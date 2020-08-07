Takoradi Technical University courses, fees and admission requirements
Takoradi Technical University (TTU) is a tertiary institution that was established in 2006 as a result of a government policy to convert polytechnics into universities. The institution has grown its admission capacity and programmes offered. Currently, TTU has campuses in Effia Kuma, Nutumagyeby, and Akatakyi. Discover all the Takoradi Technical University courses today.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Takoradi Technical University courses and requirements
- List of Takoradi Technical University courses
- Takoradi Technical University admission requirements
- Takoradi Technical University application fees
- Takoradi Technical University application procedure
- How to get your TTU admission forms
- What rank is Takoradi Technical University?
- What are the entry requirements for Takoradi Technical University?
- What are the courses offered at Takoradi Technical University?
TTU admission is a competitive institution. Only qualified candidates are selected for admission. To earn a spot in the university, follow all the application instructions keenly and submit all the necessary academic certificates. All Takoradi Technical University courses are market-driven.
Takoradi Technical University courses and requirements
As a fully-fledged university in Ghana, TTU offers a wide range of career choices to its prospective students.
List of Takoradi Technical University courses
Takoradi Technical University's main campus is located in Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of the Western Region of Ghana. The institution offers certificates, diplomas, Higher National Diplomas (HND), degrees, and even postgraduate courses.
Check out the faculties at Takoradi Technical University and the courses they offer.
Faculty of Applied Arts and Technology (FAAT)
The following courses are offered under FAAT.
- Certificate in Advanced Painting and Decoration
- Certificate in Traditional Ghanaian Cottage Textiles and Craft
- Certificate in Fashion Design and Technology
- Certificate in Ceramics
- Certificate in Graphic Design
- Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology
- Diploma in Sculpture Technology
- Diploma in Fashion Design and Technology
- HND Commercial Arts – Ceramics/ Graphic Design/ Painting Option/ Sculpture Option/ Textiles
- HND Industrial Arts (Leather Option)
- HND Fashion Design and Textiles Studies
- Bachelor of Technology in Graphic Design
- Bachelor of Technology in Textiles
- Bachelor of Technology in Fashion Design and Modeling
- Bachelor of Technology in Sculpture and Industrial Production
- Bachelor of Technology in Painting
- Master of Technology in Graphic Design (Weekends)
- Master of Technology in Textile
- Master of Technology in Printing
Faculty of Applied Sciences (FAS)
The following courses are offered under FAS.
- Science Laboratory Technician Part 1 Certificate
- Certificate in Tour Guiding
- Certificate in Event Management
- Certificate in Information Technology
- Certificate in Networking
- Certificate in Software Engineering
- One Year Preliminary Programme in Statistics
- Diploma of Technology in Hotel, Catering & Institutional Management
- Diploma of Technology in Information and Communication Technology
- Diploma of Technology in Networking
- Diploma of Technology in Software Engineering
- Diploma of Technology in Science Laboratory Technology
- Diploma of Technology in Statistics with Computing
- Diploma of Technology in Tourism Management
- HND Hotel, Catering & Institutional Management
- HND Information and Communication Technology
- HND Science Laboratory Technology
- HND Statistics
- HND Tourism Management
- Bachelor of Technology in Tourism Management
- Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality Management
- Bachelor of Technology in Applied Statistics/ Environmental Statistics/ Financial Statistics/ Health Statistics
Faculty of Business Studies (FOBS)
The following courses are offered under FOBS.
- Certificate in Logistics and Transport (CILT) (Evening)
- Diploma in Logistics and Transport (DILT
- Advanced Diploma in Logistics and Transport (ADILT)
- ICAG
- Diploma of Technology in Accounting
- Diploma of Technology in Business Administration
- Diploma of Technology in Marketing
- Diploma of Technology in Office Management
- Diploma of Technology in Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Diploma of Technology in Secretaryship & Management Studies
- Diploma of Technology in Human Resource Management
- DBS Accountancy
- DBS Marketing
- DBS Purchasing & Supply
- Diploma in Office Management
- HND Accountancy
- HND Marketing
- HND Purchasing & Supply
- HND Secretaryship & Management Studies
- Bachelor of Technology in Procurement Management
- Bachelor of Technology in Accounting with Computing
- Bachelor of Technology in Marketing
- Bachelor of Technology in Secretaryship and Management Studies
Faculty of Engineering (FOE)
The following courses are offered under FOE.
- Electrical Engineering Technician (EET)
- Motor Vehicle Technician (MVT)
- Mechanical Engineering Technician (MET)
- Welding Advanced
- Access Programme for Technical/Vocational Applicants.
- Diploma of Technology in Automotive Engineering
- Diploma of Technology in Civil Engineering
- Diploma of Technology in Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Diploma of Technology in Environmental Engineering and Management Studies
- Diploma of Technology in Mechanical Engineering
- Diploma of Technology in Refrigeration, Heating, and Air-Conditioning
- Diploma of Technology Welding & Fabrication
- HND Civil Engineering – Competency-Based Training (CBT)
- HND Electrical/ Electronics Engineering
- HND Mechanical Engineering – Automotive/ Refrigeration and Air-conditioning/ Plant Option/ Production/ Welding and Fabrication
- Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering
- Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering
- Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering
- Bachelor of Technology in Telecommunication Engineering
Oil and Gas Courses at The Jubilee Technical Training Centre (JTTC)
Below are the courses offered at JTTC.
- Level 1 Certificate in Engineering IVQ (Mechanical & Electrical/Electronics)
- Level 2 Certificate in Engineering IVQ Maintenance Technology
- Level 2 Certificate in Engineering IVQ Electrical and Electronics Technology
- Level 3 Diploma in Engineering IVQ – Maintenance, Installation and Commissioning
- Level 3 Diploma in Engineering IVQ – Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Level 3 IVQ Advanced Diploma in Oil and Gas Operations – Mechanical Maintenance Technician
- Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Maintenance (Core Skills)
- Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Mechanical Maintenance
- Level 3 IVQ Advanced Diploma in Oil and Gas Operations (Electrical Maintenance Technician)
- Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Maintenance (Core Skills)
- Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Electrical Maintenance
- Level 3 IVQ Advanced Diploma in Oil and Gas Operations (Instrumentation Maintenance Technician)
- Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Maintenance (Core Skills)
- Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Instrumentation
- Level 3 IVQ Advanced Diploma in Oil and Gas Operations (Process Technician)
- Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Maintenance (Core Skills)
- Advanced Award in Oil and Gas Process Maintenance
- Level 3 NEBOSH Health & Safety International General Certificate (IGC)
- Tailor-made short courses in Health and Safety, Mechanical, Electrical, Process, and Instrumentation Appreciations
Faculty of Built and Natural Environment (FBNE)
The following courses are offered under FBNE.
- Construction Technician Course (CTC)
- Diploma of Technology in Architectural Draftsmanship
- Diploma of Technology in Construction Engineering & Management
- Diploma of Technology in Estate Management
- Diploma of Technology in Interior Design & Furnishing
- Diploma of Technology in Plumbing and Gas
- Diploma of Technology in Furniture Design
- Intermediate Craft Certificate in Plumbing Applicants
- HND Construction Engineering & Management – Competency-Based Training (CBT)
- HND Interior Design Technology – Competency-Based Training (CBT)
- HND Estate Management
- HND Plumbing and Gas Technology
- Bachelor of Technology in Building
- Bachelor of Technology in Interior Design
Centre for Languages and Liberal Studies
The TTU programmes offered by the Centre for Languages and Liberal Studies are listed below.
- Diploma of Technology in Media and Communication Studies
- Certificate in Proficiency in English as A Foreign Language
- Diploma in Education
NB: There are several Takoradi Technical University distance courses
Takoradi Technical University admission requirements
You will need the following general requirements to be admitted into the institution. Note that TTU cut-off points differ based on the course you wish to pursue.
- Certificates applicants should have at least four passes in relevant subjects and any other equivalent qualifications
- Diploma prospective need passes in three core disciplines and one elective subject.
- Mature applicants should be above 25 years old and must have evidence of work experience.
- Degree candidates with a diploma or HND must possess at least a Second Class Lower Division in any related field.
- Masters aspirants should have a good first degree
- All the certificates must be from accredited institutions.
- International students should have a residence permit or immigration clearance. Ghanaian citizens should have a Ghanaian passport and a birth certificate to prove their citizenship.
Takoradi Technical University application fees
Below is a breakdown of the TTU application fees.
- Masters of Technology Programmes: GH¢200
- Bachelor of Technology Programmes: GH¢150
- HND Programmes: GH¢150
- HND Mature: GH¢150
- Diploma/ TVET: GH¢150
- Bridging Programme: GH¢100
- Proficiency in the English Language: GH¢100
- ACCA, ICAG, CIB, CIPS, CILT, DILT, ADILT: GH¢110
You can purchase the e-vouchers from the sales centres listed below.
- All post offices
- USSD code - Make sure you have enough balance on your mobile phone wallet and dial *365#. Select option six and follow all the prompts to obtain your serial number and PIN.
- The directorate of finance: Walk into the university and head to the department. Payment is through cash.
- Underlisted banks: They include Cal Bank, Zenith Bank, and United Bank of Africa.
Takoradi Technical University application procedure
Takoradi application is strictly made via the online admission system. There are no hardcopy forms that you need to buy or fill will a pen. Follow the steps below to complete the online application process.
- Buy an e-voucher or pay the application fees.
- Visit the TTU website on an internet-enabled device.
- Click Apply Now. You will be redirected to the application portal.
- Enter your personal details, then click the Register button.
- Get your PIN and serial number. These will be sent to your email address.
- Log into the application portal.
- Click Start Application after logging into your account.
- Enter all the required details. Proofread the information provided to ascertain it is correct.
- Click submit.
- Wait for TTU to communicate.
Takoradi Technical University fees
TTU fees differ depending on the course and level of study. All successful applicants will receive details of their dues as do all ongoing students.
Note that TTU admission forms are only available to successful applicants. These forms come with instructions.
If you have been wondering how to fill your TTU admission forms, fret not. The forms come with instructions. If you have queries, you can contact the institution.
How to get your TTU admission forms
To access your enrolment status and letter, follow the steps below:
- Login into your account: Provide the serial number and PIN you used while applying for admission.
- Navigate to your dashboard: You will be able to see whether you were successfully admitted or not.
- Print your admission letter: Save the document to a flash disk drive and print it.
Takoradi Technical University contacts
In case you experience technical difficulties or have any unanswered questions, reach out via the following contacts:
General inquiries
- TTU address: Takoradi, Western Region
- Postal address: P. O. BOX 256
- Phone 1: +233 (0) 312 022 917 (Working hours only 9am - 4pm)
- Phone 2: +233 (0) 312 022 918 (Working hours only 9am - 4pm)
- Phone 3: +233 (0) 508 333 992
- Phone 4: +233 (0) 553 777 777
- Email: info@ttu.edu.gh/ webmaster@ttu.edu.gh
- Website: ttu.edu.gh
Admission inquiries
- Phone numbers: 0312022917/8 / 0312022436
- Fax: 0312025256
- Email: admissions@ttu.edu.gh
What rank is Takoradi Technical University?
According to EduRank, Takoradi Technical University ranks at position 19 out of 67 in Ghana, 323 out of 1,104 in Africa, and 7201 out of 14,131 in the world.
What are the entry requirements for Takoradi Technical University?
The entry requirements differ depending on the course and level of study. Prospective students are encouraged to confirm the requirements for their dream courses before submitting their applications.
What are the courses offered at Takoradi Technical University?
Check out the full list of TTU courses in the previous section of this article.
All Takoradi Technical University courses are aimed at meeting the needs in the job market. The institution offers a wide range of technology, engineering, business, arts, and science programmes.
