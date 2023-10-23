Tom Holland movies: 10 best Tom Holland movies ranked

Who is your favourite male actor? For many enthusiasts, the answer readily points to Tom Holland. This British actor has made a name for himself as an A-lister in Hollywood due to his exceptional performances. His boyish charm and undeniable talent have contributed to his meteoric rise to stardom. But among his films, which ones are the best? Uncover the highest-rated Tom Holland's movies.

Actor Tom Holland visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Stanley Holland is an English actor best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Spider-Man/Peter Parker. He was born on 1 June 1996 in London, England, to Nicola (née Frost), a photographer and Dominic Holland, a comedian and author.

Tom Holland movies

Tom Holland has made a name for himself as a top actor in Hollywood. In a career that began in 2006, Tom already has 41 acting credits to his name (as of 2023). He has been featured in some of the best-performing films in the industry. But among his films, which ones are the best? Here is a list of Tom Holland's movies in order based on IMDb ratings.

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame is a 2019 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. The film is an Avengers: Infinity War prequel, where Thanos obliterated half of all living creatures. Avengers: Endgame focuses on the remaining heroes in their bid to reverse the damage done by Thanos.

2. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War is a 2018 American superhero film, a sequel to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). In this film, Thanos is on a quest to obtain the infinity stones, gems with cosmic powers. Thanos intends to wipe out half of the universe's population using the infinity stones. The Avengers, comprising various superheroes, including Spider-Man (Tom Holland), attempt to stop him, leading to the Infinity War.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film reveals Peter Parker's secret identity to the entire world. Desperate for help, Peter turns to Doctor Strange to make the world forget that he is Spider-Man.

4. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Captain America: Civil War focuses on the disagreement and fractures in the Avengers. The conflict concerns international oversight of the Avengers, which fractures the team into two opposing factions: Steve Rogers and Tony Stark. Captain America believes superheroes should remain free to defend humanity without government interference, while Iron Man supports oversight.

5. The Impossible (2012)

The Impossible is a 2012 English-language Spanish disaster drama film. The film is about a British family on holiday at a beach resort in Thailand when a deadly tsunami devastates the area. After the tragedy, the surviving family members struggle to safety, not knowing the whereabouts of the other members.

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man returns to high school as Peter Parker after the events of Captain America: Civil War. With the help of his mentor, Tony Stark, Peter tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in New York City while fighting crime. However, Peter finds himself on the trail of a new menace prowling the skies of New York City.

7. Onward (2020)

Onward is a 2020 Disney and Pixar movie about two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, on a quest to spend one last day with their deceased father. The brothers are looking for an artefact that will temporarily return their dead father for twenty-four hours.

8. Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) film. The plot revolves around Parker, who is on a school trip to Europe. Nick Fury and Mysterio recruit him to face The Elementals' evil entities causing havoc across the continent.

9. The Devil All the Time (2020)

The Devil All the Time is a 2020 Netflix film about a young man trying to protect his family from sinister characters in a corrupt town. Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, the film follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s.

10. Uncharted (2022)

Uncharted (2022) is a film about a treasure hunter, Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), and his recruit, street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland). They attempt to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

Tom Holland's upcoming movies and TV shows

According to Coming Soon, the actor will feature in various upcoming films, including the Spider-Man sequel (Pre-production) and Fred Astaire biopic (Pre-production).

Tom Holland's upcoming TV show

At the time of writing, Tom Holland is not featuring in any upcoming TV show. His latest appearance is in The Crowded Room, which aired on 9 June 2023.

How many Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies are there?

There are three Tom Holland Spider-Man movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

FAQs

What is Tom Holland's age? The actor is 27 years old (as of 2023). He was born on 1 June 1996. What is Tom Holland's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has an estimated net worth of $25 million. When is Tom Holland Spider-Man 4 releasing? A confirmed release date (as of October 2023) has yet to be confirmed. However, some speculate it might come out on 27 June 2025. Is there a Tom Holland Spider-Man 5 release date? No, there isn't. However, according to The Direct, Sony will release two movies on 8 November 2024 and 27 June 2025. Is there going to be another Tom Holland Spider-Man? Yes, there is. Per The Direct, Tom Holland is confirmed to return for Spider-Man 4. Will Tom Holland be in Venom 3? Per Screen Rant, Tom Holland's Spider-Man is unlikely to appear in Venom 3. Is Tom Holland done with Spider-Man? No, he isn't. Holland will reprise his role as Peter in at least one more film.

Tom Holland movies are some of the highest-grossing films of this generation. The English actor has risen to become an A-Lister thanks to his acting skills and landing roles in some of Hollywood's biggest films. Some of his best works include Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) and The Impossible (2012).

Yen.com.gh published the best Shia LaBeouf movies and TV shows ranked. Shia LaBeouf is an American actor famous for featuring in high-grossing films like The Transformers (2007) and The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019).

Shia LaBeouf has been featured in many films and TV shows since he began his career in the late 1990s. But among his works, which ones stand out? And what are the best Shia LaBeouf movies ranked?

Source: YEN.com.gh