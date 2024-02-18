The best STEM schools in Ghana in 2024 and their location

The global demand for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education has increased significantly recently. Ghana is one of the African countries that have recognised the importance of encouraging innovation and excellence in STEM sectors. As a result, various institutions nationwide have emerged as leaders in providing high-quality STEM education. Discover the best STEM schools in Ghana, their locations, and their influence on the educational landscape.

STEM education encompasses the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It is an integrative approach to education that focuses on critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity.

STEM education has received much attention in Ghana recently as the country aims to create a competent workforce to support economic growth and development.

History of Ghana's STEM education

STEM education dates back to the colonial period when British missionaries established Mathematics and Science-focused schools. As a result, Mathematics and Science have been taught at all levels of official education throughout the country, from elementary to pre-tertiary.

The Ministry of Education began prioritising STEM education in 2020 to boost national growth. Since then, various initiatives have been launched to improve STEM education in Ghana, such as establishing specialised STEM schools and introducing new curriculum.

Best STEM schools in Ghana

Recognising the importance of preparing students for the evolving technology landscape, several senior high schools in Ghana have established specialised STEM programmes.

These schools, located in different regions of the country, offer a range of programmes designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills required for careers in the STEM field. Here is a list of STEM schools in Ghana.

School Location Residence / Gender Programmes Awaso STEM SHS Awaso/ Western North Region Mixed/ boarding and day Biomedicals, Engineering, Robotics, Aviation, and Aerospace Kpasenkpe STEM SHS Kpasenkpa/ North East Region Mixed/ boarding and day Biomedicals, Engineering, Robotics, Aviation, and Aerospace Bosomtwe STEM SHS Jachie-Pramso/ Ashanti Region Mixed/ boarding and day Biomedicals, Engineering, Robotics, Aviation, and Aerospace Bosomtwe Girls STEM SHS Deduako/ Ashanti Region Girls/ boarding and day Biomedicals, Engineering, Robotics, Aviation, and Aerospace Afigya SHTS Boamman/ Ashanti Region Mixed/ boarding and day Biomedicals, Engineering, Robotics, Aviation, and Aerospace Abomosu STEM SHS Abomosu/ Eastern Region Mixed/ boarding and day Biomedicals, Engineering, Robotics, Aviation, and Aerospace

Is Accra High School a STEM school? It is not entirely a STEM school, as it offers Engineering only. However, the Ministry of Education recently announced plans to make it a complete STEM school alongside five others in 2024.

Purpose of STEM schools in Ghana

STEM schools in Ghana are not simply extensions of the traditional educational system. They are propelled by specific goals consistent with the country's overall scientific and technological advancement goals. Here are some main objectives:

Stimulating an interest in STEM

The main goal of STEM schools in Ghana is to generate interest in STEM subjects among learners. These schools aim to cultivate a lifetime passion and interest for science and technology by exposing students to dynamic, hands-on learning experiences in STEM.

Nurturing future innovators

With Ghana's desire to become a technological hub, there is an urgent need for a new generation of inventors and innovators. STEM schools are essential in nurturing future STEM experts who contribute to the country's socio-economic development.

Cultivating analytical and problem-solving skills

STEM schools strongly encourage students to acquire analytical reasoning, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Project-based learning teaches students how to create inventive solutions to complicated issues, apply scientific theories, and approach obstacles with a problem-solving mindset.

Bridging the gender gap

Males have historically dominated STEM areas, resulting in a skewed gender representation. However, STEM schools in Ghana are making concerted efforts to close the gender gap. They foster an inclusive climate, encouraging female students to pursue and flourish in STEM courses.

STEM programmes in Ghana

There are four main STEM programmes in Ghana. Here are the programs and their codes:

Programmes Codes General Science 502 Computer Science and Engineering 503 Biomedical Science 504 Aviation/Aerospace 505

What are the STEM subjects in Ghana?

STEM schools in Ghana use an integrative curriculum which combines the four core STEM areas. Here are the key components of the STEM curriculum:

Science: Courses in Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Science, and other specialised science courses help students build a firm foundation in scientific theories and principles.

Courses in Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Science, and other specialised science courses help students build a firm foundation in scientific theories and principles. Technology: Technology subjects introduce students to coding, robotics, computer programming, and other developing technologies. This improves students' technological skills and digital literacy.

Technology subjects introduce students to coding, robotics, computer programming, and other developing technologies. This improves students' technological skills and digital literacy. Engineering: The engineering component covers engineering principles, hands-on projects, and design thinking. This encourages students to think like engineers and helps them improve their creativity and problem-solving skills.

The engineering component covers engineering principles, hands-on projects, and design thinking. This encourages students to think like engineers and helps them improve their creativity and problem-solving skills. Mathematics: Mathematics is the foundation of STEM education. Advanced mathematics topics aim to improve students' mathematical logic, reasoning, and quantitative skills.

Besides the four core subjects, STEM schools in Ghana frequently offer workshops, elective courses, and extracurricular activities such as science fairs, coding competitions, and science clubs to increase learners' exposure and practical experience.

STEM professional pathway

STEM education offers several professional opportunities for students. Here are a few main career paths:

Aviation

Robotics

Engineering

Manufacturing

Agricultural Science

Biomedical Science

How to select STEM schools in Ghana

If you are interested in joining a STEM school, there are a few steps to take. Here is a step-by-step guide on what you need to do:

Visit the STEM education website. Click on "Start Selection" to initiate the process. Key in your index number. Key in your date of birth (Format (18052000) for 18 May 2000). Click on "Log In." Click on "Choose School." Choose "STEM School." Submit your selection.

STEM schools in Ghana shape the country's educational future and foster the next generation of innovators, scientists, and engineers. These institutions prepare students to face future challenges and positively impact society by giving them access to high-quality STEM education.

