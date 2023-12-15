30 most famous redhead actresses in the world you will love

Only 2% of the world's population has naturally red hair. Red hair is often associated with passion, uniqueness, and a hint of mystery. In the film industry, the fascination of famous redhead actresses has spanned generations. From classic beauties to emerging stars in their twenties, famous redhead actresses have captivated audiences with their talents, beauty, and vibrant personalities.

Isla Fisher, Madeleine Petsch, and Julianne Moore are some of the most famous redhead actresses. Photo: @islafisher, @madelame, @juliannemoore on Instagram (modified by author)

Red hair, the world's rarest hair colour, is not only uncommon among the general population but also in the flashy world of Hollywood. Despite their rarity, female redhead actors, some of whom are natural redheads and others who have dyed their hair, have shown that the fiery hue may play a crucial role in catapulting one's career.

30 most famous redhead actresses

Red hair isn't for everyone because it's such a daring shade; nevertheless, those who pull it off look exceptional. Here is a list of the most beautiful redhead actresses who rock rich shades of crimson, fiery hues, and stunning strawberry blonde hair. While not all of them are natural redheads, they all look ethereal.

1. Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher attends G'Day USA at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Isla Lang Fisher is one of the natural redhead actresses. This Australian actress rose to prominence as Shannon Reed on the soap drama Home and Away from 1994 to 1997. She made her Hollywood debut in Scooby Doo, but she really shone in Confessions of a Shopaholic.

2. Lily Cole

Lily Cole attends the annual German Sustainability Award Design at Maritim Hotel in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo: Joshua Sammer

Lily Cole is a renowned British redhead actress, model, author, and entrepreneur. She is best known for her leading role in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus. Her other film work includes Passages and There Be Dragons.

3. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attends the opening party for the Planet Omega Exhibition in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Nicole Kidman is an iconic Australian-American actress and producer with a cascade of curly red hair. She has received numerous awards for her roles in films such as Moulin Rouge! and The Hours, including an Academy Award for Best Actress. Kidman has also consistently ranked among the world's highest-paid actresses.

4. Natalya Rudakova

Natalya Rudakova is an American actress of Russian descent. This redhead actress is best known for her starring role as Valentine in Transporter 3. She has also been featured in popular TV series and movies, such as Blindspot and Roads to Olympia.

5. Madeleine Petsch

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch is one of the most famous redhead actresses in their 20s. She was born on 18 August 1994 and is 29 years old as of 2023. Although her fame stemmed from her role as Cheryl Blossom, she has also starred in F the Prom and Instant Mom. She has won one MTV Movie & TV Award and two Teen Choice Awards.

6. Rachelle Lefevre

Actress Rachelle Lefevre attends the Build Series to discuss "Proven Innocent" at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Rachelle Lefevre is a famous Canadian redhead actress. She has starred in the TV series Big Wolf on Campus and had recurring roles in Boston Legal, What About Brian and Swingtown. Rachelle has also been featured as the vampire Victoria in the first two Twilight Saga films.

7. Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie attends a new BBC Drama "Vigil" Series 2 screening at BFI Southbank in London, England. Photo: Alan Chapman

Rose Leslie is a Scottish actress with stunning red hair. She has gained widespread recognition for her roles as Ygritte in Game of Thrones, Maia Rindell in The Good Fight and Clare Abshire in The Time Traveler's Wife.

8. Bonnie Wright

Bonnie Wright attends The Art of Elysium's 12th Annual Celebration - Heaven in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Bonnie Wright is a British actress and filmmaker. She is one of the prettiest redhead actresses. Bonnie is widely recognised for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series. She has also been featured in several other films, including The Sea, Before I Sleep, and After the Dark.

9. Isabella Huppert

French actress Isabella Huppert is one of the most beautiful redhead actresses to grace the silver screen. She is famous for roles that depict her as arrogant and morally twisted. Her film credits include The Lacemaker, The Piano Teacher, and Things to Come. Isabella has also won many awards, including Lumieres, Cesar, and BAFTA.

10. Lauren Ambrose

Lauren Ambrose attends Showtime's "Yellowjackets" season 2 Emmy FYC event at Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Lauren Ambrose is best known for her roles in Six Feet Under as Claire Fisher and Torchwood as Jilly Kitzinger. She received a Tony Award for Best Actress for her performance as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady and an Outer Critics Circle Award for the same role.

11. Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore attends the 2023 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Julianne Moore has been on the big screen since the 1990s. She has appeared in numerous successful films and has received five Academy Award nominations, one of which she won. This redhead actress has starred in Game Change, Still Alice, and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

12. Jessica Chastain

Since graduating from New York's prestigious Juilliard School, Jessica Chastain has wowed movie audiences. The California native has been featured in films such as Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar, The Help, and The Martian. Time magazine named her among the top 100 most influential people worldwide in 2012.

13. Renee Olstead

Actress Renee Olstead attends the “Babes In Toyland – Christmas Toy Drive” charity event in Hollywood, CA. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Renee Olstead is an American actress and singer. She is best known for her roles as Madison Cooperstein on the ABC Family drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager and on the CBS Sitcom Still Standing.

14. Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Karen Gillan is a Scottish redhead actress and filmmaker. She rose to prominence as Amy Pond in the long-running BBC science fiction series Doctor Who. Karen later portrayed Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2 and Avengers: Infinity War.

15. Bridget Regan

At the Film Independent screening series, Bridget Regan presents a live read of "Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind" at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Bridget Regan is a famous American actress best known for her roles in films such as White Collar, Paradise Lost, Bat Woman, Legend of the Seeker, and The Winchesters. While her gorgeous red hair is naturally curly, she has worn it in considerably deeper colours and straighter styles for various roles.

16. Catherine Tate

Host Catherine Tate speaks onstage during The Olivier Awards with Mastercard at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Catherine Tate is a renowned British redhead comedian and actress. She is widely recognised for her role as Donna Noble in Doctor Who. She also performed as Nellie in the American version of The Office.

17. Judy Greer

Judy Greer is a famous American actress. She rose to prominence for supporting roles in What Women Want, Jawbreaker, 13 Going on 30, 27 Dresses, and Elizabethtown.

18. Jayma Mays

Jayma Mays attends Disney's "Disenchanted" Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Jayma Mays is an American actress. The redhead actress is best known for her role as Emma Pillsbury on Glee, but she has also performed as a voice artist in The Smurfs Puss in Boots. Jayma has also appeared in comedies such as The Millers, Trial & Error, and Disenchanted.

19. . Reba McEntire

Reba is an American country music singer and actress. She is famously known as the Queen of Country and has sold over 75 million records worldwide. Reba is best known in the film industry for her roles as Heather Gummer in Tremors, June in Young Sheldon, Kim Wheeler in The Hammer, and Ruby Adair in Red Blooded.

20. Marcia Cross

Marcia Cross attends the violet carpet of the Series Mania Festival in Lille, France. Photo: Sylvain Lefevre

This green-eyed actress first rose to fame with her starring role in Melrose Place. She's come a long way since her soap opera days. In the early 2000s, she returned to television, playing the uptight yet charming housewife Bree Van de Kamp on Desperate Housewives.

21. Kate Mara

Kate Mara is seen on the "The Dutchman" set in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez

Kate Mara is a famous redhead actress and producer. As an actress, she has starred in numerous films, including Sue Storm in Fantastic Four, Zoe Barnes in House of Cards, and Claire Wilson in A Teacher. She has subsequently produced several popular films such as Ghostwriter and The Smell of Money.

22. Holland Roden

Actress Holland Roden attends the premiere of "London Has Fallen" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Although her breakthrough performance was as Lydia Martin in Teen Wolf, American actress Holland Roden has since dominated the horror genre. Her filmography includes Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, Channel Zero, Lore, Follow Me, and Escape Room 2.

23. Molly Parker

Molly Parker is a Canadian writer, director, and actress. She received critical acclaim for performing in the controversial drama Kissed as a necrophiliac medical student. She went on to star in the television thriller Intensity before landing her first significant role in an American film, Waking the Dead.

24. Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Bryce Dallas Howard is a talented actress and daughter of famous film director Ron Howard. She has gained significant recognition for her vibrant red hair and acting prowess. Red hair has distinguished Bryce since her breakthrough performance in M. Night Shyamalan's The Village and Jurassic World series.

25. Jamie Luner

Actress Jamie Luner attends the 8th Annual Unstoppable Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Jamie Luner is an American actress best known as Cindy Lubbock in the ABC sitcom Just the Ten of Us. She is also widely known for her starring roles as Lexi Sterling on Melrose Place, Rachel Burke on Profiler and Peyton Richards on Savannah.

26. Gates McFadden

Gates McFadden speaks during Q&A at the IMAX "Picard" screening at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Gates McFadden is an American choreographer and actress. She is best known for her role as Dr. Beverly Crusher in the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation, its four subsequent films and the sequel series Star Trek: Picard.

27. Alicia Witt

Alicia Witt attends the 'Orange Is The New Black' Final Season Premiere in New York. Photo: Efren Landaos

Alicia Witt is known as a child prodigy since she recited Romeo and Juliet on TV at age five and acted in her first film at eight. The redhead actress has been featured in movies like Urban Legend, Christmas at Cartwright's, Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane, and Our Christmas Love Song.

28. Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink, a young redhead actress, has swiftly emerged as a formidable force in the entertainment industry. Her breakthrough performance as Max Mayfield in the Stranger Things series propelled her to prominence. She has also appeared in Fear Street, a Netflix original series, and the Oscar-winning film The Whale.

29. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan is another renowned actress with fiery red hair. Aside from her controversial personal life, she is most famous for her roles in films such as Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, and The Parent Trap. In recent years, she has appeared on MTV's Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club and the British television show Sick Note.

30. Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon attends the "Loveless (Nelyubov)" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Susan Sarandon, an icon of timeless elegance and vitality, has been a propelling force in the film industry for decades. This redhead actress has traversed the cinematic landscape with skill and courage, from her role as Louise in Thelma & Louise to her Oscar-winning performance as Sister Helen Prejean in Dead Man Walking.

These 30 famous redhead actresses have not only adorned the silver screen with their talent but have also become symbols of beauty. As they continue to shine in Hollywood, their legacy remains as vibrant as the hair that makes them genuinely unique.

