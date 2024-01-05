20+ best psychological thriller movies and TV shows of all time

The world of psychological thrillers is an enthralling place where tension builds, reality blurs, and the mind becomes a battleground for intrigue and suspense. With its psychological twists and mind-bending stories, the genre has produced countless cinematic and television masterpieces that continue to captivate audiences. So, which are the best psychological thrillers of all time?

A man is holding a remote control. Photo: pexels.com, @jeshootscom (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is considered a psychological thriller? Fundamentally, a psychological thriller is a genre that focuses on the mental and emotional states of its characters. It frequently includes tension, suspense, unexpected twists, and narratives that delve into the intricacies of the human mind. These stories can range from crime and mystery to horror and science fiction, with complex plots that keep the viewers guessing.

20+ best psychological thrillers

From classic movies to gripping TV series, the psychological thriller genre has produced some of the most memorable moments in cinematic and television history. Here are the best psychological thrillers of all time.

When creating this list of the best psychological thrillers, we used data from IMDb on the top-rated movies and TV series at the time of writing.

1. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

This film adaptation of Thomas Harris' classic novel follows Clarice (Jodie Foster), a young FBI cadet who needs help locating a serial killer. She seeks the assistance of Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a former psychiatrist and incarcerated cannibal murderer, resulting in a twisty reveal.

The Silence of the Lambs is one of only three films in history to win the "Big Five" Academy Awards.

2. Se7en (1995)

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Detectives Somerset and Mills are on the trail of a serial killer who is inspired by the seven deadly sins in his heinous murders. The film's dark, gritty atmosphere and unexpected climax solidify its status as a classic psychological thriller.

3. Psycho (1960)

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

This film has a mind-bending twist at the end and one of the best and most influential scenes in the horror genre—the stabbing scene in the shower. While subsequent films tweaked Hitchcock's method decade by decade, he will always be remembered as a pioneer of psychological thrillers and horror techniques.

4. Parasite (2019)

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Parasite can be classified into several genres: dark comedy, psychological thriller, and dark drama. The tale of a struggling South Korean family living in a wealthy family's home hooks you from the start subtly but captivatingly. The film became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

5. Hannibal (2013-2015)

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Hannibal is one of the best adaptations of the famous story centred on the cannibalistic Hannibal Lecter. In the series, criminal profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) forms an unlikely friendship with Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) to track down an elusive serial killer.

Soon after, Lecter's dark secrets complicate this bond. Hannibal is one of the best psychological thrillers to stream.

6. Memento (2000)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

This film straddles loss, grief, and suspenseful action while also focusing on an intricate mystery that almost seems unsolvable. In the movie, Leonard Shelby, who suffers from short-term memory loss, sets out to solve the mystery of his wife's murder using Polaroid photographs and handwritten notes.

7. Oldboy (2003)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Oldboy is one of the best psychological thrillers on Netflix. It features Oh Dae-su, who seeks vengeance on his captor after imprisonment for 15 years. He walks the fine line between tragic victim and compelling hero, delving into his past to discover what he could have done to deserve such a fate.

8. The Shining (1980)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) accepts a job as a winter caretaker for an isolated historic resort and brings his family along to bond. But the idyllic setting conceals a dark history that begins to seep into Jack's mind. Following are ghostly visions, creepy twin girls, and one of the most heart-pounding chase scenes in film history.

9. Joker (2019)

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is a comic looking for some lightness in an increasingly grim Gotham City. However, his tragic history of mistreatment and abuse has taken its toll. Arthur, who has a mental illness, develops into a sinister figure over time: The Joker, seeking to exact revenge on society types.

10. Lost (2004–2010)

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Lost is considered one of the best psychological thriller series of all time. In the series, plane crash survivors are stranded on an island. While they wait for help, they experience mysterious things in that strange location. This is no ordinary island, and they are not typical survivors.

11. Vertigo (1958)

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

While Vertigo is one of the most beloved psychological thrillers of all time, its true greatness extends beyond the plot of a former detective (Stewart) plagued by a fear of heights and vertigo who is called in to save his friend's wife from killing herself. It is among the most suspenseful films of all time.

12. Taxi Driver (1976)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

What is the best psychological Netflix thriller? This classic thriller is regarded as one of the best films ever made. Robert De Niro plays a lonely, haunted Vietnam veteran who works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, where the perceived decadence and sleaze fuel his desire for violence.

13. Shutter Island (2010)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Edward Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) begins an investigation into the disappearance of a woman who escaped from a mental health facility. However, he gradually realises that his mental state may be failing as well and before long, leaving the island turns into a battle.

14. Gone Girl (2014)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Nick (Ben Affleck), a former writer, and his wife, Amy (Rosamund Pike), may appear to be the ideal couple. But Nick becomes the primary suspect when Amy vanishes on their fifth wedding anniversary. The startling reality of what transpired is revealed through a maze of twists and turns that will undoubtedly surprise you.

15. Black Swan (2010)

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Natalie Portman won an Oscar for Best Actress in Darren Aronofsky's supernatural ballet freakout, Black Swan. The film is a cautionary tale about the perils of obsession and perfectionism. It is also one of the top-rated psychological thrillers on IMDb.

16. Mulholland Drive (2001)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

This film is a masterpiece of disturbing mystery. After a car accident on Mulholland Drive leaves a woman amnesiac, she and a lively and optimistic Hollywood star search for clues and answers across LA in a twisting adventure. It's a journey that eventually makes viewers question the very nature of identity and reality.

17. Misery (1990)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

After a novelist named Paul (James Caan) is involved in a car accident, a former nurse named Annie (Kathy Bates) comes to his aid. However, Annie is not pleased when she learns that Paul is killing off her favourite character in his books.

18. Get Out (2007)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

This film falls into several categories but combines horror, psychological drama, and the supernatural. Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rose (Allison Williams) spend the weekend at her family's country estate. While they're ostensibly there to help Chris get to know her parents, he keeps finding himself in incredibly creepy situations.

19. You (2018–2024)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

You is one of the best psychological drama series on Netflix. It begins as a story about Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a seemingly harmless bookstore manager who falls in love with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and then becomes obsessed with her. Joe is a stalker with a toxic obsession and ends up killing his lovers.

20. Zodiac (2007)

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Between 1968 and 1983, a San Francisco cartoonist became obsessed with finding the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified person who terrorises Northern California with a murder spree. Ultimately, one is left with the impression that, no matter how grim, the compulsions to solve crimes and solve life's puzzles are futile.

21. Caché (2005)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Georges and Anne are an ordinary upper-class French couple who, to their horror, discover that they are being watched. Every day, a video of the front of their house is delivered to their door. There were no threats or messages, just one person's apparent obsession with observing them.

22. Swarm (2023)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

This show is one of the best new psychological thrillers. It features Dre (Dominique Fishback), a woman who is a member of a fanbase known as The Swarm and is best known for her obsession with a pop star.

Swarm tells a genuinely original and darkly comedic story that takes shocking and unexpected turns. Dre's desire leads to real consequences as she delves deeper into the engrossing world of a fandom dedicated to a celebrity who is clearly a pastiche of singer Beyoncé.

What is a disturbing psychological thriller?

Disturbing psychological thrillers go beyond conventional scares by exploring the unsettling aspects of the human mind. They cause discomfort and linger in the viewer's mind long after the credits have rolled.

Films like Psycho and Oldboy are examples of this subgenre, which pushes the audience to confront the darker aspects of the human mind.

Why are psychological thrillers the best?

The allure of psychological thrillers stems from their ability to engage the audience's intellect and emotions. These narratives combine universal desires, fears, and uncertainties to produce an immersive experience beyond conventional storytelling.

Above are some of the best psychological thrillers that are a testament to the genre's lasting influence. Whether you're a seasoned thriller fan or a novice to the genre, these movies and television shows will undoubtedly make you yearn for more of the enigmatic depths of the mind.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the best Christian movies on Netflix. Christian films on Netflix emphasise Christian values such as devotion, forgiveness, and unity.

The Two Popes (2019), Seven Years in Tibet (1997), and Jesus Revolution (2023) are some of the best Christian movies on Netflix. Some of these films are sometimes based on Bible tales and real-life stories. Find out more of such fascinating films in the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh