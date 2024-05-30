Top 50 stress quotes that will help you manage and cope with stress

No matter who you are, what you do, or how happy you feel, there will be days when stress overwhelms you. Stress is a normal part of life that everyone faces at some point. However, coping with it can be challenging. It can feel like there's no end in sight when stress takes over, making it hard to see a way out. Good stress quotes will help you go through such a day successfully.

Stress quotes offer guidance during challenging times. Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stress can arise from various sources in daily life, such as unmet deadlines, overwhelming responsibilities, or the relentless pursuit of perfection. Yet, amidst the chaos, stress quotes often provide solace and guidance, reminding people that stress is conquerable.

Stress quotes

Stress quotes are important in people's lives, offering valuable insights and guidance during challenging times. Through these quotes, you can find strength, clarity, and perspective to overcome obstacles and thrive in adversity. So, what is a famous quote about stress?

Stress-tired quotes

When you're tired because of stress, it might seem like you're constantly exhausted, even if you sleep or try to relax. These stress-tired quotes can help you get out of such a challenging situation.

The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another. – William James

Stress is caused by being 'here' but wanting to be 'there. – Eckhart Tolle

Much of the stress that people feel doesn't come from having too much to do. It comes from needing to finish what they've started. – David Allen

To achieve great things, two things are needed: a plan and not quite enough time. – Leonard Bernstein

Sometimes, the most productive thing you can do is relax. – Mark Black

It's not the load that breaks you down; it's the way you carry it. – Lou Holtz

Our anxiety does not come from thinking about the future but from wanting to control it. – Kahlil Gibran

Actually, spending ten minutes clearing off one shelf is better than fantasizing about spending a weekend cleaning out the basement. – Gretchen Rubin

One of the symptoms of an approaching nervous breakdown is the belief that one's work is terribly important. – Bertrand Russell

The time to relax is when you don't have time for it. – Sydney J. Harris

Take rest; a field that has rested gives a bountiful crop. – Ovid

Stress funny quotes about work

Laughter has been demonstrated as an effective remedy for stress, fostering mental wellness. Photo: Yurii Yarema (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Laughter has been demonstrated as an effective remedy for stress, fostering physical and mental wellness irrespective of the situation. Here are some uplifting quotes on how to relax the mind from stress, especially when feeling overwhelmed with work in the office.

If each day is a gift, I'd like to know where I can return Mondays. – John Wagner

I try to take one day at a time, but sometimes, several days attack me at once. – Jennifer Yane

My boss is like a baby: he screams and wakes me up every half hour, but in the end, I love them anyway.

I always give 100% at work: 13% Monday, 22% Tuesday, 26% Wednesday, 35% Thursday, and 4% Friday.

There cannot be a crisis next week. My schedule is already full. – Henry A. Kissinger

Hard work never killed anybody, but why take a chance? – Edgar Bergen

Stress is when you wake up screaming, and you realize you haven't fallen asleep yet.

Relax. No one else knows what they're doing either. – Ricky Gervais

I can't believe I work this hard to be this poor.

I love deadlines. I love the whooshing noise they make as they go by. – Douglas Adams

The best way to appreciate your job is to imagine yourself without one. – Oscar Wilde

My keyboard must be broken. I keep hitting the 'escape' key, but I'm still at work.

Keep calm and pretend it's not Monday.

Stress management quotes

Quotes can help you manage your stress levels. Photo: Ekaterina Goncharova (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Quotes can help you manage your stress levels. Don't stress quotes offer valuable reminders to stay calm and composed, even in hard times. Here is a list of inspiring quotes to help you manage your stress.

Stress acts as an accelerator: it will push you either forward or backwards, but you choose which direction. – Chelsea Erieau

Just when the caterpillar thought the world was ending, he turned into a butterfly.

Take chances and make mistakes–that is how we grow. Pain nourishes your courage. You have to fail in order to practice being brave. – Mary Tyler Moore

The day she let go of the things that were weighing her down was the day she began to shine the brightest. – Katrina Mayer

Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor. – Thich Nhat Hanh

Getting stress out of your life takes more than prayer alone. You must take action to make changes and stop doing whatever is causing the stress. You can learn to calm down in the way you handle things. – Joyce Meyer

It's not the events of our lives that shape us but our beliefs as to what those events mean. – Tony Robbins

Breathe. Let go. Remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure. – Oprah Winfrey

What you're supposed to do when you don't like a thing is change it. If you can't change it, change the way you think about it. Don't complain. – Maya Angelou

Once you accept, truly accept, that stuff will happen to you, and there is nothing you can do about it; stress miraculously leaves your life. – Srikumar Rao

The more tranquil a man becomes, the greater his success, his influence, and his power for good. Calmness of mind is one of the beautiful jewels of wisdom. – James Allen

Remember that stress doesn't come from what's going on in your life. It comes from your thoughts about what's going on in your life. – Andrew J. Bernstein

Breath is the power behind all things…. I breathe in and know that good things will happen. – Tao Porchon-Lynch

I promise you nothing is as chaotic as it seems. Nothing is worth diminishing your health. Nothing is worth poisoning yourself with stress, anxiety, and fear. – Steve Maraboli

Anxiety stress quotes

Increased stress levels make you likely to be anxious about every simple thing. Photo: Carol Yepes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anxiety and stress go hand in hand; with increased stress levels, you are likely to be anxious about every simple thing. However, when life stresses you, beautiful quotes will help you see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The next time you are tempted to get anxious or upset about something, especially something in the past or the future, think about what you are doing and turn your mind to what is going on today. – Joyce Meyers

Your calm mind is the ultimate weapon against your challenges. So relax. – Bryant McGill

As long as you are breathing, there is more right with you than wrong with you, no matter what is wrong. – Jon Kabat-Zinn

Trust yourself. You've survived a lot, and you'll survive whatever is coming. – Robert Tew

Our anxiety does not empty tomorrow of its sorrows but only empties today of its strengths. – C.H. Spurgeon

I've had a lot of worries in my life, most of which never happened. – Mark Twain

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving. – Albert Einstein

For us, there is only the trying. The rest is not our business. – T.S. Eliot

Do not anticipate trouble or worry about what may never happen. Keep in the sunlight. – Benjamin Franklin

There must be quite a few things that a hot bath won't cure, but I don't know many of them. – Sylvia Plath

The only thing we have to fear is fear itself. – Franklin Delano Roosevelt

The world only exists in your eyes. You can make it as big or as small as you want. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

What is the best message for stress?

A good message for stress should remind yourself that you're stronger than you think and that challenges are temporary. Embrace self-care, seek support from loved ones, and remember to prioritise your well-being amidst life's demands.

What are the emotional responses to stress?

Emotional responses to stress include anger, anxiety, restlessness, moodiness, sadness, and depression. You may also feel overwhelmed.

Stress quotes offer valuable insights and guidance in navigating life's challenges. By embracing the wisdom in these quotes, you can find comfort, inspiration, and a renewed sense of purpose in overcoming adversity. So, remember the profound lessons these quotes impart and draw upon them whenever you face life's trials.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting list of hilarious flower puns and jokes. There are various entertaining ways to play with flower names and meanings, and floral puns and jokes can help. The puns will make you laugh, whether you're trying to strike up a conversation with a new person or want to brighten your day.

Adding some hilarious flower puns to complement flowers would only enhance the beauty of nature. Since spring jokes only arrive once a year, hilarious flower puns may brighten even the darkest winter nights. Discover some funny flower puns and jokes in this post.

Source: YEN.com.gh