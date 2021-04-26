Is Kaitlan Collins married? Here's what you should know

Kaitlan Collins is an American journalist who hosts CNN's This Morning alongside Poppy Harlow. She has been in the media industry for years and has an impeccable career record. She made history as the youngest Chief White House correspondent in CNN's history, making people curious about her life. Is Kaitlan Collins married? Discover today.

Collins is known for asking her interviewees candid questions and expressing her opinions on various issues. She has a loveable demeanour, and people want to know more details about her life. Is Kaitlan Collins married? This is perhaps the biggest question, so read on to get an answer.

Full name Kaitlan Collins Gender Female Date of birth 7th April 1992 Age 31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Prattville, Alabama, United States of America Current residence Washington, D.C, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Aries Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 128lb (58 kg) Body measurements 34-28-40 in Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Marital status Single Boyfriend Will Douglas Father Jeff Collins Siblings 3 Alma mater Prattville High School and the University of Alabama Profession Journalist Twitter Instagram @kaitlancollins

Is Kaitlan Collins married?

Many people have asked, "Is CNN’s Kaitlan Collins married?" Well, there have been speculations that the CNN journalist is married.

However, these speculations are incorrect. The journalist is not married. However, she is in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend.

Who is Kaitlan Collins married to?

Is Kaitlan Collins from CNN married? No, she is not. She is in a relationship with Will Douglas. Douglas is a successful entrepreneur and pharmacist. He runs his company called the Crimson Care Pharmacy Group.

The two started dating in 2015 and are private about the relationship. The couple has not revealed plans to get married.

Is Will Douglas engaged to Kaitlan Collins? There are speculations about them being engaged, but neither of the two has addressed the rumours.

Who is Will Douglas?

Will Douglas is Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend of many years. He is an entrepreneur and pharmacist who grew up in a small town across the Red River.

Douglas was raised in a conservative family. His father worked at a manufacturing company for over four decades, while his mom was always home to cater to the family.

He went to the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy before moving to Dallas to start his career. Today, he owns and runs the Crimson Care Pharmacy Group.

His company was named one of Dallas County’s 40 under 40. In 2020, he ran for a representative's office to represent District 113 in the Texas House of Representatives. He lost the seat.

How old is CNN's Kaitlan Collins?

The CNN journalist is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 7th April 1992, and her Zodiac sign is Aries.

What nationality is Kaitlan Collins?

The journalist's nationality is American. She was born in Prattville, Alabama, United States of America and is now based in Washington, DC.

Educational background

Collins went to Prattville High School. She later joined the University of Alabama. She pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Journalism.

Career

Collins is a qualified journalist who has worked for top American media firms. She co-hosts CNN's This Morning with Poppy Harlow. She was the chief White House correspondent for CNN until 2022. Below is a quick highlight of her career timeline.

In June 2014, she became an entertainment reporter for The Daily Caller.

In 2016, she covered the presidential election for The Daily Caller.

In January 2017, she was named The Daily Caller's White House correspondent.

In July 2017, CNN employed her as a correspondent.

On 11th January 2021, CNN promoted her to the Chief White House correspondent, a position she held until 2022.

What's the net worth of Kaitlan Collins?

Kaitlan Collins' net worth is $5 million as of 2023. Most of her wealth comes from her journalism career. Her current annual salary is about $3 million.

How tall is Kaitlan Collins?

The journalist is 5 ft 7 in or 170 cm tall, and she weighs about 128lb or 58 kg. Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches, and she has brown hair and light brown eyes.

Trivia

In 2019, she was named one of Forbes magazine's 30 under 30: Media and Mediaite's Most Influential in News Media.

Her bylines were removed from stories she did for Tucker Carlson's site.

In July 2018, she was banned from a White House event after attempting to ask inappropriate questions.

She is a dog lover and has a Frenchie pet dog.

Is Kaitlan Collins married? No, she is not, but she is in a long-term relationship with pharmacist Will Douglas. The two remain tight-lipped about their relationship.

