paavan: Sacred, holy, or divine

Sacred, holy, or divine Pappu: An innocent and sweet-natured person

An innocent and sweet-natured person Paramarath: A holy and sacred person

A holy and sacred person Paramnirmal: Ultimately flawless

Ultimately flawless Pumeet: Sinless and faultless

Sinless and faultless Punidhan: Blessed and pure

Blessed and pure Rael: Innocent as a lamb

Innocent as a lamb Riju: Sinless

Sinless Sachin: Sanskrit for pure

Sanskrit for pure Sein: He who is innocent

He who is innocent Shaarav: Pure

Pure Similini: An innocent and lonely person

An innocent and lonely person Taher: Morally uncontaminated

Morally uncontaminated Usain: Arabic for pure

Arabic for pure Xavier: New, white, or bright

New, white, or bright Wyclef: Dweller at the white cliff

Dweller at the white cliff Yannick: French for good-hearted

French for good-hearted Zacchaeus: Free from blemishes

Free from blemishes Zakai: Latin for innocent

Latin for innocent Zayn: Graceful and innocent in Arabic

Innocent girl names

If you are looking for an amazing name that means honest, innocent, or pure for your little princess, check out the list below.

Names starting with the letters A to J

Pure people have concern for the truth, which leads them to demonstrate their integrity with honesty and transparency. Below are amazing girl names that mean clean or innocenct.

Aahila: Tamil for innocent and calm like a cow

Tamil for innocent and calm like a cow Agnes: Pure or virginal

Pure or virginal Amber: Arabic, French, And Old English name means a pure person

Arabic, French, And Old English name means a pure person Amena: Arabic for utterly honest

Arabic for utterly honest Amisha: Slavic for pure

Slavic for pure Aneesha: Indian for pure

Indian for pure Avivit: Hebrew for an innocent person

Hebrew for an innocent person Azra: A pure woman in Arabic

A pure woman in Arabic Bareea: Arabic for an innocent person

Arabic for an innocent person Batul: A pure woman

A pure woman Beruriah: Clean in Hebrew

Clean in Hebrew Bianca: Italian for white

Italian for white Bronwen: Welsh for white

Welsh for white Caitriona: Gaelic for white

Gaelic for white Candace: White in Latin

White in Latin Cate/ Catelin: A pure girl

A pure girl Cathleen/ Cathrine: Pure and innocent

Pure and innocent Catina: Greek for innocence

Greek for innocence Catja: Pure in Greek

Pure in Greek Cristal: A pure-hearted person

A pure-hearted person Cayley: Irish for innocence

Irish for innocence Concetta: Italian for pure conception

Italian for pure conception Cynwise: English for an innocent, well-spoken person

English for an innocent, well-spoken person Darlina: Sweet, innocent child

Sweet, innocent child Deonisia: Latin for an innocent and charming being

Latin for an innocent and charming being Ekaterine: Turkish for innocent

Turkish for innocent Emagine: Persian for pure

Persian for pure Guinevere: Welsh for white wave

Welsh for white wave Gurit: Hebrew for an innocent child

Hebrew for an innocent child Gwendoline: Welsh for white

Welsh for white Ifeta: Bosnian for purity

Bosnian for purity Immy: Celtic for purity

Celtic for purity Ines/ Inesa: Greek for kind and innocent

Greek for kind and innocent Ismeta: Arabic and Bosnian for saved from sin

Arabic and Bosnian for saved from sin Jacinta: One who is gentle and pure

One who is gentle and pure Jennifer: Cornish for white wave

Cornish for white wave Joane: Lively and innocent in Hebrew

Lively and innocent in Hebrew Juna: Japanese for innocent

Japanese for innocent Junko: Japanese for purity

Names starting with the letters K to Z

Purity and innocence promote caution, discernment, and good choices while preventing corruption in thought, word, and deed. Check out these names that mean pure or innocent for your little girl.

Karen: Danish for purity

Danish for purity Karul: Indian for pure

Indian for pure Kyomi: Beautiful and pure in Japanese

Beautiful and pure in Japanese Lahela: Hawaiian for innocent lamb

Hawaiian for innocent lamb Leuilda: Latin for innocence

Latin for innocence Liliana: Pure and innocent in Greek, Italian, Latin, Portuguese and Spanish

Pure and innocent in Greek, Italian, Latin, Portuguese and Spanish Lucasta: Pure light

Pure light Maasma: Arabic for honourable and pure

Arabic for honourable and pure Maggie: Pure as water

Pure as water Mariatu: Purity (African origin)

Purity (African origin) Masoumah: Arabic for the innocent one

Arabic for the innocent one Miranda: Admirable and pure

Admirable and pure Mubera: Bosnian for respected and pure

Bosnian for respected and pure Neer: Sanskrit for pure as clean water

Sanskrit for pure as clean water Nihinsa: Sinhala for one who is innocent

Sinhala for one who is innocent Nikolette: Greek for innocence

Greek for innocence Nova: New and unadulterated in Latin

New and unadulterated in Latin Orlena: Blameless and trouble-free

Blameless and trouble-free Paksima: Afghan for innocent face

Afghan for innocent face Panha: Cambodian for sage-like, innocent, and important

Cambodian for sage-like, innocent, and important Rachel/ Rachyl: German for an innocent lamb

German for an innocent lamb Raquel/ Raquel: Innocent in Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish

Innocent in Hebrew, Portuguese and Spanish Safa: Purity in Arabic

Purity in Arabic Safiyyah: Pure and innocent in Arabic

Pure and innocent in Arabic Seina: Japanese/ Latin for purity

Japanese/ Latin for purity Tahira: Pure chaste in Sanskrit

Pure chaste in Sanskrit Tahjeira: Innocent or inexperienced in Arabic

Innocent or inexperienced in Arabic Tanishi: Sanskrit for pure or goddess

Sanskrit for pure or goddess Terrain: Innocence in Greek

Innocence in Greek Trine: An innocent and cute person in Greek

An innocent and cute person in Greek Trinette: Innocent child in French

Which name means innocence?

There are numerous names that mean innocence. Check out those listed above and their origin.

What Greek name means innocence?

Terrain, Acacius, Adem, Akakios, Catina, Catja, Ines, Liliana, Nikolette, and Trine are among the names that mean innocence in Greek.

What Biblical name means innocent?

Zacchaeus is a Biblical name that means free from blemishes.

Is Innocent an African name?

Innocent is an English name. Different African communities or ethnic groups have names that mean innocent in their native languages.

There are many names that mean innocent for new parents to choose fro,. We hope you find the perfect one from the collection above.

