50+ perseverance quotes to help you through the hard times

Perseverance is the ability to persist when facing challenges, obstacles, and setbacks. It is a characteristic that often distinguishes people who achieve their goals from those who fall short. In times of difficulty, drawing upon the wisdom of those who have overcome adversity can be incredibly inspiring. Explore powerful perseverance quotes to help you stay resilient and motivated during difficult times.

Perseverance is valuable because it enables people to overcome obstacles, achieve their goals, and advance personally and professionally. Perseverance also promotes resilience, which is the ability to bounce back from challenging situations and keep a positive outlook.

Perseverance quotes

Life is full of challenges, setbacks, and moments where giving up seems like the easiest option. However, during these times, perseverance becomes your most valuable ally. Here are perseverance quotes to help you to keep pushing through tough times.

Famous quotes about perseverance

Perseverance is the fuel that keeps you going when the road gets tough. But what is a famous quote for perseverance? Here is a list of popular quotes you can use for motivation.

Perseverance is the act of true champions. – Richelle E. Goodrich

Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races, one after the other. – Walter Elliot

Successful men and women keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit. – Conrad Hilton

I have failed again and again throughout my life. And that is why I succeed. – Michael Jordan

It's not that I'm so smart; it's just that I stay with problems longer. – Albert Einstein

Perseverance is continuing to move forward, even when you want to give up. – Rachel Scott

Perseverance is the hard work you do after you get tired of doing the hard work you already did. – Newt Gingrich

The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack of will. – Vince Lombardi

Great works are performed not by strength but by perseverance. – Samuel Johnson

Perseverance and determination quotes

You might encounter obstacles and challenges that test your resolve and determination in life. Here are motivational quotes that capture the essence of persistence and determination.

Determination is the wake-up call to the human will. – Anthony Robbins

If your determination is fixed, I do not counsel you to despair. Few things are impossible with diligence and skill. Great works are performed not by strength but by perseverance. – Samuel Johnson

The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a man’s determination. – Tommy Lasorda

Nothing in the world can take the place of perseverance. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful people with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost legendary. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Perseverance and determination alone are omnipotent. – Calvin Coolidge

The most essential factor is persistence – the determination never to allow your energy or enthusiasm to be dampened by the discouragement that must inevitably come. – James Whitcomb Riley

It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop. – Confucius

Perseverance is the key to unlocking our greatest potential.

Fall seven times and stand up eight. – Japanese Proverb

Determination is the fuel that drives us to keep going, even when the road ahead looks uncertain.

Perseverance is the steadfast pursuit of an objective despite obstacles, difficulties or discouragement. – Albert Schweitzer

"Never give up" quotes

Life is full of challenges that can often make you feel like giving up. To help you stay motivated, here are powerful quotes.

When you get into a tight place, and everything goes against you never give up then, for that is just the place and time that the tide will turn. – Harriet Beecher Stowe

When you come to the end of your rope, tie a knot and hang on. – Franklin D. Roosevelt

The brick walls are there for a reason. The brick walls are not there to keep us out. The brick walls are there to give us a chance to show how badly we want something. – Randy Pausch

Success is not the absence of failure; it's the persistence through failure. – Aisha Tyler

You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. – Maya Angelou

Perseverance is the act of true professionals who never give up and who never let the fear of failure defeat them.

Character consists of what you do on the third and fourth tries. – James A. Michener

Don’t be ashamed of your mistakes. They only prove that you try hard and never give up. – Riley Czarkowski

We must decide that we’re not going to quit. When we’re bombarded with doubts and fears, we must take a stand and say: “I’ll never give up! God’s on my side. He loves me, and He’s helping me! I’m going to make it!" – Joyce Meyer

Perseverance quotes for students

Perseverance is a crucial trait that can help students overcome challenges, setbacks, and barriers. Here are insightful quotes to motivate students to stay grounded in their goals.

Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful. – Albert Schweitzer

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Education is not the learning of facts but the training of the mind to think. – Albert Einstein

Successful and unsuccessful people do not vary greatly in their abilities. They vary in their desires to reach their potential. – John C. Maxwell

Success is not the result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire. – Arnold H. Glasow

Don't let yesterday take up too much of today. – Will Rogers

Education is not the filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire. – William Butler Yeats

Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that count. – Winston Churchill

The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. – Steve Jobs

Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. – Malcolm X

The expert in anything was once a beginner. – Helen Hayes

Perseverance quotes for kids

Teaching kids about perseverance early on instils the resilience and determination to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals. Here are inspirational quotes about resilience designed for children to help them through tough times.

Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle. – Christian D. Larson

When you feel like quitting, think about why you started.

I am not discouraged because every wrong attempt discarded is a step forward. – Thomas Edison

The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack of will. – Vince Lombardi

The only limit to our realisation of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. – Franklin D. Roosevelt

Success seems to be largely a matter of hanging on after others have let go. – William Feather

Perseverance is not the absence of adversity but the presence of courage in the face of adversity.

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream. – C.S. Lewis

Even the darkest night will end, and the sun will rise. – Victor Hugo

Courage doesn't mean you don't get afraid. Courage means you don't let fear stop you. – Bethany Hamilton

You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. – A.A. Milne (Winnie the Pooh)

"When you feel like giving up" quotes

Life is full of ups and downs, and there are times when the obstacles you confront seem insurmountable. So, what is a good quote for not giving up?

The only way to finish is to start.

Perseverance is not a personality trait; it's an individual strength that resides in us all. It's the ability to keep going when the going gets tough.

Strength doesn't come from what you can do; it comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn't. – Rikki Rogers

Perseverance is stubbornness with a purpose. – Josh Shipp

When you feel like quitting, remember why you started.

What is a good quote about perseverance?

There are so many insightful quotes about perseverance. Other than the ones listed above, here are others:

Perseverance is failing 19 times and succeeding on the 20th. – Julie Andrews

Perseverance is another word for faith. – Earl Nightingale

Perseverance is a significant element of success. If you only knock long enough and loud enough at the gate, you are sure to wake up somebody. – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

What is the best spirit of perseverance quote?

The spirit of perseverance encompasses the unwavering determination to face challenges, overcome obstacles, and pursue goals despite setbacks or difficulties. It's a mindset characterised by steadfast commitment, resilience, and courage. This spirit acknowledges that success often entails maintaining faith in one's abilities and goals and enduring adversity.

In essence, the spirit of perseverance is summarised by the famous quote from Calvin Coolidge:

Nothing in the world can take the place of Persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. The slogan 'Press On' has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.

Perseverance is a mindset, a way of life, that propels you forward in the face of adversity. These perseverance quotes are reminders that with determination, courage, and a positive attitude, you can conquer any problem that comes your way.

