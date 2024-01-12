20 best fat cartoon characters of all time you will enjoy watching

Cartoons have always been a source of entertainment, bringing delight and laughter to people of all ages. Over the years, cartoon enthusiasts have witnessed the emergence of numerous characters that have become iconic for their distinct personalities, eccentricities, and, in some cases, their adorable plumpness. Take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and celebrate some of the best fat cartoon characters ever.

Animated shows take viewers into a world of limitless imagination, featuring a diverse cast of endearing characters that most people have grown up loving. While most people can't help but sympathise with the meek ones or despise the villains, the plump, larger-than-life, chubby characters captivate viewers the most.

20 best fat cartoon characters

If you grew up watching cartoons, you must have a favourite character. Most people tend to love characters with whom they can easily resonate. Perhaps you grew up being bullied because of your weight and found solace in watching chubby cartoons. Regardless of your situation, these fat cartoon characters made you smile when you tuned in.

When coming up with this list of the best fat cartoon characters, we featured the best obese animated characters that have been featured in shows from classic to modern shows.

1. Homer Simpson (The Simpsons)

Since 1989, the lovable, doughnut-obsessed patriarch of the Simpson family, Homer, has entertained audiences. His amusing antics, hilarious catchphrases, and endearing incompetence make him one of the most beloved fat cartoon characters in animated sitcoms.

2. Garfield (Garfield: The Series)

Garfield is the main protagonist in the Garfield series. He is a fat orange tabby cat with anthropomorphic features renowned for his conceit, sarcasm, and laziness. He loves food, particularly lasagna. This fat cartoon character lives with his socially awkward and geeky owner, John Arbuckle, and their dim-witted dog, Odie.

3. Winnie the Pooh (Winnie the Pooh)

Winnie the Pooh, the honey-loving bear from Hundred Acre Wood, remains a timeless classic. He is among the charming, affectionate, and anthropomorphic fictional characters. Pooh is kind, considerate, and slow-witted, constantly trying to find ways to support his friends.

4. Peter Griffin (Family Guy)

Peter Griffin is a comedic genius. This fat white cartoon character is the head of the Griffin family in Family Guy. He is one of the most memorable fictional characters due to his outrageous antics and infectious laughter. He has green eyes, short red-brown hair, peach skin, and a noticeable cleft chin.

5. Pumbaa (The Lion King)

Pumbaa is a warthog. His noble nature and large heart make him an excellent companion. However, his severe flatulence problems have resulted in his exclusion from the Pride Lands.

He developed a friendship with Timon, a meerkat and another outcast. They moved to the jungle together and adopted the "do not worry" (Hakuna Matata) philosophy.

6. Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star is among the most adorable SpongeBob SquarePants characters. He is a pale pink starfish that lives beneath a rock. His most distinguishing characteristic is his inability to utilise common sense.

This sometimes gets him into trouble with his best friend, SpongeBob SquarePants. Patrick is unemployed and considers himself an expert in the "art of doing nothing".

7. Eric Cartman (South Park)

Eric Cartman, the rotund troublemaker from South Park, is not your typical fat cartoon character. Although sly, crafty, and frequently politically incorrect, his extravagant schemes and larger-than-life personality have made him a noteworthy addition to the adult-oriented animation genre.

8. Po (Kung Fu Panda)

Moving on to the world of animated movies, Po from Kung Fu Panda is a delightful and chubby giant panda who aspires to become a kung fu master. Po's journey of self-discovery, infused with humour, has won over audiences of all ages.

9. Fat Albert (Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids)

Fat Albert, the titular character of the 1970s animated series, is one of the most beloved fat black cartoon characters. He is a positive force in the Cosby Kids' lives, teaching them life lessons and encouraging them to stick together. His big heart and infectious laugh make him an indelible part of cartoon history.

10. Shrek (Shrek)

Shrek, the primary character in the long-running Shrek franchise, is a giant, lovable green ogre who lives alone. Beneath his rough exterior is a heart of gold, fearlessness, and witty banter through his adventures with friends Donkey and Fiona. He's one of those fat cartoon characters that kids and adults find endearing.

11. Rusell (Up)

Russell's shirt does not fully cover his stomach, indicating he is overweight. In addition to his Wilderness Explorer uniform, he always wears merit badges. Russell is highly hyperactive, loud, and anxious but is also very curious about everything he sees and enjoys having fun.

12. Bashful (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs)

Bashful is among the seven white dwarfs in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. He is timid, and whenever he is humiliated, he hides behind his beard. Despite his shy nature, Bashful has a deep crush on Snow White, which is evident when Snow White plans to tell a story to the dwarfs, and Bashful wants it to be about love!

13. Smee (Peter Pan and the Lost Treasure)

Mr. Smee is Captain Hook's right-hand man in Peter Pan and the Lost Treasure. His distinguishing feature from the other pirates is that he is often clumsy. Smee has the physical appearance of a small, fat man with an unusual, hourglass-shaped head.

14. Fred Flintstone (The Flintstones)

Fred Flintstone is a fat cartoon character in the animated sitcom The Flintstones. He is a charming figure who lives in a cave in the town of Bedrock with his spouse Wilma, their child Pebbles, and their neighbours Betty and Barney. Fred is a lovable character with a robust lifestyle and a cheerful demeanour.

15. Baloo (The Jungle Book)

Baloo was the deuteragonist in Disney's 1967 classic The Jungle Book. This fun-loving, fat bear is also portrayed as exceedingly good-natured, eventually becoming Mowgli's closest friend. In addition to spending time with Mowgli, he likes to swim, get back scratches, and listen to jazz music.

16. Chris Griffin (Family Guy)

Chris is portrayed as an overweight, dim-witted, immature teen who is constantly one step away from trouble in the animated comedy series Family Guy. He is a loyal teen who means well and continually strives to do the right thing despite his friends and brother constantly bullying him.

17. Snotty Boy (Barnyard)

Snotty Boy, a fat ginger cartoon character, is a minor antagonist in Barnyard. He is unintelligent, mean-spirited, spoiled, selfish, greedy, and dishonest. Snotty Boy enjoys torturing the animals, his best friends, and Mr. Beady, which fuels their hatred. However, he only bullies his uncle when Mrs. Beady is not present.

18. Mrs Poppy Puff (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Mrs. Poppy Puff is a SpongeBob SquarePants character portrayed as an overly anxious driving instructor. She is one of the best fat female cartoon characters thanks to her distinct personality and motherly nature.

19. Muriel Bagge (Courage the Cowardly Dog)

Muriel Bagge, Courage the Cowardly Dog's maternal and soft-spoken Scottish owner, appears in the 1999 animated series Courage the Cowardly Dog. She is known for her kindness, plump figure, and ability to remain calm amid strange and often frightening events around her home in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas.

20. Baymax (Big Hero 6: The Series)

Baymax, the fat, cuddly white robot in Disney's animated film Big Hero 6, debuted in 2014 and is already a fan favourite. He has a gentle demeanour and always aspires to help others, regardless of the circumstances. He is a popular, short, fat cartoon character.

These fat cartoon characters demonstrate that size is no barrier to stealing the spotlight. So, the next time you watch your favourite animated show or movie, take a moment to appreciate the chubby charisma that these animated figures bring to the screen.

