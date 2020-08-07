Takoradi Technical University courses, fees and admission requirements

Takoradi Technical University (TTU) is a tertiary institution that was established in 2006 as a result of a government policy to convert polytechnics into universities. The institution has grown its admission capacity and programmes offered. Currently, TTU has campuses in Effia Kuma, Nutumagyeby, and Akatakyi. Discover all the Takoradi Technical University courses today.

TTU admission is a competitive institution. Only qualified candidates are selected for admission. To earn a spot in the university, follow all the application instructions keenly and submit all the necessary academic certificates. All Takoradi Technical University courses are market-driven.

Takoradi Technical University courses and requirements

As a fully-fledged university in Ghana, TTU offers a wide range of career choices to its prospective students.

List of Takoradi Technical University courses

Takoradi Technical University's main campus is located in Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region of Ghana. The institution offers certificates, diplomas, Higher National Diplomas (HND), degrees, and even postgraduate courses.

Check out the faculties at Takoradi Technical University and the courses they offer.

Faculty of Applied Arts and Technology (FAAT)

The following courses are offered under FAAT.

Certificate in Advanced Painting and Decoration

Certificate in Traditional Ghanaian Cottage Textiles and Craft

Certificate in Fashion Design and Technology

Certificate in Ceramics

Certificate in Graphic Design

Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology

Diploma in Sculpture Technology

Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology

HND Commercial Arts – Ceramics/ Graphic Design/ Painting Option/ Sculpture Option/ Textiles

HND Industrial Arts (Leather Option)

HND Fashion Design and Textiles Studies

Bachelor of Technology in Graphic Design

Bachelor of Technology in Textiles

Bachelor of Technology in Fashion Design and Modeling

Bachelor of Technology in Sculpture and Industrial Production

Bachelor of Technology in Painting

Master of Technology in Graphic Design (Weekends)

Master of Technology in Textile

Master of Technology in Printing

Faculty of Applied Sciences (FAS)

The following courses are offered under FAS.

Science Laboratory Technician Part 1 Certificate

Certificate in Tour Guiding

Certificate in Event Management

Certificate in Information Technology

Certificate in Networking

Certificate in Software Engineering

One Year Preliminary Programme in Statistics

Diploma of Technology in Hotel, Catering & Institutional Management

Diploma of Technology in Information and Communication Technology

Diploma of Technology in Networking

Diploma of Technology in Software Engineering

Diploma of Technology in Science Laboratory Technology

Diploma of Technology in Statistics with Computing

Diploma of Technology in Tourism Management

HND Hotel, Catering & Institutional Management

HND Information and Communication Technology

HND Science Laboratory Technology

HND Statistics

HND Tourism Management

Bachelor of Technology in Tourism Management

Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality Management

Bachelor of Technology in Applied Statistics/ Environmental Statistics/ Financial Statistics/ Health Statistics

Faculty of Business Studies (FOBS)

The following courses are offered under FOBS.

Certificate in Logistics and Transport (CILT) (Evening)

Diploma in Logistics and Transport (DILT

Advanced Diploma in Logistics and Transport (ADILT)

ICAG

Diploma of Technology in Accounting

Diploma of Technology in Business Administration

Diploma of Technology in Marketing

Diploma of Technology in Office Management

Diploma of Technology in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Diploma of Technology in Secretaryship & Management Studies

Diploma of Technology in Human Resource Management

DBS Accountancy

DBS Marketing

DBS Purchasing & Supply

Diploma in Office Management

HND Accountancy

HND Marketing

HND Purchasing & Supply

HND Secretaryship & Management Studies

Bachelor of Technology in Procurement Management

Bachelor of Technology in Accounting with Computing

Bachelor of Technology in Marketing

Bachelor of Technology in Secretaryship and Management Studies

Faculty of Engineering (FOE)

The following courses are offered under FOE.

Electrical Engineering Technician (EET)

Motor Vehicle Technician (MVT)

Mechanical Engineering Technician (MET)

Welding Advanced

Access Programme for Technical/Vocational Applicants.

Diploma of Technology in Automotive Engineering

Diploma of Technology in Civil Engineering

Diploma of Technology in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Diploma of Technology in Environmental Engineering and Management Studies

Diploma of Technology in Mechanical Engineering

Diploma of Technology in Refrigeration, Heating, and Air-Conditioning

Diploma of Technology Welding & Fabrication

HND Civil Engineering – Competency-Based Training (CBT)

HND Electrical/ Electronics Engineering

HND Mechanical Engineering – Automotive/ Refrigeration and Air-conditioning/ Plant Option/ Production/ Welding and Fabrication

Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering

Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering

Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering

Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering

Bachelor of Technology in Telecommunication Engineering

Oil and Gas Courses at The Jubilee Technical Training Centre (JTTC)

Below are the courses offered at JTTC.

Level 1 Certificate in Engineering IVQ (Mechanical & Electrical/Electronics)

Level 2 Certificate in Engineering IVQ Maintenance Technology

Level 2 Certificate in Engineering IVQ Electrical and Electronics Technology

Level 3 Diploma in Engineering IVQ – Maintenance, Installation and Commissioning

Level 3 Diploma in Engineering IVQ – Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Level 3 IVQ Advanced Diploma in Oil and Gas Operations – Mechanical Maintenance Technician

Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Maintenance (Core Skills)

Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Mechanical Maintenance

Level 3 IVQ Advanced Diploma in Oil and Gas Operations (Electrical Maintenance Technician)

Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Maintenance (Core Skills)

Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Electrical Maintenance

Level 3 IVQ Advanced Diploma in Oil and Gas Operations (Instrumentation Maintenance Technician)

Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Maintenance (Core Skills)

Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Instrumentation

Level 3 IVQ Advanced Diploma in Oil and Gas Operations (Process Technician)

Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Maintenance (Core Skills)

Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Process Maintenance

Level 3 NEBOSH Health & Safety International General Certificate (IGC)

Tailor-made short courses in Health and Safety, Mechanical, Electrical, Process, and Instrumentation Appreciations

Faculty of Built and Natural Environment (FBNE)

The following courses are offered under FBNE.

Construction Technician Course (CTC)

Diploma of Technology in Architectural Draftsmanship

Diploma of Technology in Construction Engineering & Management

Diploma of Technology in Estate Management

Diploma of Technology in Interior Design & Furnishing

Diploma of Technology in Plumbing and Gas

Diploma of Technology in Furniture Design

Intermediate Craft Certificate in Plumbing Applicants

HND Construction Engineering & Management – Competency-Based Training (CBT)

HND Interior Design Technology – Competency-Based Training (CBT)

HND Estate Management

HND Plumbing and Gas Technology

Bachelor of Technology in Building

Bachelor of Technology in Interior Design

Centre for Languages and Liberal Studies

The TTU programmes offered by the Centre for Languages and Liberal Studies are listed below.

Diploma of Technology in Media and Communication Studies

Certificate in Proficiency in English as A Foreign Language

Diploma in Education

NB: There are several Takoradi Technical University distance courses

Takoradi Technical University admission requirements

You will need the following general requirements to be admitted into the institution. Note that TTU cut-off points differ based on the course you wish to pursue.

Certificates applicants should have at least four passes in relevant subjects and any other equivalent qualifications

Diploma prospective need passes in three core disciplines and one elective subject.

Mature applicants should be above 25 years old and must have evidence of work experience.

Degree candidates with a diploma or HND must possess at least a Second Class Lower Division in any related field.

Masters aspirants should have a good first degree

All the certificates must be from accredited institutions.

International students should have a residence permit or immigration clearance. Ghanaian citizens should have a Ghanaian passport and a birth certificate to prove their citizenship.

Takoradi Technical University application fees

Below is a breakdown of the TTU application fees.

Masters of Technology Programmes: GH¢200

Bachelor of Technology Programmes: GH¢150

HND Programmes: GH¢150

HND Mature: GH¢150

Diploma/ TVET: GH¢150

Bridging Programme: GH¢100

Proficiency in the English Language: GH¢100

ACCA, ICAG, CIB, CIPS, CILT, DILT, ADILT: GH¢110

You can purchase the e-vouchers from the sales centres listed below.

All post offices

USSD code - Make sure you have enough balance on your mobile phone wallet and dial *365#. Select option six and follow all the prompts to obtain your serial number and PIN.

The directorate of finance: Walk into the university and head to the department. Payment is through cash.

Underlisted banks: They include Cal Bank, Zenith Bank, and United Bank of Africa.

Takoradi Technical University application procedure

Takoradi application is strictly made via the online admission system. There are no hardcopy forms that you need to buy or fill will a pen. Follow the steps below to complete the online application process.

Buy an e-voucher or pay the application fees.

Visit the TTU website on an internet-enabled device.

Click Apply Now . You will be redirected to the application portal.

. You will be redirected to the application portal. Enter your personal details, then click the Register button.

button. Get your PIN and serial number. These will be sent to your email address.

Log into the application portal.

Click Start Application after logging into your account.

after logging into your account. Enter all the required details. Proofread the information provided to ascertain it is correct.

Click submit.

Wait for TTU to communicate.

Takoradi Technical University fees

TTU fees differ depending on the course and level of study. All successful applicants will receive details of their dues as do all ongoing students.

Note that TTU admission forms are only available to successful applicants. These forms come with instructions.

If you have been wondering how to fill your TTU admission forms, fret not. The forms come with instructions. If you have queries, you can contact the institution.

How to get your TTU admission forms

To access your enrolment status and letter, follow the steps below:

Login into your account: Provide the serial number and PIN you used while applying for admission.

Provide the serial number and PIN you used while applying for admission. Navigate to your dashboard: You will be able to see whether you were successfully admitted or not.

You will be able to see whether you were successfully admitted or not. Print your admission letter: Save the document to a flash disk drive and print it.

In case you experience technical difficulties or have any unanswered questions, reach out via the following contacts:

General inquiries

TTU address : Takoradi, Western Region

: Takoradi, Western Region Postal address : P. O. BOX 256

: P. O. BOX 256 Phone 1 : +233 (0) 312 022 917 (Working hours only 9am - 4pm)

: +233 (0) 312 022 917 (Working hours only 9am - 4pm) Phone 2 : +233 (0) 312 022 918 (Working hours only 9am - 4pm)

: +233 (0) 312 022 918 (Working hours only 9am - 4pm) Phone 3 : +233 (0) 508 333 992

: +233 (0) 508 333 992 Phone 4 : +233 (0) 553 777 777

: +233 (0) 553 777 777 Email: info@ttu.edu.gh/ webmaster@ttu.edu.gh

info@ttu.edu.gh/ webmaster@ttu.edu.gh Website: ttu.edu.gh

Admission inquiries

Phone numbers: 0312022917/8 / 0312022436

0312022917/8 / 0312022436 Fax: 0312025256

0312025256 Email: admissions@ttu.edu.gh

What rank is Takoradi Technical University?

According to EduRank, Takoradi Technical University ranks at position 19 out of 67 in Ghana, 323 out of 1,104 in Africa, and 7201 out of 14,131 in the world.

What are the entry requirements for Takoradi Technical University?

The entry requirements differ depending on the course and level of study. Prospective students are encouraged to confirm the requirements for their dream courses before submitting their applications.

What are the courses offered at Takoradi Technical University?

Check out the full list of TTU courses in the previous section of this article.

All Takoradi Technical University courses are aimed at meeting the needs in the job market. The institution offers a wide range of technology, engineering, business, arts, and science programmes.

