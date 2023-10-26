The best Shia LaBeouf movies and TV shows in order: Ranked from best to worst

If you are a movie lover, chances are high that you have watched some of Shia LaBeouf's films and TV shows. The actor has cemented his name as a Hollywood A-lister, appearing in high-grossing films like The Transformers and Indiana Jones. But among his movies, which ones are the best? Discover some of the best Shia LaBeouf movies ranked from the best to worst.

Shia Saide LaBeouf is an American actor, performance artist, and filmmaker. He made his film debut in 1998 in The Christmas Path and Monkey Business. In 2004, LaBeouf made his directorial debut with the film Let's Love Hate and later directed a short movie, Maniac, in 2011.

Best Shia LaBeouf movies

Shia LaBeouf has 64 acting credits in a career spanning over 25 years as of 2023. His successful career has placed him among Hollywood's leading male actors. Below is a list of the best of Shia LaBeouf movies in order, ranked from best to worst.

1. The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

The Peanut Butter Falcon is among Shia LaBeouf's best movies. The 2019 film is about a young man, Zak, with Down syndrome. He runs from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. Zak befriends an outlaw, Tyler, who becomes his coach and ally.

2. Fury (2014)

Fury is a 2014 American war film about American tank crew members fighting during World War II's final weeks. Army sergeant Don "Wardaddy" Collier (Brad Pitt), leading a Sherman tank and a five-person crew, undertakes a deadly mission behind enemy lines.

3. Even Stevens TV Series (2000–2003)

Even Stevens is an American comedy family television series originally aired on Disney Channel from 17 June 2000 to 2 June 2003. It follows the life of the Stevens, a family living in suburban Sacramento, California, USA. The show mainly focuses on the clashing personalities of its two younger children, Ren and Louis.

4. The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

The Greatest Game Ever Played is a 2005 American biographical sports film. It is about amateur golf champion Francis Ouimet's (Shia LaBeouf) early life and wonder win at the 1913 US Open. Ouimet overcomes all odds, transitioning from a caddy to a US Open golf champion.

5. Tru Confessions (2002)

Tru Confessions is a 2002 Disney Channel Original Movie about Tru Walker, a young woman aspiring to become a famous filmmaker. Tru enters a film contest and uses her twin brother, Eddie (Shia LaBeouf), as her subject. However, Eddie suffers from delayed development due to oxygen deprivation at birth.

6. Lawless (2012)

Lawless is a 2012 American crime drama film about the violent conflict between three bootlegging brothers, Forrest, Howard, Jack Bondurant and the ruthless lawman Charley Rakes. Charley Rakes tries to shut down the brothers' Prohibition-era moonshine business after Forrest refuses to pay him off.

7. Honey Boy (2019)

Honey Boy is a 2019 American drama film written and played by Shia LaBeouf as James. The flick is loosely based on the actor's childhood and relationship with his father. James struggles with a stormy childhood and early adulthood while battling mental health.

8. Transformers (2007)

Transformers begins with an ancient struggle between two Cybertronian races, the Autobots and the Decepticons, coming to Earth. The ultimate power is on a clue that a teenager, Sam Witwicky, a high-school student, possesses.

9. Holes (2003)

Holes is a 2003 American neo-Western comedy-drama film about the life of young Stanley Yelnats. He has constant lousy luck stemming from an ancient family curse. Yelnats goes to Camp Green Lake and is thrown headlong into the adventure of his life. He and his colourful campmates must dig a hole daily to keep the warden at bay.

10. Constantine (2005)

Constantine is a 2005 American superhero horror film about demon hunter John Constantine. He becomes caught up in a supernatural plot involving demonic and angelic forces while helping policewoman Angela Dodson investigate her identical twin's apparent self-induced deaths.

11. Nymphomaniac: Volume I (2013)

Nymphomaniac: Volume I is a 2013 sensual art film about Joe, a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac who Seligman, an older bachelor, discovers badly beaten in an alley. After Seligman takes her into his home and tends to her wounds, she recounts the titillating story of her adolescence and young adulthood.

12. Disturbia (2007)

Disturbia is a 2007 American neo-noir psychological thriller about Kale Brecht (Shia LaBeouf) and his neighbour, Mr Turner. Kale is under house arrest for punching his Spanish teacher. He occupies himself by spying on his neighbours, unintentionally witnessing a murder.

13. Nymphomaniac: Volume II (2014)

Nymphomaniac: Volume II continues with the story of Self-diagnosed nymphomaniac Joe. Joe continues with the narrative of her adulthood, during which her journey of self-discovery leads to darker complications.

14. Eagle Eye (2008)

Jerry Shaw and Rachel Holloman are two strangers whose lives get suddenly ruined by a mysterious woman they have never met. The unseen caller uses everyday technology to control their actions and push them into increasing danger. As events escalate, the pair become the country's most-wanted fugitives.

15. Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps follows the life of Gordon Gekko, who gets out of prison for insider trading. However, he has a broken relationship with his daughter. But in the hope of repairing his relationship with her, Gekko allies with her fiance, Jake (Shia LaBeouf). Despite Jake viewing Gordon as a father figure, he learns the hard way that Gekko is still a master manipulator.

16. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

In 1957, famous archaeologist Indiana Jones became entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artefacts known as the Crystal Skulls. He meets Mutt (Shia La Beouf), a young man who wants help to find the legendary Crystal Skull of Akator. However, deadly agent Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett) also searches for the powerful artefact.

17. The Battle of Shaker Heights (2003)

The Battle of Shaker Heights is a 2003 American comedy-drama teen film about a teen with a penchant for war reenactments. Kelly Ernswiler (Shia La Beouf) obsesses over military tactics with his buddy Bart (Elden Henson). However, Kelly has to deal with various issues in his life, including the school bully and his father's recovery from substance abuse.

18. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Transformers Revenge of the Fallen is about an ancient Decepticon known as The Fallen who rises to wreak vengeance. On the other hand, Sam and his girlfriend, Mikaela, try to figure out the history of the Transformers on Earth and find a way to defeat The Fallen once and for all.

19. Hounded (2001)

If you are looking for the best Shia LaBeouf Disney movies, Hounded (2001) is a perfect example. The Disney Channel original movie is about a 13-year-old student (Tahj Mowry) who accidentally kidnaps the principal's dog while trying to foil a mean-spirited rival (Shia LaBeouf).

20. The Tax Collector (2020)

The Tax Collector is a 2020 American action thriller film about two crime lord enforcers (known as tax collectors). However, uncertainty looms in the future after the crime lord becomes upended and an old rival reappears.

What is Shia LaBeouf's new movie?

The American actor is expected to star in three upcoming films, namely Assassination (pre-production), Mace (pre-production) and Megalopolis (post-production).

FAQs

Who is Shia LaBeouf? He is an American actor and director famous for his extensive movie roles. What happened with Shia LaBeouf? In 2020, LaBepuf's former lover, Twigs, accused him of battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. Who is Shia LaBeouf's net worth? The actor has an estimated net worth of $25 million. Did Shia LaBeouf date Megan Fox? Yes. In 2007, LaBeouf and Megan Fox had an on-set romance. Who is Shia LaBeouf's wife? The American actor is married to British actress Mia Goth. Why did Shia leave Transformers? The actor felt that his character, Sam Witwicky, had reached his conclusion. What's the last movie Shia LaBeouf made? At the time of writing, Padre Pio (2022) is the latest movie released featuring the actor.

Above are some of the best Shia Labeouf's movies and TV shows ranked. Some of his high-rated films include The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019), Fury (2014), Even Stevens (2000–2003) and Holes (2003).

